195 Apartments for rent in San Gabriel, CA

Moving to San Gabriel

This is California, and that means you can expect the normal run around you have come to expect from the West Coast's Sunshine State. Be ready to fill out an application, have references from former and current employers, landlords, and even a character reference or two. If you have pets you should be sure to include references for them and be ready to add to both your security deposit and your monthly rent.

What Will it Cost?

As stated before, this is California, which means that places to live aren’t inexpensive. The good news is that the rents in San Gabriel are not the worst in the state by far. You can expect to find a three-bedroom apartment in a decent place for less than you would pay in other major California cities. Like they say, you get what you pay for, so be ready to part with a bit more or less depending on the amenities you need. If you are prepared to pay just a tiny bit extra, you could get a place in a building with a pool. And once that hot California summer sun starts beating down, you'll be glad you did!