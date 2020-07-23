/
tulare county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:27 AM
53 Apartments for rent in Tulare County, CA📍
Income Restricted - Villa Robles
450 W Springville Dr, Porterville, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$714
1187 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are an Income Restricted Community. All applicants must income qualify. Welcome to Villa Robles Apartment Homes in Porterville, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Village at Henderson
1711 W Henderson Ave, Porterville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patios in a gated community. Common amenities include a clubhouse, a fitness center and a barbecue area. A stone's throw away from Veterans Park.
5150 West Heritage Avenue
5150 W Heritage Ave, Visalia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1 sqft
This immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bath home features hardwood, carpet and tile flooring throughout with a large living room that surrounds a beautiful built-in brick fireplace.
838 South Redwood Street
838 South Redwood Street, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1390 sqft
This 3 bed, 2 bath is located on South Redwood street near COS. The unit features an open living area with a fireplace.
4702 West Flagstaff Avenue
4702 W Flagstaff Ave, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1297 sqft
This brand new 3 bed, 2 bath home is located in Ashton Park in a newly developed NW Visalia neighborhood. The home features an open living concept with tile flooring throughout.
2011 Concord Avenue
2011 Concord Ct, Tulare, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1900 sqft
This nice 4 bed, 2 bath home is located on Concord in the beautiful Paseo Del Lago neighborhood in Tulare. You walk into a spacious, open living area with carpet throughout.
2704 West Whitendale Avenue
2704 West Whitendale Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1583 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
584 Dexter Avenue
584 Dexter Avenue, Porterville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
This beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home features carpet and vinyl flooring throughout with lots of upgrades, brick fireplace in living room, large dining and kitchen area with breakfast bar, central A/C & heating, 2-Car attached garage,
268 N Mathew Street
268 North Mathew Street, Porterville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1020 sqft
268 N Mathew Street Available 08/05/20 268 N Matthew St - Zero Deposit, Ask us How! - Schedule a showing today to see this great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Home has wall a/c units, gas range, and laundry hookups with gardening included.
2201 S. DEMAREE ST.
2201 South Demaree Street, Visalia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
2201 S. DEMAREE ST. Available 07/24/20 SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM - TEXT 559-627-1000 FOR MORE INFO APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE ONLY: https://www.mid-calmanagement.
836 S Whitney Dr
836 South Whitney Drive, Visalia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
Beautiful Country Style Home in the City - Property Id: 154528 Country Classic Home in the City Beautiful 4/2 Spacious Home Large Private Fenced in yard with Fruit trees thru out Gated Pool and a relaxing Patio/BarBQ area.
Central Visalia
718 N Floral
718 North Floral Street, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
880 sqft
Beautifully Furnished, Medical Center, Downtown - Property Id: 19296 Midtown 718 Apartments Visalia, CA- Available now Fully-furnished apartments in a small complex less than 1 mile from Downtown Visalia, where travelers and locals find the best
4822 W. Robinwood Ct.
4822 West Robinwood Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Coming Soon! - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5935346)
818 W. Kaweah Avenue
818 West Kaweah Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1434 sqft
818 W. Kaweah Avenue Available 08/14/20 818 W. Kaweah - Visalia - This House Has Carpet, Tile, And Hardwood Flooring. Central Air And Heating. Ceiling Fans And Blinds Throughout. Kitchen Area Has Stove, Refrigerator*, and Dishwasher.
346 W. Morton
346 West Morton Avenue, Porterville, CA
1 Bedroom
$695
Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment Home - This remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home features new laminate flooring, baseboards and paint throughout with a large living & kitchen area.
3746 W. Buena Vista
3746 West Buena Vista Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1700 sqft
Coming Soon! Currently Occupied, Vacant by 08/16/2020 - Please Do Not Disturb Tenants - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5925122)
767 S. Amber Street
767 South Amber Street, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1233 sqft
767 S. Amber Street Available 08/21/20 767 S. Amber Street - Tulare - This Home Has A Two Car Garage. No Pets Please. Schools: Kohn, Live Oak, Tulare Union No Pets Allowed (RLNE5917663)
1252 Pismo Ct.
1252 Pismo Court, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1588 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5913886)
10524 Ave. 388
10524 Avenue 388, Monson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2140 sqft
10524 Ave. 388 Available 09/01/20 Ranch setting coming soon - Professionally managed by Cloverland Property Mgmt Inc. Over 2100' sq ft Ranch house and swimming pool. Three spacious bedrooms and two and half bath. Two car garage with remote opener.
1411 S. Divisadero AVe. #4
1411 South Divisadero Street, Visalia, CA
1 Bedroom
$800
Spacious Apartment!!! - Spacious Apartment well established neighborhood, 1 bedroom 1 bathroom, with indoor washer/dryer hookup, covered patio, carport, community pool, gated entry, close to schools, stores and restaurants, apartment is fully
2834 S. Conyer
2834 South Conyer Street, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2025 sqft
2834 S. Conyer - Visalia - This Home Is Two Stories. New Paint And New Light Fixtures. Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Has A Formal Dinning Room, Breakfast Nook, And Living Room With A Fireplace Area. Upstairs Fireplace Area In The Master Bedroom.
457 Alpha Street
457 Alpha Street, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1390 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5471383)
14275 Avenue 228
14275 Avenue 228, Tulare County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
14275 Avenue 228 Available 08/28/20 14275 Avenue 228 - Tulare - This Home Is Located On A Working Dairy. This Home Has Three Full Bedrooms And An Additional Office Space. Has A Living Room And Family Room. The Flooring Is Carpet, Tile, And Linoleum.
3934 S Parkwood
3934 S Parkwood St, Visalia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,010
3934 S Parkwood Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in gated community! - Beautiful, semi-custom 4 bed/2.5 bath home in a gorgeous gated community. Fireplace, washer/dryer, refrigerator & microwave included.
