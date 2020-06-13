189 Apartments for rent in Norco, CA📍
The city of Norco is an unusual place, especially for Southern California. It has cheap living (for Cali) and lots of outdoor space (and trails). Dont worry, it has all the modern conveniences too, such as Internet and plumbing, but it cant claim an excess of sidewalks.
Like the name suggests, the Inland Empire, including Riverside County where Norco is located, is a massive parcel of land. What it doesnt suggest is how dry and desert-like that area is. Somehow, magically, fortuitously, Norco sits above mineral springs that feed the soil and nourish the ground enough for grass to grow and animals to feed. This is definitely an animal-friendly town.
Realistically, people who come here want big properties not too distant from Orange County, Los Angeles or San Diego. The reasonable cost of living--roughly 28 percent higher than the country's average (but lower than Californias average)--coupled with the easy freeway access to the 15, 91, 215 and 60 make it an ideal spot for many.
Norco is filled with planned communities, wide-open tracts of land and apartment rentals, but defining neighborhoods is a bit trickier. Here are some of the common rental-rich hot spots and what you can expect to get there.
Mira Loma: Has a lower cost of living, and cheap property rentals (apartment rentals are rare.)
La Sierra: Houses are cheap, cheap, cheap, though. Oh, and oodles of apartment buildings line the 91.
Home Gardens: Cheap rents may be enticing.
Norco Central: You get all that open space, easy freeway access and charming town amenities.
Norco has a distinctive personality and great proximity to the rest of SoCals many recreational opportunities, without adding a burdensome cost of living to the mix.