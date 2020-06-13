286 Apartments for rent in San Rafael, CA

Pretty as a painting by that one guy: San Rafael, California

Located a few minutes north of San Francisco, this small California town offers residents not just your typical picturesque landscapes, but also a strong business economy and a great quality of living. Situated perfectly between views of Mt. Tam, the valleys of wine country and the quirky chaos of San Francisco, San Rafael is a great choice for those who want it all. And who doesn’t?

San Rafael is a middle to upper-middle income area located in Marin County. It’s home to two major attractions—the Marin County Civic Center, Frank Lloyd Wright’s last structure, and the Golden Gate National Recreation Area which holds the title of largest outdoor park in the world. These behemoths of recreation and culture draw in tourists and locals alike. San Rafael is also home to almost 60,000 content residents who delight in its prime location, astoundingly great weather and all-around spectacular quality of life.

Speaking of the weather, it really is great here. The year round averages are right on the money, allowing residents to explore parks and risk broken legs and concerned mothers in a plethora of outdoor activities. It also allows local agriculture to grow well, providing fresh goods to residents in the ever-popular farmer’s markets. If ever there were an Edenic paradise this side of heaven, San Rafael is probably it.