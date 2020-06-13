/
rohnert park
177 Apartments for rent in Rohnert Park, CA📍
17 Units Available
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,135
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1348 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
3 Units Available
The Palms
136 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
660 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Palms in Rohnert Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
26 Units Available
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1346 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
20 Units Available
The Lenox
400 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
800 sqft
The Lenox offers apartment homes in a beautiful, tranquil community designed with you in mind. From our two sparkling swimming pools our brand new fitness center, The Lenox has all the amenities you expect plus the special touches that set us apart.
8 Units Available
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,813
1551 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,048
1511 sqft
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease.
13 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,985
1454 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
7458 MADERA PLACE
7458 Madera Place, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1324 sqft
7458 Madera Place in Rohnert Park - This beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhouse is the one you've been waiting for! Downstairs has both your living and dining rooms equipped with newer hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
1565 Parkway Dr
1565 Parkway Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
1565 Parkway Dr Available 06/15/20 Coming Soon: Rohnert Park Townhome Near SSU - Welcome Home to a spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath townhome in the desirable Redwood Park Estates. New carpeting.
1 Unit Available
8201 Camino Colegio #137
8201 Camino Colegio, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1022 sqft
1st Months Rent is Free!! Available June 1 ~ Water & Garbage Included (Approximately a $200 Savings per Month) - This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath lower level end unit. New kitchen cabinets and newer granite counter tops in the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
1403 Gold Way
1403 Gold Way, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1262 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 Story Condo in Rohnert Park - Corner Unit close to Pool! You may pick up an application at our office in Sebastopol or print one from our website. We are located at 489 S. Main Street Sebastopol CA, 95472.
1 Unit Available
13 Freedom Place
13 Freedom Place, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1232 sqft
13 Freedom Place Available 07/03/20 Available 7/3/2020 ~ Co Signers OK ~ Water & Garbage Included - This is a great unit located in Mountain Shadows Square, close to shopping and transportation. 2 level home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
1 Unit Available
7407 Monique Place
7407 Monique Place, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,675
2500 sqft
Available for a June 5th Move In~ Co Signers Accepted ~ Walk to SSU - Welcome to 7407 Monique Place in Rohnert Park. Walking distance to Starbucks, Parks, and SSU. This home has a living room, dining room, and seperate family room.
1 Unit Available
1018 ELEANOR AVENUE
1018 Eleanor Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1336 sqft
3Bd/1.5Ba Condo in Rohnert Park! - This is a cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bath condo in desired E Section of Rohnert Park. Conveniently located near Walmart Grocery Store, Starbucks, Subway etc...
1 Unit Available
7546 Bobbie Way
7546 Bobbie Way, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1344 sqft
7546 Bobbie ~4 Bed, 2 Baths in B Section ~ Co Signers OK - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath house in B Section of Rohnert Park. Cute and clean and newer energy efficient new windows. New carpet & new wood laminate flooring to be installed. 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
8021 MAINSAIL DRIVE
8021 Mainsail Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2249 sqft
8021 MAINSAIL DRIVE Available 06/15/20 8021 Mainsail Drive in Rohnert Park!/ 1 Month of Rent Free Special! Call for Details - Large 2 story 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home in the M section of Rohnert Park. 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs.
1 Unit Available
981 Elizabeth Avenue
981 Elizabeth Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,050
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Students Welcome~ 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom E Section House~ Co signers Okay - 981 Elizabeth is a 5 bedroom 3 bath house in the E section of Rohnert Park. Large kitchen and a great back yard for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
1460 Georgia Ct.
1460 Georgia Court, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,770
1470 sqft
1460 Georgia Ct. Available 07/15/20 $2770/mo. Great, 3 bed, 2 bath, single story home in R.P.'s G-section! - $2770/month. Beautifully updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage, single story, s.f.h. This property is conveniently located in R.P.
1 Unit Available
1440 MUIR PLACE
1440 Muir Place, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2038 sqft
1440 MUIR PLACE Available 06/15/20 1440 Muir Place in Rohnert Park - This is a Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom with a bonus room 2.5ba home located in the M Section of Rohnert Park, close to shopping and transportation.
1 Unit Available
1249 Honeybrook Place
1249 Honeybrook Place, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1809 sqft
1249 Honeybrook Place Available 07/03/20 4 Bed, 2 Bath Honeybrook Place Home For Rent! Pets Considered - Hello Friends, We have a spacious 4 Bedroom coming available early July. Rent will be $3500/month, $3750/deposit, 1 year lease agreement.
1 Unit Available
552 LACROSSE COURT
552 Lacrosse Court North, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1176 sqft
552 LACROSSE COURT Available 07/01/20 LaCrosse Ct! Cute 3Bd/2Ba Single Family Home in Rohnert Park.
1 Unit Available
8915 Lancaster Drive
8915 Lancaster Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
1608 sqft
8915 Lancaster Drive Available 07/10/20 5 bedrooms, 2 baths Accepting Cosigners - Single level home with 5 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Laminate floor in family room, halls, and dining room. Small pet is negotiable. This home accepts co signers.
1 Unit Available
61 Francis Circle
61 Francis Circle, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1392 sqft
3 bed x 2 bath townhouse in Mountain Shadows ~ Water & Garbage Incl. - Great home in Rohnert Park. Two level home with an an attached two car garage. This complex is centrally located near transportation, schools, and shopping.
1 Unit Available
577 LAMONT COURT N
577 Lamont Court North, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1176 sqft
557 LAMONT COURT - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Single Family house! New interior paint and flooring! All major appliances included as well as landscaping! Please contact Hills and Homes Property Management for a viewing and
1 Unit Available
7509 Camino Colegio
7509 Camino Colegio, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
The Terraces in Rohnert Park- Available June 1st - Light and Bright 2 bed / 2 full bath upper level Condo. One covered parking spot. Complex has Pool. One bedroom on 1st level, and Master on upper level with en-suite bath.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Rohnert Park, the median rent is $1,328 for a studio, $1,539 for a 1-bedroom, $1,995 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,904 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rohnert Park, check out our monthly Rohnert Park Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Rohnert Park area include Sonoma State University, College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rohnert Park from include San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Rosa, Concord, and Berkeley.
