la palma
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:48 AM
118 Apartments for rent in La Palma, CA📍
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5191 Banbury Circle
5191 Banbury Circle, La Palma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1315 sqft
Remodeled, 3-Bed Townhouse for Rent in La Palma - This roomy, remodeled townhouse has a lot to offer. Wood-style vinyl plank flooring and porcelain tile grace the downstairs.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5172 Bransford Drive
5172 Bransford Drive, La Palma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
1450 sqft
5172 Bransford Drive Available 06/30/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: Private Entry Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Gas Fireplace, Wood Flooring Downstairs, Vertical Blinds,
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5172 LENA Drive
5172 Lena Drive, La Palma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2100 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Walking Distance to ALL Great La Palma Schools: Los Coyotes EL., Walker Jr High, Kennedy High and Oxford Academy. Beautiful Corner Lot With Amazing Flowers & Plants Curb Appearance. Great Home In Very Quiet Area.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5692 Conifer Drive
5692 Conifer Drive, La Palma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1660 sqft
Beautiful La Palma Lease! Single Family Home with 4 bedrooms 2 bath. Laminate flooring and recessed lighting throughout the home. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom has access to backyard. Laundry in garage.
Results within 1 mile of La Palma
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cerritos
32 Units Available
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,707
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cypress
19 Units Available
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,791
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cypress
1 Unit Available
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cypress
1 Unit Available
9031 PRIMAVERA Lane
9031 Primavera Lane, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1455 sqft
Newer Construction - Gated Community: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome with direct access private 2 car garage. Beautifully finished with Updgraded Kitchen including Granite Countertops. Master Suite and Secondary Bedroom have walk-in closets.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cypress
1 Unit Available
5321 Bishop St, CA, #A
5321 Bishop Street, Cypress, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedroom Cypress Apartment For Rent! - Very spacious two bedroom apartment for rent in Cypress. Great freeway access to multiple freeways, located near city parks and multiple high schools.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
16803 Parkvalle Avenue
16803 Parkvalle Avenue, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1373 sqft
Dear Agents : This property will be shown by appointment only. Please TEXT listing agent, Pauline @ (562)676-5822 for showing. All visitors must sign CAR (PEAD) form and receive confirmation from the listing agent before viewing the property.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
13134 Rose Street
13134 Rose Street, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1590 sqft
A great single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. With large family room. 1,590 SF of living area plus 2 car garage.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
18623 Clydepark Avenue
18623 Clydepark Avenue, Cerritos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1733 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! one of the finest Cerritos neighborhoods nearby Carmenita Ave and 183rd St. Immaculate and very well maintained.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12551 Valencia Street
12551 East Valencia Street, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1356 sqft
3 bed room with two bath. Single story house. House offers Laminate wood floor, Granite counter top, Double pane window and doors. Newly upgraded bathrooms. Living room is facing south with lots lights into the house.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
6400 San Harco Circle
6400 San Harco Circle, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1072 sqft
Available July 1st, this charming 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms house in the San Tract of Buena Park is just waiting for you to call it Home. Recently updated, this house features an open concept floor plan with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
19638 Sequoia Avenue
19638 Sequoia Avenue, Cerritos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1964 sqft
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, this property has been cleaned and sanitized up to CDC standard. All visitors to the property must wear face mask and sanitize their hands upon exiting the property.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
8487 CEDARVIEW COURT,
8487 Cedarview Court, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1150 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom - Welcome to this 3 BR 2.5 BA Two-story Condo. The light and bright living area. Located in the Cypress School District, close to freeways and shopping.
1 of 1
Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
Cypress
1 Unit Available
5643 Vonnie Lane
5643 Vonnie Ln, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Upstairs Apartment! Washer & Dryer Included inside Unit! 1 Parking Space!
Results within 5 miles of La Palma
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE1991360)
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Buena Park
2 Units Available
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
865 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6400 Lincoln Avenue in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
$
Imperial Estates West
6 Units Available
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
Stanton
2 Units Available
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Del Monte in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
3 Units Available
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
961 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Tree in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Village in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
