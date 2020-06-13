189 Apartments for rent in Norco, CA

The Inland Empire

Like the name suggests, the Inland Empire, including Riverside County where Norco is located, is a massive parcel of land. What it doesnt suggest is how dry and desert-like that area is. Somehow, magically, fortuitously, Norco sits above mineral springs that feed the soil and nourish the ground enough for grass to grow and animals to feed. This is definitely an animal-friendly town.

Realistically, people who come here want big properties not too distant from Orange County, Los Angeles or San Diego. The reasonable cost of living--roughly 28 percent higher than the country's average (but lower than Californias average)--coupled with the easy freeway access to the 15, 91, 215 and 60 make it an ideal spot for many.