186 Apartments for rent in South Pasadena, CA

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
South Pasadena
3 Units Available
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces at South Pasadena in South Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
Prospect Apartments
635 Prospect Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Prospect Apartments in South Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
638 sqft
Beautiful and tranquil rear unit surrounded by fruit trees and a sprawling lawn. One bedroom and 1 bathroom guest house fully furnished with all the comforts of a cozy home. Very private with updated kitchen and bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1733 Raymond Hill Road
1733 Raymond Hill Road, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
Beautiful South Pasadena Hilltop first floor apartment. The unit is immaculate and features, fresh paint, air condition units , fireplace and garage., stove, refrigerator, and microwave. The building is well maintained and has onsite laundry.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1990 La Fremontia Street
1990 La Fremontia Street, South Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
2083 sqft
Spacious one level contemporary home located on a quiet cul de sac in the Altos de Monterey area of South Pasadena. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Large master suite with walk-in closet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
707 Orange Grove Ter
707 Orange Grove Terrace, South Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2457 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Amazing home in South Pasadena school district! - Property Id: 297413 This mid-century style home is on a quiet cul-de-sac street off of S. Orange Grove Blvd.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1400 S Fremont Ave.
1400 Fremont Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
500 sqft
Junior 1- bedroom - Craftsman Apt., Original Hardwood Floors, Remodeled Kitchen, Vintage Charm, a/c, Pet Friendly - This Charming Craftsman Style Apartment Building is Located on Freemont Ave. at Bank St. right across from South Pas High School.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1810 Grevelia St
1810 Grevelia St, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
2 Bedrooms
Ask
South Pasadena Charmer/Amazing Schools - Property Id: 293492 The apartments were constructed for extra detail sturdiness, and quietness. Each unit has a front & back door, updated kitchen, and a garage w/ storage space.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1720 Mission St Unit 3
1720 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1720 Mission St Unit 3 Available 07/15/20 SoPas Garfield Park 2+2 Condo with Parking - Marengo District - SoPas Garfield Park 2+2 Condo with Parking - Marengo District Desirable Garfield Park location; Marengo School 2+2 condo is available to show

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1696 Amberwood Dr D
1696 Amberwood Drive, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
1000 sqft
Spacious One Bedroom apartment in South Pasadena. - Property Id: 277658 Beautiful and Cozy 1 and 2 Bedroom apartments with excellent views and beautiful settings, in a desired South Pasadena Location. These spacious units have only one shared wall.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1417 Bank Street
1417 Bank Street, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
1417 Bank Street - #6 Available 07/11/20 Spanish Style -Upstairs 1+1, Vintage Charm, Balcony, a/c, Quiet and light filled, Refrigerator and Gas Range, Pets considered - Welcome Home to your Charming Spanish Style Retreat We are seeking residents

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
308 Pasadena Avenue
308 Pasadena Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
Happiest place in South Pasadena!!! Beautifully updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a quiet and clean building. Enjoy the large gated pool area, which is open all year.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
701 Mound Avenue
701 Mound Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
Very modern interior, 2 Bedroom plus den and 2 full baths Prime South Pasadena Location and South Pasadena Schools. A Spacious floor plan with beautiful newer laminate hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of South Pasadena
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Alhambra
34 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,195
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lower Arroyo
2 Units Available
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,145
1599 sqft
Near the farmer's market and the Metro yellow line. This modern community features hardwood flooring, spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site pool, sundeck and grill area.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,571
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
830 sqft
Discover the best apartments for rent in Southern California. Pasadena Park Place is set in a diverse neighborhood known for its famous landmarks and peaceful atmosphere. Our apartment community is a serene retreat amid the conveniences of city life.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
22 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,006
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Alhambra
3 Units Available
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,510
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to local schools and Metro bus line stops. Pet-friendly apartments come with one carport each as well as air conditioning, wood-like floors, granite countertops and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool and 24-hour laundry.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Downtown Pasadena
1 Unit Available
301 Pleasant St.
301 Pleasant Street, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
. Open House: Friday, June 12, 2020 10:00:00 to 17:00:00. First 2 week off with approved credit. Appliances: Stove, Fridge. Parking: Yes https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/pasadena-1-bed-1-bath/6440/ IT490611 - IT49MC6440

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Pasadena
1 Unit Available
466 S Euclid Ave.
466 South Euclid Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
600 sqft
Excellent Location- NEWLY remodeled, Quartz, Stainless Steel, Wood Plank, Parking, A/C, South Lake Ave. Caltech area. - Excellent Location for your Excellent NEW HOME!!! Walkthrough VIDEO available 24/7 at KMLrental(dot)com.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
117 N Raymond Ave
117 North Raymond Avenue, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
932 sqft
Completely remodeled 3bedroom/2 bath single family house in North Alhambra with two car garage and lots of outdoor space!!! - Completely remodeled 3bedroom/2 bath single family house in North Alhambra with two car garage and lots of outdoor space!!!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
382 E. California Blvd. #107
382 East California Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 Bedroom on California - Beautiful 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo on California Boulevard. 1200 square feet, comes with stove, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, stone counters, wood floors, central air and heat.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
LA-32
1 Unit Available
3619 Harriman Ave.
3619 Harriman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1666 sqft
Remodeled House in Nice Hilly Area of Los Angeles! - Completely remodeled home in a highly desirable neighborhood in the heart of Los Angeles. Perfectly situated minutes away from both downtown LA and Pasadena.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arroyo Seco
1 Unit Available
4141 Via Marisol #211
4141 Via Marisol, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
MONTEREY HILLS REMODELED 2-BR/ 1-BATH w/ Full-Modern Kitchen, Washer & Dryer, 2 Parking Spots, Pool, Spa, Tennis, PETS! - * Exclusive Hilltop Enclave of Monterey Hills * Close to Highland Park, Downtown LA, and Old Town Pasadena with 110-Freeway

Median Rent in South Pasadena

Last updated May 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in South Pasadena is $1,361, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,749.
Studio
$1,144
1 Bed
$1,361
2 Beds
$1,749
3+ Beds
$2,378
City GuideSouth Pasadena
"I'm gonna see a home-sweet-homer / And there I'll settle down / Beneath the palms / In someone's arms / In Pasadena town. / Where honeybees hum melodies / And orange trees scent the breeze." (-Al Jolson, "Pasadena")

A suburb just below Pasadena, South Pasadena is an affluent area filled with cute shops and tasty restaurants. Diversity extends beyond the inhabitants, though they’re that, too; it also includes the landscape, which is equal parts lush and desert-y. Nearly everything about this city attracts everybody, not only because it’s so close to Pasadena itself, with its endless options for entertainment, but also because Alison Brie from the TV show “Community” lives somewhere within the borders. Know which side of the Bristol Farms versus Whole Foods Market argument to take and you’ll settle into this lovely location nicely.

Having trouble with Craigslist South Pasadena? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Around Town

South Pasadena has a canyon, valleys, a river, a world-famous Rose Parade work ethic (they build most of the floats) and some impressively sumptuous trees, which make hiking, biking and the great outdoors a part of everyday life. It doesn’t hurt that the weather is downright gorgeous most of the year, but you should probably invest in some powerful air conditioning in the summer. It routinely reaches over 100 (it’s a dry heat!) degrees by the time August rolls around.

Rental properties aren’t cheap in these parts, whether you’re thinking about homes or apartments. And you should be thinking homes, because apartments aren’t all that common. The vacancy rate is a stingy 4%, so it’s doable, but give it a good month of searching rather than going for some halfhearted last minute grab.

Living in Pasadena

Everyone across the nation knows Pasadena is a great place to live, as is any place immortalized in a Beach Boys song. But South Pasadena, its tiny southern sibling, is just as lovely, but with better resources, schools and a world-class hospital. It’s an exciting place to live, with cute coffee shops, community spirit and viable bike lanes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in South Pasadena?
In South Pasadena, the median rent is $1,144 for a studio, $1,361 for a 1-bedroom, $1,749 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,378 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in South Pasadena, check out our monthly South Pasadena Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around South Pasadena?
Some of the colleges located in the South Pasadena area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to South Pasadena?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Pasadena from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

