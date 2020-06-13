Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

119 Apartments for rent in Ventura, CA

Saticoy
Serra
Thille
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
Thille
4 Units Available
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,057
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1111 sqft
Near Highway 126 and Thille Park. Attractive apartments with a full selection of modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Residents have use of a clubhouse, a pool and a community garden.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Saticoy
20 Units Available
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,744
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1297 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Poinsetta
11 Units Available
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,762
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
972 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Thille
14 Units Available
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
920 sqft
Just steps from world-class shopping, with unbeatable mountain views. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, gym, media room and parking. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 04:14am
Serra
5 Units Available
Ventura Terrace
6600 Telephone Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
885 sqft
Great location for commuters close to Highways 101 and 126. Residents have access to communal parking, playground and on-site laundry. Units offer carpet, patios or balconies, refrigerators, ovens, and ranges.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Wells
4 Units Available
Citron
11111 Citrus Dr, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe resort community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Located near local transit, the Santa Paula Fwy and Saticoy Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Serra
8 Units Available
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
988 sqft
Newly renovated 1 and 2 Bedroom 1Bath apartment homes and townhomes. Our community offers 5 beautifully landscaped courtyards with 5 sparkling pools and 5 BBQ areas where you can lounge under one of our 5 gazebos.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 9 at 12:29pm
$
Saticoy
1 Unit Available
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Has Arrived. With an unrivaled quality, robust unit amenities, and curated common area spaces and experiences, YOLO West is more than a home – it’s a destination.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Serra
1 Unit Available
1564 Berryessa Ave
1564 Berryessa Avenue, Ventura, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2723 sqft
Beautiful 4+2 home built in 2002. Entry opens up to living room. Separate formal dining room and breakfast area. Spacious kitchen opens up onto family room with fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Montalvo
1 Unit Available
6617 Sargent Ln
6617 Sargent Lane, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1293 sqft
6617 Sargent Ln Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous, Clean 3 bedroom Condo - FOR RENT Really nice, located close to the Government Center, this is a 3 bedroom, 2 and half bathroom condo, over 1300 sq ft, bright and clean and move in ready! One bedroom is

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College
1 Unit Available
4090 Gettsburg Street
4090 Gettysburg Street, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Centrally Located Home with yard - Corner lot home in desirable Ventura location! This single story 3 bedroom 1.75 bath is above Loma Vista and near Ventura College.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pierpont
1 Unit Available
1025 Bath Ln
1025 Bath Lane, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
850 sqft
Pierpont Beach, Updated Duplex just steps to the sand! - FOR RENT This is a lovely duplex with brand new flooring (no carpet!), new paint, remodeled kitchen and updated bathrooms! Two story unit with one bedroom up and one downstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
48 Madera Avenue
48 Madera Avenue, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
48 Madera Avenue Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom plus office 1.5 Bath Home in Ventura - If you are looking for a wonderful home in a highly sought after area, then this is the one for you! Built as a 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College
1 Unit Available
5319 Elmhurst Street
5319 Elmhurst Street, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1474 sqft
5319 Elmhurst Street Available 07/01/20 Wonderful Mid Century Home with newer doors and windows - If you're looking for a super nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home nestled in a great neighborhood, this home is for you.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
264 FRANKLIN LANE
264 Franklin Lane, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
652 sqft
264 FRANKLIN LANE Available 07/03/20 Spanish Style 1 BD/1BATH Duplex in Ventura (front unit) Hill Side Views - This duplex is nestled near the base of a hillside in Ventura. Features 1 one-bedroom, and one bath.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Ventura
1 Unit Available
61 S Crimea
61 S Crimea St, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
61 S Crimea Street Available 08/01/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Cottage - Bright and spacious one bedroom back-house with a private gate and street entrance in an envious location. The house features a sunny private yard surrounded by fruit trees.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Montalvo
1 Unit Available
6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202
6287 Turnstone Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1154 sqft
Ventura | Bella Vista | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom | 55 + Community - Welcome home to your 3 story - 2nd level condo in this lovely 55 + community. Home offers elevator and stair access to different levels, association pool, spa, grill, and club house.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College
1 Unit Available
315 S. Ashwood Avenue
315 South Ashwood Avenue, Ventura, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1353 sqft
Ventura College area 4 bedroom home, corner lot. - Very spacious 4 Bedroom 2 bath home near Ventura College. Formal dining area, breakfast nook, and stove. Laundry room/service porch area. Two car garage with openers. Nice yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Ventura
1 Unit Available
350 Paseo De Playa #205
350 Paseo De Playa, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Paseo De PLaya Condo overlooking Ventura Pier!! - Location, location, location! Highly desirable Paseo De Playa Complex! This upstairs 1 bedroom 1.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Thille
1 Unit Available
1122 Acadia Place
1122 Acadia Place, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
882 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom in Ventura - Darling 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Ventura near lots of shopping, restaurants, freeway and many other places. Designer paint and flooring. This lovely unit is a must see! Don't miss out.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
120-126 N. Dunning Ave.
120 N Dunning St, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
Cozy single story one bedroom 4-Plex with small yard - 1+1 Cute, upgraded one bedroom near Our Lady of Assumption Church on North Dunning Ave. Large living room with high ceilings, gas fireplace, small private patio/yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
50 Anacapa Street
50 Anacapa Street, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
515 sqft
Midtown Ventura - Cottage one bedroom, one bathroom - Classic Midtown Ventura stand alone cottage, one bedroom, one bathroom by Ventura High School.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
510 Eva Street
510 Eva Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Quaint Midtown Home with New Wood Flooring & Large Yard!! - Quaint Home located in a desirable Midtown Ventura Neighborhood! This single story 2 bedroom 1 bath home has a large open living room with large windows offering a lot natural sunlight.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pierpont
1 Unit Available
1424 Nathan Lane
1424 Nathan Lane, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
2107 sqft
The Beach Haven - Spacious Beach Front Home - ***Fully furnished, monthly, beach house rental*** Minimum 30 days stay required.

Median Rent in Ventura

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Ventura is $1,546, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,006.
Studio
$1,307
1 Bed
$1,546
2 Beds
$2,006
3+ Beds
$2,837
City GuideVentura
So you’re looking to move to Ventura! If you need a little more information on the city and its living, look no further! Ventura is often confused or overlooked for the county it seats: Ventura County. It may also be a little confusing to newcomers that the city of Ventura is formally known as San Buenaventura (we agree, Ventura is a little easier to say). About an hour and a half’s drive from Los Angeles, it’s a gorgeous California beach community nestled by coastal mountains.
Some Basic Ventura Knowledge

Ventura is mostly residential. There are many unique features, including Surfer’s Point (arguably some of the best surfing in Southern California), a lively downtown area with great shopping, and the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

The city itself doesn’t have a public transit system, but many inter-city buses operate through Ventura to nearby towns and major hubs. The primary mode of transportation is driving, of course, but the city is making an effort to become more accommodating to cyclists and pedestrians, especially in the downtown area. There is a Metrolink station on the southern end of Ventura, with a commuter train that terminates at L.A.’s Union Station.

Finding Your Place

Stand-alone houses and town houses are plentiful to rent. Apartments are not scarce, though. They come in many sizes and types, primarily as smaller community complexes. Depending on location, size, and amenities, dwellings can get relatively cheap for small-town Southern California. Despite that, don’t expect to find anything under $1,000 a month, and do expect to find some things well over $2,000, especially with ocean or mountain views.

Counting on Quality: Many residences in Ventura are fairly recently constructed, with a small amount of vintage places here and there. In many places, but especially rental homes, expect to find exactly that…home. Newer appliances, in-unit laundry, and some sort of outdoor space are quite common. In apartment complexes, community amenities are usually included.

Neighborhoods in Ventura

Ventura doesn’t have any official neighborhoods, but there are some areas that are more known. Here are a few of them.

Midtown: A short ways from the coast, Midtown contains Ventura’s downtown area; a lively little main street lined with bars, restaurants, museums, shops, and thrift stores. The residential side streets and neighborhoods have the same charm. Large yards dotted with palm trees, and quaint single-family homes of all different styles, from little stucco cottages to spacious Victorian houses. You’ll also see the occasional two-floor apartment complex blending in between.

Pierpont: Right on the coast. Beach houses and cottages with ocean views are a stone’s throw away from Ventura Harbor, which has some shopping, seafood, and San Buenaventura State Beach.

East Ventura: Has many apartment complexes and commercial shopping areas. The neighborhoods nearby have a more standard suburban look to them, and come in droves. As you continue further east, you’ll find more of the same types of neighborhoods between pockets of increasingly rural land.

The Avenue: The Avenue mostly consists of the northwestern section of Ventura that juts up between the mountains. Cheaper than many other parts of Ventura, with smaller houses and low-level apartments.

With beautiful scenery all around – mountains, farmland, and the Pacific Ocean – but still a brief distance to one of the largest cities in the U.S., Ventura is likely to please. Why not take a look for yourself?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ventura?
In Ventura, the median rent is $1,307 for a studio, $1,546 for a 1-bedroom, $2,006 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,837 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ventura, check out our monthly Ventura Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Ventura?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Ventura include Saticoy, Serra, and Thille.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Ventura?
Some of the colleges located in the Ventura area include Ventura College, University of California-Los Angeles, University of California-Santa Barbara, California Institute of the Arts, and College of the Canyons. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ventura?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ventura from include Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, Santa Monica, Oxnard, and Thousand Oaks.

