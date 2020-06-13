/
/
oroville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:52 PM
18 Apartments for rent in Oroville, CA📍
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2440 Baldwin Ave
2440 Baldwin Avenue, Oroville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
2440 Baldwin Ave - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex. This unit offers ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups (electric), and a fenced backyard. The owner pays for water, garbage, and sewer. The tenant pays for all other utilities.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2365 Nevada Ave
2365 Nevada Avenue, Oroville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2365 Nevada Ave Available 06/22/20 3 bed 1 bath - Come see this cute 3 bed 1 bath home. Home is located by a shopping center and by Oroville High School Home has central Air and Heat Tenant is responsible for Garbage 1 Car Garage Additional $33.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
55 Mono Ave #7
55 Mono Ave, Oroville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$725
720 sqft
55 Mono Ave #7 Available 08/01/20 Coming August 1, 2020 - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment For Rent - Come take a look at this 2 bed, 1 bath apartment for rent in Oroville. Easy access to the freeway.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
46 Canyon Highlands Dr
46 Canyon Highlands Drive, Oroville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
4 Bedroom - Large Yard - This is a 4 bedroom house that has a large yard. There are outbuildings that can be used for a workshop and storage. All the bedrooms have ceiling fans and there is a central heating and air.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
55 Flying Cloud Dr
55 Flying Cloud Drive, Oroville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1175 sqft
Coming Soon - 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home For Rent - Take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home coming available soon for rent in Oroville. Amenities include large fenced backyard, attached garage and central heating and air.
Results within 1 mile of Oroville
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2133 Fort Wayne St
2133 Fort Wayne Street, South Oroville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$800
528 sqft
- 2 Bedroom 1 bath home. Home does include a Gas stove and Refrigerator also does have a window AC. Small pets only with an additional pet deposit $250. Additional $25.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2415 Fort Wayne St
2415 Fort Wayne Street, South Oroville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$880
816 sqft
Available NOW - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home For Rent - Cute 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home for rent. The yard is fully-fenced including a fenced-in driveway with carport. The garbage, sewer and pest control is included in rent.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
165 Loma Vista Drive
165 Loma Vista Drive, Oroville East, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2071 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 165 Loma Vista Drive in Oroville East. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6000 AVE LINDLEY
6000 V-E Avenue, Oroville East, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,099
1002 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6000 AVE LINDLEY in Oroville East. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Oroville
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
72 Quail Hill Pl
72 Quail Hill Place, Oroville East, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3310 sqft
Custom Home on Winery with Great Views- - -PRICE REDUCTION- This is a custom home that is located on a winery. The home is single story and has an open floor plan. There is 3 full bedrooms and the 2 office spaces that could be used as bedrooms also.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
75 Wattles Way
75 Wattles Way, Oroville East, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2056 sqft
A 3Bd. 2Ba. home on one acre in a great area! - READY ON JUNE 12th A large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a two car garage with a studio, on one acre, located in the foothills, a great area! Beautiful deck with a great view.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
489 Silver Leaf Dr
489 Silver Leaf Drive, Kelly Ridge, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1325 sqft
489 Silver Leaf Dr - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Mobile Home located in Kelly Ridge This home is fully furnished and also includes a washer/dryer. HVAC and a swamp cooler for heating/cooling. The owner pays for water, garbage, and sewer.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Chaparral Dr
10 Chaparral Drive, Kelly Ridge, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
10 Chaparral Dr Available 06/26/20 2 bed 1 bath - Come see this cute Kelly Ridge home. 2 bed 1 bath. 1 car garage Home comes with Washer and dryer.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
758 Lattin Rd County of Butte
758 Lattin Road, Butte County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1537 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath home located in Biggs - This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath 1537 sq ft home located in Biggs.
Results within 10 miles of Oroville
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
120 Oregon St
120 Oregon Street, Gridley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
120 Oregon St Available 06/26/20 120 Oregon St (Gridley) - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.** 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House located in Gridley.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
820 Spruce Street
820 Spruce Street, Gridley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
920 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom in Gridley! Available Now!! - If a property is listed on our company website, we are still accepting applications. Please take advantage of our online application process by visiting sierrapacificmangement.com.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1790 Sycamore Street
1790 Sycamore Street, Gridley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1488 sqft
Charming older home with all the modern updates.
1 of 9
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2116 Jacob Street
2116 Jacob Street, Gridley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1941 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Gridley - Get this one before its gone! Beautifully upgraded home in the desirable Eagle Meadows subdivision of Gridley.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Oroville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,260.
Some of the colleges located in the Oroville area include California State University-Chico, Sierra College, and William Jessup University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.