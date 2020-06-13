Apartment List
/
CA
/
la quinta
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

193 Apartments for rent in La Quinta, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
45390 Desert Eagle Court
45390 Desert Eagle Court, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1830 sqft
In North La Quinta, this beautiful three beds and two bathes home is within walking distance to all three exceptional schools.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
1 Unit Available
52420 Avenida Juarez
52420 Avenida Juarez, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1424 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home that feels brand new! Many custom finishes throughout and accented with a pool/spa and private patio, and unobstructed mountain views. Ready for entertaining. Nestled in La Quinta Cove. Property is available furnished.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palmilla
1 Unit Available
79975 De Sol A Sol
79975 Del Sol a Sol, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
3278 sqft
Look no further !!12 month ($4300) or season ($8200). Beautiful award winning lake community.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coral Mountain
1 Unit Available
81188 Caspian Court
81188 Caspian Ct, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2030 sqft
(Available May 2020 thru November 2020 Only) One of the most desired floor plans at Trilogy with a detached Casita.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
50280 Valencia Court
50280 Valencia Court, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2748 sqft
A TRUE GEM!! Located on an elevated lot in the Haciendas La Quinta. A small gated enclave, within walking distance to La Quinta Spa & Resort and Old Town. Designed for entertaining. This wonderful 4 bedroom 3-1/2 bath home is a pure delight.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
55300 Firestone
55300 Firestone, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1410 sqft
Available for months of April 1, -Oct 1, 2020 $1900 month. and for 2021 Jan - April Season $3900/month) . Comfortable Immaculate and fresh Style Villa with breathtaking mountain, pools and lake views - Sleeps 4 - 6 (2 Queen beds, 1 sofa sleeper, 2.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
80499 Pebble Beach
80499 Pebble Beach, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2272 sqft
Marketing Remarks: Fantastic legend 10 unit on the 3rd fairway Stadium course with beautiful mountain views.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
54892 Riviera
54892 Riviera, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1627 sqft
Available Monthly from May 1, 2020 - Dec 31, 2020 - Furnished. Beautiful 3 bedroom Condo on the famed PGA Palmer course at PGA West. Across street from large pool and spa. Beautiful mountain views. Immaculate, light and bright.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
55440 Laurel Valley
55440 Laurel Valley, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2129 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED CONDO ready for long term 12 month lease at PGA West. 2129 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Lovely open concept condo on 2nd level with 2 car detached garage. Hop and skip to sparkling pool and spa.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
80400 Spanish Bay
80400 Spanish Bay, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
3285 sqft
Panoramic mountain and incredible serene lake views provide the perfect backdrop for this popular former Spanish Bay Model home! The Quevado Plan 3 offers 3BD/3.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
81165 Golf View Drive
81165 Golf View Drive, La Quinta, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
3698 sqft
Jan - April 2021 This amazing 5 bedroom (3698 sq ft) home is an entertainers delight and comes fully furnished. Located on the 14th fairway of the famed Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
49941 Calle Estrella
49941 Calle Estrella, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,850
1591 sqft
Welcome to the beautiful world famous La Quinta Resort! Private cul-de-sac, end unit location with SOUTH patio Santa Rosa Mountain views. This remodeled and authentic Spanish style home has three bedrooms and two baths.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
80300 Via Valerosa
80300 Via Valerosa, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2800 sqft
This Sedona's large interior lot offers the ultimate in privacy. Oversized pool with spa and huge, rock waterfall. The private courtyard leads into a circular entry foyer with its hallway to the two-bedroom/two-bath guest wing.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
55424 Riviera
55424 Riviera, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1549 sqft
Beautiful Champion Two condo in PGA West! Come relax at our desert golf retreat located on the 11th hole of the Arnold Palmer Private Golf Course! Enjoy the gorgeous sunrises from this comfortable floor plan, fresh new paint, new stainless steel

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palmilla
1 Unit Available
50325 Via Amante
50325 Via Amante, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,995
3278 sqft
Behind the guard gated community of Palmilla, is this beautiful contemporary home with 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, complete with designer furnishings, with a spacious detached casita.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
45005 Desert Fox Drive
45005 Desert Fox Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1653 sqft
Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this lovely single family home is within walking distance to schools. This light and bright home has a wonderful open floor plan and cathedral ceilings. There are 3 well sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
51341 Via Sorrento
51341 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2975 sqft
May-October 2020 rate. Call for seasonal rates. Highly upgraded. This Belize's private courtyard leads into an impressive rotunda foyer with entrances to the Great Room, Dining Room and the bedroom wings.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
1 Unit Available
52225 Avenida Obregon
52225 Avenida Obregon, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1611 sqft
Located in the heart of the La Quinta Cove and at the foot of the Santa Rosa Mountains, this amazing Santa Fe style home is the ideal getaway for your next vacation! This home features two guest bedrooms, one full bath and a spacious master bedroom

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
80800 Vista Bonita Trail
80800 Vista Bonita Trail, La Quinta, CA
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
9200 sqft
Amazing estate on nearly two acres at La Quinta Polo Estates! Six bedrooms, seven and a half baths, including guest house. Approx. 9,200 sq. ft. on 1.99 acres. Featuring gated entry to towering portico and elegant formal entry hall.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palmilla
1 Unit Available
50385 Via Amante
50385 Via Amante, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2894 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED Vacation Rental Available Dec 1 , 2019 - Feb 15,2020. And again, Available April 1 2020 onward.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
78085 Cobalt Court
78085 Cobalt Court, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
763 sqft
Stunning fairway views from this Palm Royale Charmer! This one bedroom one bath lower level condo offers fresh paint, new flooring, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and a great floor plan! Located close to the community pool and spa enjoy all

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Norman Course
1 Unit Available
81345 Kingston Heath
81345 Kingston Heath, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
4370 sqft
Stunning Lake & Mountain Views from this gorgeous Greg Norman beauty! This four bedroom luxury home is the perfect place to enjoy your desert escape! Featuring a gourmet kitchen, lots of indoor/outdoor living space, stainless steel appliances, game

Median Rent in La Quinta

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in La Quinta is $1,090, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,364.
Studio
$911
1 Bed
$1,090
2 Beds
$1,364
3+ Beds
$1,916
City GuideLa Quinta
La Quinta isn’t just the name of a chain of hotel suites. The town is part of the famed Coachella Valley, where tens of thousands of excited concertgoers descend on the desert to attend the annual three-day Coachella Music Festival.  But after the wild music fans go home, life goes on as normal for residents in this resort town area.

La Quinta is a resort city in Riverside County, near other famous vacation spots like Palm Springs. People come here to soak up the desert sun, whether to play on one of the legendary golf courses or just to hike among the beautiful views of the Santa Rosa Mountains.  La Quinta is located very close to the San Andreas Fault line that occasionally causes so many earthquakes, which provides a sense of living on the edge. Tourism makes up a big part of the local economy and "snowbirds" from colder regions often flock here to escape the winter months.

Moving to La Quinta

If you want to move to La Quinta, it’s like a permanent vacation spot. Rental property in La Quinta is widely available simply because there are so many people who want to live here. Yet despite the desirability of living in a resort town, the population here is still small enough that there is plenty of room to spread out. This is not a place for urban sprawl.

Considering that La Quinta and nearby Indio are in a resort area, it’s surprisingly affordable. One-bedroom La Quinta apartments are priced comparably with many Midwestern cities, so you can spend more of your time enjoying the palm trees and mountains than working just to pay your rent.

Finding an apartment that has all bills paid can be a challenge, but you may still be able to find other incentives that make your apartment even more affordable. Some apartment complexes may offer move-in specials or discounts on security deposits.

If you have pets, you may be able to find a rental home that allows them. Landlords and property managers may allow certain types of pets, though they may require additional security deposits or increased monthly rent.

When you want to rent an apartment anyway, including in La Quinta, you’ll have some things to line up first. Make sure you have good rental references from previous places you’ve lived, so that new apartment managers won’t be worried you’ll trash the place. And of course you need a legitimate job, because you’ll need to prove that you earn two to three times the amount of the monthly rent.

Life in La Quinta

La Quinta is in the middle of the desert, so there’s no way around saying it: it’s really hot! Summer temperatures regularly get above a hundred degrees during most of the summer. It’s definitely a dry heat rather than miserably humid, but it’s still just plain hot. Some people prefer this kind of climate, but if you’re not one of them, almost every place has air conditioning and you can just hide indoors from the weather like Midwesterners do during the months of snow storms. But if you’re moving here because you don’t like the cold, you’re in luck: even the average winter temperatures are above 70 degrees. Leave your parka behind, because you won’t need it here.

Like most other cities in the desert, you’ll need a car to get around. La Quinta has very few public transportation options. Fortunately, commute times are pretty short because the area isn’t that large, so you don’t have to worry that you’ll spend a lot of time stuck in traffic.

Living in La Quinta really is like a permanent retreat. The fact that you can live among such beautiful views for such a relatively low price makes this a great place to call home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in La Quinta?
In La Quinta, the median rent is $911 for a studio, $1,090 for a 1-bedroom, $1,364 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,916 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in La Quinta, check out our monthly La Quinta Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around La Quinta?
Some of the colleges located in the La Quinta area include College of the Desert. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to La Quinta?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to La Quinta from include Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Ramona, Bermuda Dunes, and Calimesa.

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert