san bruno
Last updated June 13 2020
134 Apartments for rent in San Bruno, CA
Crestmoor
12 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,989
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
1118 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Crestmoor
28 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
The Crossings
19 Units Available
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,024
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,752
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,044
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
143 Piccadilly Place
143 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,500
450 sqft
Amazing remodeled, ground floor studio in San Bruno. It's just minutes from SFO Airport and Downtown SF. Close to Highways 280- 101 and 35, Public Transportation; Bart, SamTrans and CalTrain.
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
2380 Bennington Dr
2380 Bennington Drive, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
450 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Furnished Bay View Studio A/C Sun Deck Parking W/D - Property Id: 291743 Fully Furnished Private Retreat between SF & Silicon Valley Completely move-in ready Extremely safe area Bright, fully remodeled top-floor Studio Big sun
San Bruno Park
1 Unit Available
433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066
433 Mastick Avenue, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1050 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec97e97489f096adab7c5e5 This is a fully furnished unit on the first floor of a house located in downtown San Bruno.
Mills Park
1 Unit Available
900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066
900 Angus Avenue West, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1200 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ecacfc6489f096adab7c774 Single Family Home - Upgraded Kitchen and Bathroom - 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom - Beautiful view of the Airport and the city.
San Bruno Park
1 Unit Available
936 Easton Avenue Unit B
936 Easton Avenue, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,199
450 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Rollingwood
1 Unit Available
1720 Crestwood Rd
1720 Crestwood Dr, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,790
1300 sqft
Available 08/23/20 Fully Furnished Modern Home Fireplace Yard Pets OK - Property Id: 278477 Fully Furnished Modern 5? Home with Fireplace and Parking Completely move-in ready Extremely safe, quiet neighborhood Spacious, open concept
Rollingwood
1 Unit Available
2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio
2901 Rollingwood Drive, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
450 sqft
Unit Rear Unit Available 09/30/20 Fully Furnished Quiet Junior 1BR Large Yard PetsOK - Property Id: 277199 Private, secluded junior 1-Bedroom Suite convenient to San Francisco and Silicon Valley Sunny eat-in Kitchen and large separate Bedroom 100%
Pacific Heights
1 Unit Available
3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR
3340 Geoffrey Drive, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Downstairs Suite Available 07/11/20 Furnished 2BR Sunny Garden Suite Parking Pets OK - Property Id: 277292 Fully Furnished, Remodeled 2-Bedroom Garden Suite Extremely safe.
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
1112 Shelter Creek
1112 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1000 sqft
[2 BD/2 BA] Living at Shelter Creek you get the best of both worlds! -JGPM - Living at Shelter Creek you get the best of both worlds: right off the freeway for the short commute to San Francisco or the Peninsula and then come home to quiet country
1 Unit Available
1375 Niles Avenue
1375 Niles Avenue, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1850 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020.
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
853 Commodore Dr
853 Commodore Drive, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
great location apartment near SFO w/ gym AND pool - Property Id: 243735 The apartment is at prime location near by the SFO. Bart station (subway) and Tanforan shopping center are just across the street. 15minutes drive to SF, 3 minutes to SFO.
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
300 Courtland Dr # 4-2
300 Courtland Dr, San Bruno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,195
Available 07/04/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! Being the topmost house on the hill, your experience at our home will be very peaceful. This beautiful, newly remodeled home in San Bruno is the perfect Bay Area getaway.
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
8332 Shelter Creek Ln.
8332 Shelter Creek Lane, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$1,975
490 sqft
Fantastic Condo! Move-in Ready! - ADDRESS: 8332 SHELTER CREEK LN., SAN BRUNO, CA 94066 This unit is being shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please email to schedule a private viewing. (Please view the map in the photos for the meeting location.
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
405 Piccadilly Pl. #30
405 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
540 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Peaceful 1-Bedroom Top Floor Corner Unit at Peninsula Place - Address: 405 Piccadilly Place #30, San Bruno, CA 94066 ****OPEN HOUSE**** Saturday, June 13th @ 4:30pm-5:30pm Unwind and relax in this peaceful one-bedroom apartment.
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
300 Courtland Dr
300 Courtland Drive, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,195
2000 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! Being the topmost house on the hill, your experience at our home will be very peaceful. This beautiful, newly remodeled home in San Bruno is the perfect Bay Area getaway.
San Bruno Park
1 Unit Available
733 Masson Avenue
733 Masson Avenue, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 733 Masson Avenue in San Bruno. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
141 Piccadilly Place, Apt.B
141 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
540 sqft
Very Beautiful 1 Bedroom in the Peninsula ! 141 Picadilly Place #B - Fabulous condo with charming move-in conditions! Pool, tennis, club facilities close by, walk to shops and hwy 280/380/101! Call Today!! AVAILABILITY - January 5th, 2020 PROPERTY
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
1237 Shelter Creek Lane
1237 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1035 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
6110 Shelter Creek Lane
6110 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,080
490 sqft
EPIC REA-AZARI PM Great Studio Condo at Shelter Creek with Patio and Parking - ____________________________________________________________________________________ * For rent www.EpicREA.
Results within 1 mile of San Bruno
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
6 Units Available
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,503
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1119 sqft
Just 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco and SFO Airport, this apartment community features a fitness area with yoga room, covered parking and coffee lounge. Apartments have designer finishes and private balconies.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In San Bruno, the median rent is $2,280 for a studio, $2,802 for a 1-bedroom, $3,521 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,737 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in San Bruno, check out our monthly San Bruno Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in San Bruno include Crestmoor, San Bruno Park, and The Crossings.
Some of the colleges located in the San Bruno area include Skyline College, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to San Bruno from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.
