el centro
Last updated July 15 2020
10 Apartments for rent in El Centro, CA📍
700 Holt
700 West Holt Avenue, El Centro, CA
1 Bedroom
$800
500 sqft
Cozy little 1 bdrm 1 bath back apt El Centro - water & power included .
1493 W Olive
1493 West Olive Avenue, El Centro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
812 sqft
Cute little 2 bdrm house with hard wood floors, on a big corner lot, walking distance to stores, schools, businesses, etc
2011 LENREY AVE
2011 Lenrey Avenue, El Centro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Call for viewing info. Rent includes pool service
Results within 5 miles of El Centro
311 N. K. st
311 North K Street, Imperial, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
- Size price and large yard ! 311 N. K. st in Imperial. Perfect house for a large family. A 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom house available now. Call us at (760)352-9000. (RLNE5902542)
1165 GOLDFIELD WAY
1165 Goldfield Way, Heber, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1822 sqft
RENT $1350/month same of security deposit. - Single Family Residencial Home with 4 bedrooms, 2 completed bath, has 3 car garage, with tile floor whole house, Master bed with carpet, big back yard
Results within 10 miles of El Centro
936- 938 Princess Anne St
936 938, Calexico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1000 sqft
Spacious home with big backyard near Santana Row - Property Id: 64759 938 - Princess Anne Dr, Available July 1 Come make this spacious comfortable 2 Bedroom, 1 bath home your home The home has a very large living room, 2 spacious bedrooms , a
730 Pine Ave
730 Pine Avenue, Holtville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1623 sqft
Newer Home in the Center of Holtville! - Property Id: 311972 FOR RENT-SE RENTA: Newer Luxury Home in the ?? of Holtville?? The spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a two car garage, laundry room, surveillance/security system and a large
3033 CIR N BEVERLY GLEN
3033 Circle Street, Imperial County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,950
4044 sqft
Welcome home to this stunning contemporary Mediterranean Villa. This recently renovated property comes fully Furnished and is the the epitome of California resort style living.
1833 Hwy 80
1833 Hwy, Imperial County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$900
- (RLNE5767958)
18 LINCOLN
18 Lincoln Street, Calexico, CA
1 Bedroom
$600
411 sqft
Furnished STUDIO FOR RENT INCLUDES Utilities: One Bed, Maximum 2 People, Landlord can put stove, microwave & refrigerator. NO Sink at Kitchen, No Balcony, No Green Yard. First Floor for Garage Parking & Up STAIRS Studio.