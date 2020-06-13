AL
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:49 AM

359 Apartments for rent in Hawthorne, CA

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
The Palms
4829 W 120th St, Hawthorne, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community features convenient carport and relaxing pool. Units feature hardwood floors and oven range for convenience. Close to Eucalyptus Park with proximity to Interstate-405.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5550 Boardwalk
5550 Boardwalk, Hawthorne, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
1135 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
360 at South Bay! Offering a rare, two story end unit, one bedroom loft-style condo This chic condo is a must see. The floors were RE ENTLY redone in a pretty white oak wash.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5545 Ocean #104
5545 Ocean, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1320 sqft
'360 at Southbay' Townhome in Hawthorne! - This private and quiet beautiful townhome is located in the award-winning ThreeSixty at South Bay community. This two-bedroom/two and one-half bath unit has a two car garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5400 W. 149th Place, #12
5400 149th Place, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1660 sqft
5400 W. 149th Place, #12 Available 07/07/20 BRIGHT & PRIVATE, END CORNER UNIT, 3BR/2.5BA CONDO IN THE FUSION COMPLEX CLOSE TO EVERYTHING & 5 MINS TO BEACH! - **NOTE: PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO PAINTING/COLOR CHANGE & NEW CARPET INSTALLED - 3BR/2.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
East Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
13520 Lemoli Ave.
13520 Lemoli Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
950 sqft
Spacious 1 bed/1 bath. Great floor plan. New carpet, new blinds, new paint, new ceiling fans and light fixtures. 1 parking included. Gated community. Laundry on site. . https://www.mashcole.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
East Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
13611 Kornblum Ave.
13611 Kornblum Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE-IN SPECIAL - $250.00 OFF RENT - OAKTREE APARTMENTS ***Come and enjoy all we have to offer from our large bedroom floor plans, beautiful maintained landscaping and large laundry facility.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
North Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
11954 Gale Avenue - 7
11954 Gale Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
600 sqft
Upper 2 bed 1 bath, Large living room, dining area, New paint, carpet. VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tkMDQGgmGC6&brand=0

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5552 Palm Drive
5552 Palm Drive, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
2187 sqft
EXCELLENT SOUTH BAY LOCATION! This fully-detached four bedroom, three-story townhome provides plenty of space to relax with friends and family! An impressive and open concept kitchen, with stainless-steel appliances, living/ dining area are located

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5511 W 149 Place
5511 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Welcome to the gated Fusion Complex - your oasis in the South Bay. This beautiful townhome-style unit features open floor plan to living room with west-facing balcony, dining area and kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ramona
1 Unit Available
4465 W 142nd St
4465 West 142nd Street, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
800 sqft
Front unit of a 4 unit building. 3bds 1 3/4 ba, hardwood floors,Bright, spacious living room that opens to kitchen. Small front yard. Conveniently located to shopping.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
13800 Cordary Avenue
13800 Cordary Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2200 sqft
Furnished short-term rental. Experience the luxury of modern housing in these brand new construction homes. Natural light washes over the spacious, open floor plan.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bodger Park - El Camino Village
1 Unit Available
14412 Yukon Avenue
14412 Yukon Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
1670 sqft
Exquisite new construction for the discerning client. Large END UNIT 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath homes in a private planned unit community. These homes offer all the elegance of the beach cities, with a short commute to LAX, SpaceX and freeways.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
13459 Glasgow Place
13459 Glasgow Place, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1098 sqft
Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home on a corner lot with large yard. The house has been newly painted and has hardwood floors throughout. A detached 2 car garage and gated driveway provide parking and storage space.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Holly Glen - Del Aire
23 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$2,034
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
2 Units Available
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Alondra Park
1 Unit Available
3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue, Gardena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
735 sqft
At 3249 Marine Ave, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in the 90249 area of Gardena. The community staff is ready and waiting to help you find your perfect home. Drop by 3249 Marine Ave today.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
221 Aviation Place
221 Aviation Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1646 sqft
Desirable Manhattan Pointe townhome just in time for a summer move in! Kitchen looks out to open living area with a breakfast bar and dining area. Wood floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1801 Manhattan Beach Blvd #1, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,492 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
750 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1803 Manhattan Beach Blvd #5, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,492 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manhattan Village
1 Unit Available
16 Monterey Court
16 Monterey Ct, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1972 sqft
Gorgeous Plan 4 end unit nestled in private and prestigious Manhattan Beach Village! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus separate loft office which can also be used as play area or TV room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4324 W 163rd St
4324 163rd Street, Lawndale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
Available 07/19/20 Fully remodeled house w/spacious yard near freeway - Property Id: 293805 Spacious upgraded 3 bedroom house for rent with large backyard with extra storage. Large backyard for entertaining and play.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westmont
1 Unit Available
1615 W 106th St
1615 West 106th Street, Westmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Spacious Home - Property Id: 284671 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284671 Property Id 284671 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796084)

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
14817 Sutro Avenue
14817 Sutro Avenue, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
14817 Sutro Avenue Available 07/01/20 UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH BONUS ROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME INCLUDES LAUNDRY ROOM & GARAGE - DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENT. TO VIEW THIS HOME PLEASE CALL 562.477.9328.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alondra Park
1 Unit Available
14900 Chadron Ave Apt 1
14900 Chadron Avenue, Alondra Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom + 1 bath in Prime Gardena is now move-in ready!! This unit has been newly remodeled! *New granite counter tops *New Paint *New Stove *New Plank Flooring Building Amenities: Laundry on-site Gated parking Secure entry 1 parking

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hawthorne is $1,265, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,626.
Studio
$1,063
1 Bed
$1,265
2 Beds
$1,626
3+ Beds
$2,210
City GuideHawthorneWhat do Beach Boys Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson; actress Marilyn Monroe; sportsmen Jim Thorpe and Mike Scott; and a myriad other celebrities have in common? They all grew up in Hawthorne, a sunny, teeming LA suburb.
It's Come a Long Way, Baby
+

Hawthorne has come a long way from the 80-acre, one-horse town established by investors attracted by the narrow-gauge railway in 1887. The Hawthorne Land Company positioned the town as a good settlement between the city of Los Angeles and the sea, especially for people who wanted to raise poultry and grow veggies. The attraction still holds, fueled mainly by the year-round Mediterranean climate of the Los Angeles basin and the fact that it is just 5 miles or 10 minutes to Los Angeles International Airport, 20 minutes to downtown LA, and only 10 minutes to the beaches. Add all that to the good mix of businesses, industries, schools, retail complexes and more that this area offers, and it's no wonder 89,000 people chose to settle in the 6.1 square miles of the city of Hawthorne. Most veggie and poultry growers are out by now, though.

Moving to the City/Finding an Apartment
+

You might have guessed it by now. The ease of finding an apartment runs inversely proportional to the charm and allure of the city. Hawthorne is no different. The supply is rather limited, and take a deep breath before you look at vacancy rates. They hover around 5 to 6 percent overall, but you'll also see as little as 1 to 2 percent, depending on the neighborhood that catches your fancy.

How Much Does It Cost?
+

If you want to enjoy the strategic benefits of Hawthorne, be ready to pay for it. Average rents run higher than those for the rest of California.

What Do You Need?
+

Wear your professional hat when you're hunting for an apartment. The task is as daunting and serious as a job hunt. Start early. Decide what you want, adopt a systematic approach, persevere and seize the moment when it eventually comes. Then? Thank your lucky stars.

Neighborhoods
+

S La Cienega Boulevard - W 120th Street: This area is slightly up market, with plenty of students around. Get a head start if you plan to move in during the pre-semester rush when students go house hunting. $$

Inglewood Avenue - W 120th Street: This is a neighborhood with a lot of character, lots of small-to-medium apartments, and fairly high vacancy rates to boot. Get in while you can! $$

Hawthorne Boulevard - W 120th Street: Here you have a densely populated neighborhood with plenty of apartments of all types and sizes. The average rental rate here is relatively low, but this translates into very low vacancy rates. To secure an apartment here, you will probably have to expand your rat-race skills in house hunting. $

Prairie Avenue - W 120th Street: This diverse neighborhood has a lot of character and amazing Cajun and Falafel foods. The stock is rather flexible, ranging from studios to large apartments and single-family homes.$$

Inglewood Avenue – Broadway: Most apartments here are small, either studio or one to two bedrooms, and the best part is that most of them are renter-occupied.$$

West of Downtown: The Prairie Avenue - Broadway - W El Segundo Boulevard - Washington Avenue - Jefferson Avenue – Doty Avenue – W 139 Street stretch is a dense urban neighborhood with a mix of small to medium-sized apartments and single-family homes. Most of the stock is on rent, and vacancy rates are fairly decent--above 7 percent.$$

Doty Avenue - Bodger Avenue: Most new developments take place here, and the vacancy rate of just 0.6 percent reflects the demand.$$$

Delta: You will probably have to pay a premium here, thanks to the high quality of the houses. But don’t think twice if an apartment here attracts you. This is a vibrant neighborhood with good vacancy rates.$$$

East of Downtown: The neighborhoods of Yukon Avenue - W Rosecrans Avenue- Chadron Avenue is another dense urban stretch with plenty of small-to-medium apartments. Most of the apartments here are renter occupied, and the stretch has relatively higher vacancy rates.$$

City Center: The city center has lots of small to medium-sized apartments for the taking.$$$

Del Aire: College students have a special liking for this neighborhood. If you happen to land here in the peak summer months, you'll have the opportunity to mix it up with the young adults.$$

Isis Avenue - W Rosecrans Avenue: Looking for an oasis of fine urban living. Here it is, complete with arts, theater, boutique shopping and more. The stock is mostly medium to large apartments and houses, and they're the most expensive in Hawthorne. Most of them are occupied by the owners. $$$$$

Life in Hawthorne
+

Hawthorne is a young city, with the median age of residents at just 31.5 years. It's 45.6 in California overall.

The city has bus lines and is connected to the MTA Light Rail, but most people simply prefer the two freeways. About 80 percent of the population commute in their own gas guzzlers.

Eleven elementary schools, four middle schools, and eight high schools have the younger set covered.

Rent Report
Hawthorne

June 2020 Hawthorne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hawthorne Rent Report. Hawthorne rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hawthorne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hawthorne rents held steady over the past month

Hawthorne rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hawthorne stand at $1,266 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,627 for a two-bedroom. Hawthorne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hawthorne, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hawthorne

    As rents have increased slightly in Hawthorne, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hawthorne is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Hawthorne's median two-bedroom rent of $1,627 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% rise in Hawthorne.
    • While Hawthorne's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hawthorne than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Hawthorne is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Hawthorne Renter Confidence Survey
    National study of renter’s satisfaction with their cities and states

    Here’s how Hawthorne ranks on:

    D
    Safety and crime rate
    D
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C-
    Affordability
    B
    Quality of schools
    C-
    Weather
    C-
    Commute time
    C-
    State and local taxes
    B-
    Public transit
    C-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released results for Hawthorne from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “Hawthorne renters expressed very low satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “They gave average or below-average scores across the board.”

    Key findings in Hawthorne include the following:

    • Hawthorne renters give their city an F overall for satisfaction.
    • The highest-rated category for Hawthorne was the quality of local schools, which received a B score.
    • Renters seemed somewhat concerned with access to public transit (B-).
    • The largest sources of dissatisfaction were affordability (C-), local job and career opportunities (D), safety (D), and access to parks and community events (F).
    • Renters here are less satisfied than those in other California cities like Santa Monica (A+), Irvine (A+), Glendale (A+), and Inglewood (C-).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.
    View our national survey results here.
    How much is rent in Hawthorne?
    In Hawthorne, the median rent is $1,063 for a studio, $1,265 for a 1-bedroom, $1,626 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,210 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hawthorne, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
    How pet-friendly is Hawthorne?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Hawthorne received a letter grade of C- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Hawthorne?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Hawthorne received a letter grade of D for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Hawthorne?
    Hawthorne renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Hawthorne did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Hawthorne?
    Some of the colleges located in the Hawthorne area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Hawthorne?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hawthorne from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

