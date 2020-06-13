Apartment List
165 Apartments for rent in Colton, CA

Cooley Ranch

Cooley Ranch
7 Units Available
Centrepointe
1401 E Santo Antonio Dr, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,450
328 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished and unfurnished units near I-215, dining and shopping. Loads of community amenities, including coffee bar, courtyard and gas room. Pool, hot tub, gym and sports courts. 24-hour maintenance.
7 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.

1 Unit Available
1800 E. Old Ranch Rd. Unit #174
1800 East Old Ranch Road, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upstairs Unit Available Now - Rent Ready and Fully Furnished! This lovely one bedroom one bathroom upstairs condo has everything you need. The owner has provided all the furnishings, except the mattress pictured-it has been removed.

1 Unit Available
1120 Canyon View Ln.
1120 Canyon View Lane, Colton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1137 sqft
Clean single story on Colton/Grand Terrace border - New paint, updated kitchen. Good size backyard. Close to shopping and schools. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5732724)

1 Unit Available
780 Pepperwood St.
780 Pepperwood Street, Colton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
780 Pepperwood St. Available 07/01/20 3/2 Single-story Home for Lease in Colton, California! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-story home available for lease in Colton, California. As you enter, appreciate the cozy front living room with a fireplace.

1 Unit Available
1968 Sosa Lane
1968 West Sosa Lane, Colton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
915 sqft
Tours will be schedule by licensed agents only, all appointments require a 24 hour notice in advance.

1 Unit Available
125 Orangewood Street
125 East Orangewood Street, Colton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
A must see new house built in 2018, everything is new in this property, granite counter tops kitchen. Newer central air/heat. Washer dryer hookups in the house. Attached garage with capacity for 2 cars. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
1 Unit Available
24663 Barton Rd
24663 Barton Road, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1194 sqft
across the street from Loma Linda University

South Pointe
1 Unit Available
2748 S Erin Way
2748 South Erin Way, San Bernardino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2028 sqft
Single story home with a nice front porch formal living room/ dining room. The kitchen opens to the family room with a fireplace, new laminate in the 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
687 S Clementine Lane
687 S Clementine Ln, Rialto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2111 sqft
Upgraded 4 bedroom 2.5 bath new home for lease! This home has two car attached garage with direct access. This is the perfect home with a beautiful community pool.

1 Unit Available
11975 TER SUNSHINE
11975 Terrace Avenue, Grand Terrace, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
2543 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11975 TER SUNSHINE in Grand Terrace. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Colton
Canyon Crest
11 Units Available
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1320 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
West Redlands
27 Units Available
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
Studio
$1,410
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Curtis
8 Units Available
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1007 sqft
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
Eastside
24 Units Available
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,777
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
University
15 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
University
18 Units Available
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
University
9 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,389
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
3 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
116 Units Available
Sorano
12046 Clark Street, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1160 sqft
Sorano Apartments represents the ultimate expression of timeless Southern California living. This brand-new apartment community offers a world of simple sophistication, framed with endless, fascinating area activities.
5 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1182 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Downtown Riverside
12 Units Available
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,799
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
University
19 Units Available
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
Downtown Riverside
1 Unit Available
ReNew on 14th
4555 Pine St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
935 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Colton is $805, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,007.
City GuideColton
Wyatt Earp once called Colton home. No, not Kevin Costner as Wyatt Earp. THE Wyatt Earp!

Located roughly 57 miles east of Los Angeles, the city of Colton is a hub of activity with a rich cultural history. Aside from being a major part of the California railroad development, the area is home to numerous ranches and citrus orchards. You can learn all about the architectural history of this captivating city in the stately Carnegie Library and discover just how intertwined the tracks are with Coltons development as a transportation-based industrial region.

Moving to Colton

Colton is a medium to large sized city in the County of San Bernadino. Residents have moved to the city from all over the world, which gives it a welcoming cosmopolitan edge. Unlike some big cities, you can see evidence of good community spirit in each of the neighborhoods here. Furthermore, the Colton community is working together as a whole to maintain and improve its stance as an area of industrial, residential and commercial excellence. If you're looking for a place in an up and coming area of California, then look no further; there are still lots of open areas ready and waiting for development and the city is set to prosper in the coming years. The highlights of each of the Colton neighborhoods are listed here:

West Colton:West Colton is by far the biggest neighborhood in Colton. It is an established suburban neighborhood comprised mainly of small to medium (2-4 bedroom) family homes. Average rentals here are considerably lower than the California average and you can find some very attractive properties that wont break the bank.The neighborhood is home to a culturally diverse community and there are more young families with children than any other age group. With this many kids around, there are plenty of schools to be found in West Colton; the area is served by both the Rialto unified school district as well as the Colton Joint unified school district.Colton may have its roots firmly set in the railroads but youll still want a car to get around, especially in West Colton; one of the down-sides of living in this area is the average commuting time, but at least having your own motor will soften the blow a little.$$$

S Hunts Ln / Cooley Ln:Houses in this urban neighborhood are extremely sought after; you can find some of the citys top schools here, making it perfect for the education-conscious family. Indeed, it is families that make up the majority of this community and there is a noticeable lack of apartment buildings; the vast majority of homes here are single-family detached houses.The area is served by the Colton Joint Unified School District and is also home to the Cooley Ranch Elementary School, which caters for around 700 children from kindergarten through sixth grade.Low crime rates also help confirm the S Hunts Ln / Cooley Ln area as a very family friendly place to live but if you find the perfect place, expect to shell out a fair bit of cash. And get in quick as properties tend to fly off the market.$$$$$

N Rancho Ave / W Laurel St:If youre looking for an older home with a bit of rustic charm, then this neighborhood could be just the place to start your search. Its an established area with a lot of older properties and even a few historic sites, though there are still a few modern developments thrown into the mix.The average income in this area is slightly below the national average, which keeps rental values to a manageable level. Youll also find residents of all ages here its still family friendly, but dont be put off if youre a young professional or older resident, there are some great apartments to be found.$$$$

W Valley Blvd / N Rancho Ave:This neighborhood is a popular place for renters; specifically those looking for smaller studio / 1-2 bed apartments. There are also a number of small-medium sized family homes up for rent in this well-established community, which is home to people of all ages.Whilst prices are good, commuters generally have to spend a little longer on the road than some other Colton neighborhoods so its worth investing in your transport. On the plus side, lots of people seem up for getting involved with carpooling here; meet your neighbors and save the planet win!$$

W Valley Blvd / N Pepper Ave:The hub of the city if often centred on its industry and this area is home to many of Coltons manufacturers and laborers. If youre looking for a mobile home, this is the perfect place to start as roughly 40% of the property around here is classified as mobile.$$$

N Rancho Ave / Mill St:There is a large military community in this area and there are lots of families around; a perfect base with a ready-made social community for any military families moving into the area.There is a good mix of owners and renters here and affordable prices mean that properties here are in quite high demand. Youll mostly find small to medium sized family condos and apartments but there are also a number of studios around, which are perfect for single occupancy.$

N Eucalyptus Ave / Westwind St:If youre looking for a tight-knit community then look no further than N Eucalyptus Ave / Westwind St. Some may describe it as crowded, but wed prefer to say full of character! The houses were also all built around about the same time, which helps give the feeling of continuity within this established neighborhood.Served by the Rialto Unified School District, there are plenty of families around; it wont take long to settle into this vibrant community.$$$

Rana:Youll have a little less competition for housing in this neighborhood than in some other areas of Colton. But this does mean you can take your time property hunting and you might find that you get a bit more house for your dollar. The range of property is also good here; there are a number of apartment developments alongside single family homes.Weve highlighted transportation as an area for thought when looking at moving to Colton, and Rana is no exception having a car is pretty much a necessity for families. Lots of people are into carpooling here though, which is a great way to cut bills a little.$$

Myrtlewood Ave / Banas Dr:This is the most expensive of all the Colton neighborhoods, though rentals are significantly cheaper than the S Hunts Ln / Cooley Ln area. Smaller detached houses make up the majority of properties on offer in this suburban community but there are a number of medium sized family homes around as well as a few larger properties.The hip and trendy vibe can also be held to account for the slightly higher real estate prices here.$$$$$

S Mount Vernon Ave / E Cooley Dr:Most residents of this area are renters and the accommodation is mainly comprised of small to medium sized apartments in high rise developments. Its less of an established community than other areas of Colton; lots of newcomers to the city set up home here giving it a cosmopolitan atmosphere.Convenient and affordable studio living is extremely popular here and its a perfect spot for young professionals looking for their own space.$$$

S La Cadena Dr / E M St:This is one of Coltons most established areas with most houses built around the mid-1900s. Town houses and small to medium sized family homes make up the vast majority of property here and vacancy levels are relatively high at the moment so now could be the time to cinch a good bargain on your new home.Active people will get on well in this neighborhood; cycling is the preferred mode of transportation around here. What better way to stay in shape and enjoy the California climate?$$

City Center:Last but not least we arrive in the city center. This area has a good range of single family homes as well as small and high-rise apartment blocks. Everything is within easy commute distance here and its very popular with the younger crowd. A big international influence has given the city a great injection of culture and theres a definite hip / trendy vibe as you stroll around the centre.$$$

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Colton?
In Colton, the median rent is $673 for a studio, $805 for a 1-bedroom, $1,007 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,415 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Colton, check out our monthly Colton Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Colton?
Some of the colleges located in the Colton area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, Chaffey College, and Concordia University-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Colton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Colton from include Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Santa Ana, and Irvine.

