49 Apartments for rent in Apple Valley, CA📍
Thanks to a building bonanza in the mid 2000s, this town has plenty of places to start your apartment search. Finding rental homes in Apple Valley is pretty easy and straightforward. Rent from a fancy apartment complex if you want to have a pool, fitness center, and stuff like that, but be prepared to hand over references and job info so that they know you won’t skip out on the rent. For those who don't want to bother with that stuff, find a landlord and rent directly.
As you might expect for a town that's pretty much in the middle of nowhere, prices are lower than areas that see more action. Two bedroom apartments in Apple Valley will cost you about as much as in neighboring Victorville, or for those not familiar with these parts, way less than what you'd get in LA or San Diego. Single family homes with yards cost about the same as two-bedroom apartments in Apple Valley, and there really isn't a whole lot of yard maintenance to do here. Most backyards are either rocks or parched dirt.
In a town with a climate this hot and unforgiving, you have to wonder how many residents simply ran out of gas on their way to Vegas and just stayed put. A lot of people seem to love the climate, though, since Apple Valley’s population has boomed in the past decade. Just like any other city in California, moving in is as easy or hard as you want it to be pack a couple suitcases, rent a U-Haul, or hire professionals to pack up your stuff and move it for you.
The weather is downright sizzling in Apple Valley during the summer months, and shade trees are few and far between. Pets will pretty much enjoy lounging around in the comfort of the A/C most of the time to avoid roasting. Choose a house with a fenced-in yard if you want Spot to get some exercise. Just make sure you don't leave him out there all day.
Due to the availability of relatively inexpensive land and homes, a lot of new homes and apartment complexes went up over the past 10 years or so. The town is pretty small, and where you choose to live pretty much depends on your tastes. Rent a simple home or apartment near the city center, a lakeside villa, or a personal dude ranch on the outskirts of town.
Central Apple Valley: The area where Happy Trails Highway (18) meets Navajo Road is the center of town, but that’s not really where most of the people live. This area is mostly businesses, but there are some residential streets a couple of blocks north and south of the main drag. There is also one or two bedroom apartment housing in a trailer park that has its own pool.
The west side: Much of the development is located South and West of Ol Happy Trails coming into town from Victorville. Hundreds of suburban-style streets snake around the area, offering everything from simple and small homes to luxurious mini-neighborhoods, like the homes on Tigertail Rd. These digs here are huge houses with in-ground pools surrounded by a green quasi-golf-course belt. This part of town also has Super Target and chain restaurants that feed off of it.
Apple Valley Country Club: The northwest part of town that surrounds one of the few large green areas is the most upscale neighborhood. There are both all bills paid apartments that are right next to the clubhouse, as well as separate luxury homes circling the links as well. The best part about living here is that you can actually walk to nearby restaurants, shops, and the town’s main library.
Spring Valley Lake: On the far west end of town lies the fanciest neighborhood in Apple Valley. Surrounding a golf course and the only place you can actually swim further than 100 feet are hundreds of homes packed into a pretty small space. The prime spots are right on the lake, and there are even a few fingers that were built out into the middle of the water to provide more lakefront property. Pretty much all of these houses are huge and come with their own dock out back.
The East End: The eastern side of Navajo Rd. peters out into the desert after a few blocks of residential houses. Most of the town is on the opposite side, so if you are looking for the action, you won't find it here. There are some pretty large trailer park complexes around here though, if that is your thing.
South Apple Valley: Dozens of streets sprawl south from Yucca Loma Road, and the mainly residential area isn't separated into any real neighborhoods. The majority of the homes in this area are moderately priced single family pads, interspersed with the odd duplex or apartment complex here and there. There really isn't much other than houses until you reach Bear Valley Road, which has some places to eat.
Take a hike in the lush forest, jet-ski across the lake, or go ice skating just kidding. You'll have to take a road trip to do anything like this. When the sun isn't directly overhead, it is actually pretty nice, and Apple Valley has lots of bike and running trails to keep residents in shape. While the Mojave River actually runs right next to the town, most of it is actually underground and sadly out of reach. Fortunately, there is a place where it is forced out of its subterranean hiding Mojave Narrows Regional Park. But you'll have to share it with the thousands of people who live around it.
You won’t get far in Apple Valley without your own set of wheels. This town has inadequate public transportation and is more of a sprawl than a walkable city. You'll also want a car to escape to LA or Vegas every now and then, which are just a few hours away. While there are some restaurants and bars in town, it's not much of a variety, except for the ubiquitous fast food chains. Fortunately, enterprising local residents have opened a bunch of decent restaurants, such as Viva Maria Mexican Restaurant & Bar and Mama Carpino's Italian. Bon Appetit!
June 2020 Apple Valley Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Apple Valley Rent Report. Apple Valley rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apple Valley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Apple Valley rent trends were flat over the past month
Apple Valley rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Apple Valley stand at $924 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,156 for a two-bedroom. Apple Valley's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Riverside Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Apple Valley, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
- Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
- San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
- Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.
Apple Valley rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Apple Valley, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Apple Valley is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Apple Valley's median two-bedroom rent of $1,156 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Apple Valley.
- While Apple Valley's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apple Valley than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Apple Valley.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.