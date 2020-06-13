104 Apartments for rent in San Dimas, CA

San Dimas, California

Located in the heart of Southern California, San Dimas is a little town you may have heard of in passing. You know, the high school football here rules and Bill and Ted kinda made it famous. Time traveling high schoolers aside, we happen to know a few other reasons why you’d want to call San Dimas home.

Sitting in the San Gabriel Valley just 25 minutes east of L.A., San Dimas is known for its historical downtown, great parks, one awesome water park and a pleasant small town feel. For those reasons along, you’d think finding an inexpensive apartment in San Dimas is next to impossible. Lucky for you, this is a mission we have chosen to accept. Use our handy guide and listings to find your new San Dimas apartment in no time.

While the cost of living in California is high, you’ll be happy to know that San Dimas living comes in at 3% lower than the state average. In “Cali terms,” that means apartment rentals in San Dimas are inexpensive! One-bedroom apartments rents in this most excellent city range between $995-$1235 and two-bedrooms rent somewhere between $1279-$1400. For those interested in studios for $975 or three-bedroom apartment places around $1500, San Dimas has those too. Move-in deposits tend to fall around the $500 mark, but can cost upward of $800 or half-a-month’s rent.

San Dimas apartment rentals are also loaded with amenities such as fitness centers, clubhouses, pools, hardwood floors, and fantastic views. For those who like the finer things in life, luxury apartments in San Dimas such as Villas at San Dimas Canyon feature gardens, state-of-the-art fitness centers, spas, assigned parking, in unit washer and dryer, jogging trails and energy efficient appliances.

If you’re caught somewhere between your parents old wicker furniture and nightmares of Ikea, you’re in luck. Furnished apartments in San Dimas are easy to find and select locations like Mountain View throw in extra pantry space and private patios. Furnished apartments will cost about $50-$100 more a month depending on the size of the apartment rental. San Dimas has plenty of pet-friendly apartments, but some apartment rentals are strictly cat-only establishments. Those that do welcome dogs often have breed restrictions and weight guidelines. Deposits for your furry friends will run you about $300 per month.

Life in San Dimas is California living at its finest. Great weather lends itself to year-round activities and the many festivals and farmer’s markets just add to the charm of this SoCal town. Stay clear of phone booths and dudes name Rufus and we’re sure San Dimas should unquestionably be your new hometown. What are you waiting for? Find your sweet San Dimas apartment now!