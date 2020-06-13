49 Apartments for rent in Apple Valley, CA

Apple Valley Neighborhoods

Due to the availability of relatively inexpensive land and homes, a lot of new homes and apartment complexes went up over the past 10 years or so. The town is pretty small, and where you choose to live pretty much depends on your tastes. Rent a simple home or apartment near the city center, a lakeside villa, or a personal dude ranch on the outskirts of town.

Central Apple Valley: The area where Happy Trails Highway (18) meets Navajo Road is the center of town, but that’s not really where most of the people live. This area is mostly businesses, but there are some residential streets a couple of blocks north and south of the main drag. There is also one or two bedroom apartment housing in a trailer park that has its own pool.

The west side: Much of the development is located South and West of Ol Happy Trails coming into town from Victorville. Hundreds of suburban-style streets snake around the area, offering everything from simple and small homes to luxurious mini-neighborhoods, like the homes on Tigertail Rd. These digs here are huge houses with in-ground pools surrounded by a green quasi-golf-course belt. This part of town also has Super Target and chain restaurants that feed off of it.

Apple Valley Country Club: The northwest part of town that surrounds one of the few large green areas is the most upscale neighborhood. There are both all bills paid apartments that are right next to the clubhouse, as well as separate luxury homes circling the links as well. The best part about living here is that you can actually walk to nearby restaurants, shops, and the town’s main library.

Spring Valley Lake: On the far west end of town lies the fanciest neighborhood in Apple Valley. Surrounding a golf course and the only place you can actually swim further than 100 feet are hundreds of homes packed into a pretty small space. The prime spots are right on the lake, and there are even a few fingers that were built out into the middle of the water to provide more lakefront property. Pretty much all of these houses are huge and come with their own dock out back.

The East End: The eastern side of Navajo Rd. peters out into the desert after a few blocks of residential houses. Most of the town is on the opposite side, so if you are looking for the action, you won't find it here. There are some pretty large trailer park complexes around here though, if that is your thing.

South Apple Valley: Dozens of streets sprawl south from Yucca Loma Road, and the mainly residential area isn't separated into any real neighborhoods. The majority of the homes in this area are moderately priced single family pads, interspersed with the odd duplex or apartment complex here and there. There really isn't much other than houses until you reach Bear Valley Road, which has some places to eat.