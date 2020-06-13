116 Apartments for rent in Manhattan Beach, CA

Apartment List
📍
Eastside Manhattan Beach
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
2 Units Available
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1716 Second Street
1716 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3 sqft
Newly remodeled. New kitchen granite counters all new appliances. All new baths with vessel sinks and new marble floors. New stone floors downstairs. New wood floors upstairs. Very high ceilings and 32 windows. Walk to all MB schools and beach.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
221 Aviation Place
221 Aviation Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1646 sqft
Desirable Manhattan Pointe townhome just in time for a summer move in! Kitchen looks out to open living area with a breakfast bar and dining area. Wood floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1801 Manhattan Beach Blvd #1, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,492 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
750 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1803 Manhattan Beach Blvd #5, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,492 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
3016 Walnut Avenue
3016 Walnut Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
3450 sqft
This Beautiful MB Tree Section Home has 4 bedrooms plus a large office with closet and built-ins that could be used as a 5th bedroom.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Manhattan Village
1 Unit Available
16 Monterey Court
16 Monterey Ct, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1972 sqft
Gorgeous Plan 4 end unit nestled in private and prestigious Manhattan Beach Village! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus separate loft office which can also be used as play area or TV room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1014 The Strand
1014 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1014 The Strand Available 06/15/20 Ocean Front 2 bed, 2 bath top floor unit - This two bedroom, 2 bathroom unit features laminate floors, new paint throughout, gas fireplace and ocean views from living room and both bedrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
225 13th St
225 13th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3200 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Want to live at the beach? 4B/4B walkstreet home - Property Id: 292310 This beautiful 3 story home with 4 beds/4 baths is a 2 minute walk from the beach & surfing, MB pier, the Strand for walks/runs/biking, restaurants,

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1116 18th Street
1116 18th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,650
1500 sqft
1116 18th Street Available 06/20/20 Life's a Beach...

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
864 3rd Street
864 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
4447 sqft
864 3rd Street Available 06/15/20 Ocean View 5 bedroom home in Manhattan Beach Hill Section - Step up to luxury in this immaculate 5 bed, 4 1/2 bathroom Hill Section home which features panoramic ocean views from Catalina to Malibu, vaulted, beamed

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
3613 Walnut Avenue
3613 Walnut Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3545 sqft
Exquisite Tree Section Home - Stunning 4 bed, 4 1/2 bath home in the exclusive Tree Section of Manhattan Beach with all the modern yet classic upgrades throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
204 15th Place
204 15th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
1957 sqft
OCEAN VIEW FURNISHED TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF MANHATTAN BEACH! - Totally updated 3-bed, 3.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
117 6th Street
117 6th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
BEACHFRONT, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & CHARMING, LOWER UNIT W/ OCEAN VIEWS, PATIO & 1-CAR GARAGE JUST 1 HOUSE FROM BEACH & 2 BLOCKS TO DOWNTOWN MB! - PROPERRY DETAILS: * 2BR / 1BA * Approx.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
205 38th Pl
205 38th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
400 sqft
NEWER, LUXURIOUS, FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT W/ 1-CAR DRIVEWAY PARKING & SMALL PATIO JUST 100 YARDS TO BEACH, EASTON GYM & NEXT TO NORTH MB/EL PORTO SHOPS! - PROPERTY FEATURES STUDIO / 1BA - FULLY FURNISHED Approx.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1
3408 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1100 sqft
Live in Manhattan Beach in this luxe apartment. Admire this ocean view! A walkers paradise just steps to the beach, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
626 17th Street
626 17th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
1865 sqft
Charming ranch style home located on a cul-de-sac on Martyrs Hill. This home is just six blocks to the beach and walking distance to town, shops and restaurants.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1807 Highland Avenue
1807 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1493 sqft
Fabulous Manhattan Beach single family home steps to the sand. This fully remodeled home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms with ocean views. The Spanish style with bougainvillea greets you.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
304 11th Street
304 11th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
2704 sqft
Modern beauty and ocean views meet in this warm and inviting spacious contemporary townhome. Enjoy the beach breezes and sunsets from the over-sized deck.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
200 15th Street A
200 15th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
950 sqft
NEW ON THE MARKET!---Unfurnished- 200 15th Street, Unit B X Manhattan Avenue. Entrance is on Manhattan Avenue---AVAILABLE: June 1, 2019 Peek a Boo Ocean View....Immaculate Condition Interior and Exterior....

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
232 2nd Street
232 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,750
2020 sqft
Fantastic single family home on a highly sought South Manhattan walk street corner lot. Light & bright interiors throughout. Panoramic, whitewater ocean views from the living space.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1130 10th Street
1130 10th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2360 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom, four bath townhome ideally located close to award-winning schools, freeway, restaurants, shopping and more! Nook off kitchen is perfect for an in-home office.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
232 16th Place
232 16th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
1455 sqft
Perfect Beach Home. Located in wonderful downtown Manhattan Beach. One block to beach, shops and restaurants. Park your car, no need to drive anywhere! All three bedrooms are spacious plus there is a big den/family room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
304 7th Street
304 7th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
2540 sqft
The soothing blue tones of this impeccably designed beach home bring to mind a treasured piece of sea glass, plucked from the shores of the beautiful coast. This 4-bed 3.

Median Rent in Manhattan Beach

Last updated Jan. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Manhattan Beach is $3,020, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,881.
Studio
$2,538
1 Bed
$3,020
2 Beds
$3,881
3+ Beds
$5,275
City GuideManhattan Beach
"If everybody had an ocean cross the U. S. A., then everybody'd be surfin' like Californi-a. You'd seem 'em wearing their baggies, Huarachi sandals too. Surfin' U. S. A. You'd catch 'em surfin' at Del Mar, Ventura County line, Santa Cruz and Trestle. Australia's Narrabeen, all over Manhattan and down Doheny Way. Everybody's gone surfin', surfin' U.S.A." (-The Beach Boys, "Surfin' U.S.A.")

The home base for supermodels, professional athletes, celebrities, and stoners, Manhattan Beach is a quintessential West Coast paradise just a few minutes from L.A.s hottest inland locations. The gargantuan swaying palm trees, beaches dotted with volleyball nets, and vertical waterfront housing are inarguably to die for, but the rents certainly reflect the level of appeal. Hats off to you if you can squeeze in, as the quality of life is second to probably very few places thanks in part to the walkable downtown area, quiet hillside neighborhoods, and gorgeous vistas from every rooftop. Add the variety of recreational opportunities (outdoor living is a pleasurable requirement of residency), and spirited nightlife, and you have yourself the solution for a compact city with attractive options for every upscale demographic, from rich families to rich frat boys.

Having trouble with Craigslist Manhattan Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Manhattan Beach Essentials

Less than four miles square in size, the number of houses and commercial businesses snuggled into its borders belies Manhattan Beach’s diminutive dimensions. With roughly 35,000 people living here, things can get a bit over-crowded (and under-clothed. Hey, it's the beach.), especially closer to the waves where all the exciting happenings are happening. Fortunately, the vastness of the Pacific Ocean helps alleviate any claustrophobia. Plus, people are generally pretty warm and welcoming regardless of where in the city you lay down your beach blanket.

Though it was already mentioned, steeling yourself for the sticker shock on everything from a loaf of bread to a gallon of gas to organic deli sandwiches is imperative. The cost of living in the South Bay which includes three cities: Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, and Redondo Beach is astronomical. MBs COL is a solid 81 percent higher than the nation’s average, and a feather ruffling 37 percent higher than California’s average. And surprise, surprise, most of that comes from the cost of housing. Are you sitting down? Youre looking at homes that cost on average 137 percent more than other California homes. Yes, other CALIFORNIA homes, a state not known for its restraint in pricing property. Rentals are a bit more reasonable, thankfully, but if you’re not making six figures youre going to have a rough, and likely impossible, go at living here.

Most movers and shakers residing here don’t work in the city, they tend to work in downtown L.A. or somewhere thereabouts. That means a car is pretty darn essential, and parking is a huge pain in the butt in most neighborhoods (but you’re living somewhere with a garage, right?). But, you never have to worry about de-icing or cold weather-proofing anything, since temperatures are downright idyllic nearly every day of the year. Oh, and forget about that gym membership. Locals sport enviable bodies, but they acquire them from exercising outdoors, playing volleyball, surfing, biking, running, and performing other movie-approved activities, like beach yoga.

Cost and car hassles aside, Manhattan Beach is an amazing place to live. People travel from all over the state to visit the shore, lie out in the sun, gulp down shots at beachside bars at sunset, and catch sight of famous folks like Dave Coulier and Thomas Pynchon. Is the beach not quite your bag? There are dozens of excellent parks too.

The Neighborhoods

Manhattan Beach is home to several neighborhoods with charming individual qualities. Pay close attention to the little details and weigh your priorities. There are some less expensive eastern spots, but they’re very quiet, so be prepared for that lifestyle. If you love the beachside party scene, expect to pay several million for a home, and several thousand a month for rental properties.

Sand Section: Home to The Strand and its eight-figure homes, this area is for serious ballers only. It’s all waterfront property with few apartment rentals in sight. Sure, there are rental properties, but you’re probably not renting here unless you already own several multi-million dollar homes around the world.

Hill Section: Guess where this neighborhood is? It’s a great place for renting an apartment. The larger lots and ocean views appeal to quieter types who prefer more parking to more bars. The easy access to freeways and PCH are a hit with professionals too.

Tree Section: They’re very literal in MB, and the tree section is so named for the abundant Eucalyptus trees and streets named Pine, Oak, and Elm. More of that easy freeway access here, and there is a less expensive selection of rental homes and apartments, for those of you hoping to catch a small break.

Mira Mosta Section: There are quite a few fabulous homes here, known as the Mansion Area, but there are deals, especially with townhouses for rent.

Manhattan Village/Liberty Village/Manhattan Heights: These spots tend to get all lumped in together. They feature a lot of planned, gated communities, townhouses, and single-family homes. A bit on the boring side, but if youre into that and greater square footage, go here.

Livin' It Up in Manhattan Beach

The Manhattan Beach Open Volleyball Tournament is hosted every August. Whether you’re into the sport or not, its a fabulous event locals and visitors rush over to watch. Get used to spending most hours not working outside; there are over 40 acres of recreational area in MB, including parks, beaches, and biking trails. Walking the pier and Manhattan Beach Boulevard, the main strip downtown, is a popular weekend activity. Plus, it’s where all the restaurants, shops and bars are located. Tired of the sound of crashing waves? L.A., Hollywood, and other popular cities are 10-20 minutes away. There’s really nothing you can’t have or do in Manhattan Beach, you just can’t be broke to enjoy it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Manhattan Beach?
In Manhattan Beach, the median rent is $2,538 for a studio, $3,020 for a 1-bedroom, $3,881 for a 2-bedroom, and $5,275 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Manhattan Beach, check out our monthly Manhattan Beach Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Manhattan Beach?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Manhattan Beach include Eastside Manhattan Beach.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Manhattan Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Manhattan Beach area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Manhattan Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Manhattan Beach from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

