45 Apartments for rent in Arroyo Grande, CA📍
Nestled among the wineries and beaches of the Central Coast, Arroyo Grande offers California's version of small-town living. Minutes from the Pacific Ocean, residents indulge in beach sports, golfing and sun. Wine tasting is popular on the weekends, and summer concerts of jazz, funk and soul are hosted in nearby parks. Arroyo Grande is an American beach town offering the best of small-town and big-city life. Be warned: if you land a spot in this near-perfect place, you may never want to leave.
When it comes to weather, it's always the right time to move.
Thanks to its close proximity to the Pacific and its Central Coast location, the weather in Arroyo Grande feels gorgeous year-round. Sure, it rains occasionally, but often the rain comes at night or in the early morning, burning away later in the day. So pack up your boxes and fill up that U-Haul. Now's the time to move to sunny Arroyo Grande.
Planning to ship your boxes and fly to your new home?
You can avoid the mad chaos of LAX. Arroyo Grande is only 15 minutes from the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. And while it sounds like a complicated mouthful, the airport itself is the exact opposite. Quaint and clean with pleasant and knowledgeable staff, you'll forget you ever thought about driving your stuff to your new home.
Would you like a lemon tree with your walk-up?
Arroyo Grande has a variety of rental options, often with amenities that only a coastal beach town could provide. Houses with pools and lush gardens are regularly available to rent. Some are even fully furnished! You can find one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, most with detailed online listings. Keep your eyes peeled for scenic vistas and ask about all bills paid options. Sometimes bargaining is the way to go. Whether rental houses or apartments for rent, make sure you visit before you finalize any rental agreements. And get ready, the reality is often even better than the pictures.
The Village: Don't be fooled by the name of Arroyo Grande's downtown. The Village has a lot to offer besides quaint shops and an old west vibe. Home to the famous Strawberry Festival each May, the Village also boasts an excellent meat market, fabulous bakery and artisanal coffee at Cafe Andreini. Head east through The Village and you'll start to find apartments and condos for rent. On your way out, make sure to visit The Swinging Bridge, suspended 40 feet high over Arroyo Grande Creek.
Western Arroyo Grande: Drive a few miles west and you'll find yourself in Arroyo Grande's apartment row. You'll be close to the action of downtown here, but you may want to look around before your make any final decisions. All apartments in this end of town are not created equal.
Northern Arroyo Grande: Move north parallel to Pismo Beach and you'll find yourself in rural Arroyo Grande. Home to several vineyards, wine tours are very popular here. Veer east and you'll find yourself in a residential hub. It's a great place to look for house rentals!
Jerry's Berries are a must.
Off a dusty road tucked among tall trees, you'll find the fruit and vegetable stand of Rutiz Family Farms. A local treasure, you'll never buy produce in a store after tasting these berries. Owner Jerry Rutiz offers stories, tips for cooking and recommendations on which fruits are in perfect season. While he may not be around every time you stop by in the summer, his berries will be there: warm, succulent and the perfect compliment to an evening gelato or morning yogurt.
Pack the bike, but drive the car.
When you're tooling around The Village heading for an ice cream cone at Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Lab, a bike is the perfect transport. But should you ever want to leave Arroyo Grande, you'll need a car. Hybrids are popular but certainly not a requirement.
Indulge yourself.
Arroyo Grande isn't known for sparse living. If you can indulge, then by all means do. With ample access to great food, wine and song, Arroyo Grande's town motto could easily be "Why wait? Relax now." On the weekends, after a soak or a massage in one of the local spas, residents throw open their sun roofs and drive down to the beach. Bring a picnic basket with a bottle of local wine and make it a lazy afternoon among the sand, surf and the occasional seagull.
The park is alive with the sound of music.
Arroyo Grande takes its entertainment seriously with a premium placed on live performances. Heritage Square Park hosts performances throughout the spring and summer. The summer concert series is definitely a local highlight, featuring music that is neither down-home nor hokey. Blues, jazz, funk and soul bands play regularly at the park, and part of the excitement is that you never know what kind of music will be featured next. Expect it to be technically brilliant; Arroyo Grande doesn't believe in hosting anything average.
Explore the eatery landscape.
Arroyo Grande is part of the original five cities of the California Central Coast: Shell Beach, Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, Oceano and Arroyo Grande. Locals tend not to make a huge distinction between the five -- they think of them more like neighborhoods all united by the Central Coast. As a new resident, don't feel limited by your location. Not only do Pismo and Shell beaches offer prime access to ocean views, they also boast some excellent restaurants. For the finest dining in San Luis Obispo County, look no further than Ventana Grill. While technically located in Pismo Beach, it's just a breezy six-minute drive up the coast for panoramic views of the ocean and the strongest tequila flights of the five cities. Ask for a table on the deck and you can dolphin watch while you dine on clams, fish tacos or oysters. Offering a combination of Mexican, seafood and American cuisine, you'll have to work hard not to become a regular.