359 Apartments for rent in Hawthorne, CA📍
Hawthorne has come a long way from the 80-acre, one-horse town established by investors attracted by the narrow-gauge railway in 1887. The Hawthorne Land Company positioned the town as a good settlement between the city of Los Angeles and the sea, especially for people who wanted to raise poultry and grow veggies. The attraction still holds, fueled mainly by the year-round Mediterranean climate of the Los Angeles basin and the fact that it is just 5 miles or 10 minutes to Los Angeles International Airport, 20 minutes to downtown LA, and only 10 minutes to the beaches. Add all that to the good mix of businesses, industries, schools, retail complexes and more that this area offers, and it's no wonder 89,000 people chose to settle in the 6.1 square miles of the city of Hawthorne. Most veggie and poultry growers are out by now, though.
You might have guessed it by now. The ease of finding an apartment runs inversely proportional to the charm and allure of the city. Hawthorne is no different. The supply is rather limited, and take a deep breath before you look at vacancy rates. They hover around 5 to 6 percent overall, but you'll also see as little as 1 to 2 percent, depending on the neighborhood that catches your fancy.
If you want to enjoy the strategic benefits of Hawthorne, be ready to pay for it. Average rents run higher than those for the rest of California.
Wear your professional hat when you're hunting for an apartment. The task is as daunting and serious as a job hunt. Start early. Decide what you want, adopt a systematic approach, persevere and seize the moment when it eventually comes. Then? Thank your lucky stars.
S La Cienega Boulevard - W 120th Street: This area is slightly up market, with plenty of students around. Get a head start if you plan to move in during the pre-semester rush when students go house hunting. $$
Inglewood Avenue - W 120th Street: This is a neighborhood with a lot of character, lots of small-to-medium apartments, and fairly high vacancy rates to boot. Get in while you can! $$
Hawthorne Boulevard - W 120th Street: Here you have a densely populated neighborhood with plenty of apartments of all types and sizes. The average rental rate here is relatively low, but this translates into very low vacancy rates. To secure an apartment here, you will probably have to expand your rat-race skills in house hunting. $
Prairie Avenue - W 120th Street: This diverse neighborhood has a lot of character and amazing Cajun and Falafel foods. The stock is rather flexible, ranging from studios to large apartments and single-family homes.$$
Inglewood Avenue – Broadway: Most apartments here are small, either studio or one to two bedrooms, and the best part is that most of them are renter-occupied.$$
West of Downtown: The Prairie Avenue - Broadway - W El Segundo Boulevard - Washington Avenue - Jefferson Avenue – Doty Avenue – W 139 Street stretch is a dense urban neighborhood with a mix of small to medium-sized apartments and single-family homes. Most of the stock is on rent, and vacancy rates are fairly decent--above 7 percent.$$
Doty Avenue - Bodger Avenue: Most new developments take place here, and the vacancy rate of just 0.6 percent reflects the demand.$$$
Delta: You will probably have to pay a premium here, thanks to the high quality of the houses. But don’t think twice if an apartment here attracts you. This is a vibrant neighborhood with good vacancy rates.$$$
East of Downtown: The neighborhoods of Yukon Avenue - W Rosecrans Avenue- Chadron Avenue is another dense urban stretch with plenty of small-to-medium apartments. Most of the apartments here are renter occupied, and the stretch has relatively higher vacancy rates.$$
City Center: The city center has lots of small to medium-sized apartments for the taking.$$$
Del Aire: College students have a special liking for this neighborhood. If you happen to land here in the peak summer months, you'll have the opportunity to mix it up with the young adults.$$
Isis Avenue - W Rosecrans Avenue: Looking for an oasis of fine urban living. Here it is, complete with arts, theater, boutique shopping and more. The stock is mostly medium to large apartments and houses, and they're the most expensive in Hawthorne. Most of them are occupied by the owners. $$$$$
Hawthorne is a young city, with the median age of residents at just 31.5 years. It's 45.6 in California overall.
The city has bus lines and is connected to the MTA Light Rail, but most people simply prefer the two freeways. About 80 percent of the population commute in their own gas guzzlers.
Eleven elementary schools, four middle schools, and eight high schools have the younger set covered.
June 2020 Hawthorne Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Hawthorne Rent Report. Hawthorne rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hawthorne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Hawthorne rents held steady over the past month
Hawthorne rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hawthorne stand at $1,266 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,627 for a two-bedroom. Hawthorne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hawthorne, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
- Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hawthorne
As rents have increased slightly in Hawthorne, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hawthorne is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Hawthorne's median two-bedroom rent of $1,627 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% rise in Hawthorne.
- While Hawthorne's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hawthorne than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Hawthorne is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Hawthorne Renter Confidence Survey
Here’s how Hawthorne ranks on:
Apartment List has released results for Hawthorne from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
“Hawthorne renters expressed very low satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “They gave average or below-average scores across the board.”
Key findings in Hawthorne include the following:
- Hawthorne renters give their city an F overall for satisfaction.
- The highest-rated category for Hawthorne was the quality of local schools, which received a B score.
- Renters seemed somewhat concerned with access to public transit (B-).
- The largest sources of dissatisfaction were affordability (C-), local job and career opportunities (D), safety (D), and access to parks and community events (F).
- Renters here are less satisfied than those in other California cities like Santa Monica (A+), Irvine (A+), Glendale (A+), and Inglewood (C-).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.