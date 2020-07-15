/
/
woodland
66 Apartments for rent in Woodland, CA📍
1 Unit Available
1826 Lowe Drive
1826 Lowe Drive, Woodland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2310 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Woodland. Located in a beautiful neighborhood close to freeway access. Close to parks, shopping, Costco, Starbucks, Woodland Gateway Shopping Center. Nice open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
1537 Osborn Drive
1537 Osborn Dr, Woodland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2403 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home with tons of amenities, available now! - This beautifully maintained home boasts plenty of storage space, an active home security system, granite counters, plantation shutters, and ALL utilities included, and
1 Unit Available
2216 Banks Dr
2216 Banks Drive, Woodland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2614 sqft
2216 Banks Dr Available 07/17/20 Fabulous Single Story Spring Lake Home - Be the first one to live in this luxury home . A dream kitchen over looking the huge living room features stylish granite counter tops and lots of cabinets and pantry.
1 Unit Available
1327 College Street
1327 College Street, Woodland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1020 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath House Available Now! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with a large backyard is available now! Applications can be submitted online at www.golyonpm.com. They are processed in a first come, first screened manner.
1 Unit Available
162 Buckeye Street
162 Buckeye Street, Woodland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1571 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
2634 NIcolson Circle
2634 Nicolson Circle, Woodland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2156 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath house with loft space available now! - This spacious house has updated bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, solar panels, a dual thermostat upstairs and down, a 2 car tandem garage, and washer and dryer included.
1 Unit Available
2224 Banks Dr
2224 Banks Drive, Woodland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2730 sqft
2224 Banks Dr Available 07/15/20 Brand New Luxurious Spring Lake Home in Woodland CA - Be the 1st person to live in this luxurious brand new 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home in the beautiful Spring Lake area of Woodland.
1 Unit Available
151 W. Main St. Suite A
151 W Main St, Woodland, CA
Studio
$2,520
2385 sqft
5040 sq. ft.! Frontage Space on West Main St. in Woodland Plaza. Maximum exposure on W. Main St. Entire Front Showroom windows.
1 Unit Available
746 Harvard Bend Dr
746 Harvard Bend Drive, Woodland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1472 sqft
Spacious Woodland 3bd/2ba House with Good Sized Yard - This Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in Woodland off Ashley Avenue and Del Oro Street. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, Woodland High School and more.
Results within 5 miles of Woodland
1 Unit Available
East Davis
3015 Audubon Cir
3015 Audubon Circle, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
2854 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath home with den on Wildhorse Golf Club. Spacious covered patio with pool and views of the golf course. 2800+ sq ft. single level. 3 Car garage. Landscaping and pool service included.
Results within 10 miles of Woodland
Verified
16 Units Available
South Davis
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$575
428 sqft
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms.
Verified
2 Units Available
Sundance Lake
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near downtown Sacramento. Italian-inspired apartment community on landscaped grounds with a fountain and mosaic courtyard. Every apartment includes a private patio, balcony or deck. Property features a media room, swimming pool, business center and gym.
Verified
6 Units Available
South Davis
Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
837 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $750 off your move-in costs when you apply within 24 hours of touring with one of our housing specialists! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified
10 Units Available
Central Davis
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
469 sqft
Academy Lane Apartment homes are located in the heart of beautiful Davis, CA. offering one-bedroom apartments that feature new upgrades throughout.
Verified
8 Units Available
Cabrillo
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.
Verified
16 Units Available
East Davis
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
Studio
$1,677
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,926
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
871 sqft
RENT SPECIAL! $750 off your move-in costs and up to 2 free application fees per reservation! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified
10 Units Available
Ibis Golf and Country Club
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
921 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
6 Units Available
East Davis
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
800 sqft
Rent Special: $500 off of your move in costs and ½ off the security deposit.
Verified
5 Units Available
South Davis
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An array of highly unique one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include air conditioning, carpets, fireplaces, hot tubs, a pool, an internet cafe and more.
Verified
5 Units Available
West Davis Manor
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
950 sqft
Westwood Apartments is a quiet community located in West Davis. Westwood Apartments is best known for its convenient location. They are a short distance to Trader Joes, UCD, and several great dining and park locations.
1 Unit Available
West Davis
2712 Ottowa Avenue
2712 Ottowa Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1062 sqft
West Davis Charmer. 3 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Baths, located on a corner lot with wrap around yards and private courtyard. Very well maintained with newly painted fence and interior. Spacious living room with fireplace and a larger kitchen.
1 Unit Available
Westlake
4898 Westlake Parkway
4898 Westlake Parkway, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1686 sqft
4898 Westlake Parkway Available 08/13/20 - Owner is willing to work with pets on a case by case basis, depending on the strength of your application. If there is a pet, the rent will be increased by $50 per month, per pet. (RLNE5922262)
1 Unit Available
West Davis
3321 Biscayne Bay Pl
3321 Biscayne Bay Place, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
905 sqft
3321 Biscayne Bay Pl Available 09/08/20 Home in West Davis - Very clean and well kept two bedroom and one bath home in West Davis. Dual pane windows and lots of natural light.
1 Unit Available
South Davis
5010 Glide Drive 8
5010 Glide Drive, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1136 sqft
Unit 8 Available 08/15/20 Remodeled Condo in Safe Neighborhood! - Property Id: 63125 Recently remodeled, new appliances, washer and dryer in unit. Large 2 car garage. Access to clubhouse and pool included. 3 bus stops at curbside.
