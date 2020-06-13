Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

189 Apartments for rent in Norco, CA

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Norco Hills
1 Unit Available
1354 Abilene Place
1354 Abilene Place, Norco, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3895 sqft
Paradise living home perched upon a hill with an amazing panoramic view of the valley and tucked within a Cul-de-Sac. This is truly sets the stage for a traveler and entertaining.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Norco Farms
1 Unit Available
1346 7th St
1346 7th Street, Norco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
1346 7th St Available 06/01/20 RARE Norco Cutie!! - Adorable 2 bed 1 bath 1000sqft Norco home. Includes one car garage and new central heating and air. Private back yard- Not horse property. Pets on Brokers Approval.

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
679 Vaughan Street
679 Vaughn St, Norco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1092 sqft
SINGLE STORY HOME THAT FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHROOMS. KITCHEN HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH NEWER CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, KITCHEN ALSO FEATURES EATING AREA. UPGRADED FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME. LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE.
Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
10 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,597
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
800 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Main Street District
16 Units Available
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Corona Hills
13 Units Available
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Corona Hills
12 Units Available
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
12 Units Available
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1194 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Main Street District
11 Units Available
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Main Street District
3 Units Available
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1065 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metro Retain Center and the Metrolink Station. Units have contemporary accents, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Swimming pool and fitness studio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12851 Rimmon Rd
12851 Rimmon Road, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3518 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 bds home in Eastvale - Property Id: 292689 Large single family home in Eastvale. 5bd, 3.5bath, 3,518sq ft on 0.25 acre lot. Plus large upstairs loft. Well maintained and in great condition.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Main Street District
1 Unit Available
804 Pyramid Ct.
804 Pyramid Court, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2258 sqft
804 Pyramid Ct. Available 07/01/20 - Come home to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condominium conveniently located near the 15 and 91 Freeway.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13531 Gold Creek
13531 Gold Creek Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4086 sqft
13531 Gold Creek Available 07/01/20 Great 5 Bedroom Home in Quiet Neighborhood. - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL HOTTHMESPM@GMAIL.COM Popular two-story floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 3.25 baths. Home is ready for a June move in.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Sierra
1 Unit Available
11833 Norwood Drive
11833 Norwood Avenue, Riverside, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,195
5500 sqft
- (RLNE5177523)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverdale Acres
1 Unit Available
11973 Tributary Way
11973 Tributary Way, Jurupa Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3405 sqft
Upgraded Brand new 5 bed home in RiverBend community with spectacular view, Eastvale schools - Innovative and Spacious California Living Home This spacious five bedroom two-story home boasts an enviable layout perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1030 Vista Del Cerro, Unit 206
1030 Vista Del Cerro Drive, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Condo in Corona - Fabulous unfurnished, 1-bedroom, upstairs condo in great gated Triana community of Corona. It offers stove, refrigerator and washer/dryer appliances. One car garage, central HVAC, and balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive
1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1087 sqft
Great location in the beautiful community of Triana at Corona Ranch. Highly upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath unit with rich granite counter tops throughout the entire home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
2614 Las Mercedes Lane
2614 Las Mercedes Lane, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2325 sqft
This amazing 2-story POOL Home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with an in ground pool and spa that's perfect for entertaining, it is move-in ready! Recently remodeled wood flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12402 Feather Drive
12402 Feather Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3715 sqft
NO PETS ALLOWED.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1035 Vista Del Cerro Drive
1035 Vista Del Cerro Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1086 sqft
COMING SOON ~ FABULOUS CONDO WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, EACH WITH SEPARATE COVERED BALCONIES IN TRIANA AT CORONA HILLS RANCH!! THIS SPACIOUS SECOND FLOOR UNIT (NO ONE ABOVE) IS THE LARGEST UNIT OFFERED IN COMPLEX AND FEATURES; GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS ~

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1020 La Terraza Circle
1020 La Terraza Circle, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
941 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ FABULOUS TWO BEDROOM CONDO, EACH WITH SEPARATE BALCONIES IN TRIANA AT CORONA HILLS RANCH!! THIS SPACIOUS THIRD FLOOR UNIT (NO ONE ABOVE) FEATURES; GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS ~ STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES (ALL ELECTRIC) ~ INCLUDES

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Corona Hills
1 Unit Available
481 Somerset Circle
481 Somerset Drive, Corona, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2935 sqft
Call 6266756188 Rocky for appointment! Physical keys only,No Lockbox,No Supra!

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Riverdale Acres
1 Unit Available
12026 Foreshore Way
12026 Foreshore Way, Jurupa Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2273 sqft
This spacious single story home has a large open floor plan, Built in year 2017.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
10 Units Available
The Hills Of Corona
2365 S. Promenade Ave, Home Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1194 sqft
Located right on the Eagle Glen Golf Club, shopping and close to Palm Springs. Beautiful apartments and townhomes with open walk-in closets. Some units have high, vaulted ceilings. Pool, hot tub and gym.
City GuideNorco
"But lately in my mind I'm running out of time, I guess it'd be ok to spend my final days, right here in downtown Norco, where the ponies ride and the camels glide, and you walk across the dance floor in cowboy boots and silver spurs, right here in downtown Norco." (-- Gaither Drake, "Downtown Norco")

The city of Norco is an unusual place, especially for Southern California. It has cheap living (for Cali) and lots of outdoor space (and trails). Dont worry, it has all the modern conveniences too, such as Internet and plumbing, but it cant claim an excess of sidewalks.

The Inland Empire

Like the name suggests, the Inland Empire, including Riverside County where Norco is located, is a massive parcel of land. What it doesnt suggest is how dry and desert-like that area is. Somehow, magically, fortuitously, Norco sits above mineral springs that feed the soil and nourish the ground enough for grass to grow and animals to feed. This is definitely an animal-friendly town.

Realistically, people who come here want big properties not too distant from Orange County, Los Angeles or San Diego. The reasonable cost of living--roughly 28 percent higher than the country's average (but lower than Californias average)--coupled with the easy freeway access to the 15, 91, 215 and 60 make it an ideal spot for many.

The Areas

Norco is filled with planned communities, wide-open tracts of land and apartment rentals, but defining neighborhoods is a bit trickier. Here are some of the common rental-rich hot spots and what you can expect to get there.

Mira Loma: Has a lower cost of living, and cheap property rentals (apartment rentals are rare.)

La Sierra: Houses are cheap, cheap, cheap, though. Oh, and oodles of apartment buildings line the 91.

Home Gardens: Cheap rents may be enticing.

Norco Central: You get all that open space, easy freeway access and charming town amenities.

Norco has a distinctive personality and great proximity to the rest of SoCals many recreational opportunities, without adding a burdensome cost of living to the mix.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Norco?
The average rent price for Norco rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,820.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Norco?
Some of the colleges located in the Norco area include Norco College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, and Chaffey College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Norco?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Norco from include Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.

