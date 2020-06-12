45 Apartments for rent in Arroyo Grande, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
502 Le Point Street
502 Le Point Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Located in a coveted neighborhood in Arroyo Grande, this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home basks in natural light. The interior of the home is well lit thanks in part to the abundant, over-sized windows.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Nelson Street
509 Nelson Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1655 sqft
509 Nelson Street Available 07/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Home in The Village of Arroyo Grande with amazing fenced back yard - This charming 3 bedroom home in the heart of The Village of Arroyo Grande is a unique find.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1257 CEDAR
1257 Cedar Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2389 sqft
1257 CEDAR Available 08/07/20 Beautiful House on 1257 Cedar St in Arroyo Grande - Type: House Available: 08/07/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,500.00 Deposit: $2,600.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1084 Fair Oaks
1084 Fair Oaks Avenue, Arroyo Grande, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1084 Fair Oaks Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom w/Art Studio Family Home - Two structures on one lot. Main house has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with huge living room, fireplace, two car attached garage and dining room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
604 Village Court
604 Village Court, Arroyo Grande, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Solar Power on a cul-de-sac location - Relax while sitting on your front porch or a relaxing BBQ in your beautiful backyard. This two story 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is very inviting. Easy flow kitchen and breakfast nook with a breakfast bar.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
310 S. Halcyon Ave Suite 106
310 South Halcyon Road, Arroyo Grande, CA
Studio
$3,038
1800 sqft
Professional Medical / Business Office - Arroyo Grande - Unique professional medical or business office available. Well maintained end unit across from Arroyo Grande Hospital. Building is 1500 sf and has 2 separate entry ways.

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
541 Morning Rise Lane
541 Morning Rise Lane, Arroyo Grande, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Single Level Home - Modern interior design. Air conditioned 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with an attached 2 car garage. Wood laminate plank, tile and carpet flooring. Custom color interior paint. Kitchen has a center island for extra counter space.
Results within 1 mile of Arroyo Grande

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1052 Baden Avenue
1052 Baden Avenue, Grover Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
876 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in Grover Beach. Just blocks away from beach, restaurants and shopping. Cozy living room with lots of natural light through out the condo. Kitchen includes stove / oven and microwave.
Results within 5 miles of Arroyo Grande

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2289 Brant Street
2289 Brant Street, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
4200 sqft
Cypress Ridge Executive Home - Beautiful Executive Home at nearly 4,200 square feet, features 3 bedrooms, 3 1/4 bathrooms and an office, also features 3 fireplaces and a game area/room with a full bar.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
535 Birdie Lane
535 Birdie Lane, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2685 sqft
This bright, spacious, fully-furnished modern home is situated on the Arroyo Grande mesa, a few short blocks to Cypress Ridge Golf Course.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
330 Foothill Road
330 Foothill Road, Pismo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 off 1 month rent + Security Deposit moves you in - Fully Furnished Shell Beach Condo. Totally refurbished, new everything, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage condo in desirable location.
Results within 10 miles of Arroyo Grande

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
960 Vista Verde Lane
960 Vista Verde Lane, Nipomo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2244 sqft
Beautiful and fully furnished four bedrooms, family room and living room single level modern style home is located in the beloved heart of Nipomo just a short distance from downtown, close to everything yet quite and relaxing neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
3182 Flora Street
3182 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1387 sqft
Available September - this 1387 square foot single level home located in San Luis Obispo. Home features laminate and tile floors, granite counters, and unique light fixtures throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
147 Searidge Court
147 Searidge Court, Pismo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1969 sqft
Terrific ocean view home for lease. CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Tri level home features open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, central atrium and ocean views.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Meadow Park
1 Unit Available
661 Funston Avenue
661 Funston Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a small complex of only three units, this one bedroom charmer is set back from the street and provides off street parking. The unit is single level, with ground level access.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2070 Binns Court
2070 Binns Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2467 sqft
Lease from April 1st to September 30th Only! Beautifully landscaped 2467 sq ft home with views of Terrace Hill. This 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom is within walking distance to French Hospital, Schools and Hiking Trails and Parks.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Broad Street
1 Unit Available
923 Humbert Avenue
923 Humbert Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1414 sqft
Bright and Airy! This 3 bedroom town-home is fresh and clean, featuring new appliances, and granite counter tops throughout. The main level of the home is dressed with dark hardwood floors contrasting well with the clean light colored walls.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
French Park
1 Unit Available
1050 Bluebell Way
1050 Bluebell Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1363 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Wonderful "Single Level" 2 bed/2bath 1363sqft stand-alone Condominium. This beautiful condo has an attached 2 car garage and extra visitors parking space next to the driveway.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
576 Adina Way
576 Adina Way, Nipomo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
969 sqft
576 Adina Way Available 07/16/20 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Nipomo Village **Super Clean - This 2 bedroom townhouse in Nipomo Village has been very well maintained with newer carpet and paint for a fresh, clean home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
2374 Flora
2374 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2374 Flora Available 07/01/20 2374 Flora 3Bed/2Bath - (RLNE5834587)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Broad Street
1 Unit Available
836 Basil Lane
836 Basil Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1865 sqft
836 Basil Lane Available 07/16/20 - (RLNE5817841)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadow Park
1 Unit Available
2221 King Court, #26
2221 King Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1197 sqft
2221 King Court, #26 Available 06/19/20 2 Bedroom Condo in Parkside Condominiums by Meadow Park ** New Carpet ** - This two bedroom condo is located in the desirable Parkside Condominium complex by Meadow Park.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
555 ORCHARD WAY
555 Orchard Road, Nipomo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Beautiful 2 Story Condo in Nipomo - Type: Condo Available: 06/05/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2.5 Rent: $2,150.00 Deposit: $2,250.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1520 Cielo Ln.
1520 Cielo Lane, Nipomo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a rural setting with fruit trees, front porch, outdoor patio and stone fountain. - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a rural setting. Large front porch and back patio with views of the fruit trees and stone fountain.
City GuideArroyo Grande
Known for its berries, blossoms and a swinging bridge, life is beautiful in Arroyo Grande.

Nestled among the wineries and beaches of the Central Coast, Arroyo Grande offers California's version of small-town living. Minutes from the Pacific Ocean, residents indulge in beach sports, golfing and sun. Wine tasting is popular on the weekends, and summer concerts of jazz, funk and soul are hosted in nearby parks. Arroyo Grande is an American beach town offering the best of small-town and big-city life. Be warned: if you land a spot in this near-perfect place, you may never want to leave.

Moving to Arroyo Grande

When it comes to weather, it's always the right time to move.

Thanks to its close proximity to the Pacific and its Central Coast location, the weather in Arroyo Grande feels gorgeous year-round. Sure, it rains occasionally, but often the rain comes at night or in the early morning, burning away later in the day. So pack up your boxes and fill up that U-Haul. Now's the time to move to sunny Arroyo Grande.

Planning to ship your boxes and fly to your new home?

You can avoid the mad chaos of LAX. Arroyo Grande is only 15 minutes from the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. And while it sounds like a complicated mouthful, the airport itself is the exact opposite. Quaint and clean with pleasant and knowledgeable staff, you'll forget you ever thought about driving your stuff to your new home.

Would you like a lemon tree with your walk-up?

Arroyo Grande has a variety of rental options, often with amenities that only a coastal beach town could provide. Houses with pools and lush gardens are regularly available to rent. Some are even fully furnished! You can find one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, most with detailed online listings. Keep your eyes peeled for scenic vistas and ask about all bills paid options. Sometimes bargaining is the way to go. Whether rental houses or apartments for rent, make sure you visit before you finalize any rental agreements. And get ready, the reality is often even better than the pictures.

Neighborhoods

The Village: Don't be fooled by the name of Arroyo Grande's downtown. The Village has a lot to offer besides quaint shops and an old west vibe. Home to the famous Strawberry Festival each May, the Village also boasts an excellent meat market, fabulous bakery and artisanal coffee at Cafe Andreini. Head east through The Village and you'll start to find apartments and condos for rent. On your way out, make sure to visit The Swinging Bridge, suspended 40 feet high over Arroyo Grande Creek.

Western Arroyo Grande: Drive a few miles west and you'll find yourself in Arroyo Grande's apartment row. You'll be close to the action of downtown here, but you may want to look around before your make any final decisions. All apartments in this end of town are not created equal.

Northern Arroyo Grande: Move north parallel to Pismo Beach and you'll find yourself in rural Arroyo Grande. Home to several vineyards, wine tours are very popular here. Veer east and you'll find yourself in a residential hub. It's a great place to look for house rentals!

Life in Arroyo Grande

Jerry's Berries are a must.

Off a dusty road tucked among tall trees, you'll find the fruit and vegetable stand of Rutiz Family Farms. A local treasure, you'll never buy produce in a store after tasting these berries. Owner Jerry Rutiz offers stories, tips for cooking and recommendations on which fruits are in perfect season. While he may not be around every time you stop by in the summer, his berries will be there: warm, succulent and the perfect compliment to an evening gelato or morning yogurt.

Pack the bike, but drive the car.

When you're tooling around The Village heading for an ice cream cone at Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Lab, a bike is the perfect transport. But should you ever want to leave Arroyo Grande, you'll need a car. Hybrids are popular but certainly not a requirement.

Indulge yourself.

Arroyo Grande isn't known for sparse living. If you can indulge, then by all means do. With ample access to great food, wine and song, Arroyo Grande's town motto could easily be "Why wait? Relax now." On the weekends, after a soak or a massage in one of the local spas, residents throw open their sun roofs and drive down to the beach. Bring a picnic basket with a bottle of local wine and make it a lazy afternoon among the sand, surf and the occasional seagull.

The park is alive with the sound of music.

Arroyo Grande takes its entertainment seriously with a premium placed on live performances. Heritage Square Park hosts performances throughout the spring and summer. The summer concert series is definitely a local highlight, featuring music that is neither down-home nor hokey. Blues, jazz, funk and soul bands play regularly at the park, and part of the excitement is that you never know what kind of music will be featured next. Expect it to be technically brilliant; Arroyo Grande doesn't believe in hosting anything average.

Explore the eatery landscape.

Arroyo Grande is part of the original five cities of the California Central Coast: Shell Beach, Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, Oceano and Arroyo Grande. Locals tend not to make a huge distinction between the five -- they think of them more like neighborhoods all united by the Central Coast. As a new resident, don't feel limited by your location. Not only do Pismo and Shell beaches offer prime access to ocean views, they also boast some excellent restaurants. For the finest dining in San Luis Obispo County, look no further than Ventana Grill. While technically located in Pismo Beach, it's just a breezy six-minute drive up the coast for panoramic views of the ocean and the strongest tequila flights of the five cities. Ask for a table on the deck and you can dolphin watch while you dine on clams, fish tacos or oysters. Offering a combination of Mexican, seafood and American cuisine, you'll have to work hard not to become a regular.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Arroyo Grande?
The average rent price for Arroyo Grande rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,960.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Arroyo Grande?
Some of the colleges located in the Arroyo Grande area include Allan Hancock College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Arroyo Grande?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Arroyo Grande from include Santa Maria, El Paso de Robles, Atascadero, Los Osos, and Lompoc.

