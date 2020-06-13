147 Apartments for rent in Orinda, CA

Apartment List
Oak Springs
1 Unit Available
36 Oak Road
36 Oak Road, Orinda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
2900 sqft
Lock box located on front door of the house. Follow safe social distancing, please stay at least 6 feet away from other people on the premises. If another party is there when you arrive, please wait outside until they leave.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
214 Rheem Blvd
214 Rheem Boulevard, Orinda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
1420 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Virginia Price - Property Id: 118004 4 bedroom/2bathroom beautiful home with nice backyard; close to top rated California schools; 5 min drive to shopping downtown and Bart; Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hall Drive
1 Unit Available
155 Hall Drive
155 Hall Drive, Orinda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2001 sqft
Private 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Orinda Rancher - This Orinda rancher sits on a secluded flat lot studded with mature native oak and pine trees. The private drive leads up to this 4 bedroom 2 bath home with very private living quarters.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4134 Happy Valley Rd
4134 Happy Valley Road, Orinda, CA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4721 sqft
Dramatic Stone Villa in Orinda - Fully furnished Baronial Estate located behind the stately gates of this captivating Orinda estate. Beautifully landscaped grounds with breathtaking views and its own bocce court, pool, sauna and hot tub.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
66 Via Floreado
66 Via Floreado, Orinda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Linnette Edwards - Agt: 925-580-8801 - Open & Sunny 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath upper-level home in one of the best Orinda neighborhoods. Expansive decks with views and easy access thru French doors off of living areas. Kitchen opens to dining room.
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
Downtown Berkeley
21 Units Available
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,090
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
705 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Mosswood
188 Units Available
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,345
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
South Berkeley
31 Units Available
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,925
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,920
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,125
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
Upper Rockridge
7 Units Available
225 Clifton
225 Clifton Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 225 Clifton in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Berkeley
8 Units Available
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,881
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,020
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Berkeley
18 Units Available
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,840
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,974
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,485
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Berkeley
65 Units Available
K Street Flats
2020 Kittredge St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,847
654 sqft
An array of one- and two-bedrooms located one block from UC Berkeley. This building is pet-friendly and recently renovated, with air conditioning, hardwood floors, patios/balconies and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shafter
8 Units Available
Idora Apartments
5239 Claremont Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1012 sqft
This upscale, modern community offers easy access to the AC Transit and BART. On-site bike repair system, resident lounge and storage units. Each home includes a private balcony, full-size washer and dryer and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Temescal
7 Units Available
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,278
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,772
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
989 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Piedmont Avenue
33 Units Available
Baxter on Broadway
4901 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,824
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,629
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,260
1066 sqft
Authentic yet dynamic, Baxter on Broadway offers an exceptional living experience in the Bay Area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Berkeley
21 Units Available
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,267
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,425
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:55am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
The Meridian
141 Flora Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Storage units, firepits and a pool are some amenities at the pet-friendly apartment community. Homes feature wood floors and spacious closets. Easy access to I-680 and less than a mile from downtown Walnut Creek.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Panoramic Hill
Contact for Availability
Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
934 sqft
Located in downtown Berkeley, residents at Warring Street Apartments can walk to the University of California. Laundry services and garage parking located on the site. Apartments come with wall-to-wall carpets and granite countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Berkeley
102 Units Available
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,030
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1183 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Berkeley
9 Units Available
Allston + Stadium
2312 Fulton Street Suite C, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,031
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,350
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We've got you covered with our new termination policy.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glen Highlands
3 Units Available
Maya
4045 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,590
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
700 sqft
Maya Apartments in Oakland, CA is where sophisticated design meets urban excellence.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Temescal
2 Units Available
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,695
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,380
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Last updated June 8 at 08:08pm
Claremont Elmwood
7 Units Available
Telegraph Gardens
3001 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
801 sqft
Established in 2013, Telegraph Gardens provides two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Berkeley, CA.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Mosswood
349 Units Available
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
$3,045
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,375
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,245
976 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
City GuideOrinda
Orinda is also the home of two film festivals: the California Independent Film Festival and the Orinda Film Festival. The California Independent Film Festival has been in operation for over a decade, so get in line if you want to be King Film Buff.

Orinda is a relatively new community that has benefited greatly from the massive growth of the technology sector in California's Silicon Valley. Incorporated in the summer of 1985, today Orinda consists of about 12.7 miles and is home to just over 18,000 residents, according to the 2010 United States Census. Due to its close proximity to San Francisco, Oakland, and the greater Silicon Valley, many of the technology gurus that work in the area call Orinda their home. In addition, many of the employees at companies such as Facebook and Google live in Orinda as well. Although the city of Orinda wasn't established until 1985, the region has a history that spans far earlier than its official founding. The land in and around Orinda was originally offered to the state of California through a series of land grants from the Mexican government. Although it remained undeveloped for decades, the region would eventually become a popular destination for ranchers and vacation homes for the wealthy. The name "Orinda" derives from the 1880s, when a United States surveyor by the name of Theodore Wagner built a large estate that went by the name "Orinda Park."

Having trouble with Craigslist Orinda? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Orinda

One of the great things about Orinda is the fantastic weather. However, if you are coming from out of state, it is important to remember that Orinda is in Northern California, which has a substantially distinct climate when compared to the more well-known and stereotypical "California weather", which is associated with infrequent rain, lots of sunshine, and mild seasons. That stereotypical weather is actually only common in Los Angeles, San Diego, and parts of Southern California. Despite the fact that Orinda doesn't have Southern California weather, the city still enjoys relatively mild seasons, especially when compared to the rest of the country.

If you are interested in renting an apartment in Orinda, it is important to visit the city first so that you can get a stronger understanding of which part of the city is best for you. Just as important, the types of rental homes and apartment complexes vary significantly in style and price depending on which part of Orinda you are in, so be sure to visit in person before making a final decision.

Finally, Orinda is a great place to get great value on rental homes. After the national 2008 real estate crash, Orinda, whose real estate prices are higher than many other parts of the country, experienced a significant dip in real estate values. Although the real estate market quickly stabilized, the market never fully recovered, making Orinda more affordable now than it has been since before the initial technology boom in the 1990s.

Neighborhoods in Orinda

Orinda is broken up into four different neighborhoods, each of which roughly breaks the city up into North, East, South, and West sections. Although Orinda certainly has a unified community feel, each neighborhood still has its own quirks and idiosyncrasies.

City Center: This neighborhood is in the Southern part of Orinda, and contains some of the oldest buildings. Many of the homes and businesses in this neighborhood were built between 1940 and 1970, although there was a great deal of residential growth from 1970 until the turn of the century when the technology boom finally crashed. The majority of residences in this area are large, typically 3 bedroom apartments or larger, or are high-rise apartment complexes.

Miner Road: Miner Road occupies the Northern part of Orinda, and is similar in many ways to City Center. Many of the homes in this neighborhood were built in the mid-20th century, and tend to be larger single-family residences.

Orinda Village: Orinda Village is on the western-most part of the city, and is directly adjacent to the Wildcat Canyon Regional Park, Tilden Regional Park, and just south of the San Pablo and Briones Reservoirs. Orinda Village is less densely populated than either Minder Road or City Center, however, there are still plenty of low-rise apartment buildings and smaller single-family homes to choose from. Orinda Village also benefits from being just East of Berkeley, which offers countless cultural opportunities and dining options.

Overhill Road: Overhill Road consists of the East part of Orinda, and is directly adjacent to the Lafayette Reservoir Recreation Area, which is a great place to enjoy sunshine and nature. Although still expensive, Overhill Road has some of the best deals in Orinda, as it was the neighborhood with the most lingering effects of the 2008 real estate crash.

Things to do in Orinda

Orinda's close proximity to Berkeley and San Francisco means that there are countless thousands of unique and exciting activities just a short trip away. San Francisco is world-renowned for their cuisine, and residents get the benefit of enjoying that food without needing to deal with the often-crowded streets of San Francisco on a day-to-day basis. However, Orinda itself still has a vibrant culture with plenty to do without leaving the city limits.

Orinda is known for their world-renowned Shakespearean theater, known as the California Shakespeare Theater. The theater performs from June to October each year at the Bruns Memorial Amphitheater, which provides cultural programs for children and adults the remainder of the year.

Although Orinda is a fairly expensive place to live, there is still value to be found if you are willing to take the time to look. In addition, if you can find a place that suits your needs, you will find that residents of Orinda enjoy many of the benefits of living in close proximity to San Francisco and the Greater Silicon Valley without needing to deal with some of the problems that can sometimes be associated with those regions. If you are considering a move to Northern California, Orinda should absolutely be on your list of places to consider.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Orinda?
The average rent price for Orinda rentals listed on Apartment List is $6,580.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Orinda?
Some of the colleges located in the Orinda area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Orinda?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Orinda from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

