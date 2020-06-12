45 Apartments for rent in Arroyo Grande, CA

Moving to Arroyo Grande

When it comes to weather, it's always the right time to move.

Thanks to its close proximity to the Pacific and its Central Coast location, the weather in Arroyo Grande feels gorgeous year-round. Sure, it rains occasionally, but often the rain comes at night or in the early morning, burning away later in the day. So pack up your boxes and fill up that U-Haul. Now's the time to move to sunny Arroyo Grande.

Planning to ship your boxes and fly to your new home?

You can avoid the mad chaos of LAX. Arroyo Grande is only 15 minutes from the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. And while it sounds like a complicated mouthful, the airport itself is the exact opposite. Quaint and clean with pleasant and knowledgeable staff, you'll forget you ever thought about driving your stuff to your new home.

Would you like a lemon tree with your walk-up?

Arroyo Grande has a variety of rental options, often with amenities that only a coastal beach town could provide. Houses with pools and lush gardens are regularly available to rent. Some are even fully furnished! You can find one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, most with detailed online listings. Keep your eyes peeled for scenic vistas and ask about all bills paid options. Sometimes bargaining is the way to go. Whether rental houses or apartments for rent, make sure you visit before you finalize any rental agreements. And get ready, the reality is often even better than the pictures.