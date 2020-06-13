/
130 Apartments for rent in Poway, CA📍
Poway
4 Units Available
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
975 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with large kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a grilling station, playground and laundry center on-site. Near Poway Community Park. Close to I-15.
$
Poway
16 Units Available
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,593
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1040 sqft
Redesigned homes with wood-style flooring and brushed nickel features. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, and gym. Near Poway Plaza Shopping Center. Minutes from I-15.
Poway
2 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,681
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
920 sqft
Residential community with swimming pool, hot tub and gym, as well as on-site laundry. Units feature plenty of extra storage, walk-in closets and stainless steel fixtures. Credit card accepted for rent.
Poway
1 Unit Available
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled along Old Pomerado Road for easy access to hiking. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms with open floor plans. Community includes on-site laundry facilities and assigned covered parking.
Poway
8 Units Available
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
Near Poway Road, I-15, and Carmel Mountain Ranch Golf Course. On-site amenities include laundry facilities and pool. Cable-ready apartments feature dining room, walk-in closets, a balcony or yard, heating, and air conditioning.
Poway
1 Unit Available
15121 Espola Rd
15121 Espola Road, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
2200 sqft
Unique- Ranch Style Home w/ Industrial Garage/Storage! MUST SEE!!! - 15121 Espola Rd. is located in a highly desirable county, Poway. This Ranch style home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, wood flooring, and a large fenced in yard.
Poway
1 Unit Available
14175 Biscayne Place
14175 Biscayne Place, Poway, CA
6 Bedrooms
$10,995
7760 sqft
Tuscan Style Luxury Home - The Heritage Poway - This home is a must see opportunity to rent a custom and exquisitely appointed private resort style estate overlooking the fairways of Madera Golf Course in the prestigious gated community "The
Poway
1 Unit Available
12627 Orohaven Ln
12627 Orohaven Lane, Poway, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1089 sqft
This home is located in the heart of Poway on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Take advantage of Poway's award winning schools and shopping & dining on Poway Road just blocks away. The home is loaded with character including parquet wood flooring.
Poway
1 Unit Available
13672 Quiet Hills Dr
13672 Quiet Hills Drive, Poway, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,590
2301 sqft
Pet friendly.
Poway
1 Unit Available
15855 Riparian Rd
15855 Riparian Road, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2615 sqft
Private yard, peaceful views, greenery and 2 large orange trees, inviting pool/spa. 4br/3ba, single level ranch with open floor plan, volume ceilings, wet bar, water softener system, 3 car garage and solar electricity for lower utility costs.
Poway
1 Unit Available
14212 Sandhill Road
14212 Sandhill Road, Poway, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
3071 sqft
14212 Sandhill Road Available 06/20/20 Your own Private Oasis in Bridlewood/Lakeside - POWAY. 5/3, 3071 sq. ft. - Be prepared for a stunning outlook when you enter this luxury home.
Poway
1 Unit Available
15195 Saddlebrook Ln
15195 Saddlebrook Lane, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
5750 sqft
Extraordinary Single Level McCullough-Ames Estate. Expansive Kitchen & Family Room will be the center of all entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Poway
Rancho Penasquitos
15 Units Available
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,636
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1428 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
Sabre Springs
15 Units Available
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,828
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
918 sqft
Luxury community on an 800-acre preserved nature area with trails. On-site amenities include a pool, sauna, hot tub and gym. Top-notch interiors with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony.
Rancho Bernardo
10 Units Available
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,653
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
928 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
Carmel Mountain
17 Units Available
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
893 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
Sabre Springs
Contact for Availability
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evening Creek Condominium Rentals in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Sabre Springs
1 Unit Available
12138 Wooded Vista Lane
12138 Wooded Vista Lane, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2523 sqft
This spacious 2-story Hillsboro home in Sabre Springs has central A/C, 2523 sq. ft., a 3-car attached garage and bonus room/office with beautiful hardwood built-ins, including computer station, hutches, bookcases and file drawers.
Sabre Springs
1 Unit Available
10964 Serafina Lane
10964 Serafina Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1267 sqft
Don't miss this amazing 3 bedroom 2Ba condo located in the resort like community of Savannah Terrace. Walk into the large open concept living room that features a fireplace and lots of natural light.
Sabre Springs
1 Unit Available
13118 Wimberly Square
13118 Wimberly Square, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
907 sqft
Canyon View & Poway School District! This beautiful private ground floor corner unit condo features 2 master bedrooms. Unit is surrounded by nature with canyon views of running creek & hiking trails.
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
14568 Rutledge Sq.
14568 Rutledge Square, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2221 sqft
14568 Rutledge Sq. Available 07/06/20 Gated Carmel Mountain Ranch Home - Gated Carmel Mountain Ranch Home with upgrades throughout and no home behind. Bright spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5
12037 Tivoli Park Row, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1341 sqft
Carmel Mountian Condo - 2 Bed w/loft ,Updated with garage, fireplace, laundry- Available Now! - - Quiet and Serene complex , centrally located, great location - 3rd bed is not enclosed it is a 2nd story loft that can be used for Bed, Office, Or Den
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
17627 Pomerado Rd. #134
17627 Pomerado Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1043 sqft
17627 Pomerado Rd.
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
17776 Corte Barquero
17776 Corte Barquero, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1935 sqft
Spacious Home Nestled in 55+ Oaks North - This is a a 55+ only community. You'll love the peacefulness of this home and enjoy this dreamy private back yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Poway, the median rent is $1,279 for a studio, $1,416 for a 1-bedroom, $1,838 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,647 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Poway, check out our monthly Poway Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Poway area include University of California-San Diego, Cuyamaca College, Saddleback College, San Diego City College, and Palomar College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Poway from include San Diego, Chula Vista, Escondido, Oceanside, and Carlsbad.
