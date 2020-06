193 Apartments for rent in La Quinta, CA

Moving to La Quinta

If you want to move to La Quinta, it’s like a permanent vacation spot. Rental property in La Quinta is widely available simply because there are so many people who want to live here. Yet despite the desirability of living in a resort town, the population here is still small enough that there is plenty of room to spread out. This is not a place for urban sprawl.

Considering that La Quinta and nearby Indio are in a resort area, it’s surprisingly affordable. One-bedroom La Quinta apartments are priced comparably with many Midwestern cities, so you can spend more of your time enjoying the palm trees and mountains than working just to pay your rent.

Finding an apartment that has all bills paid can be a challenge, but you may still be able to find other incentives that make your apartment even more affordable. Some apartment complexes may offer move-in specials or discounts on security deposits.

If you have pets, you may be able to find a rental home that allows them. Landlords and property managers may allow certain types of pets, though they may require additional security deposits or increased monthly rent.

When you want to rent an apartment anyway, including in La Quinta, you’ll have some things to line up first. Make sure you have good rental references from previous places you’ve lived, so that new apartment managers won’t be worried you’ll trash the place. And of course you need a legitimate job, because you’ll need to prove that you earn two to three times the amount of the monthly rent.