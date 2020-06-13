195 Apartments for rent in San Gabriel, CA📍
San Gabriel, with a population of just under 40,000, is a city on a mission, as its motto goes. With an eye always toward improving the lives of its citizens, San Gabriel has an improving economy, and thriving businesses, which make living in this California city a great experience. Proximity to L.A. is a plus, but this city also has plenty of its own charms to offer.
This is California, and that means you can expect the normal run around you have come to expect from the West Coast's Sunshine State. Be ready to fill out an application, have references from former and current employers, landlords, and even a character reference or two. If you have pets you should be sure to include references for them and be ready to add to both your security deposit and your monthly rent.
What Will it Cost?
As stated before, this is California, which means that places to live aren’t inexpensive. The good news is that the rents in San Gabriel are not the worst in the state by far. You can expect to find a three-bedroom apartment in a decent place for less than you would pay in other major California cities. Like they say, you get what you pay for, so be ready to part with a bit more or less depending on the amenities you need. If you are prepared to pay just a tiny bit extra, you could get a place in a building with a pool. And once that hot California summer sun starts beating down, you'll be glad you did!
The City Center: This is the oldest part of the city, where you will find older and more established homes. Your rent here will be slightly more affordable than in the swankier neighborhoods, and you will find that you have a very easy walk to restaurants, bars and parks. This is a stable area with a less transient population than other parts of the city.
Saxon: This is a middle class neighborhood with good amenities. The crowd in this area tends to walk or bike to work. It's an area popular with graduate students as a quiet place to live.
The Boulevard: Depending on your location within the neighborhood itself, you will have a range of housing options to choose from. Do you want a high-end executive apartment? Or are you on the hunt for upper middle-class homes? Or even McMansions? It's said that as the local people get job promotions they move further and further down the block, and prices increase accordingly.
Las Tunas: A great neighborhood for the young professional and his or her family. This area is home to young middle management people, who are just waiting for their big deal to come through so that they can move to a corner office at work and buy a house on the Boulevard in the city.
Although there are many neighborhoods in San Gabriel that are a pleasure to walk around, you'll probably still want a car for commuting and for taking trips both around and out of the city. The majority of residents here drive to work, although many companies also operate carpool schemes, which can be very useful if you've overstretched yourself a little to get that beautiful apartment with the pool and now need to make savings on gas. One thing is for sure; you won't have to worry about a shortage of entertainment options in San Gabriel. The city has plenty to keep both adults and kids entertained, including the state's largest water park, as well as more bars and restaurants than you are likely to visit in your first couple of years here. During the long summer vacation, take the kids on an educational trip to Kidscape, where they can learn about science and nature while having fun. And if (perhaps in a couple of decade’s time) you have honestly exhausted all that San Gabriel has to offer, Los Angeles is practically on your doorstep, waiting to be discovered.