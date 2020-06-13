/
signal hill
197 Apartments for rent in Signal Hill, CA
Southeast Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
1847 Junipero Ave
1847 Junipero Avenue, Signal Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEWLY REMODELED MODERN - 2 BEDROOM Signal Hill - Property Id: 121625 Completely renovated Duplex.
Southeast Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
1826 Orizaba Avenue
1826 Orizaba Avenue, Signal Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1630 sqft
First greeting by the lovely garden in the private patio. Boasting for dual master bedroom with walk-in closets. Downstair bonus room is ideal for office, den or guest bedroom. Inside laundry, two-car garage with direct access.
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
2400 Skyline Drive
2400 Skyline Drive, Signal Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1966 sqft
Gorgeous ocean view from Newport Coast to the Queen Mary and Catalina. Spacious first floor condo with a large formal entry, wrap around deck and inside laundry.
Civic Center
1 Unit Available
2296 Gaviota Avenue
2296 Gaviota Avenue, Signal Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1041 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom Condo with Master bedroom and Bath, Perfect for a Professional couple, This gated community with 2 parking spaces, Has laundry onsite, a Jacuzzi and Sauna.
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
2341 Promontory Drive
2341 Promontory Drive, Signal Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2880 sqft
Built in 2001, this 2880 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath exemplary house is nestled in the Signal Hill gated community of "Promontory Estates".
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
2200 Sea Ridge Drive
2200 Sea Ridge Drive, Signal Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2976 sqft
View for Rent! Enjoy the sea of lights that stretch from Palos Verdes Peninsula, over downtown Long Beach, down to Newport Coast after a torrid day. This pleasure awaits the tenants of a newly listed home for lease.
Traffic Circle
10 Units Available
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
Traffic Circle
4 Units Available
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,138
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
Beautiful and spacious this 3 bedroom 1 bath is the perfect cross between affordability and space, parking included, washer dryer hook ups, laminate flooring through out. Schedule your showing today.
Southeast Wrigley
1 Unit Available
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Section 8 Approved Wood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and cherry wood cabinetry. This large unit has plenty of space and is in a great location on a quiet street within walking distance of the Metrolink.
Stearns Park
1 Unit Available
3408 Duchess Ln
3408 Duchess Lane, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
2090 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Eastside
1 Unit Available
766 Temple Avenue
766 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991
1989 Olive Avenue, Long Beach, CA
7 Bedrooms
$4,500
1250 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty 7 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fourplex in the very walkable and bikeable Central Long Beach neighborhood in L.A.
Traffic Circle
1 Unit Available
Landing at Long Beach
1613 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
475 sqft
Upgraded units in Long Beach - Property Id: 264011 Beautifully renovated units in Long Beach!!! These units boast quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, fresh paint, upgraded light fixtures, washer/dryer in unit, all
Bryant School
1 Unit Available
1390 Bennett Ave.
1390 Bennett Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
904 sqft
1390 Bennett Ave. Available 07/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Home in Prime Long Beach Area Near Recreation Park! - Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home located on a corner lot in desirable Long Beach location near Recreation Park & Golf Course.
Bryant School
1 Unit Available
1371 Loma Ave
1371 Loma Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Loma Apartments - Property Id: 294241 small apartment building located near markets, schools, college, university, and the beach. Please text me to schedule a tour at your earliest convenience.
California Heights
1 Unit Available
3565 Cherry Ave
3565 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
California Heights Duplex Apartment - Located in California Heights, this spotless single level duplex unit is a real gem. With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property boasts approximately 600 square feet of living space.
California Heights
1 Unit Available
3565 Linden Avenue Unit 135
3565 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST RENOVATED!!! EVERYTHING NEW! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Updated with designer finishes that includes; granite countertops, modern galley style kitchen with gray cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
1742 Rose Ave
1742 Rose Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1700 sqft
Modern and contemporary. A completely renovated detached HOME located on the edge of PCH in Long Beach! - Modern and contemporary. A completely renovated detached HOME located on the edge of PCH (Poly High Area of Long Beach).
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
838 Chery Av.
838 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 David Andrew - Property Id: 290283 Very Clean, close to beach , Very quiet, long tenants, walk to market, shopping, bank, Beach , close to California Long Beach University, hight Schools, elementary Schools , churches.
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
1441 E 10th St
1441 East 10th Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy studio in Long Beach! - Property Id: 217929 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.
Los Cerritos
1 Unit Available
3604 Country Club Dr
3604 Country Club Drive, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Eastside
1 Unit Available
912 Gladys Ave.
912 Gladys Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
825 sqft
This property is in the Eastside neighborhood in Long Beach. Nearby parks include Rose Park, Orizaba Park, and Carroll Parks. This location is very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. . https://www.mashcole.
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
520 East 17th Street
520 East 17th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
820 sqft
Charming NEWLY REMODELED LARGE two bedroom unit in a historic building near Polytechnic High School (Atlantic & PCH) and just 4 miles from CalState Long Beach.
