108 Apartments for rent in Corona, CA

Renting in the Circle City

Due to its proximity to LA, the Circle City is more popular than ever. Finding a place to rent here can be difficult, so it pays to do some planning before you look for apartment rentals.

Money Talks Found the 2-bedroom apartment of your dreams? Be sure to secure your new home sweet home with a deposit. Many landlords will require a refundable deposit along with your application and application fee. Come with checkbook in hand and be prepared to fork over at least a month's worth of rent.

Make Your Case It seems like everyone wants to live in Southern California, so you'll have plenty of competition during your apartment search. If you want a chance at even a 1-bedroom apartment for rent in Corona, you'll need proof of income, rental references and a good credit score. If you're just starting out and don't have good credit, plan on finding a cosigner for your lease. If you can't get a cosigner, you might have to look in a cheaper neighborhood or delay your move.