Apartment List
/
CA
/
santa ana
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

103 Apartments for rent in Santa Ana, CA

📍
Cabrillo Park
Armstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
South Coast
51 Units Available
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
997 sqft
Peaceful apartment community with gated entry, three lighted tennis courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature enclosed garages, large individual balconies, and private yards in some homes.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Santa Anita Park
55 Units Available
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,778
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
MacArthur Place - Hutton Centre
46 Units Available
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,545
1401 sqft
Rooftop saltwater pool, spa and outdoor theater. Indoor clubhouses feature gyms, games and media rooms. Valet service available. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
$
Cabrillo Park
25 Units Available
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,565
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
997 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
$
Cabrillo Park
35 Units Available
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with large balconies and patios, private yards in some homes, big bedrooms, and high-speed Internet. Private gated community with lighted tennis and basketball courts, fitness center and sauna.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Armstrong
20 Units Available
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1114 sqft
Spacious apartments with private yards and central air and heat. Community features gorgeous walkways and streams, a basketball court, and saunas. Near shopping at South Coast Plaza. Easy access to I-405.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
Armstrong
12 Units Available
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1216 sqft
Comfortable and secure living with private garages, vaulted ceilings, and large balconies/patios. Only minutes from the Bristol Center, Trader Joe's, and the popular In-N-Out Burger restaurant.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
Southeast Industrial District
3 Units Available
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1044 sqft
Near freeways, the Santa Ana Zoo, and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments in low-rise buildings, with dishwashers and walk-in closets. Community facilities include a pool, on-site laundry, and playground.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 11 at 04:59pm
Tustin Avenue
5 Units Available
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
739 sqft
Located near Orange County Global Medical Center and the Santa Ana Freeway. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings. Amenities include washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Cats allowed with deposit.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Santa Ana
1 Unit Available
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME Welcome home to The Imperial Apartments in Santa Ana, California. When location, value and serenity play a vital role in where you live, we are certain The Imperial Apartments will be your only stop.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sherman Oaks
5 Units Available
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
Willard
2 Units Available
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,525
695 sqft
1001 Riverine Ave is a multi-family home in Santa Ana, CA 92701. Nearby schools include Orange County Educational Arts Academy, Storybook Preschool, and Head Start Santa Ana Unified School District. The property was built in 1983.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
Bristol Manor
1 Unit Available
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1229 sqft
Southtown at Main Apartments in Santa Ana, California comprises a 44-unit apartment community with four retail tenant spaces in Santa Ana. Nearby restaurants include SUBWAY®Restaurants, Burger Stop and Ochoa's Chorizo Store.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Tustin Avenue
1 Unit Available
521-591 N. Tustin Ave.
521 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,375
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located next to several major freeways along with public transportation, schools, parks and fine dining. Call Today!!!. .

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Cabrillo Park
1 Unit Available
2521 North Hathaway Street
2521 North Hathaway Street, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1414 sqft
Located on a cul de sac in a wonderful neighborhood, this single family home features extensive bamboo flooring, recessed lighting throughout, upgraded dual paned windows, remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and custom cabinets, plantation

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Trask Fairview
1 Unit Available
1739 River Lane
1739 River Lane, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1600 sqft
JUST LISTED!!! 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH POOL ON CUL-DE-SAC - AVAILABLE NOW!!! Single story POOL home on a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood with an attached 2 car garage. Close to "The Block", 22 and 5 freeways.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
145 E City Place Dr
145 E City Place Dr, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1920 sqft
LOFT WORK AND LIVE AT CITY PLACE, SANTA ANA - Property Id: 233698 Welcome to 'The Lofts' at City Place. .. a unique opportunity in a live/work environment. .. no more commuting.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Armstrong
1 Unit Available
2713 W Orion Ave 2
2713 West Orion Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms apartments - Property Id: 223161 This apartment is situated close to the area of South Coast Metro neighborhood, South Coast Plaza, and it has covered back porch, covered front porch, front patio with a large tree in the

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bristol Manor
1 Unit Available
2109 North Bristol Street
2109 Bristol Street, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2686 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor Village North
1 Unit Available
126 South Fairview Street Unit 2
126 South Fairview Street, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1353 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Coast
1 Unit Available
1001 W Stevens Avenue # 289
1001 West Stevens Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
981 sqft
South Coast Terrace: Upper 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit, - South Coast Terrace: Upper 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit, Kitchen with Tiled Counter Tops, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Separate Dining, Tile Floors, New Carpet In Bedrooms, New Blinds, New

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Industrial District
1 Unit Available
1708 Normandy Place # B
1708 Normandy Place, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
840 sqft
Two Bedroom One Bath Condo in Santa Ana- In a Community with a Pool - 1708 Normandy Place Santa Ana, CA 92705 Rent $1,700.00/Deposit $1,700.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
610 E Jeanette Lane
610 E Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2199 sqft
This modern townhome is located in the highly desired residential village of "City Place". The tri-level home consists of 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus loft and an attached 2 car garage.

Median Rent in Santa Ana

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Santa Ana is $1,445, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,857.
Studio
$1,214
1 Bed
$1,445
2 Beds
$1,857
3+ Beds
$2,524
City GuideSanta Ana
Those mad, Santa Ana winds are blowing in from the desert, inflating your passion and calling your name. When you’re left-coast bound and singing: “California here I come,” don’t be afraid to dive right into the mouth of the madness and find yourself an apartment in Santa Ana, the biggest city in the O.C.

Like most of the towns and cities in Orange County, however, the neighborhoods in Santa Ana range wildly in price and style. To help you pinpoint the perfect pad, here’s a helpful guide to the city’s most popular living locales.

Having trouble with Craigslist Santa Ana? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Some Santa Ana Neighborhoods:

Downtown:

If you’re the creative type, or you just have a taste for fiery food and people, travel straight to the heart of Santa Ana. Next to the city’s courthouse and town hall you’ll find a proud Spanish-speaking community and burgeoning art scene. Santa Ana’s version of Greenwich is called Artist Village and it’s full of galleries, concerts, art walks, and festivals. Lofts and smaller apartments here are affordable for the starving artist, but you won’t be hungry (or bored) long with food and fun just around the block.

Midtown:

North of downtown, you can stop and sniff up the beauty in Midtown’s Floral and West Floral Parks. Beautiful homes built in the fifties and sixties still bloom in vintage, classic style. Midtown is pricier and lacks the ever-present entertainment of the downtown district, but it’s beautiful and well suited for living a quiet lifestyle (although West Floral Park is known to get a little rowdy around the 4th of July).

The kids won’t get too bored, though: there’s family fun right around the corner. Only a few blocks away are the Bowers Museum (which features classes, exhibitions, and lectures on art from all over the world), Main Place Mall, Santa Ana Zoo, and the Discovery Science Center. Midtown is a bit pricier than Downtown, but if you’re looking to rear some kiddos, this is a better choice for you.

South Coast Metro:

Right up against the Costa Mesa border is the South Coast Metro district of the city. This is the poshest, fanciest, and newest part of Santa Ana.

South Coast Metro is the home to most of Orange County’s Fortune 500 and Forbes 1000 businesses. For the business elite, high quality, luxury apartments, condos, and tract homes have been erected just minutes from Santa Ana’s John Wayne airport.

This section of the city also has the South Coast Plaza, a massive mall full of designer boutiques. In fact, it’s fair to say this neighborhood was built around the plaza and Orange County’s upscale corporate offices.

But, like downtown, “SCM” has its own space for the creatively inclined – specifically the Segerstrom Center for the Arts and the South Coast Repertory theatre. The area is perhaps one of the most contemporary and artfully designed sections of Santa Ana, due mostly to the expansion and renovation of the Repertory building by renowned architect, Cesar Pelli. The city is currently planning to move the main Orange County Museum of Art from Newport Beach to this area of the city.

What does this all mean? SCM is very upscale. If you’re a patron of the arts this may be the place for you, but if you’re an artist yourself (and you have the bank account to prove it) we suggest you look elsewhere.

Travelin' around So-Cal:

One thing you should know about Southern California is that traffic is always a problem. Make sure you find a home close to work to avoid often-congested freeways and road-rage induced panic attacks.

Even then, Santa Ana is surely better than most other Southern California cities (we’re looking at you LA) when it comes to the public transportation. Santa Ana has Metrolink commuter railways that connect the city to the rest of Orange Country. If you want to venture further than the county lines, take Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner, which connects Santa Ana to San Diego, Los Angeles, and Paso Robles.

If your destination requires air travel, the nearby John Wayne Airport (SNA) has got your back. No need to worry about your domestic travel needs here, but if you’re looking to go international, Los Angeles’ LAX is your closest option. No matter where the wind decides to take you – you’ll get there easy enough in Santa Ana; just make sure you plan accordingly.

What Makes the OC So Special?

Orange County is more than the location of a surprisingly good, but horribly addictive primetime soap from the early 2000s. It has amazing proximity to a great variety of attractions: hiking in the Santa Ana Mountains, lounging on the beach, or screaming like a baby on Disneyland’s Space Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farms Coasters just a few miles up the highway. Whatever California dream you may have, Santa Ana is sure to accommodate.

Wrappin' it up (and general advice):

Santa Ana has a home for everyone but, like most So Cal locations, it can be a pricey place to live. Make sure you can afford to live here before breaking the bank and making the move (The average monthly rent for Santa Ana ranges from $900 to $2000 and up).

Though the city is diverse, the neighborhoods sometimes aren’t. Like living anywhere, make sure you find a neighborhood where you feel comfortable before you settle down and plant the roots. The closer you get towards downtown, the more heavily Spanish-speaking the populace becomes. Similarly, if you’re not raking in that much dough, you should steer clear of the South Coast Metro area. No matter what, we’re confident that you’ll find something to fit the bill.

Now go forth, you person, you. Listen to those winds and find your home. Drive in the sun - look out for number one - California, here you come.

June 2020 Santa Ana Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Ana Rent Report. Santa Ana rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Ana rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Santa Ana Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Ana Rent Report. Santa Ana rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Ana rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Santa Ana rent trends were flat over the past month

Santa Ana rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Santa Ana stand at $1,446 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,858 for a two-bedroom. Santa Ana's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Santa Ana over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Ana

    As rents have fallen slightly in Santa Ana, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Ana is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Santa Ana's median two-bedroom rent of $1,858 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Santa Ana.
    • While rents in Santa Ana fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Ana than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Santa Ana is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Santa Ana’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Santa Ana renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Li...

    View full Santa Ana Renter Survey

    Here’s how Santa Ana ranks on:

    D
    Overall satisfaction
    C
    Safety and crime rate
    C+
    Recreational activities
    B
    Quality of schools
    C
    Social Life
    B
    Weather
    D
    State and local taxes
    D
    Public transit
    C
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Santa Ana’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Santa Ana renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Interestingly, ratings for Santa Ana vary widely across categories such as weather and affordability."

    Key findings in Santa Ana include the following:

    • Santa Ana renters gave their city a D overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Santa Ana were weather and quality of local schools, which both received B grades.
    • The areas of concern to Santa Ana renters are affordability, commute time and jobs and career opportunities, which all received F grades.
    • Santa Ana did relatively poorly compared to other cities in California, including San Diego (A-), San Francisco, CA (B+) and Los Angeles (C+).
    • Santa Ana did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Austin, TX (A-), Seattle, WA (B+) and Denver, CO (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Love the culture, restaurants and people. I hate the poor job opportunities and annual rent increases in a bad neighborhood." – Christie B.
    • "I love living in the middle of everything. But the downside is that crime has increased and so have the number of homeless people." – Rio D.
    • "The city is great because it’s centrally located and easy to commute, but I dislike the amount of crime." – Gissel C.
    • "I love the weather, living close to the beach, and being able to go on walks or runs through the city or parks." – Kaylyn M.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Santa Ana?
    In Santa Ana, the median rent is $1,214 for a studio, $1,445 for a 1-bedroom, $1,857 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,524 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Santa Ana, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Santa Ana?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Santa Ana include Cabrillo Park, Armstrong, Downtown Santa Ana, and South Coast.
    How pet-friendly is Santa Ana?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Santa Ana received a letter grade of C for pet-friendliness.
    How good are the schools in Santa Ana?
    Santa Ana renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Santa Ana did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Santa Ana?
    Santa Ana renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Santa Ana did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Santa Ana?
    Some of the colleges located in the Santa Ana area include Santa Ana College, California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, and University of California-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Santa Ana?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Santa Ana from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

    Similar Pages

    Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
    Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
    Santa Ana Studio Apartments