182 Apartments for rent in Rocklin, CA

Last updated June 13 2020
Sunset Whitney
5 Units Available
The Terraces at Stanford Ranch
3339 Marlee Way, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1469 sqft
Townhome community in a quiet neighborhood near Hwys 65 and 80 and Folsom Lake. Air-conditioned units with garden tubs, hardwood flooring and full kitchen appliances.
9 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
5 Units Available
The James
6201 W Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make The James the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Rocklin feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience.
Sunset Whitney
3 Units Available
The Brighton
6050 Placer West Dr, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1040 sqft
The Brighton wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
6 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Sunset West
7 Units Available
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1057 sqft
Redesigned homes with custom cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures and USB outlets. Ample community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, dog park and pool. Near Blue Oaks Marketplace for convenient shopping. By State Route 65.
Sunset Whitney
2 Units Available
Granite Oaks Apartments
3300 Parkside Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Granite Oaks Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Sunset West
5 Units Available
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
East of Sacramento, before the rolling hills rise to meet the majestic Sierra, lies the beautiful master-planned community of The Winsted at Sunset West. Each individual apartment home offers residents features normally found only in custom homes.
Central Rocklin
4 Units Available
Hidden Grove
5415 South Grove Street, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
900 sqft
Convenient to Quarry Park and Sunset Plaza, this beautiful community offers residents a pool, spa, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartment amenities include fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
8 Units Available
Montessa at Whitney Ranch
1150 Whitney Ranch Pky, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
A stunning community with a resort-like pool, expansive views of the green space surrounding it and ample on-site amenities. Near top-rated schools, parks and shopping areas. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
Sunset Whitney
2 Units Available
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge
5902 Springview Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
840 sqft
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge, More than just an apartment... A community! The Vue at Rocklin Ridge apartments you can enjoy the peace of the country with all the pleasures of the city.
4 Units Available
Meridian at Stanford Ranch
2121 Sunset Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1051 sqft
Welcome home! The Meridian at Stanford Ranch offers a selection of spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Rocklin CA that have been thoughtfully designed for your comfort and convenience.
Stanford Ranch
1 Unit Available
5617 Harvest Rd
5617 Harvest Road, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1400 sqft
Stanford Ranch - 5617 Harvest Rd " Stanford Ranch" A 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home with approx. 1400 s.f. with central heat and air, great room, Nice open kitchen. Large master bedroom with private bath. Large yard, 2 car garage with opener.
Stanford Ranch
1 Unit Available
5521 Butte View Court
5521 Butte View Court, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1626 sqft
Three bedroom in gated community. - Two story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home in beautiful gated community, including community pool access. Central heating/air conditioning, living room with a wood burning fireplace.
1 Unit Available
6151 Lonetree Blvd
6151 Lonetree Boulevard, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1771 sqft
6151 Lonetree Blvd Available 08/10/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4959234)
Secret Ravine - Sierra Bluffs
1 Unit Available
6220 Rustic Hills Drive
6220 Rustic Hills Drive, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
2159 sqft
Come and enjoy a breathtaking property! - One of a kind, with a beautiful back yard to relax in and a freshly painted home. This home is truly unique, check out the pictures and imagine yourselves in this fabulous home.
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
6513 Powder Ridge Drive
6513 Powder Ridge Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1650 sqft
6513 Powder Ridge Drive Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Rocklin Home! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Beautiful three bedroom home with two car garage! Walking distance to Rock Creek Elementary, trails, parks, and much more.
Whitney Ranch
1 Unit Available
3142 Golden Trail Street
3142 Golden Trail St, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2021 sqft
3142 Golden Trail Street Available 07/06/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5834877)
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
3702 Independence Place
3702 Independence Place, Rocklin, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
2833 sqft
- Property is available for move in two weeks after application approval. (RLNE5785938)
Stanford Ranch
1 Unit Available
5122 Windham Way
5122 Windham Way, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1624 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bed/2 bath GEM in Rocklin! Come see this beautiful home with open floor-plan and vaulted ceilings with separate living room and formal dining room. Master bath has double sinks, shower and soaking tub.
Whitney Oaks
1 Unit Available
4516 Scenic Drive
4516 Scenic Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
3190 sqft
4516 Scenic Drive - Rocklin Springfield Active Adult Community - A 55+ active retirement community Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 SF: 3,190 Garage: 3 Car Garage Rent: $2,695/month Utilities: Tenants are responsible for power/gas/trash/water Pets: Small
Whitney Ranch
1 Unit Available
1675 Abilene Cir.
1675 Abilene Circle, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2507 sqft
1675 Abilene Cir. Available 05/15/20 Live in Whitney Ranch! 4 Bedroom Home with Desirable Floorpan and Large Backyard - The location of this home can not be beat! True walking distance to Whitney HS, parks, and trails.
Sunset Whitney
1 Unit Available
5486 Butano Way
5486 Butano Way, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1288 sqft
5486 Butano Way Available 06/11/20 - Owner is willing to work with pets on a case by case basis, depending on the strength of your application, but is not willing to work with tenants who have aquariums or reptiles. (RLNE4799290)
Whitney Oaks
1 Unit Available
4048 Coldwater Drive
4048 Coldwater Drive, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1411 sqft
4048 Coldwater Drive Available 07/17/20 Springfield at Whitney Oaks 55+ Spectacular View Home - Thank you for your interest in 4048 Coldwater Drive- a beautiful home on the Whitney Oaks ridge! Furnished or unfurnished.
