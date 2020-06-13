107 Apartments for rent in Montclair, CA

Living in Montclair

Getting around Montclair can be done by bus, commuter rail, or the Southern California standby, the good ol' car. Bus transit is provided by Omnitrans, and the Montclair Transcenter offers a Metrolink Commuter rail service. However, a car is recommended to thoroughly enjoy Montclair, as it will allow you to easily reach the many interesting destinations that California has to offer.

You can brave the waters at the Raging Waters in Bonelli Regional Park, a private water park minutes from the area, which has fast-paced water slides, a wave pool, and picnic areas. The Bonelli Regional Park is open every day of the year except Christmas and has trails and an equestrian center as well as fishing, boating, and jet skiing. And for foul moods, why not visit the happiest place on earth? Disneyland is just 45 minutes away (give or take traffic).

Living in Montclair is an experience in history, culture, and style. With strong ties to Native American roots, varied cuisine as well as near-tropical weather, the living environment is idyllic. Montclair residents enjoy the benefits that come from living in Southern California. It is home to one of the most successful shopping areas in Southern California, Montclair Plaza, and is within driving distance of many tourist attractions. Once you arrive, take your time soaking in the sun, the culture, and the cuisine.