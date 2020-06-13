193 Apartments for rent in La Quinta, CA

Life in La Quinta

La Quinta is in the middle of the desert, so there’s no way around saying it: it’s really hot! Summer temperatures regularly get above a hundred degrees during most of the summer. It’s definitely a dry heat rather than miserably humid, but it’s still just plain hot. Some people prefer this kind of climate, but if you’re not one of them, almost every place has air conditioning and you can just hide indoors from the weather like Midwesterners do during the months of snow storms. But if you’re moving here because you don’t like the cold, you’re in luck: even the average winter temperatures are above 70 degrees. Leave your parka behind, because you won’t need it here.

Like most other cities in the desert, you’ll need a car to get around. La Quinta has very few public transportation options. Fortunately, commute times are pretty short because the area isn’t that large, so you don’t have to worry that you’ll spend a lot of time stuck in traffic.

Living in La Quinta really is like a permanent retreat. The fact that you can live among such beautiful views for such a relatively low price makes this a great place to call home.