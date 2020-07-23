/
/
sonoma county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
164 Apartments for rent in Sonoma County, CA📍
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
37 Units Available
38 North Santa Rosa
1020 Kawana Springs Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1067 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Addison Ranch
200 Greenbriar Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
888 sqft
Addison Ranch is situated in the heart of Petaluma. This beautiful community is nestled in a quiet neighborhood near bustling downtown Petaluma, within the prestigious Petaluma School District. Take in some fun at the Washington Square Shopping Center, McDowell Park, and the Lynch Creek Trail.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
20 Units Available
The Lenox
400 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,659
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
800 sqft
The Lenox offers apartment homes in a beautiful, tranquil community designed with you in mind. From our two sparkling swimming pools our brand new fitness center, The Lenox has all the amenities you expect plus the special touches that set us apart.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
12 Units Available
Theatre Square Apartments
101 2nd St Suite 130, Petaluma, CA
Studio
$2,120
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,020
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1285 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, near the Petaluma River. Stylish studio and one-bedroom apartments, all with loft-style interiors, granite counters, dishwashers and patios/balconies. Underground garage. Pool, gym and media room. Small pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
9 Units Available
Wright Area Action Group
Park Lane Villas
960 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,528
1180 sqft
Located in the heart of Sonoma wine country and less than 10 minutes from downtown Santa Rosa, Park Lane Villas apartments offers luxury apartment living at its finest.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
18 Units Available
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1348 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Artisan
55 Maria Dr, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,353
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,098
1432 sqft
Urban community with an open-plan living style in the Downtown area. Craftsman-designed community. Resort-like pool, game room. Spacious apartments featuring luxury flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1150 sqft
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley
2900 Saint Paul Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1150 sqft
Welcome to Sonoma Ridge Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA! Our Santa Rosa apartments are conveniently located near highway 101, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
8 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1156 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
10 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
4 Units Available
Sendero Townhomes
1791 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1240 sqft
Sendero is a brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome community that embodies a unique blend of city and suburban life. Conveniently located just off highway 12, residents experience easy upscale home-style living without the fuss of home owning.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
8 Units Available
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1450 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
3 Units Available
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,989
1410 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
2 Units Available
Altura Apartments
1113 Baywood Drive, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,064
1080 sqft
Altura is a brand new luxury apartment community with a sparkling swimming pool, spectacular fitness center and a 4000 square foot community center for our residents.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
$
14 Units Available
Acacia on Santa Rosa Creek
4656 Quigg Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,716
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,268
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,912
1271 sqft
Residents who love convenience find this community's proximity to Lakeside Shopping Center refreshing. The property has a resort-style pool, fitness center and spa. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, expansive patios or balconies and washer/dryer combinations.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
2 Units Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,624
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Downtown Santa Rosa
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,613
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
30 Units Available
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1346 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
El Prado Apartments
1620 Herbert Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
850 sqft
Super large 3/2 bath nicely remodeled upstairs unit! - (Move in special): $500.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
St. Rose
Six 1 Five
615 Healdsburg Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,863
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1085 sqft
Set in vibrant downtown Santa Rosa, Six1Five is a boutique apartment community offering modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
11 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1454 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
11 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
The Palms
136 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Palms in Rohnert Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Sonoma County area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Santa Rosa, and Concord have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Fairfield, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CAVacaville, CADaly City, CADavis, CAPetaluma, CANovato, CAHercules, CANapa, CASebastopol, CASt. Helena, CA