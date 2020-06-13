448 Apartments for rent in Aliso Viejo, CA

Aliso Viejo Neighborhoods

Soka U of America/Pacific Park Dr:This is a neighborhood which has a suburban feel in an urban setting. Canyon View Park is at the northern end of this neighborhood with Aliso and Wood Park at its southern end. Commuting is an easy drive, usually only 15-30 minutes, and the scenery is stunningly gorgeous coming and going!

Capobella/Aliso Creek Rd:Just a little way north of the Soka U neighborhood is this little area, which is highly sought after by those seeking to move to Aliso Viejo. The average rents are high, although slightly lower than Soka U, and the vacancy rate is extremely low at 2.4 percent. Most enjoy a contemporary lifestyle and often visit any of the four neighborhood parks for exercise and play.

City Center: The rents are comparable to the Capobella neighborhood, with the vacancy rate slightly higher at 3.1 percent. This is an excellent neighborhoodfor those who want to be in the center of the city and still have an excellent lifestyle.

Aliso Creek Rd/El Toro Rd:If you are looking for an urban neighborhood with a suburban feel to it, this just might be the place for you. The average rents aren’t low; in fact, it might make you sputter a little bit. However, it has fabulous restaurants, lush parks surrounding the area, and the Laguna Woods Golf Club just a short jaunt away.

Enterprise/Pacific Park Dr:In the center of Aliso Viejo sits this higher density neighborhood. This neighborhood is ade up of complexes, high-rise apartments, some single family homes as well as row houses is extremely diverse in its architecture. Although most locals drive themselves wherever they need to go, this is considered a very walkable neighborhood with excellent amenities.

Laguna Hills Dr/Aliso Creek Rd:On the eastern side of Aliso Viejo sits this beautiful, very well cared-for neighborhood. With Creekside Park on the north end and Aliso Viejo Community Park at its south end, this area pulls the locals outside by providing plenty of areas to walk, jog, bike, and play. The average rent is in keeping with most of the city: not too high, not too low.

Enterprise/Aliso Creek Rd:Right next to the Laguna Hills neighborhood sits the Enterprise/Aliso Creek neighborhood, just across I-73. The average rent is comparable to the rest of Aliso Viejo, but the vacancy rate is a staggering 16.1 percent. This is good for those looking to move here, and the commute will make any newcomer happy as well. Commuting is usually a 30 minute trek at best, easy compared to other parts of California! This area is practically at the center of town and is considered very walkable and desireable for all of its shops and delicious eateries!

Mountain Pkwy/Calle Cortez:On the north end of Aliso Viejo is the neighborhood of Mountain Pkwy and Calle Cortez. This area is very urban and is considered to be an excellent place to live. The average rental price is moderate to high, and the commute is usually quite short.

Aliso Creek Rd/Terrace View Dr:This neighborhood is situated alongside of Alicia Parkway, allowing easy access to the highway for those who commute. The average rental price in this neighborhood is relatively high, but well worth the extra cost for the prime location within the city. This area is easily walkable with an excellent balance of residential, employment and retail uses.

La Paz Rd/Moulton Pkwy:Nestled between Laguna Niguel Regional Park and Aliso Viejo Community Park, this neighborhood feels suburban even though the population density demands that it be listed as an urban neighborhood. The average rental prices in this neighborhood are lower than the rest of Aliso Viejo, but there are excellent amenities.