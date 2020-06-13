107 Apartments for rent in Montclair, CA📍
Curious to see who's hanging around the city of Montclair, located in the Southern California region of the Inland Empire? There are many sights and many people who make this laid-back SoCal community their hometown. The Montclair area is full of history, culture, and ambiance and it’s also a place that's lots of fun. From water parks to horseback riding to great global cuisine, Montclair and its surroundings is a great place to hang around in and call home.
Living in Montclair affords the best in scenery, weather, and locale. With plenty of sunshine and warm weather year-round, Montclair is slightly warmer on average than the rest of the state and typically has less precipitation. Finding a place to rent in San Bernardino County can range a bit, but you can find properties that are somewhat affordable--by California standards. It’s important to start your apartment search early, as Montclair is a popular place.
Preparing for your move to Montclair should be done early. Like right now. So get to it! Research potential apartment properties well in advance of your desired move date. Finding an apartment for rent, however, can be challenging, so you should conduct preliminary research online. You will want to visit in person as well. Also, make sure you have the required documentation, including three recent pay stubs, prior rental history, and identification. Yes, landlords have to confirm you are who you are, so weird!
Montclair is a diverse community. Additionally, it has a few excellent places to eat that offer a variety of cuisines, if you're up for it. Here are some neighborhoods to keep in mind during your search:
City Center: Diverse, urban section of Montclair, City Center has a modest vacancy rate compared to the rest of the nation. Many residents are established professionals, so you'll get to see a handful of people who actually might act their age.
Narod: Primarily made of 3- and 4-bedroom, single-family homes, Narod sits in the southern portion of town. Vacancy rate is quite low here, a notch below 3 percent. Nearly 60 percent of residents own four or more cars, so, ironically, pedestrians should beware of drivers!
Sunsweet: Full of medium-sized, single-family homes and apartment complexes, Sunsweet is home to many working-class residents. The main artery of Holt Blvd splits this neighborhood.
Mission Blvd / Ramona Ave: Nestled in the southwest corner of town, home buying is more attractive than renting here. This newish neighborhood, because of its affordability, finds an eclectic range of young professionals, young families, and even local college students. Shopaholics beware, the Ramona Town Shopping Center sits on the neighborhood's east side.
Central Ave / Orchard St: Many families reside in this community, located in the central part of Montclair. And surprisingly, a high number of college students live here, as Cal State San Bernardino, National University, Art Institute of California, and several colleges are within commuter range of this neighborhood. Keggers abound!
Getting around Montclair can be done by bus, commuter rail, or the Southern California standby, the good ol' car. Bus transit is provided by Omnitrans, and the Montclair Transcenter offers a Metrolink Commuter rail service. However, a car is recommended to thoroughly enjoy Montclair, as it will allow you to easily reach the many interesting destinations that California has to offer.
You can brave the waters at the Raging Waters in Bonelli Regional Park, a private water park minutes from the area, which has fast-paced water slides, a wave pool, and picnic areas. The Bonelli Regional Park is open every day of the year except Christmas and has trails and an equestrian center as well as fishing, boating, and jet skiing. And for foul moods, why not visit the happiest place on earth? Disneyland is just 45 minutes away (give or take traffic).
Living in Montclair is an experience in history, culture, and style. With strong ties to Native American roots, varied cuisine as well as near-tropical weather, the living environment is idyllic. Montclair residents enjoy the benefits that come from living in Southern California. It is home to one of the most successful shopping areas in Southern California, Montclair Plaza, and is within driving distance of many tourist attractions. Once you arrive, take your time soaking in the sun, the culture, and the cuisine.