108 Apartments for rent in Corona, CA📍
In the early 1900s, racing daredevils found the perfect racetrack in Corona's Grand Boulevard. This three-mile, circular street became the defining characteristic of the newly-built city. While no one races around the "Circle City" anymore, Corona is still a popular city in Southern California. These people are drawn to the carefully groomed neighborhoods of the third-largest city in Riverside County.
Due to its proximity to LA, the Circle City is more popular than ever. Finding a place to rent here can be difficult, so it pays to do some planning before you look for apartment rentals.
Money Talks Found the 2-bedroom apartment of your dreams? Be sure to secure your new home sweet home with a deposit. Many landlords will require a refundable deposit along with your application and application fee. Come with checkbook in hand and be prepared to fork over at least a month's worth of rent.
Make Your Case It seems like everyone wants to live in Southern California, so you'll have plenty of competition during your apartment search. If you want a chance at even a 1-bedroom apartment for rent in Corona, you'll need proof of income, rental references and a good credit score. If you're just starting out and don't have good credit, plan on finding a cosigner for your lease. If you can't get a cosigner, you might have to look in a cheaper neighborhood or delay your move.
One-third of this fair city's residents have decided to rent rather than buy.
North Corona: Well-lit neighborhoods with lush green lawns are the defining characteristics of North Corona. Most homes were built in the late 1990s, so the neighborhood is established while still being relatively new. Big box retailers, like Costco and Home Depot, are also located in the north end of the city.
Central Corona:Charming old-city bungalows and other historic homes are the defining characteristics of Central Corona. Including the loop of the Grand Boulevard, as well as the area between the 91 Freeway and Ontario Avenue. It's also the most walkable area of the city. While we wouldn't recommend living in Corona without a vehicle, Central Corona is the place to look at if you'd like to try to live car-free.
South Corona: Most homes in the area were built within the past 15 years, so they've still got that "new home" smell. Dos Lagos, Eagle Glenn, Sycamore Creek, and other neighborhoods are all located in this area.
Successfully ending your apartment search may seem like a far off dream, but once you've signed your lease you'll be on to the next challenge. Blending in with other Corona residents isn't difficult, but here are some tips about your new home to help you settle in.
Shop 'til You Drop Mall culture is still alive and well in Southern California, so knowing where to shop in Corona is an essential part of becoming a local. As you might suspect, South Corona has the newest shopping centers, which include The Crossings at South Corona and The Shops at Dos Lagos. North Corona has all of the chain stores, as well as the mixed-retail shops at Corona Hills Plaza and Marketplace.
Staying Local Skip the drive to LA on your day off, and get to know your new city. Despite its recent growth, Corona has plenty for a history buff to enjoy. The cemetery walks and vintage home tours are a great way to learn about your new city on the cheap. Plus, it's educational.
Corona, CA, is an example of the best Southern California has to offer. With its well-manicured lawns, it's easy to fall in love with this city. Take a chance on Corona, and you may never want to leave.
June 2020 Corona Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Corona Rent Report. Corona rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corona rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Corona rents declined over the past month
Corona rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Corona stand at $1,812 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,267 for a two-bedroom. Corona's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Riverside Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Corona, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
- Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
- Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
- San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Corona
As rents have increased slightly in Corona, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Corona is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Corona's median two-bedroom rent of $2,267 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Corona.
- While Corona's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Corona than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Corona is more than twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.