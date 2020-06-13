Apartment List
/
CA
/
fremont
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Fremont, CA

📍
Centerville
Central Downtown Fremont
Cabrillo
Sundale
Cherry Guardino
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Cherry-Guardino
10 Units Available
Watermark Place
38680 Waterside Cir, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,496
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,738
1159 sqft
Luxury homes with large kitchens and private outdoor space. Tenants get access to a barbecue area, business center, and pool. Close to the Fremont BART station. Near Shinn Historical Park and Arboretum.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
Centerville
8 Units Available
Heritage Village
38050 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,361
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,557
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with updated cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy a sauna, playground, and grilling area. Close to the Fremont Hub Shopping Center and Centerville Community Park. Near I-880.
Verified

1 of 127

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Ardenwood
14 Units Available
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,875
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Cabrillo
10 Units Available
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
630 sqft
Situated in a tranquil, park-like setting, Countrywood Apartment Homes offers you the relaxation you crave and the variety of choices you deserve.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Cherry-Guardino
16 Units Available
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,230
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,249
1511 sqft
Minutes away from Lake Elizabeth, in central Fremont. All units feature wood fireplaces, laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage room. Pet friendly community close to interstate highways for easy access to Bay Area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cherry-Guardino
24 Units Available
The Asher
1031 Walnut Avenue, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Timeless style meets refreshingly approachable living at The Asher—the first of its kind in Fremont.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sundale
2 Units Available
Lincoln Glen
4261 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Lake Elizabeth, this development offers many amenities, including patios or decks, vertical blinds, air conditioning, and walk-in closets in the master bedrooms of various units.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Centerville
18 Units Available
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,415
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
980 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice. Our leasing office is not open to residents or the public.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Parkmont
10 Units Available
Sofi Fremont
889 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,306
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1010 sqft
Sofi Fremont offers comfortable, garden-level apartments. Units feature open floor plans, plenty of natural light and proximity to Alameda Creek. The community offers a gated pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central-Downtown Fremont
6 Units Available
Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,590
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1106 sqft
Air conditioning, patio/balcony, ceiling fans and a fireplace for cooler nights. Bathtub, all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Pool, hot tub, sauna, clubhouse, gym and courtyard. Internet access, business center and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Centerville
11 Units Available
The Rexford
3400 Country Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,482
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,164
1367 sqft
Just a three-minute drive from downtown Fremont, these homes feature vaulted ceilings, spacious closets and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community has bike rooms, a fitness center and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brookvale
6 Units Available
VUE Fremont
37200 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,223
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
850 sqft
Apartment features include remodeled kitchens, ceiling fans, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Located near public transportation. Community amenities include high-speed internet, fitness center and playground area. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Sundale
8 Units Available
Sundale North Apartments
39900 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
935 sqft
Sundale North and South...the place to live for commuter convenience and comfort. This garden style community has four sparkling pools, two BBQ areas, dry saunas, and a beautiful clubhouse for private parties.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Baylands
14 Units Available
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,282
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,492
1596 sqft
Stunning, mid-rise community near Fremont Hub and Fremont Plaza. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, business center, pool, media room and internet cafe. Green community. Garage available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Parkmont
39 Units Available
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,673
890 sqft
Steps from Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area, a relaxing retreat in the middle of the Bay Area. Stylish interiors with raised panel cabinetry and designer lighting. Parking, gym, club and pool available to residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central-Downtown Fremont
33 Units Available
Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1010 sqft
Waterstone at Fremont offers one and two-bedroom apartments that come with amenities like garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance and is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
$
Parkmont
19 Units Available
Camden Village
38000 Camden St, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,910
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,706
942 sqft
Camden Village is a comfortable community that offers amenities like a pool and gym. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, microwaves and refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Centerville
6 Units Available
Redwood Plaza
38730 Lexington St, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the heart of Fremont, this development is close to BART and Lake Elizabeth. Units offer modern interiors and new carpet, as well as ceiling fans and electric kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Parkmont
13 Units Available
Sycamore Commons
38655 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few blocks from BART, this development offers spacious floor plans, chef's kitchens, built-in microwaves, air conditioners, private patios and balconies, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cabrillo
14 Units Available
Brookvale Chateau
36163 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
921 sqft
Near American High School and Westridge Park. Within a quiet, gated community. Lots of space. On-site laundry, a large pool with sundeck, and ample parking. Lush landscaping throughout. Near Brookvale Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Centerville
7 Units Available
Ramblewood
38800 Hastings St, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Great location, close to Centerville Park and Tak Fudenna Memorial Stadium. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, business center, and carport.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central-Downtown Fremont
14 Units Available
Estates at Park Place
3400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding. There's also a 24-hour fitness center, movie theatre and refreshment bar. Located close to BART stops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Central-Downtown Fremont
11 Units Available
Pathfinder Village Apartments
39800 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
1070 sqft
Charming community with park-like outdoors. On-site amenities including a pool, gym and coffee bar. In-unit features include extra storage, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. Skylights and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Industrial
17 Units Available
eaves Fremont
231 Woodcreek Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
901 sqft
Modern units have dishwashers, garbage disposal and ceiling fans. In-unit laundry makes apartment life more convenient. Amenities include a playground and a gym. Easy freeway access provided.

Median Rent in Fremont

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fremont is $3,001, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,771.
Studio
$2,442
1 Bed
$3,001
2 Beds
$3,771
3+ Beds
$5,073
City GuideFremont
Having trouble with Craigslist Fremont? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Welcome to the “Bedroom City”! So you’re moving to Fremont, birthplace and the still sometimes home of the once great “rapper” and early-90s flashy pants wearing icon M.C. Hammer. Congratulations! Really, I mean it. Congratulations.

At this point I’m supposed to say a few things about some of the interesting things about our dear home and recommend fun activities to engage in once you’re here. Well, you’re moving to Fremont, and Fremont isn’t exactly New Orleans or San Diego in terms of fun and excitement. It’s Fremont, home of M.C. Hammer and … well … plenty of people who live in Fremont. Often referred to as “the bedroom city”, due to its large number of residents who simply live there – usually in expensive houses or pricey apartment complexes – but work and play in the nearby, and more expensive, cities of San Francisco and San Jose. That’s not to suggest that Fremont’s going to be a bad place to live. It's going to be a great one. The city offers an ethnically diverse community, easy access to the rest of the Bay Area and plenty of natural beauty. A “bedroom city” it may be, but if it’s where you’ll be spending the majority of your Fremont-based time, you might as well find yourself a sweet one.

Living in Fremont: The Good, the Not-so-Bad, and the Sort-of-Not-So-Great

Fremont’s known for having a number of nice neighborhoods, a variety of secure and attractive apartment complexes, some great natural scenery, plenty of ethnic diversity (including the highest concentrated Afghan population in the country and large Asian and Hispanic populations), and relatively easy highway, bus and train access to San Francisco, San Jose and the Silicon Valley. On the down side, Fremont, like the rest of the Bay Area, is also a very expensive place to live. Everything from apartment rental rates to groceries and utilities are quite pricey in Fremont, though not quite as expensive as they are in nearby San Francisco, Oakland or San Jose. Even during the winter a standard electric bill for a two bedroom apartment in Fremont can run you around $175-$225 a month. Also, Fremont has little in the way of local shopping, limited dining out options and some rather ugly traffic during rush hours.

Where to Live (and Where Not to Live) in Fremont

Finding an apartment in Fremont shouldn’t prove to be an incredibly difficult task. It’s the kind of city you can move to during pretty much any time of the year with relative ease and there’s no particular peak season when it’s especially easy or difficult to rent an apartment. However, do plan on paying a hefty monthly rent for a decent apartment. Expect to pay around $1500.00 to $1700.00 a month for a one bedroom apartment and at least $1750.00 for a quality two bedroom apartment. While these prices might seem high (which they are), keep in mind that most of the complexes also offer pool access, secure parking, on-site exercise facilities and security and the possibility of catching sight of and maybe making conversation with M.C. Hammer while you’re out shopping for groceries.

In terms of where to live in Fremont, it’s generally best to stick to the Niles District, the Bay Side District, the North Fremont District or the Central District. Many of the apartment complexes in the other districts – particularly the South Fremont District, the Warm Springs District and the Centerville District - are known for being over-priced. While you can get a one-bedroom for as low as $900 in those areas, the apartment complexes around there are notoriously rundown and poorly managed.

Tips and Tricks for Renting in Fremont

Using an apartment locating service is certainly recommended for finding an apartment in Fremont. While the service will cost you at least a hundred dollars, an apartment locating service will help you navigate the sometimes challenging process of applying for an apartment in a large complex and assist you with finding the perfect match for your lifestyle and income. When signing your lease, be prepared to put down first and last month’s rent, a $35.00 to $50.00 application fee, a security deposit that will equal a month of rent and, if you have pets, a $250.00 per pet (and that will be for a small pet, finding apartment housing if you have any dogs over 25 lbs. will be a bit more difficult, though some of the complexes will simply negotiate or require a higher pet deposit rate for larger animals) deposit before you sign your lease. Also, you’re going to need a few good past housing references and a fair to good credit history (or a cosigner with such) in order to lease an apartment in a decent complex or community. If you spend some time on Craigslist or other local online classifieds you might be able to find a less expensive and easier to obtain apartment or room in a large house or smaller apartment community. However, provided you can afford it, moving into one of the larger apartment complexes will probably be your best option. Be sure to secure your apartment at least a month or two before moving to the city. Many of the larger apartment complexes will take at least a week or two to process a lease agreement and another couple of weeks after that to assign and prepare your apartment.

So, once again, congratulations on your upcoming move to Fremont. If you happen to run into M.C. Hammer while you’re getting settled – we’re told he tends to spend his winters and summers in the Niles District area – feel free to tell him that some of us still remember that he is, indeed, “too legit to quit.”

June 2020 Fremont Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fremont Rent Report. Fremont rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fremont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Fremont Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fremont Rent Report. Fremont rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fremont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Fremont rents decline sharply over the past month

Fremont rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fremont stand at $3,002 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,771 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fremont's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Fremont over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fremont

    As rents have fallen slightly in Fremont, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fremont is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Fremont's median two-bedroom rent of $3,771 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Fremont.
    • While rents in Fremont fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fremont than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Fremont is nearly three-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Fremont?
    In Fremont, the median rent is $2,442 for a studio, $3,001 for a 1-bedroom, $3,771 for a 2-bedroom, and $5,073 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fremont, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Fremont?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Fremont include Centerville, Central Downtown Fremont, Cabrillo, Sundale, and Cherry Guardino.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Fremont?
    Some of the colleges located in the Fremont area include Ohlone College, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Fremont?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fremont from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Sunnyvale, and Santa Clara.

    Similar Pages

    Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
    Fremont Apartments with BalconyFremont Apartments with Pool
    Fremont Studio Apartments