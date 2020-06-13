195 Apartments for rent in San Gabriel, CA

Apartment List
1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
East San Gabriel
5 Units Available
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,927
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes for rent in San Gabriel, CA! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West of Mission District
1 Unit Available
312 S ARROYO DR. #F
312 Arroyo Drive, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1373 sqft
312 S ARROYO DR. #F Available 06/15/20 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath Town-home in gated community. 2 Cars attached garage. - WELL-MAINTAINED GATED TOWN HOME COMMUNITY IN IMMACULATE CONDITION.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Garvey
1 Unit Available
219 W Romona Blvd
219 Ramona Boulevard, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1600 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Townhome in San Gabriel - Welcome to 219 W Ramona, a thoughtfully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhome in San Gabriel, just south of Alhambra.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Garvey
1 Unit Available
210 W Marshall Street
210 Marshall Street, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Updated single story house of a triplex in central San Gabriel. Walk to Valley blvd close to shopping, groceries, restaurants , Marshall park and easy access to freeway 10.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North of Mission Drive
1 Unit Available
927 S Charlotte Avenue
927 South Charlotte Avenue, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
912 sqft
Updated large 2bed/1.5bath townhouse style unit with 1-car garage & 1-car carport in the City of San Gabriel. Close to Mission and San Gabriel Blvd., conveniently near shops, restaurants, banks, San Gabriel Blvd.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East of Smith Park
1 Unit Available
116 Del Marino Place
116 Del Marino Place, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1161 sqft
Newer Townhouse style unit in the Heart of San Gabriel! Only three units at the end of a cul-de-sac. Located close to Smith Park and Transportation, this home has 2 bedrooms and a Loft that can be an office, den or playroom and 2.5 baths.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Alhambra
34 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,195
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
6835 Mayesdale Avenue
6835 Mayesdale Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath Temple City School District home. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, access to the laundry room and a great flow into the living and dining area which are brightly lit by French sliding doors.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
8730 E Greenwood Avenue
8730 East Greenwood Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2336 sqft
DRIVE-BY ONLY. SHOWINGS BEGIN 6/16. Mediterranean style newer home built in 2006 with skylight and vaulted ceiling. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths with marble floors. Kitchen with granite counter tops,formal dining room, family room, playroom with storage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
San Marino
1 Unit Available
1410 San Marino Avenue
1410 San Marino Avenue, San Marino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,680
3792 sqft
Beautiful and updated two story colonial style house located in the heart of San Marino. The marble entryway opens up to curved staircase and grand chandelier.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
636 N Stoneman Avenue
636 N Stoneman Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1147 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
88 S Garfield Avenue
88 Garfield Avenue, Alhambra, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,210
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the 88 at Alhambra Place landmark lifestyle on the avenue. It is centrally located in the bustling downtown neighborhood of Alhambra. Live at the center of modern living, with conveniences and entertainment all within your reach.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5518 Rosemead Boulevard
5518 Rosemead Boulevard, Temple City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
Updated 1bed/1bath downstairs apt with 1-car assigned parking in a shared garage in Temple City. Remodeled kitchen comes with new stove/oven, new cabinets, new sink, and new countertop. Freshly painted walls. New bathroom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
831 S Garfield Avenue
831 Garfield Avenue, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,450
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio unit( NOT ONE BEDROOM) located in the heart of Alhambra. Close to shops, bus stops and markets. New Laminate floor , new paint, newquartz counter top and new cabinet in kitchen, new AC unit. Partial furnitured.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
102 E Mclean
102 E McLean St, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1147 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5716 Noel Drive
5716 Noel Dr, Temple City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Brand new, detached, bright and modern condo in the convenient location of Temple City, walking distance from the Camellia Square with lots of popular restaurants, plaza across the street also with restaurants, banks, bakeries and shopping! This is

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5718 Noel Drive
5718 Noel Drive, Temple City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Brand new, detached, bright and modern condo in the convenient location of Temple City, walking distance from the Camellia Square with lots of popular restaurants, plaza across the street also with restaurants, banks, bakeries and shopping! This is

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rosemead
1 Unit Available
7749 Newmark Avenue
7749 Newmark Ave, Rosemead, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Newly remodeled Spanish style house. Brand new kitchen cabinet, stove, range hood, refrigerator , ceiling fan, light fixtures. Tile flooring and brand new carpet for easy maintenance. Walking distance to Richard Garvey Intermediate School.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
6721 Rosemead Boulevard
6721 Rosemead Boulevard, East San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1525 sqft
Wonderful location, near schools, shopping and minutes to 210 and 10 freeways. Come see this renovated townhome with 3 bedrooms and over 1500 square feet. You will enjoy this back unit that offers an open floor plan.

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
San Marino
1 Unit Available
2285 Huntley Cir
2285 Huntley Circle, San Marino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,750
Live the good life at this 3,677sqft home on a large lot over 17,000sqft. Nestled on a highly desirable private tree-lined cul-de-sac in North Huntington.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
South Pasadena
3 Units Available
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces at South Pasadena in South Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Northwest El Monte
5 Units Available
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,866
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Pasadena
33 Units Available
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,648
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.

Median Rent in San Gabriel

Last updated Apr. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in San Gabriel is $1,384, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,778.
Studio
$1,162
1 Bed
$1,384
2 Beds
$1,778
3+ Beds
$2,417
City GuideSan Gabriel
"All the time, San Gabriel, rhymes planned intracranial /The composition of the streets is pride and soul /My feet reside where's there's a goal/I write flowing fire, and fight, no perspire." (-- MC Rimmer, "San Gabriel")

San Gabriel, with a population of just under 40,000, is a city on a mission, as its motto goes. With an eye always toward improving the lives of its citizens, San Gabriel has an improving economy, and thriving businesses, which make living in this California city a great experience. Proximity to L.A. is a plus, but this city also has plenty of its own charms to offer.

Moving to San Gabriel

This is California, and that means you can expect the normal run around you have come to expect from the West Coast's Sunshine State. Be ready to fill out an application, have references from former and current employers, landlords, and even a character reference or two. If you have pets you should be sure to include references for them and be ready to add to both your security deposit and your monthly rent.

What Will it Cost?

As stated before, this is California, which means that places to live aren’t inexpensive. The good news is that the rents in San Gabriel are not the worst in the state by far. You can expect to find a three-bedroom apartment in a decent place for less than you would pay in other major California cities. Like they say, you get what you pay for, so be ready to part with a bit more or less depending on the amenities you need. If you are prepared to pay just a tiny bit extra, you could get a place in a building with a pool. And once that hot California summer sun starts beating down, you'll be glad you did!

Neighborhoods in San Gabriel

The City Center: This is the oldest part of the city, where you will find older and more established homes. Your rent here will be slightly more affordable than in the swankier neighborhoods, and you will find that you have a very easy walk to restaurants, bars and parks. This is a stable area with a less transient population than other parts of the city.

Saxon: This is a middle class neighborhood with good amenities. The crowd in this area tends to walk or bike to work. It's an area popular with graduate students as a quiet place to live.

The Boulevard: Depending on your location within the neighborhood itself, you will have a range of housing options to choose from. Do you want a high-end executive apartment? Or are you on the hunt for upper middle-class homes? Or even McMansions? It's said that as the local people get job promotions they move further and further down the block, and prices increase accordingly.

Las Tunas: A great neighborhood for the young professional and his or her family. This area is home to young middle management people, who are just waiting for their big deal to come through so that they can move to a corner office at work and buy a house on the Boulevard in the city.

Living in San Gabriel

Although there are many neighborhoods in San Gabriel that are a pleasure to walk around, you'll probably still want a car for commuting and for taking trips both around and out of the city. The majority of residents here drive to work, although many companies also operate carpool schemes, which can be very useful if you've overstretched yourself a little to get that beautiful apartment with the pool and now need to make savings on gas. One thing is for sure; you won't have to worry about a shortage of entertainment options in San Gabriel. The city has plenty to keep both adults and kids entertained, including the state's largest water park, as well as more bars and restaurants than you are likely to visit in your first couple of years here. During the long summer vacation, take the kids on an educational trip to Kidscape, where they can learn about science and nature while having fun. And if (perhaps in a couple of decade’s time) you have honestly exhausted all that San Gabriel has to offer, Los Angeles is practically on your doorstep, waiting to be discovered.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in San Gabriel?
In San Gabriel, the median rent is $1,162 for a studio, $1,384 for a 1-bedroom, $1,778 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,417 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in San Gabriel, check out our monthly San Gabriel Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around San Gabriel?
Some of the colleges located in the San Gabriel area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to San Gabriel?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to San Gabriel from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Rancho Cucamonga.

