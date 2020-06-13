Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Corona, CA

Corona Hills
Sierra Del Oro
Dos Lagos
North Main Street District
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
10 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,597
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
800 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Corona Hills
15 Units Available
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,763
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Main Street District
16 Units Available
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Brookwood Villas
1885 San Remo Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,881
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
888 sqft
Easy access to Orange County. Community courts include tennis, basketball and racquetball. Recently renovated apartments feature vaulted ceilings, extra storage, fireplace and private patio. Pet- and people-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Lincoln Park Apartments
1261 Ryan Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
857 sqft
Community features a business center, picnic area, playground and swimming pool. Units have accent walls, central air, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Located close to major roads, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
Sierra del Oro
19 Units Available
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro
2300 Palisades Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with open floor plans, in-home laundry and granite countertops. Located close to hiking trails and golf courses of the region. Easy access to CA-91.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
$
18 Units Available
Sierra Del Oro Apartments
1456 Serfas Club Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1007 sqft
Situated at the base of the Santa Ana mountains. Commuter-friendly location near major highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplace and in-unit laundry. Community offers basketball and tennis courts, pools, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Dos Lagos
8 Units Available
Montecito at Dos Lagos
2708 Blue Springs Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1046 sqft
Situated just off I-15 and near the lakes at Dos Lagos. Apartments feature well-appointed gourmet kitchens and generous master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor deck, swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Dos Lagos
34 Units Available
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1160 sqft
Five floor plan options, each featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and quartz stone counters in the kitchen. Community amenities include two-car garages, outdoor fireplace and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Corona Hills
13 Units Available
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Corona Hills
12 Units Available
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
18 Units Available
Parcwood Apartment Homes
1700 Via Pacifica, Corona, CA
Studio
$1,551
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1050 sqft
Community offers pool, hot tubs and fitness center. Apartments include wood-style flooring, open living plan and more. Located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
The Retreat
5 Units Available
Terrano
2804 Fashion Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom homes with stainless steel appliances, open plans and private garages. Amenities include fire pits, two-story gym and sports court. In Corona, south of the 91 freeway and close to Lake Matthews.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
12 Units Available
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1194 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Main Street District
11 Units Available
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Main Street District
3 Units Available
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1065 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metro Retain Center and the Metrolink Station. Units have contemporary accents, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Swimming pool and fitness studio.

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1038 Young Circle
1038 Young Circle, Corona, CA
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
5257 sqft
Entertainer's Tuscan Dream Home has Cleveland National Forest as backdrop. Enter this one of a kind custom estate home through the magnificent Hubbard iron entry gate. Lavish courtyard boasts covered loggia complete with 2 sided fireplace.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2291 Heritage Circle
2291 Heritage Circle, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2603 sqft
2291 Heritage Circle Available 07/01/20 Nice 2 Story Pool Home - Text Stephen at 951-736-0991 for a showing. Be sure to include Street Name (Heritage Circle). Beautiful 2 story home with pool. Newer carpet and paint.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1454 Camelot Drive
1454 Camelot Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1495 sqft
1454 Camelot Drive Available 07/16/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Main Street District
1 Unit Available
804 Pyramid Ct.
804 Pyramid Court, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2258 sqft
804 Pyramid Ct. Available 07/01/20 - Come home to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condominium conveniently located near the 15 and 91 Freeway.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eagle Glen
1 Unit Available
4165 Powell Way #102
4165 Powell Way, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2228 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Tamarack Drive
112 Tamarack Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1559 sqft
112 Tamarack Drive Available 07/11/20 3 Bedroom / 2 1/2 Bathroom Home in Corona - **Get more information about this home and others on our website @ SoCoManage.com** Coming soon...

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sierra del Oro
1 Unit Available
2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202
2450 San Gabriel Way, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
998 sqft
2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202 Available 06/16/20 CORONA VIEW CONDO 2+2 IS MOVE IN READY! Available Mid June - This Sage Canyon Beauty features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms located on the second floor.

Median Rent in Corona

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Corona is $1,812, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,266.
Studio
$1,515
1 Bed
$1,812
2 Beds
$2,266
3+ Beds
$3,185
City GuideCorona
"Corona is the talk of the whole world... thousands will see the greatest speed demons smash all records Tuesday." (Corona Courier, Sept. 4, 1913)

In the early 1900s, racing daredevils found the perfect racetrack in Corona's Grand Boulevard. This three-mile, circular street became the defining characteristic of the newly-built city. While no one races around the "Circle City" anymore, Corona is still a popular city in Southern California. These people are drawn to the carefully groomed neighborhoods of the third-largest city in Riverside County.

Renting in the Circle City

Due to its proximity to LA, the Circle City is more popular than ever. Finding a place to rent here can be difficult, so it pays to do some planning before you look for apartment rentals.

Money Talks Found the 2-bedroom apartment of your dreams? Be sure to secure your new home sweet home with a deposit. Many landlords will require a refundable deposit along with your application and application fee. Come with checkbook in hand and be prepared to fork over at least a month's worth of rent.

Make Your Case It seems like everyone wants to live in Southern California, so you'll have plenty of competition during your apartment search. If you want a chance at even a 1-bedroom apartment for rent in Corona, you'll need proof of income, rental references and a good credit score. If you're just starting out and don't have good credit, plan on finding a cosigner for your lease. If you can't get a cosigner, you might have to look in a cheaper neighborhood or delay your move.

Corona Neighborhoods

One-third of this fair city's residents have decided to rent rather than buy.

North Corona: Well-lit neighborhoods with lush green lawns are the defining characteristics of North Corona. Most homes were built in the late 1990s, so the neighborhood is established while still being relatively new. Big box retailers, like Costco and Home Depot, are also located in the north end of the city.

Central Corona:Charming old-city bungalows and other historic homes are the defining characteristics of Central Corona. Including the loop of the Grand Boulevard, as well as the area between the 91 Freeway and Ontario Avenue. It's also the most walkable area of the city. While we wouldn't recommend living in Corona without a vehicle, Central Corona is the place to look at if you'd like to try to live car-free.

South Corona: Most homes in the area were built within the past 15 years, so they've still got that "new home" smell. Dos Lagos, Eagle Glenn, Sycamore Creek, and other neighborhoods are all located in this area.

Thriving in the One-Time Lemon Capital of the World

Successfully ending your apartment search may seem like a far off dream, but once you've signed your lease you'll be on to the next challenge. Blending in with other Corona residents isn't difficult, but here are some tips about your new home to help you settle in.

Shop 'til You Drop Mall culture is still alive and well in Southern California, so knowing where to shop in Corona is an essential part of becoming a local. As you might suspect, South Corona has the newest shopping centers, which include The Crossings at South Corona and The Shops at Dos Lagos. North Corona has all of the chain stores, as well as the mixed-retail shops at Corona Hills Plaza and Marketplace.

Staying Local Skip the drive to LA on your day off, and get to know your new city. Despite its recent growth, Corona has plenty for a history buff to enjoy. The cemetery walks and vintage home tours are a great way to learn about your new city on the cheap. Plus, it's educational.

Corona, CA, is an example of the best Southern California has to offer. With its well-manicured lawns, it's easy to fall in love with this city. Take a chance on Corona, and you may never want to leave.

June 2020 Corona Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Corona Rent Report. Corona rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corona rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Corona rents declined over the past month

Corona rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Corona stand at $1,812 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,267 for a two-bedroom. Corona's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Corona, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Corona

    As rents have increased slightly in Corona, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Corona is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Corona's median two-bedroom rent of $2,267 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Corona.
    • While Corona's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Corona than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Corona is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Corona?
    In Corona, the median rent is $1,515 for a studio, $1,812 for a 1-bedroom, $2,266 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,185 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Corona, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Corona?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Corona include Corona Hills, Sierra Del Oro, Dos Lagos, and North Main Street District.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Corona?
    Some of the colleges located in the Corona area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, Chaffey College, and Concordia University-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Corona?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Corona from include Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.

