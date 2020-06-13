/
benicia
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM
134 Apartments for rent in Benicia, CA📍
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
735 Buchanan Street
735 Buchanan Street, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
968 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom condo in a great location in Benicia! Recently remodeled with new floors, new kitchen and new bathroom, ready for a new tenant. Great floor plan with in unit washer and dryer, bonus microwave over the stove and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
342 Blanchard Ln
342 Blanchard Lane, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
873 sqft
Bridgeview Condo - Downstairs Unit - This lower level unit, features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home has hardwood floors. Open layout with living room and dining area. Living area includes fireplace and access to small deck.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
236 West H Street
236 W H St, Benicia, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
1148 sqft
Downtown Benicia Home - Estey Real Estate and Property Management presents this single family 1 bedroom and 1 bath residence. Front porch enters into classic features of this time period. High ceilings throughout home.
Results within 1 mile of Benicia
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
Glen Cove
11 Units Available
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
904 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove
36 Shoal Drive East, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1875 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath Glen Cove Townhouse Avail Now! - This beautiful townhouse is located in Glen Cove in a quiet area. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, & 2 car garage. Bonus area upstairs perfect for office or media room.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
63 Shoal Dr East
63 Shoal Drive East, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1800 sqft
Glen Cove 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse with Water View - Gorgeous 2 story Townhome in Glen Cove with water view. Open living room with a 21ft cathedral ceiling. Formal dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Benicia
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
867 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,553
1234 sqft
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
871 sqft
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Muirwood Garden
620 Center Ave, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
952 sqft
Peaceful community located in the heart of Martinez just minutes from shopping, dining and theaters. Community features a heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and courtyard. Pet-friendly!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS
486 Morello Ave, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
967 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Mission Pines
3600 Pine St, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
842 sqft
Upscale homes with energy-efficient appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool. Get your daily necessities at nearby Muir Station. Enjoy the scenery at Radke Martinez Regional Shoreline. Minutes from I-680.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Somerset
1455 Arnold Drive, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
874 sqft
Discover Somerset Apartments located on Arnold Drive in Martinez, California. Our apartment community offers top amenities and features such as high-speed internet access, refreshing pool, BBQ area and a playground.
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
The Flowers
1 Unit Available
283 Violet Road
283 Violet Road, Hercules, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2326 sqft
Nestled in the Hercules Redwoods Community. This spacious home has a very functional floor plan for a large family. Sunny and bright updated kitchen stainless steel appliances and eat-in space. Formal family room, dining room and living room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4544 Crimson Clover Drive
4544 Crimson Clover Drive, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2860 sqft
Stunning home in Cordelia. 4 bedrooms / 3.
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1333 North Camino Alto
1333 North Camino Alto, Vallejo, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON NO PETS PLEASE! NEW! NEW! NEW! LOCATED AT TUOLOMNE AND CAMINO ALTO, ACROSS THE STREET FROM SUTTER HOSPITAL! GATED COMMUNITY, ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING, COMMUNITY POOL & PLAYGROUND AND ON-SITE LAUNDRY! WATER & GARBAGE INCLUDED! NEW
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
421 Fleming Avenue East
421 Fleming Avenue East, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,498
594 sqft
Laundry & covered parking on-site **Our prices can change daily** Please call (707) 399-7400 or visit www.sharisvallejo.com for current pricing and additional leasing information.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
5447 La Salle Way
5447 La Salle Way, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2250 sqft
AVAILABLE! - Beautiful two-story spacious home. Has 4 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Good size backyard with low maintenance. Located near shopping centers, movie theater, and Easy access to freeways.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3640 Serrano St
3640 Serrano Street, Martinez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1704 sqft
3640 Serrano St Available 06/15/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Martinez Home w/ Large Yard - This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Martinez home is close to everything.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
632 Vallejo Street
632 Vallejo Street, Crockett, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Room For Rent - Property Id: 17189 Fully furnished room with separate bathroom, in a lovely 3 bedroom home to share with two others. Looking for someone that is clean, reliable, likes animals as I have 2 small dogs and 1 cat.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
160 Rivermouth Lane
160 Rivermouth Lane, Vallejo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,904
2260 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Benicia, the median rent is $1,063 for a studio, $1,325 for a 1-bedroom, $1,657 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,412 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Benicia, check out our monthly Benicia Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Benicia area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, California State University-Sacramento, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Benicia from include San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Oakland, and Fremont.
