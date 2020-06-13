112 Apartments for rent in Fairfield, CA

Apartment List
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
4 Units Available
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
956 sqft
Take advantage of the three gorgeous swimming pools, the soothing sauna, or the state of-the-art strength and fitness center without ever leaving this beautiful community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
7 Units Available
Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
988 sqft
Smack dab in Fairfield, this apartment block combines modern amenities with traditional interiors. Fireplaces, carpets and air conditioning in units. Gym, hot tub and swimming pool located on the site. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
6 Units Available
Avery Park
2000 Clay Bank Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
955 sqft
Modern Fairfield apartment building, close to Tabor Park and a bus stop. Units have air conditioning, bathtubs and carpets. Internet access, swimming pool and tennis court. One and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1032 sqft
Convenient to Travis Air Force Base. Spacious homes with bright and open layouts in a gated apartment community with a recreation room, fitness center, hot tub, swimming pool and more. On-site carport and garage.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartment community with upscale interior finishes such as Whirlpool Washer/Dryers, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features a clubhouse with game room and TV lounge and a dog run.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1035 sqft
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Park Crossing
2100 W Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An onsite billiards room, clubhouse and pool make this pet-friendly community appealing to residents. Units include security systems and eco-friendly appliances. The neighborhood's proximity to Solano Town Center and Linear Park Trail is also alluring.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Sunrise Residences
2750 North Texas Street, Fairfield, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,733
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
782 sqft
Welcome home at Sunrise Residences! We are an exclusive apartment community, just recently completed, pet friendly, nestled among relaxing greenbelts within a quiet, gated community surrounded by a bustling, newly developed North Texas district of
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Rolling Oaks
3700 Lyon Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-80 and the Paradise Valley Golf Course. Sophisticated living community includes a pool, sauna, hot tub, and basketball court. Homes have modern kitchen appliances, a balcony/patio, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Parkwood
2450 Peach Tree Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
810 sqft
Parkwood offers one and two bedroom apartment homes in one of Fairfield's most desirable residential settings just minutes from Travis Air Force Base.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr, Fairfield, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
983 sqft
Welcome home to Berkshire Laurel Creek (formally known as Mediterranean Village), a beautifully landscaped apartment community in Northeast Fairfield, CA.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2647 Burrell Dr
2647 Burrell Drive, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2035 sqft
Very nice partially remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Laurel Creek area of Fairfield. This HOME is not available to show until 04/01/2020

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4544 Crimson Clover Drive
4544 Crimson Clover Drive, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2860 sqft
Stunning home in Cordelia. 4 bedrooms / 3.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1548 James Street
1548 James Street, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1094 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available soon! Completely refinished from ceilings to floors - all new paint, appliances, flooring and so much more! Large, fenced in back yard - near TAFB and schools -SORRY, NO PETS Visit our website to view and

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2007 Sousa Court
2007 Sousa Court, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1618 sqft
Newly renovated 4 bed 2 bath home in Fairfield. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
605 Gallery Ct
605 Gallery Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2800 sqft
605 Gallery Ct Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Vintage Green Valley! - Spacious 3 Bed / 2 Bath home located in quiet Green Valley cul-de-sac! Beautiful kitchen with ample cabinets and storage, cherry wood floors and granite counters! A large

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2006 Nottingham Drive
2006 Nottingham Drive, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
948 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
420 Madison St.
420 Madison St, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
Cute Downtown Fairfield Home - Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home in Downtown Fairfield. New Paint, Floors, & Carpet. Small Deck, and Private Yard. Convenient Location. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2200 Peach Tree Dr.
2200 Peach Tree Drive, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
2200 Peach Tree Dr. Fairfield - Large Duplex- 2 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms. Newly Landscaped Yard. 2 Car Garage With Garage Door Remote. New Carpet, New Blinds & New Paint. Refrigerator Included. Large Master Bedroom. NO PETS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1008 Evergreen Ct.
1008 Evergreen Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1550 sqft
Laurel Creek - Nearby Park & School. Close to Travis AFB. Tenant pays Water, Garbage & PG&E. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255
134 Sungold Way, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1603 sqft
134 Sungold Way - Sunrise Commons, 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, approx. 1603 sq ft.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4659 Opal Ct.
4659 Opal Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1784 sqft
Green Valley Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms. Easy Access to I-680 & I-80. Washer & Dryer Included. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
900 Ohio Street, Unit F
900 Ohio St, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
900 OHIO-F - Lovely two bedrooms and one bath apartment with approx. 900 sq ft. Washer/dryer hookups in the garage. Refrigerator is included. Landscaping & garbage is included as well. 1 Car Garage. Sorry, no pets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37 Villa Ct.
37 Villa Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1086 sqft
37 Villa Ct. - Tabor Oaks- Open floor plan with over sized patio area. Easy access to TAFB & freeway. Section 8 OK. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

Median Rent in Fairfield

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fairfield is $1,334, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,668.
Studio
$1,070
1 Bed
$1,334
2 Beds
$1,668
3+ Beds
$2,428
City GuideFairfield
Welcome to the far North Bay, the Flats and also Jelly Belly Land! That's right you lucky new Bay Area resident, your new neighbor, the Jelly Belly factory, is the leading manufacturer of adorable mammal-shaped Easter candies! Now let's find you an equally adorable apartment!

Fairfield may be most desired for its proximity to other more populous California cities, as it is equidistant to both San Francisco and Sacramento. Fairfield does have its fair share of local activities and amenities, including a row of restaurants, bars and shops in the old downtown area, and the Westfield Solano Mall, which is chock full of the traditional chain stores and restaurants.

Guess what! Fairfield is also really close to other things! (Seriously, when is Fairfield going to change its motto to "Live here to go elsewhere!"?) The scenic Napa Valley is a little over 15 miles from town and a short drive south will put you at the many nature preserves found along Grizzly Bay. So go ahead and get sloshed on some wine then hike around in your new hometown!

Neighborhoods

When deciding where you want to settle in the Fairfield area, it's important to keep in mind that the borders amongst Bay Area sprawl are blurred. As Fairfield slips into Suisun City to the south, the neighborhoods in Fairfield proper tend to resemble this neighboring town.

Westfield Solano Mall Area Since the purchase and redevelopment, a number of new constructions have sprung up, many of which offer quality living spaces.

North and South Fairfield Fairfield is bordered to the north by Vacaville and to the south by Suisun City. Apartments located in the northern reaches of Fairfield tend to be nicer, have more amenities, and, of course, cost more. South Fairfield, along the borders of Suisun will have cheaper rentals.

Prices With the exception of the northern and southern regions of Fairfield, pricing throughout the city is predominately determined by the quality and condition of the rental in question. Decent two bedrooms will range from $850-1000 throughout town. Similar northern Fairfield rentals generally cost between $900-1100, while southern Fairfield apartments bottom out in the low $800s.

Rental Tips

Many of Fairfield's new construction properties are rented through private management companies. These apartments are best found on online apartment search websites, rather than through real estate agents. (Heyy, look at you!)

Commuting

Fairfield and Suisun Transit, cleverly acronymed FAST, operates several fixed route and express buses around most neighborhoods, including an express bus through Vacaville and as far out as Sacramento. Additionally, several FAST bus lines connect with BART stations, providing quick transportation into San Francisco proper.

So welcome to Fairfield! Wherever you end up going from here, you're guaranteed to find an affordable rental nearly anywhere in town!

June 2020 Fairfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fairfield Rent Report. Fairfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fairfield rents declined moderately over the past month

Fairfield rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fairfield stand at $1,335 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,669 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fairfield's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Fairfield, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fairfield

    Rent growth in Fairfield has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fairfield is less affordable for renters.

    • Fairfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,669 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Fairfield.
    • While rents in Fairfield remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fairfield than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Fairfield is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Fairfield?
    In Fairfield, the median rent is $1,070 for a studio, $1,334 for a 1-bedroom, $1,668 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,428 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fairfield, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Fairfield?
    Some of the colleges located in the Fairfield area include Solano Community College, College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, and California State University-East Bay. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Fairfield?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fairfield from include San Francisco, Sacramento, Oakland, Fremont, and Santa Rosa.

