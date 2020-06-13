133 Apartments for rent in Oxnard, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Mar Vista
1 Unit Available
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
975 sqft
A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
8 Units Available
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
South Winds
6 Units Available
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1250 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Town Center
24 Units Available
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Town Center
11 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,823
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,077
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Channel Islands
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,849
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1680 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
$
Town Center
13 Units Available
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
1715 Emerald Isle Way
1715 Emerald Isle Way, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
4358 sqft
Executive Penthouse w/ AMAZING Channel & Marina Views! Amazing PARTIALLY FURNISHED penthouse condo in The Harbour Island Community is located on the third floor with the best views of the marina.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Marina West
1 Unit Available
2211 Miramar Walk
2211 Miramar Walk, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
910 sqft
Recently remodeled 2 bd 1 bth condo in the Villages directly across from the club house and pool...Beautiful green park like view from large fenced patio. Complex is across from Marina West Park and an elementary school. This is a large 910 sq. ft.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Via Marina
1 Unit Available
3715 Via Pacifica Walk
3715 Via Pacifica Walk, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1385 sqft
This is a newer remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the Deckside Villas HOA with pool access. This unit has a 2 car direct access garage. New hardwood floors installed throughout with new canned LED lighting.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3334 Sunset Lane
3334 Sunset Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
Hollywood Beach Condo - Harborwalk Condo located on Hollywood Beach! This 2 bedroom 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Oxnard
1 Unit Available
865 S B ST. #B1
865 South B Street, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful One Bedroom and One Bath in Gated Community - Beautiful one bedroom and one bath Casa Marina condo in gated community. This unit is move-in ready and exactly what you have been looking for.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
1015 Mandalay Beach Road
1015 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
2144 sqft
1015 Mandalay Beach Road - 1 Available 09/01/20 Easy Summer Living - FOR DAILY/WEEKLY PRICING AND TO BOOK ONLINE PLEASE COPY AND PASTE THE URL BELOW INTO A BROWSER TO BE DIRECTED TO THE PROPERTY AIRBNB PAGE: https://www.airbnb.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
4298 Tradewinds Dr
4298 Tradewinds Drive, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1735 sqft
4298 Tradewinds Dr Available 06/20/20 Live on the Waterfront! - A real beauty in a quiet location.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carriage Square
1 Unit Available
734 Janetwood Apt 2
734 Janetwood Drive, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
850 sqft
Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom Lower unit Apartment - Very nice and updated 2 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom single level lower unit in fourplex. Includes shared two car garage, shared coin up laundry room, storage area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Village
1 Unit Available
759 Festivo Street
759 Festivo Street, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1665 sqft
Great Oxnard Home Location Off Rice Road - We will be showing the property onThursday June 11, 2020 at 4:00 - 4:30 pm. Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home with dining room, living room, and laundry upstairs with the bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
791 Mandalay Beach Rd
791 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2944 sqft
791 Mandalay Beach Rd Available 08/03/20 Oxnard Shores | 3 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom - ** Only available June/August ** Welcome home to this fully furnished vacation rental right on the sand! Available to rent monthly in the month of April-August.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor North River Ridge
1 Unit Available
2234 Bermuda Dunes PL,
2234 Bermuda Dunes Place, Oxnard, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
Beautiful River Ridge golf course condo - Live in the beautiful lush River Ridge community. Tennis courts, pool and close to schools, shopping and many other amenities. Easy access to 101 freeway, (RLNE5672737)

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4908 Dunes St.
4908 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4904 Dunes St.
4904 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4902 Dunes St.
4902 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4900 Dunes Street
4900 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
4910 Oceanaire St.
4910 Oceanaire Street, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1843 sqft
Live at the Beach! - Wonderful home walking distance to the beach!!! This home is very well cared for and nicely upgraded. 2 bedrooms downstairs and master suite with loft upstairs.

Median Rent in Oxnard

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Oxnard is $1,249, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,660.
Studio
$1,053
1 Bed
$1,249
2 Beds
$1,660
3+ Beds
$2,365

June 2020 Oxnard Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Oxnard Rent Report. Oxnard rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oxnard rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Oxnard rent trends were flat over the past month

Oxnard rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oxnard stand at $1,250 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,661 for a two-bedroom. Oxnard's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Oxnard, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oxnard

    As rents have increased slightly in Oxnard, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oxnard is less affordable for renters.

    • Oxnard's median two-bedroom rent of $1,661 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in Oxnard.
    • While Oxnard's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oxnard than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Oxnard is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Oxnard?
    In Oxnard, the median rent is $1,053 for a studio, $1,249 for a 1-bedroom, $1,660 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,365 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Oxnard, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Oxnard?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Oxnard include Town Center, and Channel Islands.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Oxnard?
    Some of the colleges located in the Oxnard area include Oxnard College, University of California-Los Angeles, University of California-Santa Barbara, California Institute of the Arts, and College of the Canyons. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Oxnard?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oxnard from include Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, Santa Monica, Thousand Oaks, and Ventura.

