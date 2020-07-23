101 Apartments for rent in San Joaquin County, CA

/
san joaquin county
16 Units Available
Aspire Apartments
2725 Pavillion Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,185
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1293 sqft
Come home to Aspire Apartments in Tracy California and experience a community like never before! Welcome to Aspire Luxury Apartments.
3 Units Available
Luxe Ripon
1641 S North Ripon Rd, Ripon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Luxe Ripon Apartments, and we'll show you what luxury living is all about. As the new apartment community in Ripon, we take pride in our beautiful apartments and all they have to offer.
$
3 Units Available
Bear Creek
Waterfield Square
8035 Mariners Dr, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1000 sqft
This community's apartments feature walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and optional fireplaces. Outdoors, there are two community pools, a business center and gated access. Nearby locations include Sandman Park and the Marina Shopping Center.
$
5 Units Available
Edgewood
Waterstone Apartments
1951 Middlefield Drive, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1046 sqft
Step Into luxury at Waterstone apartments, a new collection of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes set amidst the growing community of Tracy.
6 Units Available
Tracy Park Apartments
2800 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
885 sqft
A charming community close to area parks and the freeways. On-site pool, fitness center and business center. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, and wood-burning fireplaces. Spa on-site, too.
3 Units Available
Pacific
Riverbank
4433 Continental Way, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
From the very first day...you're at home. RIVERBANK CONDOMINIUMS IS LOCATED IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION...close to shopping. Riverbank is a quiet, secluded, gated community. We offer same day maintenance service.
129 Units Available
Harvest in Tracy
2655 Henley Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,039
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,097
1601 sqft
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options.
1 Unit Available
Driftwood Apartments
800 W Grant Line Rd, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community has an on-site fitness center, gated access and non-smoking atmosphere. Apartments feature plush carpeting, patios/balconies and storage closets. Stars Casino and McKinley Village Shopping Center are both just minutes away.
1 Unit Available
14173 Lower Sacramento Road
14173 North Lower Sacramento Road, San Joaquin County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
800 sqft
Beautiful and cozy 1 bed 1 bath, close to schools and malls. Hurry this remodeled home won't last long! Ready for a new resident.
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
2 West Robinhood Drive
2 West Robinhood Drive, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1529 sqft
This beautiful and spacious single-family home has it all. It has been completely remodeled. This is a 3 bed 2 bath and 2 car garage close to parks, schools, and malls. Gardening is included with rent.
1 Unit Available
1519 Tamara Court
1519 Tamara Court, Escalon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1782 sqft
Coming Soon Escalon 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story Home with plenty of natural of Light, bright and neutral. Two-tone paint. Large kitchen offers white cabinets, eat-in area, island and breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
Spanos Park
10202 River Oaks Drive
10202 River Oaks Drive, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1971 sqft
DRE License #01144123 $45 Application Fee per Adult Must drive by property before calling to apply. Apply online at www.pmerents.com Available Now. Spacious home in Spanos East near Bear Creek High School. It's a one year lease.
1 Unit Available
Brookside
3175 Autumn Chase Circle
3175 Autumn Chase Circle, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1739 sqft
DRE License 01144123 $45 Application Fee Call to schedule with Lucretia at 209-644-6410 Must drive by the property before calling to schedule an appointment. AVAILABLE NOW. VERY SPACIOUS TWO STORY GATED BROOKSIDE HOME.
1 Unit Available
1540 W. Kavanagh Ave.
1540 West Kavanagh Avenue, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1156 sqft
Tracy SINGLE Story 3 Bedroom Rental Now MOVE IN READY - HBR Rentals Presents: Our new Tracy CA home is now move in ready! Welcome to your new home! This single story home features just over 1000 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
20090 N KENNEFICK ROAD
20090 North Kennefick Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1645 sqft
Country Home on Large Lot - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with bonus room and an upstairs loft on 1.29 acres.
1 Unit Available
1902 Woodcrest Ct
1902 Woodcrest Court, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1808 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom new carpet and paint - All new paint and carpet 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, plus bonus loft, features open concept lower level. Lots of windows providing bright rooms. New paint, carpet..
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
1320 Cherry Blossom Lane
1320 Cherry Blossom Lane, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2385 sqft
1320 Cherry Blossom Lane - Beautiful home located in desirable Edgewood community offers 4 bed, 2.5 bath, with tile and laminate wood floors with beautiful high ceilings great for those cozy nights.
1 Unit Available
North Lodi
1017 Wintun Dr.
1017 Wintun Drive, Lodi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1814 sqft
Lovely Lodi Home in Mokelumne Village with Three Bedrooms, New Flooring Throughout - Spacious three bedroom home in Lodi with two baths and a two car garage. All new laminate flooring throughout. Plantation shutters. Central heat and air.
1 Unit Available
702 N. San Marcos
702 San Marcos Drive, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,710
2695 sqft
QUESTA Rental now move in Ready!! - HBR Rentals Presents: Our new Mountain House CA rental is now move in ready! This home is located just a block from Questa K-8 school and neighborhood park! Great floorplan with a full bedroom and full bathroom
1 Unit Available
881 Englewood Way
881 Englewood Way, Lathrop, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,110
2002 sqft
LATHROP 4 bedroom Rental now move in ready! - HBR Rentals Presents: Our new Lathrop home is now move in ready! This home welcomes you in with bright, high ceiling at formal living and dining room.
1 Unit Available
2316 Sabrina Way
2316 Sabrina Way, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2044 sqft
2316 Sabrina Way - Beautiful Spacious home Beautifully Landscaped front yard 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 Car Garage Kitchen Hardwood floors Carpet throughout home Gas Stove Dishwasher Built in Microwave Washer/Dryer Hook ups Lots of cabinet
1 Unit Available
Spanos Park
1964 Sagebrush Way
1964 Sagebrush Way, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2641 sqft
Lovely 4 Bedroom Home - Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in Beck Ranch. Spacious rooms, large indoor laundry room, 3 car garage. Well manicured backyard with lots of cherry trees! Must see! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5919754)
1 Unit Available
10556 Christopher Ct
10556 Christopher Court, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1646 sqft
Top Of The Line Just Like New Single Story 3 Bedroom Home!!! - *PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE POST BEFORE CALLING THE OFFICE* YOU MUST APPLY FIRST BEFORE SEEING THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY NO EXCEPTIONS* *GPSPROPERTYMANAGEMENT.
1 Unit Available
777 N San Marcos Drive
777 San Marcos Drive, Mountain House, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3219 sqft
Large Beautiful Mountain House Home For Rent - Read if Immediate Occupancy Big Bold & Beautiful Custom Paint throughout 5 bedrooms 3.
