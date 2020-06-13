126 Apartments for rent in Vallejo, CA📍
Vallejo is a terrific location for commuting to both San Francisco and wine country, it boasts fabulous Carquinez Strait and bridge views, and it’s quite close to the trailheads of Benicia State Park and historic Mare Island. Oh, and best of all: freakin’ Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is right up the road!
Northeast Vallejo: The area is a mix of newer suburban neighborhoods and a smattering of older “patio-style” apartment complexes and single family homes. This area also harbors most of Vallejo’s decent shopping opps, from groceries to clothing.
Heritage District: Divided Victorians and doll house-like Craftsman bungalows make up the bulk of rental inventory in this area, with most offering front and/or back yards and garage parking - score!
South Vallejo: This area offers some newer construction, amenity-laden “loft-style” apartments along with single-family rental homes with über-convenient access to the Bay Area ferry system
While competition is not as cutthroat here as in, say Berkeley or San Francisco, it never hurts to come prepared. Proof of income and/or references from previous landlords can only aid you in your quest to live the Vallejo Dream. Many of the larger complexes are offering move-in specials and deals in order to fill vacant units.
There you have it. Vallejo is an affordable launching pad for countless Bay Area adventures in work and play, it might just fit the bill. Get looking!
Renter Confidence Survey
Here’s how Vallejo ranks on:
Apartment List has released Vallejo's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
"Vallejo renters report below average city satisfaction, with a number of trouble spots in important categories," says Andrew Tam, Vice President of Data Science at Apartment List. "The US renter population is at its highest level in 20 years, and Vallejo renters report particular concern for safety and access to recreational opportunities."
Key findings in Vallejo include the following:
- Renters gave Vallejo a C for city satisfaction, ranking 66th in our study of 100 cities nationwide.
- Renters gave Vallejo a C+ for confidence in the local economy, which lagged other Northern California cities including Hayward (A-), Oakland (A-), and Modesto (B).
- Despite low confidence in the economy, 65% of respondents say they plan to purchase a home in the future, earning Vallejo a B+ on plans for homeownership.
- Contrary to most California cities, Vallejo's top grade was an A- for taxes, with 47% of respondents saying they are satisfied with state and local taxes.
- Vallejo renters are extremely dissatisfied with access to recreational opportunities, giving an F grade and ranking 96th in the nation.
- Among Northern California cities in our study, San Francisco topped the list for overall satisfaction with an A+ followed by Sacramento (A-), San Jose (B+), Hayward (C+), Santa Rosa (C), Vallejo (C), Oakland (C-), and Modesto (D).
- The top rated cities nationwide for city satisfaction were Plano, TX; Boston, MA; Arlington, VA; Austin, TX; and Torrance, CA. The lowest rated cities were Newark, NJ; New Haven, CT; Bridgeport, CT; Hartford, CT; and Columbia, SC.
A detailed report explaining the survey's methodology, analysis, and findings is available upon request. To obtain a copy, please email Andrew Tam, Apartment List's Vice President of Data Science, at andrew@apartmentlist.com.