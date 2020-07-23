/
/
orange county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:43 AM
1594 Apartments for rent in Orange County, CA📍
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 01:42 AM
$
21 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,636
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,756
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 01:42 AM
12 Units Available
SAMLARC
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,747
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,989
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 01:42 AM
$
14 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
900 sqft
Within walking distance of Regency Park and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Pool, gym, and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 01:42 AM
13 Units Available
Marina Hills
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,676
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
52 Units Available
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
800 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Very close to both California State University Fullerton and Hope International University. Lots of nearby dining options. Pool, media room, and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
3 Units Available
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,255
1767 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,685
1582 sqft
Located minutes from I-5 and near Tustin High School. Cherry wood cabinets and updated appliances. A 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Patio or balcony in suites. Tiled entries and Jacuzzi tubs in updated bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
10 Units Available
Hidden Hills
Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr, Yorba Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1128 sqft
Close to attractions like Disneyland and The Outlets at Orange. Apartments feature contemporary interiors, such as wood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community offers vacation-inspired amenities and direct access to the Santa Ana River Canyon Trail.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
17 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,735
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
17 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,961
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1556 sqft
Located near to Interstate 405 and assorted greenways. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ensuite bathrooms and extra storage. Lavish community amenities include a pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace and concierge. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
52 Units Available
Santa Anita Park
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,880
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,841
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
13 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,826
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,437
1115 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
21 Units Available
Rancho San Clemente
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
967 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
34 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,290
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
16 Units Available
Rancho San Clemente
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1007 sqft
Combining city and coastal living, this Spanish-inspired complex offers the best of both worlds. Sophisticated yet relaxed, these apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, range stove and a community hot tub.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
11 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
28 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,985
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1184 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Santa Ana
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,550
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME Welcome home to The Imperial Apartments in Santa Ana, California. When location, value and serenity play a vital role in where you live, we are certain The Imperial Apartments will be your only stop.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
2 Units Available
Westside Costa Mesa
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
692 sqft
Live like you want! At Apex, we offer newly remodeled one & two-bedroom apartment homes in a variety of floorplans, with sleek & modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
21 Units Available
Goldenwest
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,959
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,187
1276 sqft
Located on Warner Avenue with easy access to the 405 Freeway and PCH. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and vertical blinds. Community features a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
13 Units Available
Lowell
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,897
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,145
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
30 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,090
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
20 Units Available
Cypress
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,866
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
25 Units Available
Washington
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
12 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Orange County area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Los Angeles, University of California-Riverside, and Chaffey College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Santa Ana have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAFountain Valley, CAWestminster, CAStanton, CADana Point, CAGarden Grove, CANorco, CA