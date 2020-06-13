Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:32 AM

126 Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, CA

Last updated June 9 at 07:02pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
Empire at Burton Way
9265 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,800
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath - IMAGINE a floor plan that combines style and sophistication with functionality, redefining spacious. IMAGINE amenities with both convenience and indulgence in mind.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
320 N Crescent Dr
320 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,850
1480 sqft
Minimum lease term of thirty (31) days This location is the best location in Beverly Hills while you can just walk to all the restaurants and shopping centers.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
402 N Palm Dr, Beverly
402 North Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,150
700 sqft
Minimum lease term of thirty (31) days. This beautiful place is 5 min WALKING from : The cities best boutiques, Beverly Hills hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
405 South Crescent Dr.
405 South Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
Available 07/05/20 Prime Beverly Hills Location - Apartment - Property Id: 62967 Apartment in PRIME BEVERLY HILLS LOCATION - Beautifully maintained 6 -unit building.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
203 N Almont Dr
203 North Almont Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Charming apartment at the heart of Beverly Hills - Property Id: 89077 This is a charming 1 bedroom apartment that has just been recently renovated. It's strategic location brings Beverly Hills and its amenities closer to you.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9955 Robbins Dr
9955 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
Elegant 1 bedroom apartment in Beverly Hills.. - Property Id: 287860 This is an elegant 1 bedroom apartment in Beverly Hills. The building was built in the 1930's and is replete with architectural features true to that era.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
133 S Peck Dr
133 Peck Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
Charming 1 bedroom apartment in Beverly Hills !!! - Property Id: 172344 This is a hip one (1) bedroom apartment that isn't lacking in beauty and excitement.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9933 Robbins Drive
9933 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1000 sqft
THIS UNIT IS IN THE HEART OF BEVERLY HILLS ON A VERY DESIRABLE BLOCK! 2nd floor unit with 1 parking spot in the carport.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9908 Robbins Dr
9908 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1800 sqft
This 1800 square foot FURNISHED Townhouse home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is located at 9908 Robbins Dr Beverly Hills, California. Beautiful, spacious and completely renovated 3 bed, 2.0 bath apartment.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
439 S Maple Dr
439 South Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1900 sqft
Beautiful town house located in Beverly Hills - Property Id: 216328 This beautiful duplex is located in the heart of Beverly Hills with easy access to Olympic. It has 3 spacious bedrooms and two full baths.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202
353 Reeves Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1807 sqft
Luxury Condominium for Lease in Beverly Hills - We are offering a beautiful condo in Beverly Hills.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108
225 South Hamilton Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,200
2250 sqft
Gorgeous Modern Townhome In Fantastic Beverly Hills Location! - Located in the much sought after, Villa Hamilton Park, this gorgeous rear townhome unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and almost 2,300 Square Feet.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
423 S Rexford Drive
423 South Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1097 sqft
This condo is completely remodeled in City of Beverly Hills. Consisting of two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, living room, dining area, breakfast bar as well as IN-UNIT LAUNDRY and an oversize balcony (approx.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9332 W Olympic
9332 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9332 W Olympic in Beverly Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 204
264 Reeves Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
850 sqft
This one bedroom one bathroom apartment features hardwood floors throughout, recently remodeled bathroom with a separate shower and bathtub, air conditioning, and stacked washer and dryer inside the unit. Also comes with one carport space.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9291 Burton Way
9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$19,000
1200 sqft
Welcome to Viceroy L’Ermitage, a contemporary residences in the heart of Beverly Hills. Stunning One Bedroom with natural light and glamorous touches, 1,200 sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
1293 Monte Cielo Drive
1293 Monte Cielo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$38,999
6875 sqft
This magnificent newly constructed custom estate with the finest amenities and craftsmanship. Advanced technology includes Solar Panels, Alarm System and Smart Home Controls.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
436 S Oakhurst Dr
436 South Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Beverly Hills. Amenities included: Updated unit, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and led recessed lighting. Water & Trash included.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9557 Olympic
9557 W Olympic Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1416 sqft
French Normandy townhouse located in the heart of Beverly Hills! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has been impeccably restored and updated to maintain its classic charm and character.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9544 W OLYMPIC
9544 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9544 W OLYMPIC in Beverly Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
226 S Rexford Drive
226 South Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1450 sqft
Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, just blocks from the Golden Triangle, upscale shopping & trendy restaurants. Newly renovated units are spacious and naturally lit by classic mid-century tall pane windows.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
261 S Reeves Drive
261 Reeves Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2265 sqft
Located in the prestigious city of Beverly Hills, a splendid 2,265 square foot, three bedroom, and two-and-one-half bath condominium awaits.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
720 N Crescent Drive
720 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
6 Bedrooms
$55,000
8055 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully updated and furnished estate in the Beverly Hills Flats. The home shines with an open floor plan that is sure to impress guests and loved ones alike.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
405 Martin Lane
405 Martin Lane, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
3361 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Patrick today at (949) 463-7639 OR email to aussiecfo@cox.net. **ROOM RENTAL** Please read - Owner is renting out 1 Bedroom in their home to an approved tenant. Located in the exclusive Beverly Hills community of Trousdale Estates.

Median Rent in Beverly Hills

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Beverly Hills is $2,686, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,452.
Studio
$2,257
1 Bed
$2,686
2 Beds
$3,452
3+ Beds
$4,691
City GuideBeverly Hills
"Beverly Hills: That's where I want to be! Living in Beverly Hills... Beverly Hills - Rolling like a celebrity!" (-Weezer, "Beverly Hills")

Well-known as the home to the posh 90210 zip code, there are no hillbillies as far as the eye can see on this playground for the rich and famous. Home to some of the biggest celebrities, Beverly Hills is usually synonymous with Hollywood and offers some of the best (read: expensive) shopping, dining, and hospitality in the world. Situated near West Hollywood in Los Angeles County, it's part of the “Golden Triangle” along with neighboring areas Holmby Hills and Bel-Air, with Rodeo Drive at its center. 34,358 people enjoy its warm Mediterranean climate, with temps for the summer reaching into the 80s and dropping to the 60s in the winter time (I know, brrr, right?). To live among the crème de la crème, you can be expected to dole out a pretty penny – living the posh life here costs about 72 percent above the U.S. average. Not a Hollywood exec, actor, or trust fund baby? You can still make it work. Read on.

Having trouble with Craigslist Beverly Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding an Apartment

Location, location, location: Keep all three in mind when looking for places to rent in Beverly Hills. One bedroom apartments cost anywhere from market price to “well there goes my vacation,” depending on the amenities. That being said, an apartment with just the basic amenities (stove, fridge, dishwasher) in the prestigious 90210 area code may costs you almost double what a 1 bedroom (with access to a heated pool and granite countertops) runs in a less expensive LA area. If you bring pets along, be prepared– some apartments are animal-friendly apartments in Beverly Hills, and some are not. The only complication in regards to moving to the city is the money required (lots of it). Be prepared to show adequate proof of income and to act fairly quickly to rent an apartment. Prices are so exorbitant that finding one to fit your budget is like finding a needle in a haystack-- have deposits, IDs, and renter's insurance at hand.

Neighborhoods in the City

Beverly Hills itself is sometimes called a neighborhood of Los Angeles, but it is in fact its own separate city. Because it is so often grouped as such, it doesn’t have its own neighborhoods per se, but there are defining areas that make up the city.

The Flats: This is what residents (very creatively) call the mainly flat area south of Sunset Boulevard. It's also what many folks think of when imagining the stereotypical Beverly Hills – many commercials and movies are filmed here.

The Hills: The richest rich of the rich! Generally speaking, the further north beyond Sunset Boulevard you go, the more ka-chings! That you can expect to hear. There's much glitz, and a healthy dose of glam.

Many celebrities choose to lay their head in Beverly Hills. Just think: you could be borrowing a cup of flour from Nancy Sinatra, Steve Martin, or Eddie Murphy!

Living in the City

As you can imagine with the above ilk living here, the anti-stalking laws in the area are very strict: that means that hoofing it will likely get you stopped by a Beverly Hills cop. Still, Beverly Hills is much more manageable pedestrian-wise than some of the urban sprawl that makes up other parts of Los Angeles when it comes to shopping and dining. Most people do drive, yet be forewarned, the parking garages in the downtown area tend to fill up rather quickly. Public transport is also available via bus service.

Much of the job force in Beverly Hills is white-collar, and employment is concentrated in management occupations, sales jobs, and art, media, and design.

Your taste buds will thank you for choosing this city. If you are craving it, Beverly Hills has it--maybe with a side of a star sighting. Wolfgang Puck’s flagship Spago is located in Beverly Hills, as are La Dolce Vita and Mastro’s. More mid-priced eateries are also available, like Barney Greengrass, at the top of Barney’s New York, and the always popular comfort food haven of Kate Mantilini, which some will recognize from the Robert De Niro movie, Heat.

Shopping is also a premier experience – flagships for Prada, Giorgio Armani, Valentino, and Jimmy Choo will gladly lighten your wallet. The mecca of luxurious retail is Rodeo Drive - over 100 shops and boutiques spans 3 city blocks. Ferragamo footwear? Check. Rolex cleaners? Can do. The possibilities are endless, but your pocketbook pretty much has to be, too.

Basically, Beverly Hills is a small city for the fabulously wealthy. If you have the means to pay for it, the city affords you access to some of the most breathtaking views of Los Angeles, the finest in home goods and haute couture, plus the chance to be Bruce Willis’s neighbor.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Beverly Hills?
In Beverly Hills, the median rent is $2,257 for a studio, $2,686 for a 1-bedroom, $3,452 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,691 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Beverly Hills, check out our monthly Beverly Hills Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Beverly Hills?
Some of the colleges located in the Beverly Hills area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Los Angeles, and California Institute of the Arts. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Beverly Hills?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Beverly Hills from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

