Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

49 Apartments for rent in Apple Valley, CA

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13504 Havasu Road
13504 Havasu Road, Apple Valley, CA
Studio
$1,600
1902 sqft
Walking distance to Rio Vista Elementary School.Nice and cozy 3br,2ba house for rent.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11366 Sawgrass Bend
11366 Sawgrass Bend, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1357 sqft
55+ Community, Close to shopping , golf course, Gated community and Kitchen banquet. **Move-in special $200 off the first month's rent.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
20816 Yucca Loma Road
20816 Yucca Loma Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1771 sqft
This home just went through a full rehab and is probably better than now than it was when it was new! New interior paint, new carpet, new vinyl plank flooring, new fixtures, new bathroom vanities, new blinds, new, new new! The kitchen was remodeled

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
19222 Elm Drive
19222 Elm Drive, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1380 sqft
If your 55 or over, you need to check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the popular Jess Ranch senior community. The open kitchen has plenty of cabinet/counter space and wood laminate flooring.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19029 Elm Dr
19029 Elm Drive, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
2 BEDROOM IN JESS RANCH 55+ COMMUNITY! - Affordable 2 bedroom 2 bath in Apple Valley's premier 55+ community of Jess Ranch! Located in a gated community. Living room open to kitchen, with a large covered patio off slider door. 1 car detached garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22635 Little Beaver Rd
22635 Little Beaver Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Available 09/05/20 Ranch for Horses - Property Id: 142871 I acre lot size. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/142871 Property Id 142871 (RLNE5851001)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13968 Crow Rd.
13968 Crow Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1860 sqft
13968 Crow Rd. Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Apple Valley Home with Solar - Beautiful three bedroom home with two bathrooms and a bonus room. This home has modern inspired elements without feeling any less like home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11566 Softwind Ct
11566 Softwind Court, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1322 sqft
JESS RANCH 55+ - 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage home in premier 55+ active community of Jess Ranch. Nice wood-look tile throughout house. HUGE living room. Two separate bedrooms - master has very large walk-in shower and double vanities.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13458 Cuyamaca Rd
13458 Cuyamaca Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1902 sqft
3 BEDROOM DESERT KNOLLS HOME WITH SOLAR!! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Desert Knolls area in Apple Valley. Beautifully updated interior with newer paint, laminate flooring, and carpet.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
10975 Merino Ave.
10975 Merino Avenue, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1512 sqft
Very cute 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located on a large lot in Apple Valley with RV parking. This property is fully fenced and cross-fenced. It is in close proximity to many shopping centers and a short distance to Bear Valley Road.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
19389 Galloping Hill Road
19389 Galloping Hill Road, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1674 sqft
Very beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with bonus office that shows so much pride of ownership.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13768 Titonka Road
13768 Titonka Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2010 sqft
Beautiful tri-level house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on a huge 25,000 square foot lot. You can enjoy fabulous panoramic views from almost every corner of the house.

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
20707 Teton Road
20707 Teton Rd, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1818 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Apple Valley. There are many great shopping and dining opportunities nearby at the Jess Ranch Shopping Center. Home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is newly built (2018).
Results within 1 mile of Apple Valley

Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
Spring Valley Lake
1 Unit Available
12920 Briarcliff Drive
12920 Briarcliff Drive, Spring Valley Lake, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1632 sqft
Located in the beautiful private community of spring Valley lake!Owner pays for HOA Fee's. If tenant's would like to use amenities Tenant pays for their own separate tenant HOA fee's. Available after May 31.
Results within 5 miles of Apple Valley
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Bear Valley
4 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
15450 Nisqualli Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated January 9 at 01:23am
West City
6 Units Available
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,316
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
19081 First Street
19081 1st St, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
995 sqft
Duplex unit, new kitchen cabinets, fenced yard, evaporative cooler, wall heater, stove, laundry hook-up inside kitchen, dining area, small covered front porch & covered rear patio, new carpet in bedrooms, view of mountains and desert, across from

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12474 1st Avenue
12474 1st Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1365 sqft
Senior Only Community: please do not cawll. if you are interested you may view the property on Sunday June 7th from 1-3 PM. Must have Good Credit. Must be at least 55 years old

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West City
1 Unit Available
14416 McArt Road
14416 Mc Art Road, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
48776 sqft
Upstairs apartment with 926 square feet of living space. Features include ceiling fans in bedrooms, and living room, privacy vertical blinds on all windows, upgraded counters, and cabinets, pre-wired for internet, and television services.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
16416 Chestnut Street
16416 Chestnut Street, Hesperia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
744 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in the heart of Hesperia. It has been freshly rehabbed, is clean and ready to rent. There's new wood laminate flooring in the bedrooms with tile everywhere else.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
11819 6th St.
11819 6th Ave, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1248 sqft
Very cute and affordable 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home on a large lot in Hesperia. This property is conveniently located near many shopping centers and is a short drive to the freeway, making it commuter friendly.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spring Valley Lake
1 Unit Available
12970 Rain Shadow Rd
12970 Rain Shadow Road, Spring Valley Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2740 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM SPRING VALLEY LAKE HOME - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath Spring Valley Lake home with 2 car garage. Nicely landscaped on a corner lot. Two story home with new wood-look flooring in living room/dining room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central City
1 Unit Available
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
18901 Vine St
18901 Vine Street, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1456 sqft
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in a great location. Room to roam. Ready for rent today. Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in a great location. Room to roam. Ready for rent today.

Median Rent in Apple Valley

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Apple Valley is $924, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,155.
Studio
$772
1 Bed
$924
2 Beds
$1,155
3+ Beds
$1,624
City GuideApple Valley
Rising from the desert sand decades ago as the playground of LAs rich and famous, Apple Valley was once home to Roy Rogers and Dale Evans. Sitting just off Highway 15 near Victorville, Apple Valley is a high altitude desert town that is way more laid-back than its cousin Palm Springs. You won’t find all of the glitz and glamor here, or even any apples - just a lot of sunshine, parched land, and people who like living in a place pretty far removed from the hustle of Orange County and LA.

Thanks to a building bonanza in the mid 2000s, this town has plenty of places to start your apartment search. Finding rental homes in Apple Valley is pretty easy and straightforward. Rent from a fancy apartment complex if you want to have a pool, fitness center, and stuff like that, but be prepared to hand over references and job info so that they know you won’t skip out on the rent. For those who don't want to bother with that stuff, find a landlord and rent directly.

Welcome to Apple Valley

As you might expect for a town that's pretty much in the middle of nowhere, prices are lower than areas that see more action. Two bedroom apartments in Apple Valley will cost you about as much as in neighboring Victorville, or for those not familiar with these parts, way less than what you'd get in LA or San Diego. Single family homes with yards cost about the same as two-bedroom apartments in Apple Valley, and there really isn't a whole lot of yard maintenance to do here. Most backyards are either rocks or parched dirt.

In a town with a climate this hot and unforgiving, you have to wonder how many residents simply ran out of gas on their way to Vegas and just stayed put. A lot of people seem to love the climate, though, since Apple Valley’s population has boomed in the past decade. Just like any other city in California, moving in is as easy or hard as you want it to be pack a couple suitcases, rent a U-Haul, or hire professionals to pack up your stuff and move it for you.

The weather is downright sizzling in Apple Valley during the summer months, and shade trees are few and far between. Pets will pretty much enjoy lounging around in the comfort of the A/C most of the time to avoid roasting. Choose a house with a fenced-in yard if you want Spot to get some exercise. Just make sure you don't leave him out there all day.

Apple Valley Neighborhoods

Due to the availability of relatively inexpensive land and homes, a lot of new homes and apartment complexes went up over the past 10 years or so. The town is pretty small, and where you choose to live pretty much depends on your tastes. Rent a simple home or apartment near the city center, a lakeside villa, or a personal dude ranch on the outskirts of town.

Central Apple Valley: The area where Happy Trails Highway (18) meets Navajo Road is the center of town, but that’s not really where most of the people live. This area is mostly businesses, but there are some residential streets a couple of blocks north and south of the main drag. There is also one or two bedroom apartment housing in a trailer park that has its own pool.

The west side: Much of the development is located South and West of Ol Happy Trails coming into town from Victorville. Hundreds of suburban-style streets snake around the area, offering everything from simple and small homes to luxurious mini-neighborhoods, like the homes on Tigertail Rd. These digs here are huge houses with in-ground pools surrounded by a green quasi-golf-course belt. This part of town also has Super Target and chain restaurants that feed off of it.

Apple Valley Country Club: The northwest part of town that surrounds one of the few large green areas is the most upscale neighborhood. There are both all bills paid apartments that are right next to the clubhouse, as well as separate luxury homes circling the links as well. The best part about living here is that you can actually walk to nearby restaurants, shops, and the town’s main library.

Spring Valley Lake: On the far west end of town lies the fanciest neighborhood in Apple Valley. Surrounding a golf course and the only place you can actually swim further than 100 feet are hundreds of homes packed into a pretty small space. The prime spots are right on the lake, and there are even a few fingers that were built out into the middle of the water to provide more lakefront property. Pretty much all of these houses are huge and come with their own dock out back.

The East End: The eastern side of Navajo Rd. peters out into the desert after a few blocks of residential houses. Most of the town is on the opposite side, so if you are looking for the action, you won't find it here. There are some pretty large trailer park complexes around here though, if that is your thing.

South Apple Valley: Dozens of streets sprawl south from Yucca Loma Road, and the mainly residential area isn't separated into any real neighborhoods. The majority of the homes in this area are moderately priced single family pads, interspersed with the odd duplex or apartment complex here and there. There really isn't much other than houses until you reach Bear Valley Road, which has some places to eat.

Living in Apple Valley

Take a hike in the lush forest, jet-ski across the lake, or go ice skating just kidding. You'll have to take a road trip to do anything like this. When the sun isn't directly overhead, it is actually pretty nice, and Apple Valley has lots of bike and running trails to keep residents in shape. While the Mojave River actually runs right next to the town, most of it is actually underground and sadly out of reach. Fortunately, there is a place where it is forced out of its subterranean hiding Mojave Narrows Regional Park. But you'll have to share it with the thousands of people who live around it.

You won’t get far in Apple Valley without your own set of wheels. This town has inadequate public transportation and is more of a sprawl than a walkable city. You'll also want a car to escape to LA or Vegas every now and then, which are just a few hours away. While there are some restaurants and bars in town, it's not much of a variety, except for the ubiquitous fast food chains. Fortunately, enterprising local residents have opened a bunch of decent restaurants, such as Viva Maria Mexican Restaurant & Bar and Mama Carpino's Italian. Bon Appetit!

June 2020 Apple Valley Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Apple Valley Rent Report. Apple Valley rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apple Valley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Apple Valley rent trends were flat over the past month

Apple Valley rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Apple Valley stand at $924 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,156 for a two-bedroom. Apple Valley's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Apple Valley, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.

    Apple Valley rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Apple Valley, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Apple Valley is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Apple Valley's median two-bedroom rent of $1,156 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Apple Valley.
    • While Apple Valley's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apple Valley than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Apple Valley.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Apple Valley?
    In Apple Valley, the median rent is $772 for a studio, $924 for a 1-bedroom, $1,155 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,624 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Apple Valley, check out our monthly Apple Valley Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Apple Valley?
    Some of the colleges located in the Apple Valley area include University of California-Riverside, Chaffey College, Citrus College, University of Redlands, and Moreno Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Apple Valley?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Apple Valley from include Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, and Ontario.

