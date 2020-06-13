104 Apartments for rent in San Dimas, CA📍
1 of 13
1 of 31
1 of 20
1 of 39
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 21
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 20
1 of 38
1 of 15
1 of 26
1 of 8
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 9
1 of 28
1 of 14
1 of 23
1 of 7
1 of 11
1 of 21
Located in the heart of Southern California, San Dimas is a little town you may have heard of in passing. You know, the high school football here rules and Bill and Ted kinda made it famous. Time traveling high schoolers aside, we happen to know a few other reasons why you’d want to call San Dimas home.
Sitting in the San Gabriel Valley just 25 minutes east of L.A., San Dimas is known for its historical downtown, great parks, one awesome water park and a pleasant small town feel. For those reasons along, you’d think finding an inexpensive apartment in San Dimas is next to impossible. Lucky for you, this is a mission we have chosen to accept. Use our handy guide and listings to find your new San Dimas apartment in no time.
While the cost of living in California is high, you’ll be happy to know that San Dimas living comes in at 3% lower than the state average. In “Cali terms,” that means apartment rentals in San Dimas are inexpensive! One-bedroom apartments rents in this most excellent city range between $995-$1235 and two-bedrooms rent somewhere between $1279-$1400. For those interested in studios for $975 or three-bedroom apartment places around $1500, San Dimas has those too. Move-in deposits tend to fall around the $500 mark, but can cost upward of $800 or half-a-month’s rent.
San Dimas apartment rentals are also loaded with amenities such as fitness centers, clubhouses, pools, hardwood floors, and fantastic views. For those who like the finer things in life, luxury apartments in San Dimas such as Villas at San Dimas Canyon feature gardens, state-of-the-art fitness centers, spas, assigned parking, in unit washer and dryer, jogging trails and energy efficient appliances.
If you’re caught somewhere between your parents old wicker furniture and nightmares of Ikea, you’re in luck. Furnished apartments in San Dimas are easy to find and select locations like Mountain View throw in extra pantry space and private patios. Furnished apartments will cost about $50-$100 more a month depending on the size of the apartment rental. San Dimas has plenty of pet-friendly apartments, but some apartment rentals are strictly cat-only establishments. Those that do welcome dogs often have breed restrictions and weight guidelines. Deposits for your furry friends will run you about $300 per month.
Life in San Dimas is California living at its finest. Great weather lends itself to year-round activities and the many festivals and farmer’s markets just add to the charm of this SoCal town. Stay clear of phone booths and dudes name Rufus and we’re sure San Dimas should unquestionably be your new hometown. What are you waiting for? Find your sweet San Dimas apartment now!
June 2020 San Dimas Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 San Dimas Rent Report. San Dimas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Dimas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 San Dimas Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 San Dimas Rent Report. San Dimas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Dimas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
San Dimas rents increased moderately over the past month
San Dimas rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Dimas stand at $1,912 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,457 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. San Dimas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Dimas, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
- Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Dimas
As rents have increased slightly in San Dimas, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Dimas is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- San Dimas' median two-bedroom rent of $2,457 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in San Dimas.
- While San Dimas' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Dimas than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where San Dimas is more than twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.