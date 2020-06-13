271 Apartments for rent in Eastvale, CA

Living in Eastvale

Living here is pretty typical of California. It's expensive, it's laid back and the sun is shining. The weather is usually nice and you generally never need snow boots. If you can get around the cost of living here you might find that you really enjoy the place. Eastvale has a number of yearly festivals, street fairs and other community activities. The Art and Music festival is popular with local bands and free concerts along with art displays, kiosks and the usual assortment of fair food. As long as you find your niche, you'll like it here.

Restaurants

You've got to eat, right? So you might as well eat something good. Get started with Pizza Nora on Hamner. Their pepperoni pizza is the best but if you wish to cave to the California pressure, their salads are great too. If you are looking for a great burger and wish to ignore all of the fast food places, and yes they are all here, go to Farmer Boys on Limonite. Their Farmer Burger is very popular and their chili cheese fries are outstanding. To round out the holy trinity of dining establishments, try O'Tasty Chinese restaurant. Their Pepper Steak gets raves and their egg rolls kick some serious butt. You have got to love the name of the place!

If you want a traditional restaurant, someplace to go and relax, try Corky's Kitchen and Bakery. Not only are the bread and pies baked fresh daily, but the portions are huge and the food is great. This is a great place to take your family. Be sure to try their home style platters. Their hand breaded friend chicken and Pot Roast are local favorites. It's also open 24-hours a day so you can stop in anytime.

If you are looking for something a bit different, try Alina's Lebanese Cuisine on Archibald. The hummus makes a wonderful appetizer as does the Cheese Fatayer. The prices are downright cheap for this area and the service is always as good as the food. If you have never tried Middle Eastern food then here is your chance. If you are already a fan then you will be happy to find a great new restaurant to indulge your taste buds.

Nightlife

If you like country music, try the Saddle Sore Saloon on Hamner. The music is good and the place is popular with the relaxed crowd. If you are looking for more action, look a little further down the road for the Maverick Saloon. The best thing you can say about this place is that the drinks are cheap. For the kind of action that involves sports, The Hard Hats Sports Bar might be just what you are looking for in a tavern. Hang out here with friends and watch the game while you snack. The staff is really friendly and seem to enjoy working here.

Shopping

You will be shopping primarily at the grocery stores and the mall. The Eastvale Gateway is the top local shopping spot and should be able to cover your needs. It's huge and not only are all the normal chain places represented but you will also find some cute and quirky local kiosks. Don't get used to them though because they are generally here one day and gone the next. Still, they are fun while they last.