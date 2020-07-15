15 Apartments for rent in Tehachapi, CA

The Kawaiisu people called the Tehachapi Valley home for thousands of years. Seasonally, they spanned the California east from the southern Sierras to the Mojave Desert. The name "Tehachapi" may derive from the Kawaiisu word for "hard climb." When non-native people arrive in the Tehachapi Valley, they merely called their settlement "Old Town." Tehachapi grew thanks to the boom brought by rail via the Southern Pacific -- the depot established the center of the new town. It was, until it was lost to fire in 2008, the oldest building in the city.

The city didn't know it had its own fault line until it was decimated by a 7.5 earthquake in the mid-20th century. The White Wolf Fault is still there, but most of the places to live in you'll be considering are built to modern standards, so don't fear tumblers when you come to town.

These days, the City of Tehachapi's website brags that "It's about higher elevation. How the higher elevation is our competitive differentiator because we have clean air, four seasons, alternative energy, outdoor adventure, great agritourism." There's a lot going for this in-between place.