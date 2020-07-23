306 Apartments for rent in Contra Costa County, CA

/
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
16 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,765
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
938 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Bay Side
Bayside
530 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1109 sqft
Near San Pablo Bay, I-80 and I-580. Energy-efficient appliances, upgraded flooring, on-site laundry and private patios. Pet-friendly community with pool, basketball court and children's play area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,402
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
5 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,040
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
939 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
16 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
16 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,665
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,819
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
87 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,475
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,969
1084 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
$
27 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,818
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,091
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
10 Units Available
Gregory Gardens
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,253
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
10 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,990
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,283
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Central
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1133 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Diablo Hills
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,370
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
8 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,590
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,367
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,301
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,337
1086 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Bancroft Village
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,753
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,102
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
14 Units Available
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
899 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
The Bridge at Walnut Creek
1435 Creekside Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,210
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1050 sqft
Minutes from downtown and the Iron Horse Trail. Some of the largest units in the area. On-site amenities include a large pool, grilling area and dog park. Modern fitness center available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
7 Units Available
Reserve at Walnut Creek
1011 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,950
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
950 sqft
Minutes from the BART stations and various employers. A community with a large pool and sundeck, fitness center and fantastic views. Pet-friendly. Spacious interiors with modern updates. Just a block from the Iron Horse Trail.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
32 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,775
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
7 Units Available
Crow Canyon
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,513
1003 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,780
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1081 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,665
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
