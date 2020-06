286 Apartments for rent in San Rafael, CA

But where to choose, where to choose?

With the presence of college campuses both in the city itself and nearby, as well as major businesses and a diverse population, the housing options and neighborhoods in San Rafael are as appealing and different as the views. The largest city in wealthy Marin County, San Rafael isn’t short on great neighborhoods. In fact, the only way to truly choose is to take a stroll around for yourself. You can bet that the apartment offerings will be stellar in whatever area you like, but as per California standards, will seldom ring in under $1200 for a 1bd or $1500 for 2bd. Units typically are pet-friendly, however, and full of upgraded amenities, so the only thing hard about finding an apartment here (after saving the money) is deciding whether you want a condo or a townhome, a bay view or a mountain view. Oh, the tyranny of choice!

Downtown Living downtown provides residents the ability to live in the cultural center of the city, most likely in a mixed-use development. Here, you can live in an apartment over the top of your favorite restaurant or retail shop while enjoying the nightlife, the weekend activities and the proximity to the 101 and public transit.

Dominican

If traditional California homes with classic, Spanish-inspired architecture are your passion, consider the city’s historic Dominican neighborhood. Dominican University is here, so there will be no lack of youthful escapades and more than a few roomshares had here. One bedroom units can go as low as maybe $1100 on a good day, even for students, so you’d better have your financial aid lined up before you get here.

Gerstle Park and Peacock Gap

If waterfront Victorians and canal front living is appealing, head toward Gerstle Park or the Peacock Gap (east/northeast). Gorgeous views and golf course access abound, with plenty of renovated historical buildings comprising most of the rentals. Two bedrooms in this affluent area won’t dip lower than maybe $1400 for 700 sq ft, but everyone will agree that the location is amazing.

North Rafael

Tree-lined streets and more modern homes are abundant in the North Raphael region, for those traveling with children or just looking for a more residential area to settle into. People here also rave about the schools (figures), so your kids and their malleable young minds are in good hands.