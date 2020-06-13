103 Apartments for rent in Santa Ana, CA

Some Santa Ana Neighborhoods:

Downtown:

If you’re the creative type, or you just have a taste for fiery food and people, travel straight to the heart of Santa Ana. Next to the city’s courthouse and town hall you’ll find a proud Spanish-speaking community and burgeoning art scene. Santa Ana’s version of Greenwich is called Artist Village and it’s full of galleries, concerts, art walks, and festivals. Lofts and smaller apartments here are affordable for the starving artist, but you won’t be hungry (or bored) long with food and fun just around the block.

Midtown:

North of downtown, you can stop and sniff up the beauty in Midtown’s Floral and West Floral Parks. Beautiful homes built in the fifties and sixties still bloom in vintage, classic style. Midtown is pricier and lacks the ever-present entertainment of the downtown district, but it’s beautiful and well suited for living a quiet lifestyle (although West Floral Park is known to get a little rowdy around the 4th of July).

The kids won’t get too bored, though: there’s family fun right around the corner. Only a few blocks away are the Bowers Museum (which features classes, exhibitions, and lectures on art from all over the world), Main Place Mall, Santa Ana Zoo, and the Discovery Science Center. Midtown is a bit pricier than Downtown, but if you’re looking to rear some kiddos, this is a better choice for you.

South Coast Metro:

Right up against the Costa Mesa border is the South Coast Metro district of the city. This is the poshest, fanciest, and newest part of Santa Ana.

South Coast Metro is the home to most of Orange County’s Fortune 500 and Forbes 1000 businesses. For the business elite, high quality, luxury apartments, condos, and tract homes have been erected just minutes from Santa Ana’s John Wayne airport.

This section of the city also has the South Coast Plaza, a massive mall full of designer boutiques. In fact, it’s fair to say this neighborhood was built around the plaza and Orange County’s upscale corporate offices.

But, like downtown, “SCM” has its own space for the creatively inclined – specifically the Segerstrom Center for the Arts and the South Coast Repertory theatre. The area is perhaps one of the most contemporary and artfully designed sections of Santa Ana, due mostly to the expansion and renovation of the Repertory building by renowned architect, Cesar Pelli. The city is currently planning to move the main Orange County Museum of Art from Newport Beach to this area of the city.

What does this all mean? SCM is very upscale. If you’re a patron of the arts this may be the place for you, but if you’re an artist yourself (and you have the bank account to prove it) we suggest you look elsewhere.