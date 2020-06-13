AL
Last updated June 13 2020

67 Apartments for rent in Bakersfield, CA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
Westdale Classics
6 Units Available
10720 Brimhall Rd.
10720 Brimhall Road, Bakersfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
1400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1100 sqft
Welcome to the Lotus Villas Apartments. Lotus Villas offers modern elegance and spacious living consisting of two- or three-bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
2 Units Available
Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sablewood Gardens. Northwest Bakersfield's Upscale Apartment Community!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Oakridge
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$594
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Govea Gardens in Bakersfield, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
499 Pacheco Rd Spc 173
499 Pacheco Road, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 499 Pacheco Rd Spc 173 in Bakersfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Olive Drive Area
1 Unit Available
5203 Molise Court
5203 Molise Court, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
10000 sqft
Take a look at this beauty with a large lot and a pool, with a spacious floor plan almost 2200 square ft and large patio on over 1/4 acre lot with RV parking complete with a pool. House is a 3 bdrm with an office could be used as an office.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Downtown Bakersfield
1 Unit Available
814 17th St - 4
814 17th St, Bakersfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
50% OFF 1st MONTH MOVE IN SPECIAL *Promotion is for new tenants of RCM Socal only* Mill Creek is a small and quiet complex located near downtown Bakersfield.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kern City
1 Unit Available
1508 Yorba Linda
1508 Yorba Linda Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1470 sqft
Lovely Kern City Condo 55+ Active Adult Community - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath room condominium located in the desirable adult 55+ community of Kern City. This beautiful home has been meticulously maintained.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Benton Park
1 Unit Available
2517 Valorie Ave.
2517 Valorie Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
781 sqft
2517 Valorie Ave. Available 07/10/20 Perfect family home - Centrally located, close to schools and park. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5835652)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1218 Baker Street
1218 Baker Street, Bakersfield, CA
Studio
$1,500
1600 sqft
- (RLNE5815982)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seven Oaks
1 Unit Available
9700 Portland Rose Ave.
9700 Portland Rose Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1713 sqft
Great Home in the Gated Senior Community in Seven Oaks - This estate is located inside the private and exclusive 24/7 gated community of the The Greens at Seven Oaks, near the private Seven Oaks Country Club and golf course.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pheasant Run
1 Unit Available
9503 Staffordshire Way
9503 Staffordshire Way, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1914 sqft
9503 Staffordshire Way - Clean & Spacious NW 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kern City
1 Unit Available
800 Bermuda Street
800 Bermuda Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1597 sqft
800 Bermuda - *$1800.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stockdale West
1 Unit Available
14800 Checkerbloom
14800 Checkerbloom Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2039 sqft
14800 Checkerbloom Available 06/15/20 Gated Northwest Property - This beautiful home is located in the gated Village Green community which includes a resort-style community pool surrounded by a park and gorgeous landscaping.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brimhall Estates
1 Unit Available
1005 Candelmas Ct
1005 Candlemas Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1748 sqft
Coming Soon ! 1005 Candelmas Ct - Coming Soon!-Clean & Spacious NW 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House. Located on a cul de sac style street in"Villages of Brimhall"next to Liberty HIgh School .

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rio Bravo
1 Unit Available
14500 Las Palmas Dr #59
14500 Las Palmas Drive, Bakersfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located by Rio Bravo Country Club!! - 2 Bedroom 2 bath lake view property in the gated community of Canyon Country Estates!! This is a must see! Common area, pool, bbq areas. 1 Car garage. One year lease required. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767989)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12202 Timberpointe Drive
12202 Timberpointe Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2659 sqft
12202 Timberpoint Dr. - This gorgeous home is conveniently located off of Olive Dr. and Old Farm Rd near shopping centers. It features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Includes a spacious kitchen and living room area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oleander-Sunset
1 Unit Available
1225 Bank St
1225 Bank Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1225 Bank St - *$1300.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9404 Lacroix Ct.
9404 Lacroix Court, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1236 sqft
9404 Lacroix Ct - *$2000.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kern City
1 Unit Available
5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10
5909 Sunny Palms Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1160 sqft
55 plus active community! - 55 plus active community! Great location, walk to the community swimming pool! Large shade trees keep this quaint 2 bedroom condo cool in the summer.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Terra Vista
1 Unit Available
9913 Vertrice Ave
9913 Vertrice Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2227 sqft
- Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 2 Bath - Home is in a desirable SW Bakersfield Neighborhood. Close to shopping, schools and transportation.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4117 COLUMBUS ST.
4117 Columbus Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE ON A CORNER LOT. LAUNDRY HOOKUPS, FIREPLACE, OFF STREET PARKING. GREAT LOCATION (RLNE5175061)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Bakersfield
1 Unit Available
1307 EYE ST
1307 Eye Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Spacious Upstairs Apartment for Rent - Downtown Bakersfield - 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Approximately 1400 square feet, 2 Separate Living Areas, Large Kitchen, Newly Renovated! Downtown - Near BHS, Adequate Off Street Parking, Washer & Dryer

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spice Tract
1 Unit Available
Scotia Townhomes
3820 Mei Yen Lane, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Scotia Available 06/15/20 S.W. area.2 bedroom 1 bath townhouses. W/D connection, large patio space, assigned covered parking. Water and trash paid. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4757039)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9008 Seahurst Court
9008 Seahurst Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1318 sqft
9008 Seahurst Court Available 07/01/20 Riverlakes Home - Wonderful Riverlakes home. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen and dining area. Roomy living room with a fireplace.

Median Rent in Bakersfield

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bakersfield is $737, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $958.
Studio
$708
1 Bed
$737
2 Beds
$958
3+ Beds
$1,386
Bakersfield
Appropriately named, Bakersfield ("Bako") is at times oven-hot. It is also a farm town turned city, some parts still giving off that easy, uncrowded country vibe despite the neighboring areas and elite country clubs that make up most any urban area. So dust off that Urban Sombrero and let’s wrangle you up a sweet apartment!
Bakersfield Neighborhoods:
The neighborhoods in Bako are based a lot more on community than boundaries, and thus are more fluid than some other cities. We’ve provided a rough breakdown for you below, but if you still have unanswered questions it may be in your best interest to call a real estate broker or two to help you find an apartment that's within both your price range and your lifestyle necessities. Also, be sure to consider what you need out of a community – not all Bako neighborhoods are created equal!

Riviera-Westchester: North. While Downtown Bakersfield isn't a residential area, is does have a lot of amenities like restaurants, bars, and some nightlife. Westchester/Riviera is the closest residential area to Downtown, allowing its residents to enjoy the best of both worlds. Of all the livable neighborhoods in Bakersfield, this is the one to move if you enjoy an evening stroll or walking to work (if you are lucky enough to also work here). The houses here are big and historic with spacious, well-groomed yards. The only park in the area is Jastro Park, but what's a park but a big public yard anyway?

East Side/Panorama: Northeast. This is old Bako, with all the charms that come with living in a city. Bakersfield College (which has a pool, planetarium and humanities program, all open to the public) is in this neighborhood, which keeps the population young and vibrant. Panorama has views of the oilfields (which can be surprisingly pretty at night) and a good walking path. There are plenty of apartment complexes here, some of them older than others, so be sure to request photos of your new pad if you're unable to visit in person.

Oildale: North. There's a good selection of questionable but authentic Mexican food spots, and also a healthy dose of dive bars where you can sling back inexpensive beer and tequila with the locals. Further west, however, as you reach towards Rosedale and the Northwest suburbs, the homes (and neighbors) are lovely.

Haggin Oaks: Northwest. Home of CSU Bakersfield, this area has plenty of amenities for students, young professionals, and families. The Marketplace has shopping, dining, and a movie theater to help breeze away the weekend. Nearby parks include the Park at River Walk, a 32-acre park that follows the Kern River and wraps around a manmade lake, and Pin Oak Park – large, hilly and located in the older Oaks.

Oleander/Sunset: Central. An eclectic neighborhood with quaint homes, Oleander/Sunset is considered by some to be Westchester's little sister. The homes on Oleander are for the most part well-kept, but like anywhere you'll want to see photos of anything you plan to rent in this neighborhood. Beale Park has an amphitheatre that has concerts in the summer, along with a water spray park and a very large naturalized rose-ringed parakeet population. There are some apartments nearby but they’re more prevalent towards California Ave.

Fairfax/ East Panama: Southeast. Two neighborhoods sharing the same zipcode, East Panama is Fairfax's evil twin. Like most Bakersfield neighborhoods, the lines where one ends and the other begins are hazy as the summer air, but for the most part, Fairfax is Northeastern 93307, and East Panama is towards the Southwest. Fairfax is a hip neighborhood, complete with all the important things like a natural foods market, ice cream parlors, cafes, and bars. The rent varies here, but be careful about hunting too low because hiding in the depths is East Panama.

Rosedale: Southwest. Rosedale boasts plenty of nice parks, and a good shopping district along Rosedale Highway.

Bakersfield is located in the San Joaquin Valley, about an hour and a half east of Los Angeles. It is hot and dry for most of the year, occasionally reaching 110 degrees in the summer and dropping into the slightly rainy 50s during the winter months with snow only once about every 25 years. Bakersfield was listed one of the sunniest places in the United States, but with any great sunshine comes great responsibility: this little oven was listed as the most ozone-polluted city in the US, as well as the second most particle-polluted, by the American Lung Association.

"Bako" has more to offer than tan lines and smog, however. Located at the crux of four byways, Bakersfield is largely a commuter town. There's a bus system, but most people prefer to drive wherever they're going. Having grown from Kerouac's vision, the city is a formerly rural town that has stretched itself like a lazy dog in summer into sprawl and stripmalls in many neighborhoods. Still, Bakersfield carries its own weight with cultural amenities. Besides a great park system, two amphitheatres, and an impressive art museum, this city also has the largest Basque population in the country, with plenty of restaurants and festivals to help you explore your inner Pyrenees dweller.

Rent Report
Bakersfield

June 2020 Bakersfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bakersfield Rent Report. Bakersfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bakersfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Bakersfield rents held steady over the past month

Bakersfield rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bakersfield stand at $738 for a one-bedroom apartment and $958 for a two-bedroom. Bakersfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bakersfield, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Bakersfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Bakersfield, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bakersfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bakersfield's median two-bedroom rent of $958 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% rise in Bakersfield.
    • While Bakersfield's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bakersfield than most large cities. For example, New York has a median 2BR rent of $2,543, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Bakersfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Bakersfield?
    In Bakersfield, the median rent is $708 for a studio, $737 for a 1-bedroom, $958 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,386 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bakersfield, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Bakersfield?
    Some of the colleges located in the Bakersfield area include California State University-Bakersfield, Porterville College, and Antelope Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Bakersfield?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bakersfield from include Lancaster, Palmdale, Porterville, Delano, and Oildale.

