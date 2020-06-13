45 Apartments for rent in Santa Cruz, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Westside
15 Units Available
Cypress Point
101 Felix St, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,015
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
771 sqft
Luxury living within walking distance of Neary Lagoon Park and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Covered parking, outdoor BBQ and courtyard facilities, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown Santa Cruz
8 Units Available
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,347
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1010 Pacific Apartments offers sleek urban living in the heart of Santa Cruz, just moments from the boardwalk near Highway 1 and 17. Responding specifically to your needs, sophisticated designs feature one, two and three bedroom arrangements.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
20 Units Available
Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,410
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,710
609 sqft
Located near Crabtree Mall, NC State University and Cary Towne Center. Units with fireplaces, carpeting, private patios/balconies, and kitchen appliances. Tennis court and outdoor pool for residents.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Westside
22 Units Available
Pacific Shores
1240 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,374
1035 sqft
Put yourself in the view at Pacific Shores. 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent in beautiful Santa Cruz, CA, bring the California dream to you with garden-style elegance set among the redwoods, sea cliffs, and rich culture of an iconic city.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Downtown Santa Cruz
73 Units Available
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,662
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,966
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,743
1051 sqft
Come home to Nanda on Pacific. Enjoy relaxing community amenities just minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, the beach and UC Santa Cruz. We’re in the middle of everywhere you want to be.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westside
1 Unit Available
106 Crespi Ct
106 Crespi Court, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1500 sqft
Property Overview: 106 Crespi Ct Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Must watch virtual tour before calling (copy and paste into browser): https://youtu.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Beach HIll
1 Unit Available
75 Front ST 1
75 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
1116 sqft
Location, Location, Location - This amazing Beach Hill large, fully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 full bath view townhouse is one block to the ocean, beach, and wharf. Amazing views of the ocean (from patio), mountains and city.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Downtown Santa Cruz
1 Unit Available
606 Washington ST
606 Washington Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
850 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom/1 bath available for rent starting on August 1st, 2020. This is a downstairs unit in a duplex ideally located on a quiet street in downtown Santa Cruz.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
222 Jackson ST
222 Jackson Street, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1376 sqft
Available to see June 15th from10-4:00 ready for move in July 1 photos on zillow are not correct, the studio in the back is a separate rental unit. Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom home with ...

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
135 May AVE B
135 May Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1150 sqft
Property Overview: - 3 bedrooms 2 baths - About 1150sqft - 1 car garage - Washer/dryer hookups - Dishwasher - Garbage disposal - Central Heat - Fireplace - Nice backyard space - Last house on the block with only one neighbor adjacent to home -

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Downtown Santa Cruz
1 Unit Available
114 Maple Street
114 Maple Street, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
650 sqft
Coming available is an updated 1 bed 1 bath apartment in a gated complex near downtown Santa Cruz. This home is located within walking distance to shopping, dining, Downtown Santa Cruz, beaches, Boardwalk, Wharf and public transportation.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
305 Village Circle
305 Village Circle, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
305 Village Circle Available 08/15/20 Upper Westside Santa Cruz - Well established neighborhood that is surrounded by many options - UCSC , Westlake pond and park area, busline, trails and much much more!!!! Two story 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
1 Berkeley Court
1 Berkeley Court, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Location, Location !! - This home has great separation living space. One bedroom downstairs, and two upstairs with full bathrooms . High ceilings as you entry full dinning room and living room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1250 River St
1250 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
1250 River St Available 07/01/20 Newer LARGE Duplex - Newer unit. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. First month, last month and deposit to move in. This unit is available July 1st amenities include: green construction (low energy usage). Large living space.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
832 Hanover St 4
832 Hanover St, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
950 sqft
Seabright Beauty - Property Id: 292621 Apt #4 New kitchen with marble counters, new flooring. mirrored doors on three closets/ bathroom: new acrylic tub and tile, new cabinets, new flooring, Newer kitchen marble counter Very Spacious Apartment.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1318 River St
1318 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1500 sqft
1318 River St Available 07/01/20 3/1 Close to UC, hiking, and downtown - Remodeled 3br, 1ba house on West side close to UCSC. For 4 people or less. Windows overlooking the San Lorenzo River. Your own section of river front. Woodsy feel in the city.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
222 Grandview Street
222 Grandview Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1259 sqft
Upper Westside Home with Upgrades - This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on the upper Westside of Santa Cruz.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
102 Moore St
102 Moore Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
2250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
West Side Executive Home - Spacious Upscale remodeled home on Westside. Great for executives and professionals that want a touch of views without the traffic.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Santa Cruz
1 Unit Available
421 Washington
421 Washington Street, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
700 sqft
Convenient Personal Entry - Beautiful 1 Bedroom /1 Bath - Very Cozy and comfortable partially furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath home with easy access to downtown and everything Santa Cruz. One car garage, private back yard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
148 Campbell St
148 Campbell Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2bd/1Ba Centrally Located Cottage - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Water and Garbage included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
124 Donna Court
124 Donna Court, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
124 Donna Court Available 06/16/20 Upper Westside Santa Cruz - 4 BR, 2.5 BA house on cul-de-sac for rent. - Big backyard with a large deck overlooking canyon, living room with fireplace, and dining room with great views.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
246 Berkeley Way
246 Berkeley Way, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1200 sqft
Amazing new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Arts and Crafts apartment in Santa Cruz. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen, new bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and shared yard.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Westside
1 Unit Available
610 Bethany Curve
610 Bethany Curve, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
610 Bethany Curve Available 04/10/20 Cozy 2Bed/1Bath, Two Story Home Located On The West Side of Santa Cruz!! - This 2 Bed/1 Bath cheerful two story home is located on a quiet street close to Safeway on the Westside of Santa Cruz.

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Beach HIll
1 Unit Available
333 Main Street
333 Main Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
1755 sqft
Welcome to your home sweet home in Santa Cruz! This fully furnished historic home was built in 1905.

Median Rent in Santa Cruz

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Santa Cruz is $1,842, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,448.
Studio
$1,553
1 Bed
$1,842
2 Beds
$2,448
3+ Beds
$3,248
City GuideSanta Cruz
Situated on the edge of Monterey Bay and known for its beach houses, boardwalk amusement park, laidback vibe and redwoods, Santa Cruz is certainly an appealing draw for beach bums, hippies, and nature lovers looking to settle down. “Surf City”, as it’s known to some, is home to a college campus (UCSC, which is also the city’s largest employer) and has a youthful and very liberal vibe to it. Nope, there’s nothing conservative or buttoned-up about this seaside town. Expect to meet people from ...

Of course, there will be times when you need to head on in, rest your head and make yourself at home. Where you do that is entirely up to you, but here are some helpful tips to renting an apartment in él Santa Cruz.

Downtown

Downtown Santa Cruz is a hotspot for many reasons. The old Spanish architecture mixed with newly constructed apartments make for an eye-pleasing abode and the views of downtown, hillside and the beach are an added bonus. Living down here also means proximity to the highway, culture and history, UCSU campus and the beach. The tree-lined streets, public transit options and active neighborhood are added perks.

Beach

Another coveted area in Santa Cruz is, big surprise here, down by the beach. Nearby Lagoon (or the area close to Pacific Ave. and Depot Park) is sought after for its closeness to the wharf, boardwalk and beachy-keen way of life. Minutes from downtown, bursting with independently owned boutiques/shops and restaurants, residents relish their home in this ‘hood. Where else can you wake up and watch morning surfers with a cup of coffee in hand from the comfort of your very own home? The homes here are typically two to three bedrooms, often bungalows, but sometimes large two story dwellings. Apartments lovers here can choose between townhomes or basic apartments, featuring pet parks, picnic areas and sometimes even a picket fence.

West Side

The areas of Seabright Ave. and the west side (near the beach and the highway) are also great options. Featuring bungalows, good schools and walkability to entertainment, these areas are bit more single-family home than apartment living but are excellent choices.

One last mention about surfing

No matter where you choose to hang your surfboard in this city (there ya' go), odds are you will be very happy you did. The residents are as go-with-the-flow as the weather and the living is easy. Good luck finding your own inner-cool (and your new home) in Santa Cruz.

June 2020 Santa Cruz Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Cruz Rent Report. Santa Cruz rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Cruz rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Santa Cruz rents declined slightly over the past month

Santa Cruz rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Cruz stand at $1,843 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,449 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Santa Cruz's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.7%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Santa Cruz, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Cruz

    As rents have increased marginally in Santa Cruz, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Cruz is less affordable for renters.

    • Santa Cruz's median two-bedroom rent of $2,449 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Santa Cruz.
    • While Santa Cruz's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Cruz than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Santa Cruz is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Santa Cruz?
    In Santa Cruz, the median rent is $1,553 for a studio, $1,842 for a 1-bedroom, $2,448 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,248 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Santa Cruz, check out our monthly Santa Cruz Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Santa Cruz?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Santa Cruz include Westside, and Downtown Santa Cruz.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Santa Cruz?
    Some of the colleges located in the Santa Cruz area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Santa Cruz?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Santa Cruz from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

