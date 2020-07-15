AL
/
CA
/
tehachapi
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Tehachapi, CA

📍

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
101 East H Street
101 East H Street, Tehachapi, CA
Studio
$1,200
987 sqft
Stand alone commercial building. Excellent tourist location in downtown Tehachapi just steps from Tehachapi Depot Museum . 987 sq ft commercial building on a large fenced corner lot. Previously used as an Antique Store.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
414 W Tehachapi Boulevard
414 West Tehachapi Boulevard, Tehachapi, CA
Studio
$3,200
2828 sqft
Recently constructedoffice or retail space on main street in the heart of Tehachapi! 2828 sq ft. Foyer/Reception Area, 3 private offices, conference room and private bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
606 Linden Ct
606 Linden Court, Tehachapi, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
1 bedroom 1 bathroom - Property Id: 135213 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135213 Property Id 135213 (RLNE5642292)

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1317 Clasico Drive
1317 Clasico Dr, Tehachapi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1834 sqft
1317 Clasico Drive Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 3/2 w/ Office Space in Town - Beautiful Newer Home in Tehachapi City. Built in 2018 and 1834 sq ft. Split wing layout with plantation shutters. Landscaped front and back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Tehachapi

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
27260 Stirrup Way
27260 Stirrup Way, Bear Valley Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1351 sqft
27260 Stirrup Way Available 08/18/20 2BR/2BA in Bear Valley Springs w/ Incredible Views! - There is nothing like sitting on your patio enjoying endless panoramic views...Private retreat style setting on spacious lot with beautiful rock formations.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
23171 Woodford-Tehachapi Road
23171 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, Golden Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Beautiful house in 2 1/2 acres fruits orchard. Security gated fence remote camera. paved drive in to the house. Plenty of parking cars and trailer. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
24321 Bay Ct Court
24321 Bay Court, Bear Valley Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2019 sqft
Bear Valley Springs horse property! Almost 2000 s/f 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home features a lovely spacious living room with a dining area. The kitchen has a breakfast room and lots of storage too.

1 of 29

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
22317 Milky Way
22317 Milky Way, Golden Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1710 sqft
Move in Ready: Large 3 Bedroom in Golden Hills - Large home in Golden Hills East. 1710 square foot, 2 story with 3 bedrooms (all upstairs), and 3 bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
22908 Clover Spring Place
22908 Clover Spring Place, Golden Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1443 sqft
22908 Clover Spring Place Available 05/19/20 Great Family Home in Golden Hills West! - Great 3 bdrm 2 bath home in Golden Hills West! 1443 Square feet on a cul de sac. Fireplace, fenced yard, laundry room, two car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
1 Unit Available
28681 Delaware Drive
28681 Delaware Drive, Stallion Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2900 sqft
Stallion Springs Beauty - AVAIL MARCH 13th - Very large 4+3 with additional office. Large open floor plan with great kitchen with eat in area. Large bedrooms compliment this home with plenty of storage space.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
23345 Clover Spring Road
23345 Clover Spring Road, Golden Hills, CA
Studio
$850
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Coming Soon! - Studio - Down stairs Unit, Newly painted, fully functional kitchen with a dishwasher and stove/oven. Tenant must provide their own refrigerator. Full Bath, Walk in closet. Use of the washer and dryer. Front patio with picnic table.
Results within 10 miles of Tehachapi

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
24441 Oak Tree Court
24441 Oak Tree Court, Bear Valley Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1280 sqft
BEAR VALLEY - REMODELED - HORSE PROPERTY WITH FENCED CORRALS - This is a must see! Available Now! Enjoy this picturesque 2 bedroom 2 bath with loft including over 1 acre on horse property.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
30130 Brassie Court
30130 Brassie Court, Bear Valley Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1408 sqft
A comfortable, contemporary 3/2 bvs home w/a lovely open floor plan! The well designed kitchen opens to the spacious great room. Nice amenities & features throughout this 1408s/f home. Walk-through the oversized garage into the large laundry room.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
23481 Mashie Court
23481 Mashie Court, Bear Valley Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1726 sqft
23481 Mashie Court Available 07/31/20 COMING SOON! BEAR VALLEY - Great Bear Valley Gated Community located on a quiet a Cul-de-sac. 3 Bedrooms 2 bath -new flooring, paint and window coverings . 1,726 sq ft.

Median Rent in Tehachapi

Last updated Jan. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Tehachapi is $576, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $748.
Studio
$553
1 Bed
$576
2 Beds
$748
3+ Beds
$1,082
City GuideTehachapiFor 1990s film fans, trainspotting means something entirely different from what it means in Tehachapi, where the Tehachapi Loop calls to real trainspotters. Yes, those are people who avidly watch trains. That's a thing. The Loop is a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark -- which you also probably didn't know was a thing.
Between Two Worlds
+

The Kawaiisu people called the Tehachapi Valley home for thousands of years. Seasonally, they spanned the California east from the southern Sierras to the Mojave Desert. The name "Tehachapi" may derive from the Kawaiisu word for "hard climb." When non-native people arrive in the Tehachapi Valley, they merely called their settlement "Old Town." Tehachapi grew thanks to the boom brought by rail via the Southern Pacific -- the depot established the center of the new town. It was, until it was lost to fire in 2008, the oldest building in the city.

The city didn't know it had its own fault line until it was decimated by a 7.5 earthquake in the mid-20th century. The White Wolf Fault is still there, but most of the places to live in you'll be considering are built to modern standards, so don't fear tumblers when you come to town.

These days, the City of Tehachapi's website brags that "It's about higher elevation. How the higher elevation is our competitive differentiator because we have clean air, four seasons, alternative energy, outdoor adventure, great agritourism." There's a lot going for this in-between place.

Neighborhoods
+

Downtown Tehachapi: You'll find local shops, outdoor plazas, and historic murals here, brags the city. You'll find an assortment of housing choices here like one bedroom apartments for rent, rental properties, and a few condos rentals as well. This is the established part of town, though there are some newer tracts available as well. Live in the city center in your new rental house and enjoy a stroll down to Kelcy's for home cooked food in a rustic atmosphere. The locals say it's a must-try institution.

Stallion Springs: Just outside of town limits, about 15 miles away, you'll find Stallion Springs, home to award winning golf and an extreme sports camp where you can learn to fly your bike, indoors or outdoors. You'll find mostly detached rental properties here. A growing area, you'll enjoy the two main restaurants here -- PDubs Grille & Bar and Papa's Pizza.

Bear Valley Springs: This private, gated community is about 15 minutes from Tehachapi proper. About a third of the town's residents call this area home, however, and appreciate its country club lifestyle complete with golf, tennis, horse trails, pools, and lakes. You'll find 3 and 4 bedroom houses here, or even bigger options, with sweeping vistas and ample land. There's a country store here to tide you over with essentials and quick breakfasts and lunches.

Living in Tehachapi
+

In a town this size, you might not expect big city amenities like a community orchestra, but Tehachapi will exceed your expectations in many fronts, this one included. Tehachapi is home to not one, but two local orchestras -- the Tehachapi Community Orchestra and the Tehachapi Pops Orchestra (for when classical just isn't your thing). Each performs about 5 times a year, giving you 10 chances to meet your neighbors and support the local arts. If you like people more than instruments, catch a performance by the Tehachapi Community Theater. They perform in the historic Beekay Theater, a place the group worked hard to restore from a fire-damaged hole to the art deco throwback masterpiece that it is today.

As seems required for small town American life, Tehachapi has a fantastic Fourth of July schedule with events ranging from a Bad Bulls Rodeo to the annual All American 4th of July Hotdog Festival. Music, fireworks, food, neighbors, and, our favorite, the Annual Wiener Dog Races, which, well, trust us, you just need to make time to see.

For outdoor and sustainable living enthusiasts, you'll be pleased to know that Tehachapi has adopted a city Bicycle Master Plan to develop increased cycling pathways and lanes throughout the city (though for now, you'll still need a car as well if you're moving to this region).

If even small town life proves overwhelming, or you just need to hit the reset button, you can visit Teagosah, the Mountain Spirit Center -- a Buddhist Monastery associate with the Chogye Order of Korean Buddhism. Visitors are welcome here, any day of the week.

Also of note for animal lovers: Windswept Ranch a shelter and rehab facility for animals like deer. For the more exotic option, check out Indian Point Ostrich Ranch and look up to the world's largest birds.

For wine enthusiasts, nearby Cummings Valley is quickly growing as California's next wine region. About 20 minutes from downtown Tehachapi, the rich soil here makes from some fine vintages. Visit Triassic Legacy and Souza Family Vineyards to drink in both the local bottles and the stunning views.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Tehachapi?
In Tehachapi, the median rent is $553 for a studio, $576 for a 1-bedroom, $748 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,082 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Tehachapi, check out our monthly Tehachapi Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Tehachapi?
Some of the colleges located in the Tehachapi area include California Institute of the Arts, College of the Canyons, The Master's University and Seminary, Antelope Valley College, and California State University-Bakersfield. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Tehachapi?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tehachapi from include Santa Clarita, Bakersfield, Lancaster, Palmdale, and Stevenson Ranch.

Similar Pages

Tehachapi Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Clarita, CABakersfield, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CAStevenson Ranch, CAOildale, CAGolden Hills, CAPine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CACalifornia City, CARosedale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the CanyonsThe Master's University and SeminaryAntelope Valley CollegeCalifornia State University-Bakersfield