147 Apartments for rent in Orinda, CA

One of the great things about Orinda is the fantastic weather. However, if you are coming from out of state, it is important to remember that Orinda is in Northern California, which has a substantially distinct climate when compared to the more well-known and stereotypical "California weather", which is associated with infrequent rain, lots of sunshine, and mild seasons. That stereotypical weather is actually only common in Los Angeles, San Diego, and parts of Southern California. Despite the fact that Orinda doesn't have Southern California weather, the city still enjoys relatively mild seasons, especially when compared to the rest of the country.

If you are interested in renting an apartment in Orinda, it is important to visit the city first so that you can get a stronger understanding of which part of the city is best for you. Just as important, the types of rental homes and apartment complexes vary significantly in style and price depending on which part of Orinda you are in, so be sure to visit in person before making a final decision.

Finally, Orinda is a great place to get great value on rental homes. After the national 2008 real estate crash, Orinda, whose real estate prices are higher than many other parts of the country, experienced a significant dip in real estate values. Although the real estate market quickly stabilized, the market never fully recovered, making Orinda more affordable now than it has been since before the initial technology boom in the 1990s.