119 Apartments for rent in Ventura, CA📍
Ventura is mostly residential. There are many unique features, including Surfer’s Point (arguably some of the best surfing in Southern California), a lively downtown area with great shopping, and the Ventura County Fairgrounds.
The city itself doesn’t have a public transit system, but many inter-city buses operate through Ventura to nearby towns and major hubs. The primary mode of transportation is driving, of course, but the city is making an effort to become more accommodating to cyclists and pedestrians, especially in the downtown area. There is a Metrolink station on the southern end of Ventura, with a commuter train that terminates at L.A.’s Union Station.
Stand-alone houses and town houses are plentiful to rent. Apartments are not scarce, though. They come in many sizes and types, primarily as smaller community complexes. Depending on location, size, and amenities, dwellings can get relatively cheap for small-town Southern California. Despite that, don’t expect to find anything under $1,000 a month, and do expect to find some things well over $2,000, especially with ocean or mountain views.
Counting on Quality: Many residences in Ventura are fairly recently constructed, with a small amount of vintage places here and there. In many places, but especially rental homes, expect to find exactly that…home. Newer appliances, in-unit laundry, and some sort of outdoor space are quite common. In apartment complexes, community amenities are usually included.
Ventura doesn’t have any official neighborhoods, but there are some areas that are more known. Here are a few of them.
Midtown: A short ways from the coast, Midtown contains Ventura’s downtown area; a lively little main street lined with bars, restaurants, museums, shops, and thrift stores. The residential side streets and neighborhoods have the same charm. Large yards dotted with palm trees, and quaint single-family homes of all different styles, from little stucco cottages to spacious Victorian houses. You’ll also see the occasional two-floor apartment complex blending in between.
Pierpont: Right on the coast. Beach houses and cottages with ocean views are a stone’s throw away from Ventura Harbor, which has some shopping, seafood, and San Buenaventura State Beach.
East Ventura: Has many apartment complexes and commercial shopping areas. The neighborhoods nearby have a more standard suburban look to them, and come in droves. As you continue further east, you’ll find more of the same types of neighborhoods between pockets of increasingly rural land.
The Avenue: The Avenue mostly consists of the northwestern section of Ventura that juts up between the mountains. Cheaper than many other parts of Ventura, with smaller houses and low-level apartments.
With beautiful scenery all around – mountains, farmland, and the Pacific Ocean – but still a brief distance to one of the largest cities in the U.S., Ventura is likely to please. Why not take a look for yourself?