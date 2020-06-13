448 Apartments for rent in Aliso Viejo, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

Last updated June 13
59 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Last updated June 13
$
29 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,980
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1205 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.

Last updated June 13
Applause
1 Unit Available
3 Front
3 Front Row, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1628 sqft
3 Front Row! Beautifully upgraded townhome with gorgeous views of Saddleback Mountains and city lights! Wood and stone floors throughout. 3 bedrooms /2.5 baths, spacious 2 car garage.Carpet in one bedroom only.

Last updated June 13
Flores Los Alisos
1 Unit Available
146 Las Flores
146 Las Flores, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Contemporary Spanish Style Detached Home in Aliso Viejo. Built in 1997, this home is located in the Las Flores gated community adjacent to Wood Canyon Drive. This 3 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13
Laguna Audubon
1 Unit Available
9 Woodswallow Lane
9 Woodswallow Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1492 sqft
No pets permitted. | Wonderful Laguna Audubon location within the Laguna Beach Unified School District. Beautifully remodeled and cared for detached home with desirable floor plan and great natural light.

Last updated June 13
Laguna Audubon
1 Unit Available
32 Blackbird Lane
32 Blackbird Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2245 sqft
Enjoy views of Laguna Canyon from your kitchen window. This home is located near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and backs to a large hill that provides privacy.

Last updated June 12
Vista Plaza
1 Unit Available
39 Cottonwood Dr
39 Cottonwood Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1654 sqft
Beautiful Two Story 3Bd 2.5Ba Home in Aliso Viejo! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1kML1A5HhS2&brand=0 Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/I-GduxQVA90 You must see this lovely 3 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
23 Brownstone Way
23 Brownstone Way, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1437 sqft
Welcome to Vantis, this upscale spacious three story townhouse features an elegant floor plan that allows you to relax under soaring 20ft ceilings with subtle recessed lighting and poetic architectural lines.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
61 Sandcastle
61 Sandcastle, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1317 sqft
Welcome home to 61 Sandcastle!! This beautiful end unit condo with 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and approx 1300 sq ft of living space. This property features no one above or below has an attached 1 car garage.

Last updated June 13
Cantora
1 Unit Available
19 Meadowbrook
19 Meadowbrook, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1806 sqft
Beautifully upgraded home in one of the best locations in the Cantora Community. This end unit townhouse is located next to the greenbelt. Great floor plans a with spacious living/dining room and cathedral ceiling.

Last updated June 13
Pacific Ridge
1 Unit Available
9 Thornbird
9 Thornbird, Aliso Viejo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
2303 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home in the great city of Aliso Viejo. This home has been remodeled throughout and features a downstairs bedroom and full bath. The home also has a large backyard perfect for entertaining. The Cul de sac location is perfect too.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
10 Deerborn Drive
10 Deerborn Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1668 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION, AWESOME YARD, LARGE GRASS AND PATIO AREAS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING AND AWESOME GARAGE WITH LONG DRIVEWAY! ALL THIS PLUS FREE SOLAR! Highly upgraded single family home, large living and dining room with vaulted ceiling,

Last updated June 13
Camden Park
1 Unit Available
16 Burlingame Lane
16 Burlingame Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1531 sqft
END UNIT. Nestled in the serene townhome community of Camden Park. This sought after plan offers a large living room with high ceilings and a cozy fireplace.

Last updated June 13
Seagate Colony
1 Unit Available
17 Jaeger Lane
17 Jaeger Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
976 sqft
MODEL PERFECT 2 BEDROOM HOME ! Spacious, light & bright floor plan offering a large living and dining room with large windows and a fireplace --open kitchen . fresh two tone interior paint.

Last updated June 13
California Reflections
1 Unit Available
23 Dominguez St
23 Dominguez Street, Aliso Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1725 sqft
This beautiful home was remolded in 2017 with the high end stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring. Newer HVAC, water heater, water softener and purification system. Home boasts a wonderful open floor plan with more natural light and more space.

Last updated June 13
Moulton Parkway
1 Unit Available
23401 Via San Martine
23401 Via San Martine, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1240 sqft
This single story town house is off Molton and El Toro, close to Laguna Hills Mall and Shopping Center.

Last updated June 13
Glenwood Village
1 Unit Available
60 Rainwood
60 Rainwood, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1221 sqft
Newly updated and upgraded upper level condo within the Glenwood Village neighborhood.

Last updated June 13
Soleil
1 Unit Available
50 Rue Du Chateau
50 Rue du Chateau, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1892 sqft
This place has it all....

Last updated June 13
Provence d'Aliso
1 Unit Available
119 Gauguin Circle
119 Gauguin Circle, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1465 sqft
Stunning townhome for lease in the private neighborhood Provence D’Aliso, which offers breath-taking views, private tennis courts, pool, and a spa. Upon entering this open floor plan you will discover new wood flooring throughout the first level.

Last updated June 13
Morningside Townhomes
1 Unit Available
35 Abbeywood Lane
35 Abbeywood Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
918 sqft
Highly upgraded condo in desirable Morningside neighborhood. Pool and other amenities. Close to shopping, movies, and just a few minutes away from the beach!

Last updated June 13
Altisse
1 Unit Available
33 Via Abruzzi
33 Via Abruzzi, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1031 sqft
Panoramic city light and mountain view 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 1-car attached garage. Upper unit with wood floors throughout, cathedral ceilings & dual tone custom paint.

Last updated June 13
San Simeon
1 Unit Available
1 Fairfield
1 Fairfield, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1102 sqft
1 Fairfield is a beautiful newly remodeled single level home situated in the gated community of San Simeon. This lovely home is a single level, detached home at end of a small cul-de-sac, with a serene, and private tropical backyard.

Last updated June 13
Fieldcrest Villas
1 Unit Available
4 Cloudcrest
4 Cloudcrest, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1375 sqft
Incredible 2 Bedroom + Loft End Unit Location Overlooking Lush Greenbelts With Lots Of Privacy & Serene Views From Every Room! Light & Bright Open Floorplan Features Vaulted Ceilings and Numerous Windows Allowing The Flow From The Living Room,

Median Rent in Aliso Viejo

Last updated Sep. 2019
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Aliso Viejo is $1,661, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,134.
Studio
$1,395
1 Bed
$1,661
2 Beds
$2,134
3+ Beds
$2,900
City GuideAliso Viejo
"Nothing left but sand /Laguna Beach ran through our hands" -- "Laguna Beach," Legendary Pink Dots

Aliso Viejo is a beautiful city in Orange County, California, just east of Crystal Cove State Park and Laguna Beach! With a population just under 50,000, this is an excellent city to live in. Aliso Beach is one of the main attractions for both locals and tourists in this sunny, Southern California city. Just along the Pacific Ocean, surfing, paddle boarding, swimming, and kite boarding are all extremely popular local sports. However, many prefer to lounge on the sand soaking up the sun, or to walk along the beach, people-watching and enjoying that envious SoCal weather. If the beach begins to bore you (but why would it?) there is also the Laguna Canyon Winery, which offers tours and tastes of its seasonal harvest. United Parcel Service and Pacific Life are two of the largest employers in Aliso Viejo, with Quest Software and QLogic coming in close behind them. The city of Aliso Viejo is an excellent place to settle in and grow with the locals and the environment. So how fast can you get here?

Finding Your New Home

Moving can be stressful, nerve-wracking, and tiresome, but taking the time to prepare a few basic necessities will help keep the hair-pulling to a minimum. In this day and age, it is a given that you will need your identification work references and income statement, credit references and history, as well as your rental history. Those are the basics, and once you have that packet in order, you can really begin your search. The easiest way is to enlist the help of a realtor, agent, or even a friend that might have an inside track to a great find. Agents are familiar with the local territory and will be able to take your list of needs and wants and use it to find you exactly, or as near as possible, what you desire. Be sure to save up for the first and last months' security deposit as well as any application or credit history fees that are required. If you have these ready, then when you find the place for you, you can hold it until all the paperwork has been completed and you can move in!

Aliso Viejo Neighborhoods

Soka U of America/Pacific Park Dr:This is a neighborhood which has a suburban feel in an urban setting. Canyon View Park is at the northern end of this neighborhood with Aliso and Wood Park at its southern end. Commuting is an easy drive, usually only 15-30 minutes, and the scenery is stunningly gorgeous coming and going!

Capobella/Aliso Creek Rd:Just a little way north of the Soka U neighborhood is this little area, which is highly sought after by those seeking to move to Aliso Viejo. The average rents are high, although slightly lower than Soka U, and the vacancy rate is extremely low at 2.4 percent. Most enjoy a contemporary lifestyle and often visit any of the four neighborhood parks for exercise and play.

City Center: The rents are comparable to the Capobella neighborhood, with the vacancy rate slightly higher at 3.1 percent. This is an excellent neighborhoodfor those who want to be in the center of the city and still have an excellent lifestyle.

Aliso Creek Rd/El Toro Rd:If you are looking for an urban neighborhood with a suburban feel to it, this just might be the place for you. The average rents aren’t low; in fact, it might make you sputter a little bit. However, it has fabulous restaurants, lush parks surrounding the area, and the Laguna Woods Golf Club just a short jaunt away.

Enterprise/Pacific Park Dr:In the center of Aliso Viejo sits this higher density neighborhood. This neighborhood is ade up of complexes, high-rise apartments, some single family homes as well as row houses is extremely diverse in its architecture. Although most locals drive themselves wherever they need to go, this is considered a very walkable neighborhood with excellent amenities.

Laguna Hills Dr/Aliso Creek Rd:On the eastern side of Aliso Viejo sits this beautiful, very well cared-for neighborhood. With Creekside Park on the north end and Aliso Viejo Community Park at its south end, this area pulls the locals outside by providing plenty of areas to walk, jog, bike, and play. The average rent is in keeping with most of the city: not too high, not too low.

Enterprise/Aliso Creek Rd:Right next to the Laguna Hills neighborhood sits the Enterprise/Aliso Creek neighborhood, just across I-73. The average rent is comparable to the rest of Aliso Viejo, but the vacancy rate is a staggering 16.1 percent. This is good for those looking to move here, and the commute will make any newcomer happy as well. Commuting is usually a 30 minute trek at best, easy compared to other parts of California! This area is practically at the center of town and is considered very walkable and desireable for all of its shops and delicious eateries!

Mountain Pkwy/Calle Cortez:On the north end of Aliso Viejo is the neighborhood of Mountain Pkwy and Calle Cortez. This area is very urban and is considered to be an excellent place to live. The average rental price is moderate to high, and the commute is usually quite short.

Aliso Creek Rd/Terrace View Dr:This neighborhood is situated alongside of Alicia Parkway, allowing easy access to the highway for those who commute. The average rental price in this neighborhood is relatively high, but well worth the extra cost for the prime location within the city. This area is easily walkable with an excellent balance of residential, employment and retail uses.

La Paz Rd/Moulton Pkwy:Nestled between Laguna Niguel Regional Park and Aliso Viejo Community Park, this neighborhood feels suburban even though the population density demands that it be listed as an urban neighborhood. The average rental prices in this neighborhood are lower than the rest of Aliso Viejo, but there are excellent amenities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Aliso Viejo?
In Aliso Viejo, the median rent is $1,395 for a studio, $1,661 for a 1-bedroom, $2,134 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,900 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Aliso Viejo, check out our monthly Aliso Viejo Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Aliso Viejo?
Some of the colleges located in the Aliso Viejo area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Los Angeles, University of California-Riverside, and Chaffey College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Aliso Viejo?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Aliso Viejo from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

