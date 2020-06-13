116 Apartments for rent in Manhattan Beach, CA

Manhattan Beach Essentials

Less than four miles square in size, the number of houses and commercial businesses snuggled into its borders belies Manhattan Beach’s diminutive dimensions. With roughly 35,000 people living here, things can get a bit over-crowded (and under-clothed. Hey, it's the beach.), especially closer to the waves where all the exciting happenings are happening. Fortunately, the vastness of the Pacific Ocean helps alleviate any claustrophobia. Plus, people are generally pretty warm and welcoming regardless of where in the city you lay down your beach blanket.

Though it was already mentioned, steeling yourself for the sticker shock on everything from a loaf of bread to a gallon of gas to organic deli sandwiches is imperative. The cost of living in the South Bay which includes three cities: Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, and Redondo Beach is astronomical. MBs COL is a solid 81 percent higher than the nation’s average, and a feather ruffling 37 percent higher than California’s average. And surprise, surprise, most of that comes from the cost of housing. Are you sitting down? Youre looking at homes that cost on average 137 percent more than other California homes. Yes, other CALIFORNIA homes, a state not known for its restraint in pricing property. Rentals are a bit more reasonable, thankfully, but if you’re not making six figures youre going to have a rough, and likely impossible, go at living here.

Most movers and shakers residing here don’t work in the city, they tend to work in downtown L.A. or somewhere thereabouts. That means a car is pretty darn essential, and parking is a huge pain in the butt in most neighborhoods (but you’re living somewhere with a garage, right?). But, you never have to worry about de-icing or cold weather-proofing anything, since temperatures are downright idyllic nearly every day of the year. Oh, and forget about that gym membership. Locals sport enviable bodies, but they acquire them from exercising outdoors, playing volleyball, surfing, biking, running, and performing other movie-approved activities, like beach yoga.

Cost and car hassles aside, Manhattan Beach is an amazing place to live. People travel from all over the state to visit the shore, lie out in the sun, gulp down shots at beachside bars at sunset, and catch sight of famous folks like Dave Coulier and Thomas Pynchon. Is the beach not quite your bag? There are dozens of excellent parks too.