152 Apartments for rent in Torrance, CA📍
We've established that Torrance looks great. So what? There are a lot of things in Los Angeles that look great, but don't have much else going for them. Well, like we said before, Torrance is truly a special place. The city operates 30 parks, including the Mardona Marsh Wildlife Preserve and Nature Center, a rare wetlands park with many species of native plants, hiking trails and nature classes.
Like most Los Angeles County cities, Torrance's neighborhoods are subject to the prices of the surrounding areas, and the closer you are to the beach, the more expensive your rent is going to be.
West Torrance So, let's start with West Torrance, which is generally considered to be The Torrance Area. Walk to the beach, bike to Santa Monica, live the dream. Though rental types vary from new construction to older rental homes, the cost of beach proximity jacks up rental prices from anywhere between $1400 to $1700 for a two bedroom. If you're dead set on beach living on budget, be prepared to make major sacrifices when it comes to budget and space in West Torrance.
North Torrance It has close proximity to Redondo and Hermosa Beach. Expect to pay between $1500 and $2000 for a two bedroom in this area.
South and East Torrance South and east Torrance border on Long Beach. The area has slightly cheaper rents. A large number of new constructions around Anza and Lomita Boulevards provide living options for a reasonable price, too. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $1100 to $1400.
Speaking of recent construction, the new buildings popping up have made Torrance's apartment scene variable. Once dominated by outdated 70s style rentals, new construction of larger and more modern condos and apartment complexes have diversified the market. Newer rentals have more interesting floor plans and more amenities, including swimming pools and on-site laundry.
These newer and larger apartment complexes are generally listed with realtors, which charge slightly more in credit check fees and have a more rigorous application process than private owners. Smaller, older units, as well as private rental houses can generally be found without the aid of a realtor on apartment websites (cough, apartmentlist, cough), as well as in Torrance's local paper, which is adorably named The Daily Breeze.
The wide variety of apartments also means that the rental market is less competitive than the surrounding areas. That said, you can’t just waltz into the area and expect to find a place the same day. Make sure you start your apartment search about 30 to 60 days before your move-in date in order to guarantee your beach pad before you relocate.
Torrance is serviced by both its own small-scale intercity bus company -- which operates locally and into Redondo and Long Beach -- and Los Angeles' LACMTA Metro bus that can get Torrance residents to downtown LA.
Good luck out there!
June 2020 Torrance Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Torrance Rent Report. Torrance rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Torrance rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Torrance rents held steady over the past month
Torrance rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Torrance stand at $1,625 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,089 for a two-bedroom. Torrance's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Torrance, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
- Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Torrance
As rents have increased in Torrance, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Torrance is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Torrance's median two-bedroom rent of $2,089 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Torrance.
- While Torrance's rents rose over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Torrance than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Torrance is more than twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Torrance's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
"Renters gave Torrance extremely high marks for overall satisfaction driven by high satisfact...
Here’s how Torrance ranks on:
Apartment List has released Torrance's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
"Renters gave Torrance extremely high marks for overall satisfaction driven by high satisfaction with safety and access to recreation," says Andrew Tam, Vice President of Data Science at Apartment List. "The US renter population is at its highest level in 20 years, and while Torrance grades quite well across most major categories, renters had slightly lower than average plans for homeownership, which indicates that they may look elsewhere in the longer term."
Key findings in Torrance include the following:
- Torrance renters give their city an A+ overall, ranking the Southern California city 5th in the nation out of the 100 cities we surveyed.
- Renters gave Torrance a B+ for confidence in the local economy, with 29% saying it's on the right track.
- Torrance received a B- for homeownership plans, with 59% of respondents planning to buy in the future.
- Torrance renters give it an A for access to recreational activities, with 77% saying that they are "satisfied" or "very satisfied".
- Torrance scored slightly above average with a B+ for quality of local schools: 60% of respondents expressed satisfaction versus the national average of 55%.
- Overall satisfaction among Southern California cities was led by Torrance (A+) followed by San Diego (A), Los Angeles (B), Anaheim (C+), Long Beach (C), and San Bernardino (F).
- The top rated cities nationwide for city satisfaction were Plano, TX; Boston, MA; Arlington, VA; Austin, TX; and Torrance, CA. The lowest rated cities were Newark, NJ; New Haven, CT; Bridgeport, CT; Hartford, CT; and Columbia, SC.
A detailed report explaining the survey's methodology, analysis, and findings is available upon request. To obtain a copy, please email Andrew Tam, Apartment List's Vice President of Data Science, at andrew@apartmentlist.com.