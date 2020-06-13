Apartment List
/
CA
/
vallejo
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

126 Apartments for rent in Vallejo, CA

📍
Glen Cove
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,553
1234 sqft
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
871 sqft
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
Glen Cove
11 Units Available
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
904 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Vallejo Heights
1 Unit Available
804 Daniels Ave
804 Daniels Avenue, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
1702 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Vallejo. Amenities included: dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $2,675/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1333 North Camino Alto
1333 North Camino Alto, Vallejo, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON NO PETS PLEASE! NEW! NEW! NEW! LOCATED AT TUOLOMNE AND CAMINO ALTO, ACROSS THE STREET FROM SUTTER HOSPITAL! GATED COMMUNITY, ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING, COMMUNITY POOL & PLAYGROUND AND ON-SITE LAUNDRY! WATER & GARBAGE INCLUDED! NEW

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
421 Fleming Avenue East
421 Fleming Avenue East, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,498
594 sqft
Laundry & covered parking on-site **Our prices can change daily** Please call (707) 399-7400 or visit www.sharisvallejo.com for current pricing and additional leasing information.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
5447 La Salle Way
5447 La Salle Way, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2250 sqft
AVAILABLE! - Beautiful two-story spacious home. Has 4 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Good size backyard with low maintenance. Located near shopping centers, movie theater, and Easy access to freeways.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Vallejo
1 Unit Available
415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2
415 Baylor Drive, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
880 sqft
415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 Available 08/01/20 Great 2 bed, 1.5 bath Condo in Vallejo - COMING SOON !!! - Great 2 bed, 1.5 bath Condo in Vallejo - COMING SOON !!! ****MORE PICTURES COMING SOON**** -2 story unit with patio area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Vallejo
1 Unit Available
125 Hibiscus Court
125 Hibiscus Court, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
160 Rivermouth Lane
160 Rivermouth Lane, Vallejo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,904
2260 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Saint Vincent's Hill
1 Unit Available
100 Carolina St #A
100 Carolina St, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Downstairs Unit Near Vallejo Ferry - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs unit in duplex.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Vallejo
1 Unit Available
239 Redwing St.
239 Redwing Street, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1104 sqft
Updated & Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Vallejo! Available Now! - Updated home located in Vallejo with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 car garage, RV Parking with spacious rear yard.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vallejo Heights
1 Unit Available
1536 McDougal St
1536 Mcdougal Street, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1904 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home 1536 McDougal St Vallejo - This beautiful 4 BD/2.5 bath single family home is located in Sycamore Place. Kitchen has ample maple cabinetry w/ tile counters and breakfast nook.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove
36 Shoal Drive East, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1875 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath Glen Cove Townhouse Avail Now! - This beautiful townhouse is located in Glen Cove in a quiet area. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, & 2 car garage. Bonus area upstairs perfect for office or media room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 El Dorado St
1021 El Dorado Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1020 sqft
Single family home 1 bedroom Craftsman Style Cottage (Pet Friendly) 1021 El Dorado - This cute spacious home has 1 bedroom, 1 bath & 1 car garage. The home is 1020 sq.ft. Large living room with built in hutch. Large kitchen & dining area.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
63 Shoal Dr East
63 Shoal Drive East, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1800 sqft
Glen Cove 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse with Water View - Gorgeous 2 story Townhome in Glen Cove with water view. Open living room with a 21ft cathedral ceiling. Formal dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
215 Sandy Neck Way
215 Sandy Neck Way, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1993 sqft
This spacious home in Glen Cove features three large bedrooms and a very large master suite with dual sinks and a large walk in closet. Half bath downstairs with laundry hookups.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
1450 Tuolumne Street
1450 Tuolumne Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
350 sqft
One room for rent on a monthly basis. Private bathroom accessible from bedroom. Shard kitchen. Bus stop within one minute of the property.
Results within 1 mile of Vallejo
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN AMERICAN CANYON The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
632 Vallejo Street
632 Vallejo Street, Crockett, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Room For Rent - Property Id: 17189 Fully furnished room with separate bathroom, in a lovely 3 bedroom home to share with two others. Looking for someone that is clean, reliable, likes animals as I have 2 small dogs and 1 cat.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Bethany Dr.
10 Bethany Drive, American Canyon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2465 sqft
10 Bethany Dr. Available 07/05/20 American Canyon - Charming 4bd/3ba w/approx 2465 sqft, gated community, dramatic vaulted ceilings plus gourmet kitchen open to inviting family room w/cozy fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
44 Woodrow Ave. #A
44 Woodrow Avenue, Solano County, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Available close to I-80 and 780 entrance! - One Bedroom / One Bath unit available for rent NOW! Newly remodeled interior is crisp and clean throughout and ready for you to move in.

Median Rent in Vallejo

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Vallejo is $1,114, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,412.
Studio
$902
1 Bed
$1,114
2 Beds
$1,412
3+ Beds
$2,055
City GuideVallejo
Say hello to Vallejo, California!

Vallejo is a terrific location for commuting to both San Francisco and wine country, it boasts fabulous Carquinez Strait and bridge views, and it’s quite close to the trailheads of Benicia State Park and historic Mare Island. Oh, and best of all: freakin’ Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is right up the road!

Location, Location, Location!

Northeast Vallejo: The area is a mix of newer suburban neighborhoods and a smattering of older “patio-style” apartment complexes and single family homes. This area also harbors most of Vallejo’s decent shopping opps, from groceries to clothing.

Heritage District: Divided Victorians and doll house-like Craftsman bungalows make up the bulk of rental inventory in this area, with most offering front and/or back yards and garage parking - score!

South Vallejo: This area offers some newer construction, amenity-laden “loft-style” apartments along with single-family rental homes with über-convenient access to the Bay Area ferry system

Sealing the Deal

While competition is not as cutthroat here as in, say Berkeley or San Francisco, it never hurts to come prepared. Proof of income and/or references from previous landlords can only aid you in your quest to live the Vallejo Dream. Many of the larger complexes are offering move-in specials and deals in order to fill vacant units.

There you have it. Vallejo is an affordable launching pad for countless Bay Area adventures in work and play, it might just fit the bill. Get looking!

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released Vallejo's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

"Vallejo renters report below average city satisfaction, with a number of trouble spots in imp...

View full Vallejo Renter Survey

Here’s how Vallejo ranks on:

C
Overall satisfaction
D
Safety and crime rate
C+
Confidence in the local economy
B+
Plans for homeownership
C+
Quality of schools
C-
Commute time
A-
State and local taxes
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released Vallejo's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

"Vallejo renters report below average city satisfaction, with a number of trouble spots in important categories," says Andrew Tam, Vice President of Data Science at Apartment List. "The US renter population is at its highest level in 20 years, and Vallejo renters report particular concern for safety and access to recreational opportunities."

Key findings in Vallejo include the following:

  • Renters gave Vallejo a C for city satisfaction, ranking 66th in our study of 100 cities nationwide.
  • Renters gave Vallejo a C+ for confidence in the local economy, which lagged other Northern California cities including Hayward (A-), Oakland (A-), and Modesto (B).
  • Despite low confidence in the economy, 65% of respondents say they plan to purchase a home in the future, earning Vallejo a B+ on plans for homeownership.
  • Contrary to most California cities, Vallejo's top grade was an A- for taxes, with 47% of respondents saying they are satisfied with state and local taxes.
  • Vallejo renters are extremely dissatisfied with access to recreational opportunities, giving an F grade and ranking 96th in the nation.
  • Among Northern California cities in our study, San Francisco topped the list for overall satisfaction with an A+ followed by Sacramento (A-), San Jose (B+), Hayward (C+), Santa Rosa (C), Vallejo (C), Oakland (C-), and Modesto (D).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for city satisfaction were Plano, TX; Boston, MA; Arlington, VA; Austin, TX; and Torrance, CA. The lowest rated cities were Newark, NJ; New Haven, CT; Bridgeport, CT; Hartford, CT; and Columbia, SC.

A detailed report explaining the survey's methodology, analysis, and findings is available upon request. To obtain a copy, please email Andrew Tam, Apartment List's Vice President of Data Science, at andrew@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Vallejo?
In Vallejo, the median rent is $902 for a studio, $1,114 for a 1-bedroom, $1,412 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,055 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Vallejo, check out our monthly Vallejo Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Vallejo?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Vallejo include Glen Cove.
How good are the schools in Vallejo?
Vallejo renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Vallejo did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Vallejo?
Some of the colleges located in the Vallejo area include California State University Maritime Academy, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and California State University-Sacramento. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Vallejo?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Vallejo from include San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Oakland, and Fremont.

Similar Pages

Vallejo 1 BedroomsVallejo 2 Bedrooms
Vallejo Apartments with ParkingVallejo Apartments with Pool
Vallejo Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen Cove