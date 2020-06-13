/
morro bay
20 Apartments for rent in Morro Bay, CA📍
2748 Indigo Circle
2748 Indigo Circle, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1844 sqft
Cloisters Beachside Neighborhood Home with Stunning Views - Single family home located in the beautiful Cloisters beach side neighborhood in Morro Bay, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features spacious rooms and an open design floor plan.
197 Rennel
197 Rennel Street, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1264 sqft
197 Rennel Available 07/15/20 Beach Tract Home - This bright and airy three bedroom, 3 bathroom home is a unique find in the beach tract. A beautifully bright landscaped yard welcomes you to the home.
480 Zanzibar
480 Zanzibar Street, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1756 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home - 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home in north Morro Bay. Home feature some ocean & rock views. Carpet upstairs, tile downstairs. 2 car garage. Small pet maybe considered with an additional deposit. No Co-signers and No Smoking.
600 Morro Bay Blvd #105
600 Morro Bay Boulevard, Morro Bay, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
966 sqft
Great location 1 Bedroom Large Master Suite, 1.5 Bath, master has large soaking tub in Morro Bay! - Rent $1950.00 Security Deposit $2150.00 1 Bedroom Large Master Suite, 1.
1257 Main Street
1257 Main Street, Morro Bay, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy and Quiet Morro Bay Condo - This modern condo is private, quiet, and perfect for a single person or a couple.
755 Pacific Apt #3
755 Pacific Street, Morro Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Upstairs 2 bedroom apartment - Upstairs 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath apartment near downtown Morro Bay. This unit comes with a gas range and refrigerator. There is a peek of the ocean. Water and trash paid by owner. Coin-operated laundry available onsite.
427 Morro Cove Road
427 Morro Cove Road, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2875 sqft
Coveted Morro Bay Home - CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Only steps away from the ocean and located on the Embarcadero, this 3 bed 2.5 bath Morro Bay executive home is up-to-date, expansive and ideally situated.
902 Pecho
902 Pecho Street, Morro Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
754 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath house in Morro Bay - 2 bedroom, 1 bath single level house in heights area. Stove, refrigerator, laundry hook up, single car garage, fenced yard. Home features newer paint and newer carpet. Rock and some bay/ocean view.
2877 Dogwood
2877 Dogwood Avenue, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Bath House- all utilities included - 3 Bedroom 3 Bath North Morro Bay home available now. Elevated floor plan. Large open Living room & Kitchen space with water views. Fireplace in the living room and master suite.
2172 Main Street
2172 Main Street, Morro Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Spacious upstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment close to shopping and beaches. Available furnished or unfurnished with some utilities included. Uncovered parking, no garage. Contact your realtor for more information.
361 Main Street
361 Main Street, Morro Bay, CA
1 Bedroom
$6,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 361 Main Street in Morro Bay. View photos, descriptions and more!
1155 West Street
1155 West Street, Morro Bay, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3611 sqft
Luxury Morro Bay Vacation home available FOR LEASE! This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, in 3611 sq ft of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Morro Bay
1313 4th Street
1313 4th Street, Los Osos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1869 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. This is a custom built 3 bedroom 2 bath home. House is completely furnished, and can be rented unfurnished.
1301 15TH STREET
1301 15th Street, Los Osos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1850 sqft
1301 15TH STREET Available 06/28/20 1301 15th Street, Los Osos - 1301 15th Street, Los Osos. Rental Property is a 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath house. Large home with beautiful views throughout the main living area of Morro Rock and the bay.
Results within 5 miles of Morro Bay
1525 Bayview Heights Drive
1525 Bayview Heights Dr, Los Osos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Country Cottage in Los Osos! - Gorgeous wilderness settings in this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage. Very peaceful surroundings. Deck to listen to the birds and enjoy the endless views of the rolling hills filled with trees.
2009 Circle Drive
2009 Circle Drive, Cayucos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Two Story Cayucos Home - 3 bedroom, 2 bath two story home with stove, dishwasher, laundry area, fenced backyard. Ocean view. Sewer service included in rent. Has laundry hookups for gas and electric downstairs. 1 bedroom and 3/4 bath downstairs.
184 F STREET
184 F Street, Cayucos, CA
Studio
$2,950
184 F STREET Available 06/16/20 184 F Street - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath house available in beautiful Cayucos! Enjoy quaint community living in this house in paradise.
2787 Orville B
2787 Orville Avenue, Cayucos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
304 sqft
Quiet Cayucos Unit - Cozy one bedroom duplex rear apartment (front unit is owners' second home). Shared washer/dryer. Bathroom has shower only (no tub). Refrigerator and stove included - no dishwasher.
Results within 10 miles of Morro Bay
961 West Foothill Boulevard
961 West Foothill Boulevard, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
3 Bed / 1 Bath home in a country setting just minutes to Cal Poly, shopping, and downtown. Vaulted ceilings in the living area are lit by the large north-west facing windows.
Prefumo
726 Clearview Lane
726 Clearview Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
726 Clearview Lane Available 07/24/20 726 CLEARVIEW LANE - VERY SPACIOUS CLEARVIEW ESTATES 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH DOUBLE CAR GARAGE IN LOVELY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.
