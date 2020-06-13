104 Apartments for rent in Perris, CA

Perris Neighborhoods

Most of the neighborhoods in Perris are well established without being too old, since much of this city was built up around the 1980s and 90s. Some homes have been here for decades, though, while others have been constructed in the last 15 years or so. Here is a sampling of some of the areas you will encounter as you look for properties in Perris.

Gavilan Rd and Lake Mathews Dr: This is on the western side of the city, and it's among the most expensive neighborhoods. It is considered fairly rural, with mostly larger houses and some mobile homes. The nearest attractions include Lake Mathews to the north, Lake Elsinore to the south, and Dos Lagos Golf Course to the west. Plus, there are parks sprinkled around here, reminding you that you are surrounded by nature, which you won't find in every city.

Good Hope: A little farther east is Good Hope, which is a suburban area with lots of mobile homes, some townhouses, and fairly small house rentals. Harford Springs County Park is the main attraction here, which probably means this area is more quiet and relaxed than entertaining.

Mockingbird Canyon Rd and El Sobrante Rd: This is the area surrounding Lake Mathews, to the north of most of the other neighborhoods in Perris, so if you want waterfront views without driving west for an hour, check out the house rentals here. This area is about equally close to the 91, 215, and the 15, which are all important freeways in this city.

Mead Valley: If you want to live near the 215 in more affordable housing, this is a good spot to check out. There are lots of mobile homes, townhomes, apartments, and rental houses in this suburban area.

City Center: This is where most of the action takes place in Perris: well, what little there is. Here you will find lots of stores and popular parks. If you're looking for a high-rise apartment or even a studio in a small complex, this is the urban area you want.

Nuevo: This is a suburban area with lots of medium and large rental houses. It is on the eastern side of the city, just south of the Perris Reservoir. If you ever think you'll get the urge to hop on the 10 Freeway and travel east to Palm Springs, this is where you want to put down some roots. And yes, some people do take impromptu trips like this to satisfy their need for a spa day in Palm Springs. Hey, if celebrities can do it, why can’t you?