Apartment List
/
CA
/
perris
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

104 Apartments for rent in Perris, CA

📍

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
North Perris
1 Unit Available
577 Amaranta Ave
577 Amaranta Avenue, Perris, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2449 sqft
Large family home ready for its new family. Walk in and you are greeted with a large living area that connects to the kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
North Perris
1 Unit Available
1674 Green Hills Pl
1674 Green Hills Place, Perris, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1054 sqft
Family condo ready for its new family. This home includes tile flooring throughout, a quaint living room with a fire place.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Perris
1 Unit Available
341 AURORA DR
341 Aurora Drive, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1650 sqft
3 BEDROOM TWO STORY - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in nice Perris neighborhood. AVAILABLE NOW! Iehouses Property Management. We will work with most credit if you have a good landlord rating or excellent cosigner (bigger deposit maybe required).

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Perris
1 Unit Available
3369 Buffalo Road
3369 Buffalo Road, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2376 sqft
Beautiful Perris Home Located In Desired Community!! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home. Premium upgraded home comes complete with solar panels, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Perris
1 Unit Available
180 E 7th Street
180 East 7th Street, Perris, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1364 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely Remodeled duplex in Perris. Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath A must see! located in Downtown Perris, close to everything. 215 fwy only 2 minutes away and new the Metrolink

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Perris
1 Unit Available
415 La Bonita Ave
415 La Bonita Avenue, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2189 sqft
New Flooring and Paint! - New wood-look laminate flooring looks stellar in this three bedroom + office/den/4th bedroom house! This house is full of surprises.

1 of 16

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
South Perris
1 Unit Available
136 Half Dome Way
136 Half Dome Way, Perris, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2305 sqft
Spacious Family Home - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home that offers plenty of family space and outdoor entertaining. Lots of upgrades to include flooring, counters and appliances. Loft area upstairs gives ample space to spread out.

1 of 13

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Central Perris
1 Unit Available
1475 Heirloom Avenue
1475 Heirloom Avenue, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,300 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Perris

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26918 China Dr
26918 China Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1450 sqft
Gorgeous senior home located in The Club, a 55+ premier community of Menifee.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28061 Salem Ct
28061 Salem Court, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1344 sqft
Come see this newly rehabbed SENIOR home located in the 55+ premier community of Menifee. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac, you will find this low maintenance senior home ready for new tenants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
25700 Cherry Hills Blvd
25700 Cherry Hills Boulevard, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1378 sqft
Quaint SENIOR condo ready for occupancy. Low maintenance front yard with a two car car port with locking gate. Living room is fairly large with an attached enclosed lanai and fire place.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28051 Salem Ct
28051 Salem Court, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1450 sqft
Big, beautiful senior home with an open floor plan on a cul-de-sac in Sun City a 55+ premier community of Menifee. Includes low maintenance rock front yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26685 China Dr
26685 China Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1296 sqft
Senior home located in The Club, a quaint 55+ premier community. Low maintenance front yard with various shrubs. Walk into the home and you a greeted with gorgeous vinyl flooring in the living room. Past the living room is the kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26934 Corte Adelita
26934 Corte Adalita, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1251 sqft
Come see this wonderfully maintained senior home located in the Casa Blanca Estates Association. When you walk in you are greeted with a large and spacious living room which contains a beautiful tiled fire place, great for those cold nights.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26745 Summer Sunshine Dr
26745 Summer Sunshine Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in The Club, a 55+ premier community of Menifee. Walk into the home and you are greeted with beautiful laminated flooring throughout. The living room is large and connects to the kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
25621 Cherry Hills Blvd
25621 Cherry Hills Boulevard, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1062 sqft
55+ Sun City Charmer! - 55+ community! Meticulously maintained 2 bedroom and 2 bath attached condo in Sun City. Tile floors, eat in kitchen, spacious bedrooms, single car carport, fridge and washer/dryer for tenant use.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
25976 Calle Ensenada
25976 Calle Ensenada, Moreno Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3190 sqft
Stunning 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street in the desired neighborhood of Rancho Belago.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
26502 Placentia Avenue
26502 Placentia Avenue, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2432 sqft
Welcome to your Beautiful Home in Perris! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home on 1 acre of land features an open floor-plan with well maintained hardwood floors throughout. Living area at main entry and dining room with gorgeous China cabinet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
26860 Emerett Lane
26860 Emerett Lane, Riverside County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
Remodeled manufactured home ranch style, more than 1 acre land close to everything. Few Blocks from Orange Vista High School. 3 bedrooms plus 1 play room, 2 living rooms and 2 full bathrooms. Big lot for your kids to play around and pets.

1 of 60

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
28140 Montana Street
28140 Montana Street, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1372 sqft
Canyon Lake - Menifee - 1/4 Acre - Stunning New Home - 28140 Montana Street - Incredibly Inviting 2-Year-New Manufactured Home On Over 1/4 Acre. Only Home On Cul-De-Sac! You Can't Lose! Forever Views, Near Canyon Lake, Boating/Fishing.
Results within 5 miles of Perris
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1233 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,193
1278 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
3 Units Available
Sedona Apartment Homes
25106 Fir Ave, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
900 sqft
Luxuriate in recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and sophisticated kitchens. There are plenty of parking options for both residents and guests. Located within walking distance of Sunnymead Park and Cardenas Market.

Median Rent in Perris

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Perris is $886, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,108.
Studio
$741
1 Bed
$886
2 Beds
$1,108
3+ Beds
$1,558
City GuidePerris
"When you moved up to Riverside, You thought the answer was hidden there, But it just turned out to be a place to hide" (Beat Farmers, Riverside)

Perris, CA is a city of about 68,000 people in Riverside County. Its population has nearly doubled since 2000, so there must be something people like about this desert town near San Bernardino. It's probably not the occasional tornadoes, warmer temperatures in the summer, or the fairly cold for California winters that get below freezing. The only way to find out what's so appealing about Perris is to check out the rental options, and then possibly visit if you're still interested.

Staying in Perris

About 61% of the homes here are owner occupied, leaving about 31% of homes to be rented out. The city seems to have no problem filling these homes, since the vacancy rate of just under 9% is fairly low for a city that's not exactly near a beach. That means it will probably take a month or two to find anything from a studio apartment to a rental house. Of course, this depends on just how picky you are and how low your budget is.

What Will it Cost?

This city's cost of living is on par with the national average, and the housing costs are actually slightly lower. Maybe now it's apparent why more people have been moving to this part of California! Either that or they're mistaking Perris for its French and decidedly more romantic counterpart Paris.

Where to Start?

You should be prepared to authorize potential landlords to get a copy of your credit score. Bringing along proof you have a job preferably through the last month's pay stubs can also help quell the typical landlord's fear that you won't be able to afford rent after a month. Of course, being all-around pleasant, and then slapping down a good-sized deposit, can also increase your chances of finding the rental property you want in Perris.

Perris Neighborhoods

Most of the neighborhoods in Perris are well established without being too old, since much of this city was built up around the 1980s and 90s. Some homes have been here for decades, though, while others have been constructed in the last 15 years or so. Here is a sampling of some of the areas you will encounter as you look for properties in Perris.

Gavilan Rd and Lake Mathews Dr: This is on the western side of the city, and it's among the most expensive neighborhoods. It is considered fairly rural, with mostly larger houses and some mobile homes. The nearest attractions include Lake Mathews to the north, Lake Elsinore to the south, and Dos Lagos Golf Course to the west. Plus, there are parks sprinkled around here, reminding you that you are surrounded by nature, which you won't find in every city.

Good Hope: A little farther east is Good Hope, which is a suburban area with lots of mobile homes, some townhouses, and fairly small house rentals. Harford Springs County Park is the main attraction here, which probably means this area is more quiet and relaxed than entertaining.

Mockingbird Canyon Rd and El Sobrante Rd: This is the area surrounding Lake Mathews, to the north of most of the other neighborhoods in Perris, so if you want waterfront views without driving west for an hour, check out the house rentals here. This area is about equally close to the 91, 215, and the 15, which are all important freeways in this city.

Mead Valley: If you want to live near the 215 in more affordable housing, this is a good spot to check out. There are lots of mobile homes, townhomes, apartments, and rental houses in this suburban area.

City Center: This is where most of the action takes place in Perris: well, what little there is. Here you will find lots of stores and popular parks. If you're looking for a high-rise apartment or even a studio in a small complex, this is the urban area you want.

Nuevo: This is a suburban area with lots of medium and large rental houses. It is on the eastern side of the city, just south of the Perris Reservoir. If you ever think you'll get the urge to hop on the 10 Freeway and travel east to Palm Springs, this is where you want to put down some roots. And yes, some people do take impromptu trips like this to satisfy their need for a spa day in Palm Springs. Hey, if celebrities can do it, why can’t you?

Living in Perris

It is typical for it to take about 43 minutes each way to work from Perris, so get your commuting hat on before you move here! Or, you know, just make sure your car will make it that far every day. The good news is that this city is within a reasonable distance of not only Riverside, but also Temecula and other larger cities. It takes about an hour to get to Los Angeles and San Diego, and the major freeways that most people use here are State Route 74 and Interstate 15.

If you plan to take advantage of the outdoor recreational activities in Perris, make sure you do so when it's not summer, unless you like nearly 100 degree weather! Of course, lots of the most popular attractions here involve the cool water you'll find at the lakes. For example, Lake Perris offers great opportunities for swimming, boating, fishing, and just chilling out like you might at the beach.

And if you find out you prefer beaches to lakes, you can simply drive an hour west to get to one of the many beaches in Orange County, such as Laguna Beach or Newport Beach. This might be why so many people have been moving to Perris, since it's possible to enjoy some of the amenities of Southern California without worrying about high cost of living or rentals that simply aren't affordable. If you're willing to drive a bit when you get the urge to surf, and like the idea of living only an hour from Disneyland, Perris may be the city for you.

June 2020 Perris Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Perris Rent Report. Perris rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Perris rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Perris Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Perris Rent Report. Perris rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Perris rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Perris rent trends were flat over the past month

Perris rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Perris stand at $886 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,109 for a two-bedroom. Perris' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Perris over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.

    Perris rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Perris, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Perris is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Perris' median two-bedroom rent of $1,109 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Perris.
    • While rents in Perris fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Perris than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Perris.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Perris?
    In Perris, the median rent is $741 for a studio, $886 for a 1-bedroom, $1,108 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,558 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Perris, check out our monthly Perris Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Perris?
    Some of the colleges located in the Perris area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, University of California-San Diego, and Chaffey College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Perris?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Perris from include San Diego, Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.

    Similar Pages

    Perris 2 BedroomsPerris Apartments with Balcony
    Perris Apartments with ParkingPerris Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Perris Dog Friendly Apartments