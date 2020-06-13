104 Apartments for rent in Perris, CA📍
1 of 8
1 of 6
1 of 4
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 5
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 27
1 of 40
1 of 19
1 of 60
1 of 30
1 of 19
1 of 39
1 of 21
Perris, CA is a city of about 68,000 people in Riverside County. Its population has nearly doubled since 2000, so there must be something people like about this desert town near San Bernardino. It's probably not the occasional tornadoes, warmer temperatures in the summer, or the fairly cold for California winters that get below freezing. The only way to find out what's so appealing about Perris is to check out the rental options, and then possibly visit if you're still interested.
About 61% of the homes here are owner occupied, leaving about 31% of homes to be rented out. The city seems to have no problem filling these homes, since the vacancy rate of just under 9% is fairly low for a city that's not exactly near a beach. That means it will probably take a month or two to find anything from a studio apartment to a rental house. Of course, this depends on just how picky you are and how low your budget is.
What Will it Cost?
This city's cost of living is on par with the national average, and the housing costs are actually slightly lower. Maybe now it's apparent why more people have been moving to this part of California! Either that or they're mistaking Perris for its French and decidedly more romantic counterpart Paris.
Where to Start?
You should be prepared to authorize potential landlords to get a copy of your credit score. Bringing along proof you have a job preferably through the last month's pay stubs can also help quell the typical landlord's fear that you won't be able to afford rent after a month. Of course, being all-around pleasant, and then slapping down a good-sized deposit, can also increase your chances of finding the rental property you want in Perris.
Most of the neighborhoods in Perris are well established without being too old, since much of this city was built up around the 1980s and 90s. Some homes have been here for decades, though, while others have been constructed in the last 15 years or so. Here is a sampling of some of the areas you will encounter as you look for properties in Perris.
Gavilan Rd and Lake Mathews Dr: This is on the western side of the city, and it's among the most expensive neighborhoods. It is considered fairly rural, with mostly larger houses and some mobile homes. The nearest attractions include Lake Mathews to the north, Lake Elsinore to the south, and Dos Lagos Golf Course to the west. Plus, there are parks sprinkled around here, reminding you that you are surrounded by nature, which you won't find in every city.
Good Hope: A little farther east is Good Hope, which is a suburban area with lots of mobile homes, some townhouses, and fairly small house rentals. Harford Springs County Park is the main attraction here, which probably means this area is more quiet and relaxed than entertaining.
Mockingbird Canyon Rd and El Sobrante Rd: This is the area surrounding Lake Mathews, to the north of most of the other neighborhoods in Perris, so if you want waterfront views without driving west for an hour, check out the house rentals here. This area is about equally close to the 91, 215, and the 15, which are all important freeways in this city.
Mead Valley: If you want to live near the 215 in more affordable housing, this is a good spot to check out. There are lots of mobile homes, townhomes, apartments, and rental houses in this suburban area.
City Center: This is where most of the action takes place in Perris: well, what little there is. Here you will find lots of stores and popular parks. If you're looking for a high-rise apartment or even a studio in a small complex, this is the urban area you want.
Nuevo: This is a suburban area with lots of medium and large rental houses. It is on the eastern side of the city, just south of the Perris Reservoir. If you ever think you'll get the urge to hop on the 10 Freeway and travel east to Palm Springs, this is where you want to put down some roots. And yes, some people do take impromptu trips like this to satisfy their need for a spa day in Palm Springs. Hey, if celebrities can do it, why can’t you?
It is typical for it to take about 43 minutes each way to work from Perris, so get your commuting hat on before you move here! Or, you know, just make sure your car will make it that far every day. The good news is that this city is within a reasonable distance of not only Riverside, but also Temecula and other larger cities. It takes about an hour to get to Los Angeles and San Diego, and the major freeways that most people use here are State Route 74 and Interstate 15.
If you plan to take advantage of the outdoor recreational activities in Perris, make sure you do so when it's not summer, unless you like nearly 100 degree weather! Of course, lots of the most popular attractions here involve the cool water you'll find at the lakes. For example, Lake Perris offers great opportunities for swimming, boating, fishing, and just chilling out like you might at the beach.
And if you find out you prefer beaches to lakes, you can simply drive an hour west to get to one of the many beaches in Orange County, such as Laguna Beach or Newport Beach. This might be why so many people have been moving to Perris, since it's possible to enjoy some of the amenities of Southern California without worrying about high cost of living or rentals that simply aren't affordable. If you're willing to drive a bit when you get the urge to surf, and like the idea of living only an hour from Disneyland, Perris may be the city for you.
June 2020 Perris Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Perris Rent Report. Perris rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Perris rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Perris Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Perris Rent Report. Perris rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Perris rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Perris rent trends were flat over the past month
Perris rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Perris stand at $886 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,109 for a two-bedroom. Perris' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Riverside Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Perris over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
- Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
- San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
- Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.
Perris rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen slightly in Perris, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Perris is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Perris' median two-bedroom rent of $1,109 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Perris.
- While rents in Perris fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Perris than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Perris.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.