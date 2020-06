126 Apartments for rent in Vallejo, CA

Location, Location, Location!

Northeast Vallejo: The area is a mix of newer suburban neighborhoods and a smattering of older “patio-style” apartment complexes and single family homes. This area also harbors most of Vallejo’s decent shopping opps, from groceries to clothing.

Heritage District: Divided Victorians and doll house-like Craftsman bungalows make up the bulk of rental inventory in this area, with most offering front and/or back yards and garage parking - score!

South Vallejo: This area offers some newer construction, amenity-laden “loft-style” apartments along with single-family rental homes with über-convenient access to the Bay Area ferry system