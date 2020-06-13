114 Apartments for rent in Fremont, CA📍
At this point I’m supposed to say a few things about some of the interesting things about our dear home and recommend fun activities to engage in once you’re here. Well, you’re moving to Fremont, and Fremont isn’t exactly New Orleans or San Diego in terms of fun and excitement. It’s Fremont, home of M.C. Hammer and … well … plenty of people who live in Fremont. Often referred to as “the bedroom city”, due to its large number of residents who simply live there – usually in expensive houses or pricey apartment complexes – but work and play in the nearby, and more expensive, cities of San Francisco and San Jose. That’s not to suggest that Fremont’s going to be a bad place to live. It's going to be a great one. The city offers an ethnically diverse community, easy access to the rest of the Bay Area and plenty of natural beauty. A “bedroom city” it may be, but if it’s where you’ll be spending the majority of your Fremont-based time, you might as well find yourself a sweet one.
Fremont’s known for having a number of nice neighborhoods, a variety of secure and attractive apartment complexes, some great natural scenery, plenty of ethnic diversity (including the highest concentrated Afghan population in the country and large Asian and Hispanic populations), and relatively easy highway, bus and train access to San Francisco, San Jose and the Silicon Valley. On the down side, Fremont, like the rest of the Bay Area, is also a very expensive place to live. Everything from apartment rental rates to groceries and utilities are quite pricey in Fremont, though not quite as expensive as they are in nearby San Francisco, Oakland or San Jose. Even during the winter a standard electric bill for a two bedroom apartment in Fremont can run you around $175-$225 a month. Also, Fremont has little in the way of local shopping, limited dining out options and some rather ugly traffic during rush hours.
Finding an apartment in Fremont shouldn’t prove to be an incredibly difficult task. It’s the kind of city you can move to during pretty much any time of the year with relative ease and there’s no particular peak season when it’s especially easy or difficult to rent an apartment. However, do plan on paying a hefty monthly rent for a decent apartment. Expect to pay around $1500.00 to $1700.00 a month for a one bedroom apartment and at least $1750.00 for a quality two bedroom apartment. While these prices might seem high (which they are), keep in mind that most of the complexes also offer pool access, secure parking, on-site exercise facilities and security and the possibility of catching sight of and maybe making conversation with M.C. Hammer while you’re out shopping for groceries.
In terms of where to live in Fremont, it’s generally best to stick to the Niles District, the Bay Side District, the North Fremont District or the Central District. Many of the apartment complexes in the other districts – particularly the South Fremont District, the Warm Springs District and the Centerville District - are known for being over-priced. While you can get a one-bedroom for as low as $900 in those areas, the apartment complexes around there are notoriously rundown and poorly managed.
Using an apartment locating service is certainly recommended for finding an apartment in Fremont. While the service will cost you at least a hundred dollars, an apartment locating service will help you navigate the sometimes challenging process of applying for an apartment in a large complex and assist you with finding the perfect match for your lifestyle and income. When signing your lease, be prepared to put down first and last month’s rent, a $35.00 to $50.00 application fee, a security deposit that will equal a month of rent and, if you have pets, a $250.00 per pet (and that will be for a small pet, finding apartment housing if you have any dogs over 25 lbs. will be a bit more difficult, though some of the complexes will simply negotiate or require a higher pet deposit rate for larger animals) deposit before you sign your lease. Also, you’re going to need a few good past housing references and a fair to good credit history (or a cosigner with such) in order to lease an apartment in a decent complex or community. If you spend some time on Craigslist or other local online classifieds you might be able to find a less expensive and easier to obtain apartment or room in a large house or smaller apartment community. However, provided you can afford it, moving into one of the larger apartment complexes will probably be your best option. Be sure to secure your apartment at least a month or two before moving to the city. Many of the larger apartment complexes will take at least a week or two to process a lease agreement and another couple of weeks after that to assign and prepare your apartment.
So, once again, congratulations on your upcoming move to Fremont. If you happen to run into M.C. Hammer while you’re getting settled – we’re told he tends to spend his winters and summers in the Niles District area – feel free to tell him that some of us still remember that he is, indeed, “too legit to quit.”
June 2020 Fremont Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Fremont Rent Report. Fremont rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fremont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Fremont rents decline sharply over the past month
Fremont rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fremont stand at $3,002 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,771 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fremont's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Fremont over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
- Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
- San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fremont
As rents have fallen slightly in Fremont, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fremont is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Fremont's median two-bedroom rent of $3,771 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Fremont.
- While rents in Fremont fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fremont than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Fremont is nearly three-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.