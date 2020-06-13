195 Apartments for rent in San Gabriel, CA

Living in San Gabriel

Although there are many neighborhoods in San Gabriel that are a pleasure to walk around, you'll probably still want a car for commuting and for taking trips both around and out of the city. The majority of residents here drive to work, although many companies also operate carpool schemes, which can be very useful if you've overstretched yourself a little to get that beautiful apartment with the pool and now need to make savings on gas. One thing is for sure; you won't have to worry about a shortage of entertainment options in San Gabriel. The city has plenty to keep both adults and kids entertained, including the state's largest water park, as well as more bars and restaurants than you are likely to visit in your first couple of years here. During the long summer vacation, take the kids on an educational trip to Kidscape, where they can learn about science and nature while having fun. And if (perhaps in a couple of decade’s time) you have honestly exhausted all that San Gabriel has to offer, Los Angeles is practically on your doorstep, waiting to be discovered.