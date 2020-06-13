Apartment List
/
CA
/
tustin
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

482 Apartments for rent in Tustin, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
1 Unit Available
Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mark VII in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
1 Unit Available
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Segovia Apartments in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
2 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St, Tustin, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook Apartments in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
3 Units Available
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road, Tustin, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Market Place in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
$
5 Units Available
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
921 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pasadena Village in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1812 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Located minutes from I-5 and near Tustin High School. Cherry wood cabinets and updated appliances. A 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Patio or balcony in suites. Tiled entries and Jacuzzi tubs in updated bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
43 Units Available
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,735
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
994 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds surround these recently renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, courtyard, BBQ area, game room, tennis court and gym. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,759
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
885 sqft
Welcome to El Paseo. Our upscale community of studio, one- and two-bedroom Tustin apartments feature gorgeous Mediterranean architecture and something unique for every resident.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
5 Units Available
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1063 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes, in the heart of beautiful Tustin, California.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
3 Units Available
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Gardens Apartment Homes is a 92-unit multifamily community located in Tustin, California. Their apartments in beautiful Tustin, California are spacious, well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1220 Bryan Ave.
1220 Bryan Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
885 sqft
Palm Gardens Apartment Homes is a 92-unit multifamily community located in Tustin, California. Their apartments in beautiful Tustin, California are spacious, well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13418 Via Don Benito
13418 Via Don Benito, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1770 sqft
This townhome style end unit has a great interior location with the community of Sevilla. The soaring vaulted ceilings & walls of windows, with plantation shutters, fill the formal living & dining with sunlight.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
14452 Poplar Drive
14452 Poplar Drive, Tustin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1576 sqft
This single level, 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom home, has been completely remodeled inside, with tasteful, fresh, modern materials, throughout.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15222 Davenport Street
15222 Davenport Street, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1977 sqft
Live & Thrive in the original builder's "model home" of Columbus Square, located directly across from the gorgeous community park! It's like having your own private park! This highly upgraded, fully DETACHED home has been kept in pristine condition.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
361 Flyers Lane
361 Flyers Lane, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1958 sqft
361 Flyers Lane Available 06/29/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15213 Carrington Way
15213 Carrington Way, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1557 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in Luxury: Fully Upgraded 2 Bedroom Plus Den Townhome in Columbus Square! - Gorgeous interior, described as elegant and relaxing. Come home to this 2 bedroom plus Private Den, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
282 Prospect Park
282 Prospect Park, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1184 sqft
This well maintained home has two bedrooms / one and half bathrooms. This home features a large master suite with garage access and a private side door entry. Newer vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen has built-in microwave and a gas range.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12121 Rice Drive
12121 Rice Drive, Tustin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2239 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in the highly sought after 24-hour guard-gated San Miguel community, across the street from Tustin Ranch Golf Course. Property is a corner unit in a Cul-De-Sac.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12921 Ternberry Court
12921 Ternberry Ct, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1298 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in the community of the Orchards in Tustin Ranch. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, newer stainless steel appliances, & breakfast nook.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14352 Green Valley Drive
14352 Green Valley Avenue, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1000 sqft
Beautifully updated throughout! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home situated at the end of a culdesac is sure to please! Extensive renovation was completed that included the following newer features: kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances (stove,

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2320 Dunes
2320 Dunes, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1402 sqft
Located in the Desirable Ventana gated community right by the Golf course off of Tustin Ranch Rd.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1881 Mitchell Avenue
1881 Mitchell Avenue, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1150 sqft
Welcome to 1881 Mitchell #36, a rare single level condo located in the Tustin Park Villa's Community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
291 Prospect Park
291 Prospect Park, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,494
1335 sqft
Gorgeous Unit located in a Prime Tustin location. Unit has been remodeled with new hardwood floors, new updated bathrooms, new updated kitchen. Entirely repainted with a wonderfully airy and breezy layout.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
16633 Honeybee Drive
16633 Honeybee Street, Tustin, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
3000 sqft
**ONE THE BEST LOCATIONS IN COLUMBUS GROVE WITH OVER 11,000 SF LOT SIZE**IRVINE SCHOOLS** Built in 2008, this 5BR/4BA detached 2-story home is nearly 3,000 sf and includes 1BR/1BA with shower downstairs.

Median Rent in Tustin

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Tustin is $1,962, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,522.
Studio
$1,649
1 Bed
$1,962
2 Beds
$2,522
3+ Beds
$3,428

June 2020 Tustin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tustin Rent Report. Tustin rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tustin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Tustin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tustin Rent Report. Tustin rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tustin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tustin rent trends were flat over the past month

Tustin rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tustin stand at $1,963 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,522 for a two-bedroom. Tustin's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tustin, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Tustin

    As rents have increased slightly in Tustin, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Tustin is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Tustin's median two-bedroom rent of $2,522 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Tustin.
    • While Tustin's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Tustin than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Tustin is nearly two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Tustin?
    In Tustin, the median rent is $1,649 for a studio, $1,962 for a 1-bedroom, $2,522 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,428 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Tustin, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Tustin?
    Some of the colleges located in the Tustin area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Tustin?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tustin from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

    Similar Pages

    Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
    Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
    Tustin Studio Apartments