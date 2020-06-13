67 Apartments for rent in Bakersfield, CA📍
The neighborhoods in Bako are based a lot more on community than boundaries, and thus are more fluid than some other cities. We’ve provided a rough breakdown for you below, but if you still have unanswered questions it may be in your best interest to call a real estate broker or two to help you find an apartment that's within both your price range and your lifestyle necessities. Also, be sure to consider what you need out of a community – not all Bako neighborhoods are created equal!
Riviera-Westchester: North. While Downtown Bakersfield isn't a residential area, is does have a lot of amenities like restaurants, bars, and some nightlife. Westchester/Riviera is the closest residential area to Downtown, allowing its residents to enjoy the best of both worlds. Of all the livable neighborhoods in Bakersfield, this is the one to move if you enjoy an evening stroll or walking to work (if you are lucky enough to also work here). The houses here are big and historic with spacious, well-groomed yards. The only park in the area is Jastro Park, but what's a park but a big public yard anyway?
East Side/Panorama: Northeast. This is old Bako, with all the charms that come with living in a city. Bakersfield College (which has a pool, planetarium and humanities program, all open to the public) is in this neighborhood, which keeps the population young and vibrant. Panorama has views of the oilfields (which can be surprisingly pretty at night) and a good walking path. There are plenty of apartment complexes here, some of them older than others, so be sure to request photos of your new pad if you're unable to visit in person.
Oildale: North. There's a good selection of questionable but authentic Mexican food spots, and also a healthy dose of dive bars where you can sling back inexpensive beer and tequila with the locals. Further west, however, as you reach towards Rosedale and the Northwest suburbs, the homes (and neighbors) are lovely.
Haggin Oaks: Northwest. Home of CSU Bakersfield, this area has plenty of amenities for students, young professionals, and families. The Marketplace has shopping, dining, and a movie theater to help breeze away the weekend. Nearby parks include the Park at River Walk, a 32-acre park that follows the Kern River and wraps around a manmade lake, and Pin Oak Park – large, hilly and located in the older Oaks.
Oleander/Sunset: Central. An eclectic neighborhood with quaint homes, Oleander/Sunset is considered by some to be Westchester's little sister. The homes on Oleander are for the most part well-kept, but like anywhere you'll want to see photos of anything you plan to rent in this neighborhood. Beale Park has an amphitheatre that has concerts in the summer, along with a water spray park and a very large naturalized rose-ringed parakeet population. There are some apartments nearby but they’re more prevalent towards California Ave.
Fairfax/ East Panama: Southeast. Two neighborhoods sharing the same zipcode, East Panama is Fairfax's evil twin. Like most Bakersfield neighborhoods, the lines where one ends and the other begins are hazy as the summer air, but for the most part, Fairfax is Northeastern 93307, and East Panama is towards the Southwest. Fairfax is a hip neighborhood, complete with all the important things like a natural foods market, ice cream parlors, cafes, and bars. The rent varies here, but be careful about hunting too low because hiding in the depths is East Panama.
Rosedale: Southwest. Rosedale boasts plenty of nice parks, and a good shopping district along Rosedale Highway.
Bakersfield is located in the San Joaquin Valley, about an hour and a half east of Los Angeles. It is hot and dry for most of the year, occasionally reaching 110 degrees in the summer and dropping into the slightly rainy 50s during the winter months with snow only once about every 25 years. Bakersfield was listed one of the sunniest places in the United States, but with any great sunshine comes great responsibility: this little oven was listed as the most ozone-polluted city in the US, as well as the second most particle-polluted, by the American Lung Association.
"Bako" has more to offer than tan lines and smog, however. Located at the crux of four byways, Bakersfield is largely a commuter town. There's a bus system, but most people prefer to drive wherever they're going. Having grown from Kerouac's vision, the city is a formerly rural town that has stretched itself like a lazy dog in summer into sprawl and stripmalls in many neighborhoods. Still, Bakersfield carries its own weight with cultural amenities. Besides a great park system, two amphitheatres, and an impressive art museum, this city also has the largest Basque population in the country, with plenty of restaurants and festivals to help you explore your inner Pyrenees dweller.
June 2020 Bakersfield Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Bakersfield Rent Report. Bakersfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bakersfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Bakersfield rents held steady over the past month
Bakersfield rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bakersfield stand at $738 for a one-bedroom apartment and $958 for a two-bedroom. Bakersfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in California
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bakersfield, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
- Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).
Bakersfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Bakersfield, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bakersfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Bakersfield's median two-bedroom rent of $958 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% rise in Bakersfield.
- While Bakersfield's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bakersfield than most large cities. For example, New York has a median 2BR rent of $2,543, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Bakersfield.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.