218 Apartments for rent in La Verne, CA📍
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Foothill Corridor
10 Units Available
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,811
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Foothill Corridor
8 Units Available
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West La Verne
2 Units Available
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes in La Verne. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lordsburg
1 Unit Available
1868 3rd St #3
1868 3rd Street, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bungalow in the heart of downtown La Verne - This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home is recently updated throughout. It's the back unit and has it's own parking spot and entrance.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lordsburg
1 Unit Available
2317 Bonita Avenue
2317 Bonita Avenue, La Verne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2018 sqft
This darling single level home has been freshly painted interior, new engineered wood flooring throughout, Living room has a fireplace, dining area, kitchen has new counter tops and recessed lighting. Family room/den.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North La Verne
1 Unit Available
6043 Birdie Drive
6043 Birdie Drive, La Verne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1949 sqft
This beautiful three bedrooms three bath North La Verne home sits on the prestigious Sierra La Verne Country Club. Come and enjoy La Verne at it's finest! The serene setting of the foothills, golf course and trails will take your breath away.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Foothill Corridor
1 Unit Available
1967 Canopy Lane
1967 Canopy Ln, La Verne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1570 sqft
Charming PUD located in a secured gated community. Excellent floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Living area is on the first floor and bedrooms are on the second floor.
Results within 1 mile of La Verne
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,392
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
San Dimas
12 Units Available
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1126 sqft
Mountain View Apartments are centrally located, and units offer private outdoor-space, luxurious bathrooms, and energy-efficient utilities. Enjoy the on-site pool and spa as well as extra storage for your belongings.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
San Dimas
5 Units Available
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
San Dimas
2 Units Available
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
523 San Marcos Rd
523 San Marcos Road, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Quiet 2 Bed/2Bath Condo Near the Canyon - This a quiet, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo located just south of downtown San Dimas in the La Cuesta Encantada Homeowner's Association.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
259 W Willow Street
259 West Willow Street, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1200 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom on a nice size lot. Home features new paint, beautiful hardwood flooring, updated kitchen, updated windows, nice size back yard and a long driveway for plenty of parking.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
130 W 3rd Street
130 West 3rd Street, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1140 sqft
Beautiful new engineer wood floor throughout the house. Good size living room, dining room/or play room. There is breakfast area in kitchen too. All bedrooms are upstairs. Nice and quiet neighborhood. The unit has lots of natural light come in.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3752 Towne Park Circle
3752 Towne Park Circle, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1215 sqft
Claremont Schools, Claremont Schools, Claremont Schools! This Townhouse has been taken down to the studs and rebuilt/Totally Remodel. Come live in the Lap of Luxury! This remodel is straight out of a magazine. So Elegant and refined.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
765 Knollwood Lane
765 Knollwood Lane, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1496 sqft
About Squire Realty: We are a completely online property management service. We allow YOU to register and view, apply, pay rent, and report repairs online without the need for property managers.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3120 N Garey Avenue N
3120 North Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1050 sqft
APARTMENT: Large 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, floor to ceiling stone or used brick wood burning fireplace. Recently painted interior and exterior, landscaping, completely remodeled interior, new Bamboo wood, and tile floors.
1 of 15
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
221 W. Second St. - 221
221 West 2nd Street, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
221 W Second Street: Single Home on a Lot, 2 Plus Bedrooms,1 Bath, Large front yard... - Single home on a deep lot. The house is a 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of La Verne
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Covina
9 Units Available
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
971 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
Glendora
8 Units Available
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,931
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1348 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,380
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,633
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
940 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oakmont
7 Units Available
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,732
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
San Dimas
5 Units Available
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
850 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.
Frequently Asked Questions
In La Verne, the median rent is $1,286 for a studio, $1,531 for a 1-bedroom, $1,967 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,673 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in La Verne, check out our monthly La Verne Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in La Verne include Foothill Corridor.
Some of the colleges located in the La Verne area include University of La Verne, California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, and University of California-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to La Verne from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CA