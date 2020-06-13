359 Apartments for rent in Hawthorne, CA

S La Cienega Boulevard - W 120th Street: This area is slightly up market, with plenty of students around. Get a head start if you plan to move in during the pre-semester rush when students go house hunting. $$

Inglewood Avenue - W 120th Street: This is a neighborhood with a lot of character, lots of small-to-medium apartments, and fairly high vacancy rates to boot. Get in while you can! $$

Hawthorne Boulevard - W 120th Street: Here you have a densely populated neighborhood with plenty of apartments of all types and sizes. The average rental rate here is relatively low, but this translates into very low vacancy rates. To secure an apartment here, you will probably have to expand your rat-race skills in house hunting. $

Prairie Avenue - W 120th Street: This diverse neighborhood has a lot of character and amazing Cajun and Falafel foods. The stock is rather flexible, ranging from studios to large apartments and single-family homes.$$

Inglewood Avenue – Broadway: Most apartments here are small, either studio or one to two bedrooms, and the best part is that most of them are renter-occupied.$$

West of Downtown: The Prairie Avenue - Broadway - W El Segundo Boulevard - Washington Avenue - Jefferson Avenue – Doty Avenue – W 139 Street stretch is a dense urban neighborhood with a mix of small to medium-sized apartments and single-family homes. Most of the stock is on rent, and vacancy rates are fairly decent--above 7 percent.$$

Doty Avenue - Bodger Avenue: Most new developments take place here, and the vacancy rate of just 0.6 percent reflects the demand.$$$

Delta: You will probably have to pay a premium here, thanks to the high quality of the houses. But don’t think twice if an apartment here attracts you. This is a vibrant neighborhood with good vacancy rates.$$$

East of Downtown: The neighborhoods of Yukon Avenue - W Rosecrans Avenue- Chadron Avenue is another dense urban stretch with plenty of small-to-medium apartments. Most of the apartments here are renter occupied, and the stretch has relatively higher vacancy rates.$$

City Center: The city center has lots of small to medium-sized apartments for the taking.$$$

Del Aire: College students have a special liking for this neighborhood. If you happen to land here in the peak summer months, you'll have the opportunity to mix it up with the young adults.$$

Isis Avenue - W Rosecrans Avenue: Looking for an oasis of fine urban living. Here it is, complete with arts, theater, boutique shopping and more. The stock is mostly medium to large apartments and houses, and they're the most expensive in Hawthorne. Most of them are occupied by the owners. $$$$$