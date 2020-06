271 Apartments for rent in Eastvale, CA

Neighborhoods

Sorry to those looking for the kind of neighborhoods you can find in places like Los Angeles, but you simply aren't going to find those here. This is a very young city, technically (only a few years old), and though the history of the area is far older, neighborhoods were never much of an issue because most of the land was, until recently, agricultural.

Eastvale: This area is a nice mix of young upwardly mobile professionals, some families and a few college students. Most of those who live here are upper level executives, doctors and attorney types. There aren't a lot of open rentals here, so if you find one, act quickly. If you snooze, you lose! $$$$$

Wineville: This area has both young executive types as well as older and most established professionals that are midway through their careers and have families. You will find a nice mix of occupations represented here but the majority hail from the healthcare and technology fields. A decent number of vacancies, a bit more than average make this a great place to find a nice rental at a good price. $$$$$

Lucretia: Established professionals as well as some retirees and young families make up the bulk of the people living in Lucretia. It's a nice place with decent commute times but there aren't many open rentals. Bummer. $$$$

Bain: This is a decidedly middle of the road part of Eastvale. It's middle income, middle level executives and middle aged people all live in this area that has about the middle range of vacant rentals for roughly the middle range of rent prices in this community. The apartments are decent sized so you get more space for less money. There is nothing average about that! $$$

Limonite: Lower middle income area with mostly young families just starting out and older folks just finishing up. It's a nice and safe area that is very quiet, friendly and relaxing. It's just a shame that there are almost no vacancies here. If you find one, grab it fast because it's likely to be spacious and the rent far less expensive than most of the other areas. $$

Town Center: This is the most established part of Eastvale (not surprisingly). Many of those living here are retired and living in the family home, or young people starting out on their careers. This is a great place for the recent college graduate to live if they want to save money while living in a spacious apartment in a historic building. There is a decent number of rentals here so finding a place that you really like shouldn't be a problem. $$

Mission: This is a lower income area but there are plenty of vacancies here so if you are looking for a decent apartment for a good rent, this might be just the place for you. Mostly singles and young families here so don't expect it to be quiet until after the kids all go to bed.$