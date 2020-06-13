/
148 Apartments for rent in Carmichael, CA📍
Carmichael Colony
3 Units Available
Renew Carmichael
6930 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
895 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Oakvale
2 Units Available
Hawthorne
5820 Sutter Ave, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1000 sqft
A comfortable, quiet community near the American River Parkway. Controlled access. On-site grill area, open parking and garden-like surroundings. Recently renovated community with large closets and hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Greenwood
3 Units Available
Westwood
4900 Marconi Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1140 sqft
Come discover what is new at the Westwood Apartments in Carmichael, CA! Located in the heart of Sacramento our tranquil community is charmingly landscaped with redwoods, flowering vines sprawled throughout our seven acres of land.
Carmichael Colony
2 Units Available
Abby Creek
5820 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the city and area parks. Each luxury home features full-size appliances, walk-in closets, and ample storage. Newly remodeled. On-site pool. Pet-friendly. Homes offer private patios.
Carmichael Colony
1 Unit Available
Vista Torre
5959 Van Alstine Ave, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to restaurants, shops and entertainment. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and ice maker. Residents can take advantage of communal gym, dog park and pool.
1 Unit Available
5356 Elsinore Way
5356 Elsinore Way, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.
Merrihill
1 Unit Available
6025 Rutland Drive
6025 Rutland Drive, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1059 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Duplex in Carmichael - Charming 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom duplex in Carmichael offers a 1 car garage with storage, freshly painted walls and new carpet throughout.
Carmichael Colony
1 Unit Available
3632 Marshall Ave
3632 Marshall Avenue, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
3632 Marshall Ave Available 06/15/20 Completely Remodeled Carmichael 3 bedroom with huge back yard $1995.
Carmichael Colony
1 Unit Available
2211 Boyer Drive
2211 Boyer Drive, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
500 sqft
Stunning Tiny Home in Phenomenal Neighborhood - Meticulously designed and cared for 1 bedroom home near Ancil Hoffman. This home uses every square inch of its tiny space to the fullest.
1 Unit Available
7351 Lincoln Avenue
7351 Lincoln Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Carmichael - Super cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home was remodeled with quartz counters, cherry cabinets, tile shower, and laminate flooring throughout. Inside laundry area, small backyard, and 1 car garage also included.
Merrihill
1 Unit Available
6305 Templeton Drive
6305 Templeton Drive, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
Fenced Yard, Attached Garage - 3 Bedroom Home For Rent - Refrigerator included. Backyard patio. Fireplace in living room. Attached two car garage. Available SOON. (RLNE5735012)
1 Unit Available
6139 Via Casitas
6139 Via Casitas, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1380 sqft
NICE TWO-STORY TOWNHOUSE IN CARMICHAEL!! - Very nice updated townhouse in Carmichael with plenty of upgrades including fresh paint and new carpet. Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and separate nook area for dining.
Results within 1 mile of Carmichael
La Riviera
3 Units Available
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 sqft
Located on the American River, this beautiful complex makes it easy to walk, bike and jog right from your front door. Amenities include various floor plans, central HVAC, updated kitchens and beautiful views.
2 Units Available
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
2 Units Available
The Vantage
2051 W La Loma Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
777 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Vantage in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
The Grove
2405 Walnut Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
5001 Jefferson Lane- Unit 113 Available 06/15/20 Get 1/2 off your April Rent!! Welcome Home to your Upgraded & Renovated 2 Bedroom! - The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
1 Unit Available
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
938 sqft
Bordering the Fremont Canal and a quick trip to the Fremont Flea Market, this community provides residents with garage parking, elevator access and a resident lounge. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Haggin Park
1 Unit Available
4920 Summerwood Circle - -
4920 Summerwood Circle, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1152 sqft
Cute and well maintained 2 bedroom Duplex close to everything and move in ready! This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage with 1,152sf.
Haggin Park
1 Unit Available
4922 Summerwood Circle - -
4922 Summerwood Circle, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
892 sqft
Cute and well maintained 2 bedroom Duplex close to everything and is move in ready! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage with 892sf.
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
5001 Jefferson Lane
5001 Jefferson Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
Mariemont - Gordon Heights
1 Unit Available
4389 Fair Oaks Boulevard
4389 Fair Oaks Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
Gigantic 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom cottage style patio home which has been updated with newer plush modern flooring, all appliances included, faux wood blinds and warm designer paint.
Haggin Park
1 Unit Available
4940 Willow Rock Way
4940 Willow Rock Way, North Highlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1511 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
5041 Fletcher Ct
5041 Fletcher Court, Foothill Farms, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1650 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Modern home - Property Id: 296999 Beautiful modern house. Park school walking distance. Freeway five minutes away. Great neighborhood Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Carmichael, the median rent is $876 for a studio, $986 for a 1-bedroom, $1,251 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,817 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Carmichael, check out our monthly Carmichael Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Carmichael include Carmichael Colony.
Some of the colleges located in the Carmichael area include California State University-Sacramento, Los Medanos College, University of the Pacific, Sacramento City College, and Sierra College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Carmichael from include Sacramento, Roseville, Fairfield, Elk Grove, and Citrus Heights.
