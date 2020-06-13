67 Apartments for rent in Bakersfield, CA

The neighborhoods in Bako are based a lot more on community than boundaries, and thus are more fluid than some other cities. We’ve provided a rough breakdown for you below, but if you still have unanswered questions it may be in your best interest to call a real estate broker or two to help you find an apartment that's within both your price range and your lifestyle necessities. Also, be sure to consider what you need out of a community – not all Bako neighborhoods are created equal!

Riviera-Westchester: North. While Downtown Bakersfield isn't a residential area, is does have a lot of amenities like restaurants, bars, and some nightlife. Westchester/Riviera is the closest residential area to Downtown, allowing its residents to enjoy the best of both worlds. Of all the livable neighborhoods in Bakersfield, this is the one to move if you enjoy an evening stroll or walking to work (if you are lucky enough to also work here). The houses here are big and historic with spacious, well-groomed yards. The only park in the area is Jastro Park, but what's a park but a big public yard anyway?

East Side/Panorama: Northeast. This is old Bako, with all the charms that come with living in a city. Bakersfield College (which has a pool, planetarium and humanities program, all open to the public) is in this neighborhood, which keeps the population young and vibrant. Panorama has views of the oilfields (which can be surprisingly pretty at night) and a good walking path. There are plenty of apartment complexes here, some of them older than others, so be sure to request photos of your new pad if you're unable to visit in person.

Oildale: North. There's a good selection of questionable but authentic Mexican food spots, and also a healthy dose of dive bars where you can sling back inexpensive beer and tequila with the locals. Further west, however, as you reach towards Rosedale and the Northwest suburbs, the homes (and neighbors) are lovely.

Haggin Oaks: Northwest. Home of CSU Bakersfield, this area has plenty of amenities for students, young professionals, and families. The Marketplace has shopping, dining, and a movie theater to help breeze away the weekend. Nearby parks include the Park at River Walk, a 32-acre park that follows the Kern River and wraps around a manmade lake, and Pin Oak Park – large, hilly and located in the older Oaks.

Oleander/Sunset: Central. An eclectic neighborhood with quaint homes, Oleander/Sunset is considered by some to be Westchester's little sister. The homes on Oleander are for the most part well-kept, but like anywhere you'll want to see photos of anything you plan to rent in this neighborhood. Beale Park has an amphitheatre that has concerts in the summer, along with a water spray park and a very large naturalized rose-ringed parakeet population. There are some apartments nearby but they’re more prevalent towards California Ave.

Fairfax/ East Panama: Southeast. Two neighborhoods sharing the same zipcode, East Panama is Fairfax's evil twin. Like most Bakersfield neighborhoods, the lines where one ends and the other begins are hazy as the summer air, but for the most part, Fairfax is Northeastern 93307, and East Panama is towards the Southwest. Fairfax is a hip neighborhood, complete with all the important things like a natural foods market, ice cream parlors, cafes, and bars. The rent varies here, but be careful about hunting too low because hiding in the depths is East Panama.

Rosedale: Southwest. Rosedale boasts plenty of nice parks, and a good shopping district along Rosedale Highway.