186 Apartments for rent in South Pasadena, CA
A suburb just below Pasadena, South Pasadena is an affluent area filled with cute shops and tasty restaurants. Diversity extends beyond the inhabitants, though they’re that, too; it also includes the landscape, which is equal parts lush and desert-y. Nearly everything about this city attracts everybody, not only because it’s so close to Pasadena itself, with its endless options for entertainment, but also because Alison Brie from the TV show “Community” lives somewhere within the borders. Know which side of the Bristol Farms versus Whole Foods Market argument to take and you’ll settle into this lovely location nicely.
Having trouble with Craigslist South Pasadena? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
South Pasadena has a canyon, valleys, a river, a world-famous Rose Parade work ethic (they build most of the floats) and some impressively sumptuous trees, which make hiking, biking and the great outdoors a part of everyday life. It doesn’t hurt that the weather is downright gorgeous most of the year, but you should probably invest in some powerful air conditioning in the summer. It routinely reaches over 100 (it’s a dry heat!) degrees by the time August rolls around.
Rental properties aren’t cheap in these parts, whether you’re thinking about homes or apartments. And you should be thinking homes, because apartments aren’t all that common. The vacancy rate is a stingy 4%, so it’s doable, but give it a good month of searching rather than going for some halfhearted last minute grab.
Everyone across the nation knows Pasadena is a great place to live, as is any place immortalized in a Beach Boys song. But South Pasadena, its tiny southern sibling, is just as lovely, but with better resources, schools and a world-class hospital. It’s an exciting place to live, with cute coffee shops, community spirit and viable bike lanes.