119 Apartments for rent in Ventura, CA

Some Basic Ventura Knowledge

Ventura is mostly residential. There are many unique features, including Surfer’s Point (arguably some of the best surfing in Southern California), a lively downtown area with great shopping, and the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

The city itself doesn’t have a public transit system, but many inter-city buses operate through Ventura to nearby towns and major hubs. The primary mode of transportation is driving, of course, but the city is making an effort to become more accommodating to cyclists and pedestrians, especially in the downtown area. There is a Metrolink station on the southern end of Ventura, with a commuter train that terminates at L.A.’s Union Station.