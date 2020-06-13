/
danville
267 Apartments for rent in Danville, CA📍
La Gonda Way
1 Unit Available
Danville Park
218 Valley Creek Ln, Danville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1025 sqft
Conveniently located just two blocks from downtown and close to neighborhood schools. Community features townhomes and flats, a swimming pool, a park and creekside trails. Units features laundry and private patio/balcony.
Camino Tassajara
6 Units Available
Villas at Monterosso
1000 Casablanca Ter, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
Modern, updated community across from Blackhawk Country Club. Open kitchens with large pantries, fireplaces, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. Pet-friendly. On-site carport, pool and gym. Large clubhouse available.
Diablo Road
1 Unit Available
7 Willowmere Road
7 Willowmere Road, Danville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1618 sqft
IMPORTANT: Please email christian@vickeryproperties.com for a Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory that we will need everyone 18 years and older to sign, date, initial, and return prior to viewing.
West Side Danville
1 Unit Available
113 Midland Way
113 Midland Way, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1114 sqft
Private 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo in Danville - Perfect peaceful and serene 2 bedroom condo in Danville .This gorgeous 2 bedroom 1.5 bath comes complete with tons of living space, fireplace, washer and dryer hook up`s in unit and large bedrooms.
Danville South
1 Unit Available
505 Mission Place
505 Mission Place, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1334 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in great location - Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Great court location in desirable Green Brook. Includes large living room with fireplace. Nice kitchen with open floor plan.
Tassajara
1 Unit Available
504 Blackstone Court
504 Blackstone Court, Danville, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
2349 sqft
504 Blackstone Court Available 07/08/20 Fabulous 5 Bedroom, 3 baths at Tassajara Ranch in Danville! - This wonderful 2-story home is located in the desirable Tassajara Ranch community of Danville! The open floor plan has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3-car
West Side Danville
1 Unit Available
329 Glendora Cir
329 Glendora Circle, Danville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2481 sqft
329 Glendora Cir Available 07/01/20 Charming 4 bed 2 bath single story rancher with pool - This west side Danville home is very close to downtown shops, dining, and lots more.
El Pintado
1 Unit Available
232 El Pinto
232 El Pinto Road, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
872 sqft
REDUCED! Elegant Danville condo w/Garage! Convenient Location! - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
Downtown Danville
1 Unit Available
1142 River Rock Lane
1142 River Rock Lane, Danville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
1975 sqft
Khrista Jarvis - Agt: 925-272-9210 - Walk to downtown! This is the most awesome lifestyle you could ever want. Wonderful detached home in the desirable neighborhood of StonyBrook.
Downtown Danville
1 Unit Available
1036 River Rock Ln
1036 River Rock Lane, Danville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2052 sqft
Linda Williams - Agt: 925-4137003 - Walk to downtown! Amazing location in the heart of town. 5-minute walk to the Iron Horse Trail for daily exercise and all that nature offers.
Downtown Danville
1 Unit Available
230 Ashley Circle
230 Ashley Circle, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1292 sqft
Julie Long - Agt: 925-6839799 - Rarely available! Beautifully updated home in prime west side Danville location! Gorgeous upgrades include granite kitchen, newer appliances, crown molding, lighting, updated bathrooms, designer paint and carpet.
Danville South
1 Unit Available
3036 Fostoria Cir
3036 Fostoria Circle, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
990 sqft
Ladan Elahi - Agt: 925-336-0227 - Remodeling is completed! Spacious Upper unit. Light and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Located in desirable/gated Fostoria Terrace. New paint.
Downtown Danville
1 Unit Available
438 Hartz
438 Hartz Avenue, Danville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
800 sqft
Josh Haller - Agt: 925-4082725 - Live the downtown life! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of downtown Danville. Spacious back patio with designated parking. Close to everything!!
Crow Canyon Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
1972 Rancho Verde Circle E *
1972 Rancho Verde Circle East, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1364 sqft
Danville, Crow Canyon Country Club, gated community, tennis, pool, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom patio home, backs to golf course! - Danville's Crow Canyon Country Club, Beautiful gated community that includes a community pool and tennis courts, 2 bedroom 2
Results within 1 mile of Danville
Crow Canyon
4 Units Available
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,233
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
1003 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.
Dougherty Hills
1 Unit Available
3607 Crow Canyon Rd
3607 Crow Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1232 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Updated condo backing to open space in a secure complex. 2 Master Suites offering privacy. This unit is located in a fantastic location in desirable Cobblestone! Kitchen is updated with granite counters.
Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
10 Birchwood Place
10 Birchwood Place, Blackhawk, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
2804 sqft
Toni Rubino - Agt: 925-3513043 - Amazing Executive Home in the beautiful Blackhawk Country Club neighborhood! Custom eat-in Kitchen w/ pantry, spacious living dining room with vaulted ceilings and cozy family room both with fireplaces.
Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
2315 Holly Oak Drive
2315 Holly Oak Drive, Blackhawk, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,995
3363 sqft
Beautiful single level 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the beautiful gated Hidden Oaks at Blackhawk, Updated Kitchen & bathrooms, Spectacular backyard with pool/spa/outdoor kitchen. Weekly pool service and landscaping included.
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
211 Stone Pine Lane
211 Stone Pine Lane, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
958 sqft
Light and Bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Stone Pine with amazing views of Mt. Diablo. Updated kitchen with stone countertops ,stainless appliances and tile flooring, Laminate wood flooring in the living & dining area.
Camino Tassajara
1 Unit Available
3245 Griffon Street West
3245 Griffon Street West, Camino Tassajara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3000 sqft
Modern and beautiful single family house of 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms in Alamo Creek for lease. The house conveniently located next to Blackhawk, close to San Ramon and Dublin.
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
117 Woodcrest Dr
117 Woodcrest Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
2045 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
435 Deerhill Drive
435 Deerhill Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
2050 sqft
4 Bed 2.5 Bath Single Family Home In San Ramon - 4 bed 2.5 bath apx 2050 sq ft, two story single family home. Large living room, family room, and dining room with beautiful hardwood flooring.
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
207 Compton Circle # D
207 Compton Circle, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1000 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo In San Ramon - 2 bed 2 bath, apx 1000 sq ft condo in San Ramon. Upstairs unit with fireplace and inside laundry (washer, dryer included). Large master bedroom with a double closet. Stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Windemere
1 Unit Available
5356 Fioli Loop
5356 Fioli Loop, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
5356 Fioli Loop Available 07/08/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom + Bonus Room, 2.5 bath, Windemere of San Ramon! - This attractive 3-story townhome is located in the desirable Fioli Loop community of Windemere and it will be available on 08/04/2018.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Danville, the median rent is $3,273 for a studio, $4,022 for a 1-bedroom, $5,053 for a 2-bedroom, and $6,799 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Danville, check out our monthly Danville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Danville area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Danville from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.
