sonora
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:21 PM
11 Apartments for rent in Sonora, CA📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
52 N. Shepherd
52 North Shepherd Street, Sonora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Oh my!!! Downtown Sonora! - Check out this amazing home on N. Shepherd!!! 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Single Car Garage and a VIEW!!! Beautiful tile flooring, fireplace, high ceilings...
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
203 Arbona Cir
203 Arbona Circle South, Sonora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1640 sqft
203 Arbona Cir Available 07/06/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (209) 532-7837 for more information and to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
95 Columbia Way Apt. A - 1
95 Columbia Way, Sonora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Lovely Duplex unit located close to downtown Sonora. The main level has a living room, with an open concept kitchen area and a half bathroom, which is very convenient for guest. Upstairs, you will find two bedrooms and a full bath.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
166 Pesce Way
166 Pesce Way, Sonora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
PENDING!!! Stunning Home in Fabulous Location! - The minute you walk into this home you'll feel relaxed. Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home on the north side of Sonora.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
13177 Sylva Lane
13177 Sylva Lane, East Sonora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2464 sqft
Location, Location, Location! - This spacious newer home is perfect for the Entertainer. Great room, dining room, kitchen, laundry, master bedroom and bath all located on entry level.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
16601 Draper Mine
16601 Draper Mine Road, Tuolumne County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1012 sqft
16601 Draper Mine Available 07/03/20 Completely Renovated in 2012; adorable energy-efficient Country home w/ Guest House on 1 mostly level Acre. - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
20489 Hazel Road
20489 Hazel Road, Soulsbyville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
APPLICATIONS IN PROCESS!!! Quiet and Private!! - Super cute little mobile home nestled in the Soulsbyville Hills. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, Newer laminate flooring, fabulously maintained.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
16928 Amy Drive
16928 Amy Drive, Mono Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
AVAILABLE NOW! Cute Country Style!! - Cute little house with a country feel.... 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom with extra garage conversion room as well (Multi Use).
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
20326 S Sunshine Road - B
20326 South Sunshine Road, Mono Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
20326 S Sunshine Road - B Available 07/06/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (209) 532-7837 for more information and to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
18513 Fir Avenue
18513 Fir Avenue, Tuolumne City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Tuolumne Family Home - Recently painted, cleaned and upgraded, this charming Tuolumne home is perfect for a small family. It has a fenced yard, a detached garage, and comes with upgraded heating and air conditioning.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
23007 Thrush Place
23007 Thrush Place, Tuolumne County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
Light and Bright! - Lovely home on Brentwood Lake! 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with gorgeous vaulted ceilings, skylights, lots of windows to let in natural light, lovely rear deck to relax under the trees, semi fenced yard, plenty of room for
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Sonora rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,620.
Some of the colleges located in the Sonora area include California State University-Stanislaus, and Merced College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.