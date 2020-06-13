152 Apartments for rent in Torrance, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
Delthome
11 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Delthome
1 Unit Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,908
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Torrance
29 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,585
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Carson
22 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,311
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
West Torrance
2 Units Available
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-110 and the 405 Freeway. These well-appointed apartments feature granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and lots of closet space. On-site grill area, game room, pool, and resident clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Southwood Riviera
3 Units Available
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
938 sqft
Tranquil community with spacious apartments. Stunning pool and courtyard area, grill area, and laundry care center. All units include balcony or patio. Located near fine dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Torrance
5 Units Available
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:29am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:27am
Southwood Riviera
9 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Delthome
3 Units Available
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
900 sqft
Located near I-110 and 405. Close to the beach and area businesses at Del Amo Mall. On-site amenities include a sun deck and spa, pool, and grill area. Private, gated entrances. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Harbor Gateway South
5 Units Available
Del Amo Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
4315 West 182nd Street
4315 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
513 sqft
Available to move in now is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment! Rent: $1750.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Delthome
1 Unit Available
20917 Amie Ave.
20917 Amie Avenue, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS. West Torrance - The Carrousel I Apartments is a quiet building, that offers lush landscaping, patios, BBQ areas, carport parking, cable ready, and on site laundry facilities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
21025 Victor St.
21025 Victor Street, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS. EXTRA LARGE Unit in West Torrance!! Victor Square Apartments offers a heated pool, on site laundry facilities, parking, lush landscaping, and friendly on site staff.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Delthome
1 Unit Available
3649 Emerald St.
3649 Emerald Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,525
351 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Delthome
1 Unit Available
3656 Garnet St.
3656 Garnet Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS. West Torrance - The Castellana V is a quiet building with lush landscaping. Our building offers a pool, jacuzzi. on site laundry facilities, controlled access building, covered parking, rec room, and gym.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Delthome
1 Unit Available
20627 Amie Avenue
20627 Amie Avenue, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Open House:\n Friday, June 12, 2020 15:00:00 to 18:00:00; Saturday, June 13, 2020 10:00:00 to 13:00:00\n Amie Apartments is located in West Torrance & includes a sparking heated pool, laundry room, and BBQ.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2830 W. 235TH ST.
2830 West 235th Street, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1055 sqft
Minutes away from major freeways 110, 105, & 405. Walking distance to El Camino College. Trash and water included. . Amenities: Laundry Room, Parking-Covered, Large Unit. Utilities: Water, Trash. Appliances: Dishwasher, Electric Stove.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
20710 Anza Ave.
20710 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
883 sqft
SORRY, NO PETS. West Torrance - The Hacienda Square Apartments is a quiet townhouse style building with lush landscaping that offers a quiet living environment, parking, pool, and laundry facilities.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Southeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
23037 Pennsylvania Avenue
23037 Pennsylvania Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 23037 Pennsylvania Ave Torrance, CA 90501 - Rent: $2,995 Per Month - Deposit: $3,200 - Credit Score 600 or Better - Bedrooms: 3 -

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Northeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
2313 185th Street
2313 185th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 2313 W.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
3470 West 170th Street
3470 170th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1600 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 3470 W.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olde Torrance
1 Unit Available
2405 Torrance Blvd #A
2405 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
700 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment - Old Torrance - ADORABLE - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath apartment - located just off Acacia and Torrance Blvd.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olde Torrance
1 Unit Available
1637 Cabrillo Ave
1637 Cabrillo Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
1650 sqft
Torrance Crossroads - Property Id: 296347 Hello- Great opportunity for a modern entrepreneur.

Median Rent in Torrance

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Torrance is $1,625, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,088.
Studio
$1,365
1 Bed
$1,625
2 Beds
$2,088
3+ Beds
$2,838
City GuideTorrance
Torrance, California, is truly a special place. Located in Los Angeles County on the desirable Santa Monica Bay, Torrance is sandwiched squarely between the pricier neighborhoods of Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach and the vibrant Long Beach. The proximity to all sorts of varying neighborhood types and the comparatively lower rents makes Torrance a great place for practically everybody. Even you, because we know you’re special, too. There's an apartment in Torrance that's right for you.

We've established that Torrance looks great. So what? There are a lot of things in Los Angeles that look great, but don't have much else going for them. Well, like we said before, Torrance is truly a special place. The city operates 30 parks, including the Mardona Marsh Wildlife Preserve and Nature Center, a rare wetlands park with many species of native plants, hiking trails and nature classes.

Neighborhoods

Like most Los Angeles County cities, Torrance's neighborhoods are subject to the prices of the surrounding areas, and the closer you are to the beach, the more expensive your rent is going to be.

West Torrance So, let's start with West Torrance, which is generally considered to be The Torrance Area. Walk to the beach, bike to Santa Monica, live the dream. Though rental types vary from new construction to older rental homes, the cost of beach proximity jacks up rental prices from anywhere between $1400 to $1700 for a two bedroom. If you're dead set on beach living on budget, be prepared to make major sacrifices when it comes to budget and space in West Torrance.

North Torrance It has close proximity to Redondo and Hermosa Beach. Expect to pay between $1500 and $2000 for a two bedroom in this area.

South and East Torrance South and east Torrance border on Long Beach. The area has slightly cheaper rents. A large number of new constructions around Anza and Lomita Boulevards provide living options for a reasonable price, too. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $1100 to $1400.

Rentals: Types and Tips

Speaking of recent construction, the new buildings popping up have made Torrance's apartment scene variable. Once dominated by outdated 70s style rentals, new construction of larger and more modern condos and apartment complexes have diversified the market. Newer rentals have more interesting floor plans and more amenities, including swimming pools and on-site laundry.

These newer and larger apartment complexes are generally listed with realtors, which charge slightly more in credit check fees and have a more rigorous application process than private owners. Smaller, older units, as well as private rental houses can generally be found without the aid of a realtor on apartment websites (cough, apartmentlist, cough), as well as in Torrance's local paper, which is adorably named The Daily Breeze.

The wide variety of apartments also means that the rental market is less competitive than the surrounding areas. That said, you can’t just waltz into the area and expect to find a place the same day. Make sure you start your apartment search about 30 to 60 days before your move-in date in order to guarantee your beach pad before you relocate.

Public Transport

Torrance is serviced by both its own small-scale intercity bus company -- which operates locally and into Redondo and Long Beach -- and Los Angeles' LACMTA Metro bus that can get Torrance residents to downtown LA.

Good luck out there!

June 2020 Torrance Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Torrance Rent Report. Torrance rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Torrance rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Torrance Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Torrance Rent Report. Torrance rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Torrance rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Torrance rents held steady over the past month

Torrance rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Torrance stand at $1,625 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,089 for a two-bedroom. Torrance's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Torrance, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Torrance

    As rents have increased in Torrance, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Torrance is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Torrance's median two-bedroom rent of $2,089 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Torrance.
    • While Torrance's rents rose over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Torrance than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Torrance is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Torrance's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    "Renters gave Torrance extremely high marks for overall satisfaction driven by high satisfact...

    View full Torrance Renter Survey

    Here’s how Torrance ranks on:

    A+
    Overall satisfaction
    A
    Safety and crime rate
    B+
    Confidence in the local economy
    B-
    Plans for homeownership
    A
    Recreational activities
    B+
    Quality of schools
    A-
    Commute time
    B+
    State and local taxes
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Torrance's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    "Renters gave Torrance extremely high marks for overall satisfaction driven by high satisfaction with safety and access to recreation," says Andrew Tam, Vice President of Data Science at Apartment List. "The US renter population is at its highest level in 20 years, and while Torrance grades quite well across most major categories, renters had slightly lower than average plans for homeownership, which indicates that they may look elsewhere in the longer term."

    Key findings in Torrance include the following:

    • Torrance renters give their city an A+ overall, ranking the Southern California city 5th in the nation out of the 100 cities we surveyed.
    • Renters gave Torrance a B+ for confidence in the local economy, with 29% saying it's on the right track.
    • Torrance received a B- for homeownership plans, with 59% of respondents planning to buy in the future.
    • Torrance renters give it an A for access to recreational activities, with 77% saying that they are "satisfied" or "very satisfied".
    • Torrance scored slightly above average with a B+ for quality of local schools: 60% of respondents expressed satisfaction versus the national average of 55%.
    • Overall satisfaction among Southern California cities was led by Torrance (A+) followed by San Diego (A), Los Angeles (B), Anaheim (C+), Long Beach (C), and San Bernardino (F).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for city satisfaction were Plano, TX; Boston, MA; Arlington, VA; Austin, TX; and Torrance, CA. The lowest rated cities were Newark, NJ; New Haven, CT; Bridgeport, CT; Hartford, CT; and Columbia, SC.

    A detailed report explaining the survey's methodology, analysis, and findings is available upon request. To obtain a copy, please email Andrew Tam, Apartment List's Vice President of Data Science, at andrew@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Torrance?
    In Torrance, the median rent is $1,365 for a studio, $1,625 for a 1-bedroom, $2,088 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,838 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Torrance, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Torrance?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Torrance include Northwest Torrance, Southwood Riviera, and Delthome.
    How good are the schools in Torrance?
    Torrance renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Torrance did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Torrance?
    Some of the colleges located in the Torrance area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Torrance?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Torrance from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

