Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

107 Apartments for rent in Montclair, CA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,931
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1348 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,773
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
4 Units Available
Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments
5205 San Bernardino St, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
540 sqft
Come discover a whole new meaning to the word “fun” when you join us at Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments. We are a beautiful senior community surrounded by a 3.8-acre garden-like atmosphere in Montclair, California.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8861 ASH
8861 Ash, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1410 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- the new development at Arrow Station in Montclair. This home is located at 8861 ASH UNIT L This 3 bedroom/2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10176 Poulsen Avenue
10176 Poulsen Avenue, Montclair, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
2000 square Ft. 4bdrm. 2ba. central air and heat all rooms inside of house painted including ceilings. New counter top stove, Hot water heater, Laminate wood floors, faucets,200 amp circuit breakers. Huge Family Room and back yard with brick walls.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4195 Kingsley Street
4195 Kingsley Street, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1335 sqft
Gated community, Three bedrooms two and a half bath condo with its own two car garages separated by a little courtyard. Remodeled showers, new toilets, indoor laundry room, laminated flooring, new dual pane windows and sliding door.

Last updated December 28 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
5554 Bonnie Brae Street
5554 Bonnie Brae Street, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1256 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home in the middle of the block, totally fenced, Huge enclosed patio, laundry area next to kitchen. Master has 3/4 bath. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, attached 2 car garage. Central air conditioning and central heat.
Results within 1 mile of Montclair
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oakmont
7 Units Available
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,732
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
20 Units Available
College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! College Park Apartment Homes is a luxurious apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges, in Upland, California, within minutes of restaurants,
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
996 sqft
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
7 Units Available
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
640 sqft
One visit to Villa Serena Senior Apartments in Chino, CA and you'll discover an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1584 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Mountain Crest Apartments
1481 W 7th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mountain Crest Apartments in the city of Upland is a gated community, complete with two, beautiful, spacious courtyards that maintain a variety of lush landscaping. Residents can relax in the swimming pool and lounge areas.
Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
1 Unit Available
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
948 sqft
Pool, spa and fitness center on site. Barbecue area and manicured landscaping. Close proximity to I-10 and I-210, walking distance from retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
North Upland Terrace Apartments
1460 W Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
16 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1-2 bedroom apartments bordering Cabrillo Park. Pet-friendly community with pool and hot tub. Well-appointed apartments feature full kitchens and 24-hour maintenance program. Smoke-free community. On-site laundry.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1328 Primrose #1
1328 Primrose Street, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
810 sqft
1328 Primrose #1 Available 06/14/20 1 STORY CONDO - Nice 1 story condo with nobody above you. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This unit has a 1 car carport in the back of the building with minimal storage. Laminate floors in living room and hall.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
890 Indian Hill Blvd.
890 Indian Hill Boulevard, Pomona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,349
1600 sqft
This 4 Bed/3 Bath home has an attached ADU making it a multi-generational home and has been completely remodeled! This home features can lighting and ceiling fans throughout, individual A/C/heat/dehumidifiers in each room, two washer and dryer

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
349 Cardinal Lane
349 Cardinal Lane, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1641 sqft
UPGRADED NEWER HOME located in a very convenient location!! Walking distance to Claremont 5 Colleges, Metro link, restaurants. Close to Montclair mall, Target, gym, 210 / 10 Freeways, shops and many more.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Vista
1 Unit Available
679 S Indian Hill Boulevard
679 Indian Hill Boulevard, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1088 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single story 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,088 sq ft condo with a large private patio just off of Indian Hill and San Jose in Claremont.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Vista
1 Unit Available
580 Bucknell Avenue - A
580 Bucknell Ave, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Beautiful well maintained garden style apartment community in Claremont! Available for immediate move in is a ground level unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, new hardwood laminate floors, freshly cleaned carpet, and quartz counter tops.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
847 Parisa Place
847 Parisa Pl, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2193 sqft
A single family residence situated in the gated community of Springtime at the Harvest in Upland. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is open and airy with beautiful 9-feet ceilings.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5324 Mariner Lane
5324 Mariner Ln, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2035 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.

Median Rent in Montclair

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Montclair is $891, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,115.
Studio
$745
1 Bed
$891
2 Beds
$1,115
3+ Beds
$1,567
City GuideMontclair
"Woke up today thinking about my hometown, thought about going back to see who's hanging around." (- Sicko, "The Inland Empire Strikes Back")

Curious to see who's hanging around the city of Montclair, located in the Southern California region of the Inland Empire? There are many sights and many people who make this laid-back SoCal community their hometown. The Montclair area is full of history, culture, and ambiance and it’s also a place that's lots of fun. From water parks to horseback riding to great global cuisine, Montclair and its surroundings is a great place to hang around in and call home.

Finding an Apartment in Montclair

Living in Montclair affords the best in scenery, weather, and locale. With plenty of sunshine and warm weather year-round, Montclair is slightly warmer on average than the rest of the state and typically has less precipitation. Finding a place to rent in San Bernardino County can range a bit, but you can find properties that are somewhat affordable--by California standards. It’s important to start your apartment search early, as Montclair is a popular place.

Preparing for your move to Montclair should be done early. Like right now. So get to it! Research potential apartment properties well in advance of your desired move date. Finding an apartment for rent, however, can be challenging, so you should conduct preliminary research online. You will want to visit in person as well. Also, make sure you have the required documentation, including three recent pay stubs, prior rental history, and identification. Yes, landlords have to confirm you are who you are, so weird!

Montclair Neighborhoods

Montclair is a diverse community. Additionally, it has a few excellent places to eat that offer a variety of cuisines, if you're up for it. Here are some neighborhoods to keep in mind during your search:

City Center: Diverse, urban section of Montclair, City Center has a modest vacancy rate compared to the rest of the nation. Many residents are established professionals, so you'll get to see a handful of people who actually might act their age.

Narod: Primarily made of 3- and 4-bedroom, single-family homes, Narod sits in the southern portion of town. Vacancy rate is quite low here, a notch below 3 percent. Nearly 60 percent of residents own four or more cars, so, ironically, pedestrians should beware of drivers!

Sunsweet: Full of medium-sized, single-family homes and apartment complexes, Sunsweet is home to many working-class residents. The main artery of Holt Blvd splits this neighborhood.

Mission Blvd / Ramona Ave: Nestled in the southwest corner of town, home buying is more attractive than renting here. This newish neighborhood, because of its affordability, finds an eclectic range of young professionals, young families, and even local college students. Shopaholics beware, the Ramona Town Shopping Center sits on the neighborhood's east side.

Central Ave / Orchard St: Many families reside in this community, located in the central part of Montclair. And surprisingly, a high number of college students live here, as Cal State San Bernardino, National University, Art Institute of California, and several colleges are within commuter range of this neighborhood. Keggers abound!

Living in Montclair

Getting around Montclair can be done by bus, commuter rail, or the Southern California standby, the good ol' car. Bus transit is provided by Omnitrans, and the Montclair Transcenter offers a Metrolink Commuter rail service. However, a car is recommended to thoroughly enjoy Montclair, as it will allow you to easily reach the many interesting destinations that California has to offer.

You can brave the waters at the Raging Waters in Bonelli Regional Park, a private water park minutes from the area, which has fast-paced water slides, a wave pool, and picnic areas. The Bonelli Regional Park is open every day of the year except Christmas and has trails and an equestrian center as well as fishing, boating, and jet skiing. And for foul moods, why not visit the happiest place on earth? Disneyland is just 45 minutes away (give or take traffic).

Living in Montclair is an experience in history, culture, and style. With strong ties to Native American roots, varied cuisine as well as near-tropical weather, the living environment is idyllic. Montclair residents enjoy the benefits that come from living in Southern California. It is home to one of the most successful shopping areas in Southern California, Montclair Plaza, and is within driving distance of many tourist attractions. Once you arrive, take your time soaking in the sun, the culture, and the cuisine.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Montclair?
In Montclair, the median rent is $745 for a studio, $891 for a 1-bedroom, $1,115 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,567 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Montclair, check out our monthly Montclair Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Montclair?
Some of the colleges located in the Montclair area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Montclair?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Montclair from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

