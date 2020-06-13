119 Apartments for rent in Ventura, CA

Finding Your Place

Stand-alone houses and town houses are plentiful to rent. Apartments are not scarce, though. They come in many sizes and types, primarily as smaller community complexes. Depending on location, size, and amenities, dwellings can get relatively cheap for small-town Southern California. Despite that, don’t expect to find anything under $1,000 a month, and do expect to find some things well over $2,000, especially with ocean or mountain views.

Counting on Quality: Many residences in Ventura are fairly recently constructed, with a small amount of vintage places here and there. In many places, but especially rental homes, expect to find exactly that…home. Newer appliances, in-unit laundry, and some sort of outdoor space are quite common. In apartment complexes, community amenities are usually included.