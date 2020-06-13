Apartment List
san dimas
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:49 AM

104 Apartments for rent in San Dimas, CA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
San Dimas
12 Units Available
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1126 sqft
Mountain View Apartments are centrally located, and units offer private outdoor-space, luxurious bathrooms, and energy-efficient utilities. Enjoy the on-site pool and spa as well as extra storage for your belongings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
San Dimas
5 Units Available
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
850 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
San Dimas
5 Units Available
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
923 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Arrow Highway. The modern apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a community pool and barbecue grill.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
San Dimas
5 Units Available
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
San Dimas
2 Units Available
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
1603 Avenida Entrada
1603 Avenida Entrada, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
This One story home is open and Light.There are views from Kitchen window and rear patio

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
523 San Marcos Rd
523 San Marcos Road, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Quiet 2 Bed/2Bath Condo Near the Canyon - This a quiet, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo located just south of downtown San Dimas in the La Cuesta Encantada Homeowner's Association.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
1338 Paseo Zacate
1338 Paseo Zacate, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Beautiful well kept home located in the highly desirable quiet “Via Verde” neighborhood in San Dimas! 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 bathrooms with recent upgrades throughout including fresh paint inside and outside.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
1166 St George Dr
1166 Saint George Drive, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1244 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in San Dimas. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, solar, patio deck, shutters, upgraded flooring, and two car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
130 W 3rd Street
130 West 3rd Street, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1140 sqft
Beautiful new engineer wood floor throughout the house. Good size living room, dining room/or play room. There is breakfast area in kitchen too. All bedrooms are upstairs. Nice and quiet neighborhood. The unit has lots of natural light come in.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
765 Knollwood Lane
765 Knollwood Lane, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1496 sqft
About Squire Realty: We are a completely online property management service. We allow YOU to register and view, apply, pay rent, and report repairs online without the need for property managers.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
564 Derby Road
564 Derby Road, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
Lovely upstairs Condo. Having 2 Bedrooms, one is the Master Bedroom. 2 full bathrooms. Laminated flooring. Condo is on the second floor, and all on one level. Cozy fireplace in the living room.

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
221 W. Second St. - 221
221 West 2nd Street, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
221 W Second Street: Single Home on a Lot, 2 Plus Bedrooms,1 Bath, Large front yard... - Single home on a deep lot. The house is a 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom.
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
West La Verne
2 Units Available
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes in La Verne. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lordsburg
1 Unit Available
1868 3rd St #3
1868 3rd Street, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bungalow in the heart of downtown La Verne - This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home is recently updated throughout. It's the back unit and has it's own parking spot and entrance.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
861 Glengrove Ave
861 Glengrove Avenue, Glendora, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1328 sqft
Single house for lease in Glendora - Recently remodeled single house for lease, 4 beds 2 baths with brand new roof, new central AC, new dual pane windows, new flooring, new bathrooms, new kitchen with washer and dryer included.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Covina
1 Unit Available
1938 Covina Blvd
1938 East Covina Boulevard, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Two-Story Condo in Covina - This is a 2-story, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located in Covina off of Covina Blvd.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
1415 S Burnaby Drive
1415 South Burnaby Drive, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1121 sqft
Cozy home in quiet neighborhood close to all amenities. Has laminate floors and kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled. Nice sized yard, and there is lots of natural light in the house. Home has central heat and air.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
1933 Cobblefield Way
1933 Cobblefield Way, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1553 sqft
Spacious three bedroom home located in the desirable Glendora Springs Private Community. This home features three bedrooms upstairs including a spacious Master Suite with walk in closet and over-sized bathtub.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North La Verne
1 Unit Available
6043 Birdie Drive
6043 Birdie Drive, La Verne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1949 sqft
This beautiful three bedrooms three bath North La Verne home sits on the prestigious Sierra La Verne Country Club. Come and enjoy La Verne at it's finest! The serene setting of the foothills, golf course and trails will take your breath away.
Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Covina
9 Units Available
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
971 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
Freeway Corridor
11 Units Available
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$2,036
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1000 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Galaxie
12 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
865 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 60. Tranquil apartment community situated on beautiful grounds. Leisure amenities include a fitness center, tennis court and two swimming pools. Young residents enjoy a complimentary educational summer school program.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Foothill Corridor
10 Units Available
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,811
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.

Median Rent in San Dimas

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in San Dimas is $1,911, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,456.
Studio
$1,606
1 Bed
$1,911
2 Beds
$2,456
3+ Beds
$3,339
City GuideSan Dimas
San Dimas, California

Located in the heart of Southern California, San Dimas is a little town you may have heard of in passing. You know, the high school football here rules and Bill and Ted kinda made it famous. Time traveling high schoolers aside, we happen to know a few other reasons why you’d want to call San Dimas home.

Sitting in the San Gabriel Valley just 25 minutes east of L.A., San Dimas is known for its historical downtown, great parks, one awesome water park and a pleasant small town feel. For those reasons along, you’d think finding an inexpensive apartment in San Dimas is next to impossible. Lucky for you, this is a mission we have chosen to accept. Use our handy guide and listings to find your new San Dimas apartment in no time.

While the cost of living in California is high, you’ll be happy to know that San Dimas living comes in at 3% lower than the state average. In “Cali terms,” that means apartment rentals in San Dimas are inexpensive! One-bedroom apartments rents in this most excellent city range between $995-$1235 and two-bedrooms rent somewhere between $1279-$1400. For those interested in studios for $975 or three-bedroom apartment places around $1500, San Dimas has those too. Move-in deposits tend to fall around the $500 mark, but can cost upward of $800 or half-a-month’s rent.

San Dimas apartment rentals are also loaded with amenities such as fitness centers, clubhouses, pools, hardwood floors, and fantastic views. For those who like the finer things in life, luxury apartments in San Dimas such as Villas at San Dimas Canyon feature gardens, state-of-the-art fitness centers, spas, assigned parking, in unit washer and dryer, jogging trails and energy efficient appliances.

If you’re caught somewhere between your parents old wicker furniture and nightmares of Ikea, you’re in luck. Furnished apartments in San Dimas are easy to find and select locations like Mountain View throw in extra pantry space and private patios. Furnished apartments will cost about $50-$100 more a month depending on the size of the apartment rental. San Dimas has plenty of pet-friendly apartments, but some apartment rentals are strictly cat-only establishments. Those that do welcome dogs often have breed restrictions and weight guidelines. Deposits for your furry friends will run you about $300 per month.

Life in San Dimas is California living at its finest. Great weather lends itself to year-round activities and the many festivals and farmer’s markets just add to the charm of this SoCal town. Stay clear of phone booths and dudes name Rufus and we’re sure San Dimas should unquestionably be your new hometown. What are you waiting for? Find your sweet San Dimas apartment now!

June 2020 San Dimas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Dimas Rent Report. San Dimas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Dimas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 San Dimas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Dimas Rent Report. San Dimas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Dimas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Dimas rents increased moderately over the past month

San Dimas rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Dimas stand at $1,912 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,457 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. San Dimas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Dimas, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Dimas

    As rents have increased slightly in San Dimas, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Dimas is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Dimas' median two-bedroom rent of $2,457 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in San Dimas.
    • While San Dimas' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Dimas than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where San Dimas is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in San Dimas?
    In San Dimas, the median rent is $1,606 for a studio, $1,911 for a 1-bedroom, $2,456 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,339 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in San Dimas, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around San Dimas?
    Some of the colleges located in the San Dimas area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to San Dimas?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to San Dimas from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

