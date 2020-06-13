Apartment List
271 Apartments for rent in Eastvale, CA

Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir, Eastvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,227
1103 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the convenience of living at Homecoming at Eastvale, with on-site parking, private outdoor space and in-unit laundry. Close to Highway 15, these modern residences provide easy access to wherever you need to be.

7178 Twinspur Court
7178 Twinspur Court, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3299 sqft
Here it comes a Well maintained 5 Bedroom POOL house conveniently located in a quiet Cul De Sac.

12851 Rimmon Rd
12851 Rimmon Road, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3518 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 bds home in Eastvale - Property Id: 292689 Large single family home in Eastvale. 5bd, 3.5bath, 3,518sq ft on 0.25 acre lot. Plus large upstairs loft. Well maintained and in great condition.

13531 Gold Creek
13531 Gold Creek Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4086 sqft
13531 Gold Creek Available 07/01/20 Great 5 Bedroom Home in Quiet Neighborhood. - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL HOTTHMESPM@GMAIL.COM Popular two-story floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 3.25 baths. Home is ready for a June move in.

7225 Meurice Circle
7225 Meurice Circle, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,050
4139 sqft
Beautiful Home in Eastvale!!! - BEAUTIFUL HOME !! 5 BEDROOMS,4.5 BATHS, (ONE BIG BEDROOM DOWN STAIR FULL BATH, WITH UPGRADED MARBLE SINK TOP AND WALK IN CLOSET. GREAT FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO KITCHEN.

13526 Prospector Ct
13526 Prospector Court, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3505 sqft
Beautiful Cozy Home - Beautiful home located in the heart of Eastvale. Nicely situated on a quite cul-de-sac and close distance to award winning schools, parks, and plenty of shopping.

14653 Meadowsweet Drive
14653 Meadowsweet Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3816 sqft
Beautiful turn key property. This home features a chef's kitchen, large backyard, and 5 spacious bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms. There is one bedroom with private bathroom located downstairs, and 4 bedrooms upstairs.

13662 Hunters Run Ct.
13662 Hunters Run Court, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,560
2173 sqft
Rare find! Single story 4 bed/2bath for rent in Eastvale! This beautiful single story home has a large open floor plan, fresh paint and brand new carpet! It also has refinished engineered hardwood floors in the main living areas and master bedroom.

12402 Feather Drive
12402 Feather Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3715 sqft
NO PETS ALLOWED.

14159 Emmerglen Way
14159 Emmerglen Way, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,395
4060 sqft
4,000 SQFt+ Executive Home for Lease in Eastvale. Corner Lot. Newer Upgraded Flooring (Laminate and Carpet). 5 Bedrooms PLUS Downstairs Office (could be 6th bedroom) plus Large Bonus/Entertainment Area Upstairs. Downstairs Bedroom/Bathroom.

14405 Narcisse Drive
14405 Narcisse Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2182 sqft
Fantastic 5 bedroom and 3 full bath single story located in the Enclave, a gated community! As you walk in, you will notice a spacious and bright open floor plan consisting of a super family room and a large kitchen and dining room.

7591 Stonegate Drive
7591 Stonegate Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4074 sqft
Beautiful HUGE home over 4000 sqft with 3 car garage and long drive way for even more cars.

14905 Landerwood Drive
14905 Landerwood Drive, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2367 sqft
SINGLE STORY , SMART HOME with Security Camera link to Your Phone, near 11000 sq ft ORGANIC & HARVEST BACKYARD with 14 kinds of fruit trees and variety fresh herbs. GREAT SCHOOL and CONVENIENT LOCATION.

6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD
6680 Black Hawk Road, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
3505 sqft
Pool Home, No HOA, Patio in the front door face South which goes into with high ceilings, Big bright kitchen connect to living room and cozy family room has laminate wood floor. Downstairs, one bedroom and one full bathroom.

14166 Bay Circle
14166 Bay Circle, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3521 sqft
Eastvale Executive Home - 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car garage, pool & spa - A captivating executive home in the quiet and subtle but blossoming city of Eastvale that many are craving for! This home was built and engineered as a meticulous project

6033 Rosewood Way
6033 Rosewood Way, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2325 sqft
A beautiful single family house in famous community ---The Lodge. This beautiful home of 2,325 square feet of open floor plan features, 4 huge bedrooms, 3 upgraded bathrooms, 2 car garage with his and her's walk in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Eastvale
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,924
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,808
1646 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.

8458 Forest Park #130
8458 Forest Park Street, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1852 sqft
Beautiful Home in Chino!! - Beautifully upgraded Townhome in the highly desirable Preserve Master Community.

Riverdale Acres
11973 Tributary Way
11973 Tributary Way, Jurupa Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3405 sqft
Upgraded Brand new 5 bed home in RiverBend community with spectacular view, Eastvale schools - Innovative and Spacious California Living Home This spacious five bedroom two-story home boasts an enviable layout perfect for entertaining.

8353 Edgewood Street
8353 Edgewood Street, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1861 sqft
Wonderful property in The Preserve at Chino. The property is laminate floor through out first floor, Granite counter in kitchen, large Den in the first floor, great open concept first floor. bedrooms on second floor.

5372 Cormorant
5372 Cormorant Ct, Jurupa Valley, CA
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
4200 sqft
This is a next generation home, as well as a smart home. It has 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, large kitchen and living area. Two separate garages, one is a two car garage and the other is a single car garage.

Norco Farms
1346 7th St
1346 7th Street, Norco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
1346 7th St Available 06/01/20 RARE Norco Cutie!! - Adorable 2 bed 1 bath 1000sqft Norco home. Includes one car garage and new central heating and air. Private back yard- Not horse property. Pets on Brokers Approval.

Eden Glen
3166 S. Hampton Way
3166 Hampton Way, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1477 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3166 S. Hampton Way in Ontario. View photos, descriptions and more!

Riverdale Acres
12026 Foreshore Way
12026 Foreshore Way, Jurupa Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2273 sqft
This spacious single story home has a large open floor plan, Built in year 2017.
City GuideEastvale
Eastvale is as young as a city gets. It was first incorporated on Oct. 1st, 2010!

Eastvale, California is a medium-sized town with an over-sized heart. With a population of just under 54,000 people, you'd expect a more urban feel to this area. Instead, the city has stayed true to itsagriculture anddairy farmroots to retain its small town feel. There is a real sense of community here. The largest mall is the Eastvale Gateway, where you will find the normal array of chain stores and charming kiosks. The community itself hosts several festivals throughout the years as well as concerts, art and music gatherings. The community strives to meet the needs of its residents and pulls it off in style.

Moving to Eastvale

Moving here is a snap. Eastvale is large enough to offer every amenity but still small enough not to go overboard on the documentation to rent a place. You will need proof of income, and letters of reference from past landlords always help. They will run a credit check but it's nothing to sweat. If you have pets, make sure you have documentation from your vet that they are healthy and have the required vaccinations; a reference letter about their character doesn't hurt either!

What it will cost

Well it could be worse. That said, it could also be a whole lot better. Expect to pay somewhere between a shriek and a blood curdling scream. Don't expect to find a nice place for chump change. That isn't going to happen here. If you are lucky and if you don't need a ton of space you might be able to find an all bills paid place but it will be small -- something along the lines of a large closet that they call a studio. On the upside, the weather is great, so you may not even be in your closet, er, home much.

Neighborhoods

Sorry to those looking for the kind of neighborhoods you can find in places like Los Angeles, but you simply aren't going to find those here. This is a very young city, technically (only a few years old), and though the history of the area is far older, neighborhoods were never much of an issue because most of the land was, until recently, agricultural.

Eastvale: This area is a nice mix of young upwardly mobile professionals, some families and a few college students. Most of those who live here are upper level executives, doctors and attorney types. There aren't a lot of open rentals here, so if you find one, act quickly. If you snooze, you lose! $$$$$

Wineville: This area has both young executive types as well as older and most established professionals that are midway through their careers and have families. You will find a nice mix of occupations represented here but the majority hail from the healthcare and technology fields. A decent number of vacancies, a bit more than average make this a great place to find a nice rental at a good price. $$$$$

Lucretia: Established professionals as well as some retirees and young families make up the bulk of the people living in Lucretia. It's a nice place with decent commute times but there aren't many open rentals. Bummer. $$$$

Bain: This is a decidedly middle of the road part of Eastvale. It's middle income, middle level executives and middle aged people all live in this area that has about the middle range of vacant rentals for roughly the middle range of rent prices in this community. The apartments are decent sized so you get more space for less money. There is nothing average about that! $$$

Limonite: Lower middle income area with mostly young families just starting out and older folks just finishing up. It's a nice and safe area that is very quiet, friendly and relaxing. It's just a shame that there are almost no vacancies here. If you find one, grab it fast because it's likely to be spacious and the rent far less expensive than most of the other areas. $$

Town Center: This is the most established part of Eastvale (not surprisingly). Many of those living here are retired and living in the family home, or young people starting out on their careers. This is a great place for the recent college graduate to live if they want to save money while living in a spacious apartment in a historic building. There is a decent number of rentals here so finding a place that you really like shouldn't be a problem. $$

Mission: This is a lower income area but there are plenty of vacancies here so if you are looking for a decent apartment for a good rent, this might be just the place for you. Mostly singles and young families here so don't expect it to be quiet until after the kids all go to bed.$

Living in Eastvale

Living here is pretty typical of California. It's expensive, it's laid back and the sun is shining. The weather is usually nice and you generally never need snow boots. If you can get around the cost of living here you might find that you really enjoy the place. Eastvale has a number of yearly festivals, street fairs and other community activities. The Art and Music festival is popular with local bands and free concerts along with art displays, kiosks and the usual assortment of fair food. As long as you find your niche, you'll like it here.

Restaurants

You've got to eat, right? So you might as well eat something good. Get started with Pizza Nora on Hamner. Their pepperoni pizza is the best but if you wish to cave to the California pressure, their salads are great too. If you are looking for a great burger and wish to ignore all of the fast food places, and yes they are all here, go to Farmer Boys on Limonite. Their Farmer Burger is very popular and their chili cheese fries are outstanding. To round out the holy trinity of dining establishments, try O'Tasty Chinese restaurant. Their Pepper Steak gets raves and their egg rolls kick some serious butt. You have got to love the name of the place!

If you want a traditional restaurant, someplace to go and relax, try Corky's Kitchen and Bakery. Not only are the bread and pies baked fresh daily, but the portions are huge and the food is great. This is a great place to take your family. Be sure to try their home style platters. Their hand breaded friend chicken and Pot Roast are local favorites. It's also open 24-hours a day so you can stop in anytime.

If you are looking for something a bit different, try Alina's Lebanese Cuisine on Archibald. The hummus makes a wonderful appetizer as does the Cheese Fatayer. The prices are downright cheap for this area and the service is always as good as the food. If you have never tried Middle Eastern food then here is your chance. If you are already a fan then you will be happy to find a great new restaurant to indulge your taste buds.

Nightlife

If you like country music, try the Saddle Sore Saloon on Hamner. The music is good and the place is popular with the relaxed crowd. If you are looking for more action, look a little further down the road for the Maverick Saloon. The best thing you can say about this place is that the drinks are cheap. For the kind of action that involves sports, The Hard Hats Sports Bar might be just what you are looking for in a tavern. Hang out here with friends and watch the game while you snack. The staff is really friendly and seem to enjoy working here.

Shopping

You will be shopping primarily at the grocery stores and the mall. The Eastvale Gateway is the top local shopping spot and should be able to cover your needs. It's huge and not only are all the normal chain places represented but you will also find some cute and quirky local kiosks. Don't get used to them though because they are generally here one day and gone the next. Still, they are fun while they last.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Eastvale?
The average rent price for Eastvale rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,580.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Eastvale?
Some of the colleges located in the Eastvale area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Riverside. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Eastvale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Eastvale from include Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.

