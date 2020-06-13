152 Apartments for rent in Torrance, CA

Neighborhoods

Like most Los Angeles County cities, Torrance's neighborhoods are subject to the prices of the surrounding areas, and the closer you are to the beach, the more expensive your rent is going to be.

West Torrance So, let's start with West Torrance, which is generally considered to be The Torrance Area. Walk to the beach, bike to Santa Monica, live the dream. Though rental types vary from new construction to older rental homes, the cost of beach proximity jacks up rental prices from anywhere between $1400 to $1700 for a two bedroom. If you're dead set on beach living on budget, be prepared to make major sacrifices when it comes to budget and space in West Torrance.

North Torrance It has close proximity to Redondo and Hermosa Beach. Expect to pay between $1500 and $2000 for a two bedroom in this area.

South and East Torrance South and east Torrance border on Long Beach. The area has slightly cheaper rents. A large number of new constructions around Anza and Lomita Boulevards provide living options for a reasonable price, too. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $1100 to $1400.