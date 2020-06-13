Apartment List
/
CA
/
san rafael
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

286 Apartments for rent in San Rafael, CA

📍
Lincoln San Rafael Hill
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Downtown San Rafael
15 Units Available
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,996
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
Smith Ranch
10 Units Available
McInnis Park
10 North Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
936 sqft
Apartments have unique floor plans. Kitchens are well-equipped and have plenty of counter and cupboard space. Complex has a gym and tennis court. Near the McGinnis Park Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown San Rafael
8 Units Available
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,055
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,590
898 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Marinwood
42 Units Available
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,377
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,987
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,170
1400 sqft
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North San Rafael Commercial Center
18 Units Available
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,370
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1045 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
Lincoln-San Rafael Hill
6 Units Available
Park Hill
1747 Lincoln Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
440 sqft
Comfortable apartments have walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Private parking provided. Located a short walk from Mountain Park and near bus routes on Lincoln Avenue.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Peacock Gap
1 Unit Available
67 Marin Bay Park Ct
67 Marin Bay Park Court, San Rafael, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3881 sqft
Located in a popular, gated community is this stunning, bright 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with Bay Views! Inside offers over 3,850 square feet of bright and elegant living space featuring hardwood floors, an open floor plan, large windows to take in

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Gerstle Park
1 Unit Available
9 Bayview Street
9 Bayview Street, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1546 sqft
This traditional 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Gerstle Park has two stories and was built in 1995. You can walk to grocery stores, restaurants, transportation, parks, and all the conveniences of town.Attached two car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Smith Ranch
1 Unit Available
401 North Ave Unit 308
401 North Avenue, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
932 sqft
Coming Soon! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located near McInnis Park in San Rafael. The unit has a quality feel to it, including granite counter tops, a fireplace, washer/dryer, 2 full bathrooms and tranquil views.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Terra Linda
1 Unit Available
725 Birchwood Ct
725 Birchwood Court, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1882 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautifully maintained three bedroom, two bathroom home. OPTIONAL IN Law unit studio with separate entrance for an additional 1K. Pictures show studio area as well.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Peacock Gap
1 Unit Available
98 Biscayne Dr
98 Biscayne Drive, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1146 sqft
PENDING with applications! This wonderful condo is located in a well-maintained community and boasts a spacious open design.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Canal Waterfront
1 Unit Available
15 Mooring Rd
15 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
Completely Remodeled, Modern Upper level 2bd/2ba Townhouse- Video Tour - FOUNDATION- - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Terra Linda
1 Unit Available
125 Nova Albion Way
125 Nova Albion Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bdrm terra linda - Property Id: 101268 Vineyards Edge 125 Nova Albion Way San Rafael, Ca. 94903 Available May, 15, 2020 2 BDRM 1 BA 925 sqft We have a beautiful unit coming available and now taking applications.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Canal Waterfront
1 Unit Available
11 mooring rd
11 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1400 sqft
Tastefully Remodeled 2bd/2ba +Townhouse in a 3 unit bldg. Beautiful fenced in yard, Vegetable Garden! Bonus rm. -FOUNDATION- - Preview a virtual walk-through of this home: https://youtu.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North San Rafael Commercial Center
1 Unit Available
10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8
10 Professional Center Parkway, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1118 sqft
TWO BEDROOM TWO-STORY CONDO WITH GREAT VIEWS IN SAN RAFAEL - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKWi5pqgV_g Two bedroom, one and a half bath two-story condo in great location.

1 of 21

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
Gerstle Park
1 Unit Available
45 Laurel Grove
45 Laurel Grove Ave, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2817 sqft
Lovely Laurel Grove Home - 2 OFFICES - VIEWS- POOL-FOUNDATION - Gorgeous custom-built home in coveted Laurel Grove neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of San Rafael
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
East Larkspur
28 Units Available
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,994
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,446
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated April 20 at 03:30pm
$
East Larkspur
Contact for Availability
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
Parkside
101 Sunny Hills Dr, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,354
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on lushly landscaped grounds, our beautifully maintained property is within walking distance of shopping, schools, parks, restaurants, hiking trails, and transportation.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
324 San Francisco Blvd
324 San Francisco Boulevard, Marin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1632 sqft
This delightful three bedroom, two bathroom, contemporary home, offers natural light throughout and an additional room, great for an office or exercise space. Outside, enjoy a fully fenced, spacious, front and back yard, with orange and lemon trees.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sleepy Hollow
1 Unit Available
30 Oak Knoll Dr
30 Oak Knoll Drive, Sleepy Hollow, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,900
3363 sqft
This stunning remodeled 5 bedroom home is located in Sleepy Hollow with lovely natural surroundings. Inside offers lots of natural light, beautiful wood floors throughout and soaring cathedral ceilings in the living room and the private master suite.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
North Larkspur
1 Unit Available
749 Via Casitas
749 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
954 sqft
Don't miss this lovely condo, located in the desirable Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath has amazing views overlooking the Corte Madera Creek, SF Bay, and Ring mountain.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
19 Belle Avenue
19 Belle Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1088 sqft
Beautiful lower level, two bedroom/one bathroom ADA apartment available in the heart of San Anselmo. Convenient to downtown, situated on a charming tree-lined street. Unit was recently refreshed with new floors and paint.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
21 Belle Avenue
21 Belle Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
889 sqft
Beautiful upper level, two bedroom/one bathroom apartment available in the heart of San Anselmo. Convenient to downtown, situated on a charming tree-lined street. Unit was recently refreshed with new floors and paint.

Median Rent in San Rafael

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in San Rafael is $2,556, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,211.
Studio
$2,080
1 Bed
$2,556
2 Beds
$3,211
3+ Beds
$4,321
City GuideSan Rafael
Pretty as a painting by that one guy: San Rafael, California

Located a few minutes north of San Francisco, this small California town offers residents not just your typical picturesque landscapes, but also a strong business economy and a great quality of living. Situated perfectly between views of Mt. Tam, the valleys of wine country and the quirky chaos of San Francisco, San Rafael is a great choice for those who want it all. And who doesn’t?

San Rafael is a middle to upper-middle income area located in Marin County. It’s home to two major attractions—the Marin County Civic Center, Frank Lloyd Wright’s last structure, and the Golden Gate National Recreation Area which holds the title of largest outdoor park in the world. These behemoths of recreation and culture draw in tourists and locals alike. San Rafael is also home to almost 60,000 content residents who delight in its prime location, astoundingly great weather and all-around spectacular quality of life.

Speaking of the weather, it really is great here. The year round averages are right on the money, allowing residents to explore parks and risk broken legs and concerned mothers in a plethora of outdoor activities. It also allows local agriculture to grow well, providing fresh goods to residents in the ever-popular farmer’s markets. If ever there were an Edenic paradise this side of heaven, San Rafael is probably it.

But where to choose, where to choose?

With the presence of college campuses both in the city itself and nearby, as well as major businesses and a diverse population, the housing options and neighborhoods in San Rafael are as appealing and different as the views. The largest city in wealthy Marin County, San Rafael isn’t short on great neighborhoods. In fact, the only way to truly choose is to take a stroll around for yourself. You can bet that the apartment offerings will be stellar in whatever area you like, but as per California standards, will seldom ring in under $1200 for a 1bd or $1500 for 2bd. Units typically are pet-friendly, however, and full of upgraded amenities, so the only thing hard about finding an apartment here (after saving the money) is deciding whether you want a condo or a townhome, a bay view or a mountain view. Oh, the tyranny of choice!

Downtown Living downtown provides residents the ability to live in the cultural center of the city, most likely in a mixed-use development. Here, you can live in an apartment over the top of your favorite restaurant or retail shop while enjoying the nightlife, the weekend activities and the proximity to the 101 and public transit.

Dominican

If traditional California homes with classic, Spanish-inspired architecture are your passion, consider the city’s historic Dominican neighborhood. Dominican University is here, so there will be no lack of youthful escapades and more than a few roomshares had here. One bedroom units can go as low as maybe $1100 on a good day, even for students, so you’d better have your financial aid lined up before you get here.

Gerstle Park and Peacock Gap

If waterfront Victorians and canal front living is appealing, head toward Gerstle Park or the Peacock Gap (east/northeast). Gorgeous views and golf course access abound, with plenty of renovated historical buildings comprising most of the rentals. Two bedrooms in this affluent area won’t dip lower than maybe $1400 for 700 sq ft, but everyone will agree that the location is amazing.

North Rafael

Tree-lined streets and more modern homes are abundant in the North Raphael region, for those traveling with children or just looking for a more residential area to settle into. People here also rave about the schools (figures), so your kids and their malleable young minds are in good hands.

This can’t be real. Nowhere is this perfect.

Everyone knows that the Golden State is known for its eclectic towns and desirable neighborhoods, but San Rafael just so happens to be one of its little-known gems where you’re sure to find the perfect apartment and an outstanding quality of life. The truth is, no matter the neighborhood in San Rafael, you’ll be surrounded by friendly neighbors and amazing scenery. It may sound too good to be true, but almost disgustingly, it isn’t! So what are you waiting for???

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in San Rafael?
In San Rafael, the median rent is $2,080 for a studio, $2,556 for a 1-bedroom, $3,211 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,321 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in San Rafael, check out our monthly San Rafael Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in San Rafael?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in San Rafael include Lincoln San Rafael Hill.
What colleges and universities are located in or around San Rafael?
Some of the colleges located in the San Rafael area include Dominican University of California, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to San Rafael?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to San Rafael from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

Similar Pages

San Rafael 1 BedroomsSan Rafael 2 Bedrooms
San Rafael Apartments with ParkingSan Rafael Pet Friendly Places
San Rafael Studio Apartments

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lincoln San Rafael Hill