271 Apartments for rent in Eastvale, CA

Apartments for rent in Eastvale, CA
Eastvale, California is a medium-sized town with an over-sized heart. With a population of just under 54,000 people, you'd expect a more urban feel to this area. Instead, the city has stayed true to itsagriculture anddairy farmroots to retain its small town feel. There is a real sense of community here. The largest mall is the Eastvale Gateway, where you will find the normal array of chain stores and charming kiosks. The community itself hosts several festivals throughout the years as well as concerts, art and music gatherings. The community strives to meet the needs of its residents and pulls it off in style.
Moving here is a snap. Eastvale is large enough to offer every amenity but still small enough not to go overboard on the documentation to rent a place. You will need proof of income, and letters of reference from past landlords always help. They will run a credit check but it's nothing to sweat. If you have pets, make sure you have documentation from your vet that they are healthy and have the required vaccinations; a reference letter about their character doesn't hurt either!
What it will cost
Well it could be worse. That said, it could also be a whole lot better. Expect to pay somewhere between a shriek and a blood curdling scream. Don't expect to find a nice place for chump change. That isn't going to happen here. If you are lucky and if you don't need a ton of space you might be able to find an all bills paid place but it will be small -- something along the lines of a large closet that they call a studio. On the upside, the weather is great, so you may not even be in your closet, er, home much.
Sorry to those looking for the kind of neighborhoods you can find in places like Los Angeles, but you simply aren't going to find those here. This is a very young city, technically (only a few years old), and though the history of the area is far older, neighborhoods were never much of an issue because most of the land was, until recently, agricultural.
Eastvale: This area is a nice mix of young upwardly mobile professionals, some families and a few college students. Most of those who live here are upper level executives, doctors and attorney types. There aren't a lot of open rentals here, so if you find one, act quickly. If you snooze, you lose! $$$$$
Wineville: This area has both young executive types as well as older and most established professionals that are midway through their careers and have families. You will find a nice mix of occupations represented here but the majority hail from the healthcare and technology fields. A decent number of vacancies, a bit more than average make this a great place to find a nice rental at a good price. $$$$$
Lucretia: Established professionals as well as some retirees and young families make up the bulk of the people living in Lucretia. It's a nice place with decent commute times but there aren't many open rentals. Bummer. $$$$
Bain: This is a decidedly middle of the road part of Eastvale. It's middle income, middle level executives and middle aged people all live in this area that has about the middle range of vacant rentals for roughly the middle range of rent prices in this community. The apartments are decent sized so you get more space for less money. There is nothing average about that! $$$
Limonite: Lower middle income area with mostly young families just starting out and older folks just finishing up. It's a nice and safe area that is very quiet, friendly and relaxing. It's just a shame that there are almost no vacancies here. If you find one, grab it fast because it's likely to be spacious and the rent far less expensive than most of the other areas. $$
Town Center: This is the most established part of Eastvale (not surprisingly). Many of those living here are retired and living in the family home, or young people starting out on their careers. This is a great place for the recent college graduate to live if they want to save money while living in a spacious apartment in a historic building. There is a decent number of rentals here so finding a place that you really like shouldn't be a problem. $$
Mission: This is a lower income area but there are plenty of vacancies here so if you are looking for a decent apartment for a good rent, this might be just the place for you. Mostly singles and young families here so don't expect it to be quiet until after the kids all go to bed.$
Living here is pretty typical of California. It's expensive, it's laid back and the sun is shining. The weather is usually nice and you generally never need snow boots. If you can get around the cost of living here you might find that you really enjoy the place. Eastvale has a number of yearly festivals, street fairs and other community activities. The Art and Music festival is popular with local bands and free concerts along with art displays, kiosks and the usual assortment of fair food. As long as you find your niche, you'll like it here.
Restaurants
You've got to eat, right? So you might as well eat something good. Get started with Pizza Nora on Hamner. Their pepperoni pizza is the best but if you wish to cave to the California pressure, their salads are great too. If you are looking for a great burger and wish to ignore all of the fast food places, and yes they are all here, go to Farmer Boys on Limonite. Their Farmer Burger is very popular and their chili cheese fries are outstanding. To round out the holy trinity of dining establishments, try O'Tasty Chinese restaurant. Their Pepper Steak gets raves and their egg rolls kick some serious butt. You have got to love the name of the place!
If you want a traditional restaurant, someplace to go and relax, try Corky's Kitchen and Bakery. Not only are the bread and pies baked fresh daily, but the portions are huge and the food is great. This is a great place to take your family. Be sure to try their home style platters. Their hand breaded friend chicken and Pot Roast are local favorites. It's also open 24-hours a day so you can stop in anytime.
If you are looking for something a bit different, try Alina's Lebanese Cuisine on Archibald. The hummus makes a wonderful appetizer as does the Cheese Fatayer. The prices are downright cheap for this area and the service is always as good as the food. If you have never tried Middle Eastern food then here is your chance. If you are already a fan then you will be happy to find a great new restaurant to indulge your taste buds.
Nightlife
If you like country music, try the Saddle Sore Saloon on Hamner. The music is good and the place is popular with the relaxed crowd. If you are looking for more action, look a little further down the road for the Maverick Saloon. The best thing you can say about this place is that the drinks are cheap. For the kind of action that involves sports, The Hard Hats Sports Bar might be just what you are looking for in a tavern. Hang out here with friends and watch the game while you snack. The staff is really friendly and seem to enjoy working here.
Shopping
You will be shopping primarily at the grocery stores and the mall. The Eastvale Gateway is the top local shopping spot and should be able to cover your needs. It's huge and not only are all the normal chain places represented but you will also find some cute and quirky local kiosks. Don't get used to them though because they are generally here one day and gone the next. Still, they are fun while they last.