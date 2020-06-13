/
/
indian wells
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:42 PM
138 Apartments for rent in Indian Wells, CA📍
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
76850 Sandpiper Drive
76850 Sandpiper Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2250 sqft
Available May 1 to September 30 2019 $3000. Oct.1 to Dec.30 2019 $4000.( Rented Feb. March April 2020 $5500.) Available Jan. 1 2020 $5500. This remarkable seasonal rental is what you are looking for.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Desert Horizons
1 Unit Available
75273 Spyglass Drive
75273 Spyglass Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2539 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 75273 Spyglass Drive in Indian Wells. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
75635 Painted Desert Drive
75635 Painted Desert Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
3116 sqft
The owners sparred no expense on this beautiful MID Century Indian Wells remodel. Three luxurious bedrooms and bathrooms, living room, bar, dining, and family room all compliment open floor plan living. Gourmet kitchen went thru a full remodel also.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
45448 Reina Court
45448 Reina Court, Indian Wells, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,700
2000 sqft
Private home in Indian Wells, includes a private tennis court and 82 ft long pool. Very unique property with amazing amenities. Fruit trees, expansive backyard, views of Mt. Eisenhower.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
45878 Algonquin Circle
45878 Algonquin Circle, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2399 sqft
Summer rate advertised is available now. Nov thru Dec. 25 2020 is $6k and after Apr 15, 2020. Relax in Indian Wells this season. Close to El Paseo all the shopping and restaurants you could want. Stunning location in Dorado Villas.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
45315 Vista Santa Rosa
45315 Vista Santa Rosa, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2208 sqft
This property located behind a guard gate brings all the benefits of being an Indian Wells resident at a great price! Enjoy outside living as you enjoy your back patio just a few steps away from the community pool with lush landscaping, built in BBQ
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
75179 Kiowa Drive
75179 Kiowa Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2399 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo in the quiet community of Dorado Villas. Southern exposure with beautiful views of the mountains in the city of Indian Wells.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
77341 Sky Mesa Lane
77341 Sky Messa Lane, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2587 sqft
This wonderful home sits on a spacious 12,000 sf lot with pretty views of the southern mountain tops. Mature landscaping with citrus trees and rose garden. Spacious patio with built in BBQ. Tropical pool and spa.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
76795 Robin Drive
76795 Robin Drive, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Back on the market! Wonderful, spacious, 2 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished Sandpiper condo in Indian Wells Country Club.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
46634 Mountain Cove Drive Drive
46634 Mountain Cove Dr, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1464 sqft
****Your perfect vacation home in the desert! Located in Indian Wells behind the gates of Mountain Cove with stunning views of the golf course and mountains! Pool is just steps away to make this your best summer/winter yet! 2 bed/ 2 bath 2 car
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
46568 Arapahoe
46568 Arapahoe, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1446 sqft
Available June 1st to October 31, 2019 for $1795/mo. November & December $3100/mo. January rent is $3400/mo. Rented for February thru June 2020. Nicely furnished 2 BD/2BA home located in Mountain Cove gated community.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
45420 Delgado Drive
45420 Delgado Drive, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2546 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo conveniently located in beautiful Indian Wells Country Club. This popular Bergheer floor plan has two master bedroom suites, one with king bed, fireplace and sitting area, another with queen bed and private bath.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
76298 Via Montelena
76298 Via Montelena, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2362 sqft
Rented through 12-30 2020. Offered unfurnished at $4500.00per month for year lease.Beautifully upgraded 2362 SF of Interior living, 9148 SF lot size, with 3 bed, 3.5 bath home built in 2005 in desirable, gated Indian Wells community of Montelena.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
45590 Appian Way
45590 Appian Way, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3217 sqft
Beautiful designer furnished Ministrelli semi-custom home with spectacular triple fairway and south mountain views has 3 Beds, 3.5 Baths includes spacious guest casita.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
75407 Montecito Drive
75407 Montecito Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3201 sqft
Lease, unfurnished, $3200/month beginning August 1st! (Home is for sale, too - Owner will carry with good credit and 20% down.) Classic Indian Wells pool home! Comfortable & spacious 3BR/3 BA home with over 3200 sq.ft.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
74923 Live Oak Street
74923 Live Oak Street, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2674 sqft
Annual Lease. includes Indian Wells Resident Card for Discount Golf. Partially furnished home located in the gated community of Colony Cove. With over 2,600 Sq ft, 3 Bedrooms PLUS Office, Salt Water Pool with Spa and Outdoor Living.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
44181 Yucca Drive
44181 Yucca Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2287 sqft
Colony Cove is a Wonderfully convenient location within Indian Wells.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Desert Horizons
1 Unit Available
44850 Oro Grande Circle
44850 Oro Grande Circle, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2813 sqft
Spectacular seasonal lease in prestigious Desert Horizons Country Club. Making memories on vacation will be easy in this turnkey home that was remodeled in first class fashion.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Desert Horizons
1 Unit Available
75780 Vista Del Rey
75780 Vista Del Rey, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2644 sqft
Available for 2021 season~ Extraordinary location with unparalleled Santa Rosa Mountain views overlooking multiple fairways & lakefront setting offered at Desert Horizons CC in prestigious Indian Wells! The gated courtyard welcomes you into this
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Desert Horizons
1 Unit Available
75577 Desert Horizons Drive
75577 Desert Horizons Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2413 sqft
Available for the 2021 Season. Beautiful South Mountain & Fairway views! Enter through your gated courtyard into this lovely Furnished home which offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
75480 Painted Desert Drive
75480 Painted Desert Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2217 sqft
Contact listing agent at Scott Thompson at 661-373-5636 to schedule a showing. We welcome you to enjoy this fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, desert sanctuary, with a spacious kitchen, nestled in the heart of Indian Wells.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Wells
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
4 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1199 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
73251 Joshua Tree St
73251 Joshua Tree Street, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
3000 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed / 3 bath home w/ pool in Palm Desert **DESERT PROPERTIES** - Beautiful 3 bed / 3 bath 3000 sqft. home with pool located at 73251 Joshua Tree St, close to EL Paseo & Westfield Shopping Center.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Panorama Ranch
1 Unit Available
74387 Peppergrass Street
74387 Peppergrass Street, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1152 sqft
Spectacular 2 Bed Mid Century Pool Home - Featured in the current issue of Atomic Ranch Magazine, this spectacular remodeled mid century pool home is offered as a long term rental.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Indian Wells, the median rent is $634 for a studio, $758 for a 1-bedroom, $949 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,333 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Indian Wells, check out our monthly Indian Wells Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Indian Wells area include College of the Desert, and Moreno Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Indian Wells from include Moreno Valley, Temecula, Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and Ramona.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Moreno Valley, CATemecula, CAPalm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
French Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CA